Erick Malpica Flores: conoce los detalles de “Muerte en Berruecos”, la más reciente película de Caupolicán Ovalles que cuenta el asesinato del Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho.

Published in: Art & Photos
  1. 1. Por: Erick Malpica Flores. Próximo estreno: Muerte en Berruecos
  2. 2. Por: Erick Malpica Flores. Sinopsis 840. Diez años después del asesinato del general Antonio José de Sucre, el capitán Alejandro Godoy reabre el proceso sobre su muerte, encontrando que gran parte del expediente ha sido destruido. Godoy descubre el complot de alto nivel que acabó con la vida del Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho y pone en peligro la suya. Una historia basada en hechos reales. Género: drama histórico. / Duración: 90 minutos.
  3. 3. Por: Erick Malpica Flores. Ficha artística Capitán Alejandro Godoy: Luis Gerónimo Abreu. / Mariscal Sucre: Augusto Nitti. / Apolinar Morillo: Laureano Olivares. / García Télles: Ignacio Márquez. / José María Obando: Gerardo Luongo. / Juan José Flores: José Roberto Díaz. / General Paredes: Manuel Salazar. Junto a ellos: Malena González, Rafael Gil, Alejandra Scull, Claudia La Gatta, Rosalinda Serfaty, Antonio Delli, Yugui López, Pedro Albán, Vito Lonardo, Agustín Segnini, Alberto González, Asdrúbal Barrios y Oliver Morillo.
  4. 4. Por: Erick Malpica Flores. Ficha técnica Dirección: Caupolicán Ovalles. / Guión: Edgar Narváez, Caupolicán Ovalles. / Dirección de fotografía: Cézary Jaworski. / Dirección de arte: Diego Rísquez (+). / Cámara: César Castro “Moñoño”. / Sonido: Carlos Bolívar. / Producción: Digivisión Producciones Venezuela) y Ojo x Ojo Producciones (Panamá).
  5. 5. Por: Erick Malpica Flores. • La película fue ganadora en la Convocatoria de Desarrollo de Guión de Largometraje (CNAC, 2011) y en la Convocatoria Montaje de Proyectos de Largometraje (CNAC, 2013). • El proceso de investigación para la elaboración del guión duró tres años para tratar de esclarecer los detalles del asesinato del Gran Mariscal; un crimen aún no resuelto por la historia latinoamericana. • Para interpretar a Sucre, Nitti tomó clases de caballo pues, el Mariscal fue jinete experto y, para la fecha de la historia, ya había recibido dos disparos en el brazo derecho, por lo tanto, no podía usar la mano derecha para cabalgar. • Esta coproducción venezolana-panameña fue lograda a través del Programa Ibermedia. • Para recrear Bogotá y Quito, las locaciones venezolanas seleccionadas fueron: los despachos del Palacio de las Academias, el Club Nicaragua, la Hacienda La Vega, la Hacienda Los Anaucos y la cordillera andina del estado Mérida. • El film rompe con el estilo narrativo clásico de las películas históricas y presenta un thriller policial. De allí que Ovalles la mencione como una “película policial de la época”.
  6. 6. Por: Erick Malpica Flores. Fuente: http://www.cnac.gob.ve/?p=6454 Erick Malpica Flores.

