El color y su importancia en la fotografía

Al ver una fotograf�a, es capas de hacernos sentir emociones y sensaciones, esto ocurre por nuestra percepci�n de luces y ...
La Teor�a del Color es la que estudia como se componen los colores y como se combinan para crear nuevos colores. Seg�n est...
Psicologia del color En una imagen, la combinaci�n de sus colores genera emociones. La psicolog�a del color que no es otra...
Los colores c�lidos (naranjas, rojos, amarillos) nos causan alegr�a, euforia, hambre e inquietud. Adem�s de ofrecer una se...
Los colores fr�os (azules, verdes, p�rpuras) nos transmiten emociones como paz, equilibrio y serenidad. Pero adem�s, son c...
Aprovecha el color para transmitir emociones Como combinamos los colores en nuestras composiciones fotogr�ficas es algo qu...
Todos los significados van a depender de la cultura y el contexto de cada uno.
Consejos para aprovechar mejor el color en tus fotografias Ajusta el balance de blancos de acuerdo a la temperatura del co...
La luz de la ma�ana es m�s amarilla y naranja porque tiene una temperatura de color de aproximadamente 3200�K cuya tonalid...
Al mediod�a, los tonos son m�s azules y blancos, porque la temperatura del color de la luz es mucho m�s alta. La luz del m...
Hora azul. Justo antes del atardecer, la luz del d�a se torna azulada, porque la temperatura de la luz baja un poco y a la...
Una situaci�n atractiva para aprovechar al m�ximo los colores, son los conciertos. En los conciertos normalmente hay refle...
En fotograf�a urbana, el contraste entre colores puede ser de por s� un motivo o tema principal de una imagen. Por ejemplo...
El color en la fotograf�a es un tema muy extenso y tal vez no salgas de aqu� haciendo fotos expectaculares y profecionales...
  1. 1. El color y su importancia en la fotograf�a Dise�o Gr�fico Digital 3erCuatrimestre Fotograf�a digital Profesor: OmarAhmed GasparIbarra Por: Erick David Garcia Casta�eda
  2. 2. Al ver una fotograf�a, es capas de hacernos sentir emociones y sensaciones, esto ocurre por nuestra percepci�n de luces y colores que se encuentran en ella. Cuando creamos im�genes siempre tenemos que tomar en cuenta los colores y la luz que tienen las cosas para lograr transmitir las emociones o sensaciones que queremos como fot�grafos.
  3. 3. La Teor�a del Color es la que estudia como se componen los colores y como se combinan para crear nuevos colores. Seg�n esta teor�a los colores se componen en primarios, secundarios y terciarios. Los colores primarios son los que crean las dem�s combinaciones crom�ticas y son el amarillo el azul y el rojo. Los colores secundarios se obtienen mezclando los colores primarios entre s�, en la misma proporci�n y producen el violeta, el naranja y el verde. Los colores terciarios son el rojo anaranjado, el rojo viol�ceo, el amarillo anaranjado, el amarillo verdoso, el azul verdoso y el azul viol�ceo. Nuestros ojos son capaces de distinguir hasta un millon de colores.
  4. 4. Psicologia del color En una imagen, la combinaci�n de sus colores genera emociones. La psicolog�a del color que no es otra cosa que la manera en que percibimos los colores y nos comportamos ante su presencia. A lo largo de los a�os el significado de los colores ha ido evolucionando y seg�n el contexto sociocultural y otros factores como la edad o el g�nero, son capaces de evocar unas u otras sensaciones.
  5. 5. Los colores c�lidos (naranjas, rojos, amarillos) nos causan alegr�a, euforia, hambre e inquietud. Adem�s de ofrecer una sensaci�n de calor tambi�n dan un efecto expansivo. Esto es porque avanzan hacia el espectador y por eso son activos y llaman m�s nuestra atenci�n.
  6. 6. Los colores fr�os (azules, verdes, p�rpuras) nos transmiten emociones como paz, equilibrio y serenidad. Pero adem�s, son colores que absorben la luz y crean un efecto regresivo, como de alejamiento.
  7. 7. Aprovecha el color para transmitir emociones Como combinamos los colores en nuestras composiciones fotogr�ficas es algo que va a influir en el mensaje que queramos transmitir con nuestras im�genes. Los fot�grafos tambi�n se valen del color en sus composiciones para producir sentimientos y crear armon�a.
  8. 8. Todos los significados van a depender de la cultura y el contexto de cada uno.
  9. 9. Consejos para aprovechar mejor el color en tus fotografias Ajusta el balance de blancos de acuerdo a la temperatura del color de la luz.
  10. 10. La luz de la ma�ana es m�s amarilla y naranja porque tiene una temperatura de color de aproximadamente 3200�K cuya tonalidad hace que los objetos se vean m�s amarillos. Estos tonos c�lidos contribuyen a crear una sensaci�n de serenidad y armon�a con la naturaleza.
  11. 11. Al mediod�a, los tonos son m�s azules y blancos, porque la temperatura del color de la luz es mucho m�s alta. La luz del mediod�a es de 5.600�K que es la llamada luz blanca. Generalmente esa luz permite que los colores de los objetos se vean m�s contrastados y vivos.
  12. 12. Hora azul. Justo antes del atardecer, la luz del d�a se torna azulada, porque la temperatura de la luz baja un poco y a la hora del crep�sculo, los tonos cambian.
  13. 13. Una situaci�n atractiva para aprovechar al m�ximo los colores, son los conciertos. En los conciertos normalmente hay reflectores de colores que iluminan a los m�sicos. Debes saber que no puedes hacer fotograf�as con flash en este tipo de espect�culos. Lo aconsejable es utilizar sensibilidades altas como 3200 o 1600 ISO para este tipo de eventos y tener objetivos con aperturas de diafragma abiertos para poder utilizar velocidades altas a fin de poder congelar el movimiento.
  14. 14. En fotograf�a urbana, el contraste entre colores puede ser de por s� un motivo o tema principal de una imagen. Por ejemplo, una puerta de color azul, sobre un fondo gris, ya es un buen tema y el color pasa a ser el protagonista de la foto. De la misma manera en que patrones de colores pueden ser atractivos a la vista y formar una fotograf�a abstracta si lo sabes componer
  15. 15. El color en la fotograf�a es un tema muy extenso y tal vez no salgas de aqu� haciendo fotos expectaculares y profecionales, pero sabras que basandote en la Teoria y Psicologia del color podras dar matices y combinaciones de colores en tus fotos que decees lograr. Podras en principio tomar inspiracion de algunos fotografos profecionales hasta que aprendas a balancear y combinar los colores en tus fotograf�as para adoptar tu estilo y lenguaje.

