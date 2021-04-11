Successfully reported this slideshow.
CastilloMartinez_Erick_M04S2AI3

ACTIVIDAD INTEGRADORA 3 MODULO 4

  1. 1. Actividad Integradora 3 Modulo 4 Alumno: Erick Castillo Martinez Grupo: M4C3G27-100 TEXTOS Y MUNDOS POSIBLES
  2. 2. PRIMERA IMPRESIÓN: FRANKENSTEIN O EL MODERNO PROMETEO, DE MARY SHELLEY • La emoción que me provoco fue de miedo y a la vez compasión por ver que el ser que creo el doctor Frankenstein pues este su único fin era vivir en paz.
  3. 3. MARY SHELLEY Y SU CONTEXTO • La novela Frankenstein, o el moderno Prometeo de Mary Shelley, fue publicada el 1 de enero de 1818, en Reino Unido . • La sociedad europea (inglesa, suiza y alemana) en el siglo XVIII rendia culto a la naturaleza dando paso al romanticismo, dando paso al contexto de la obra. • En el verano de 1816 hizo erupción un volcán en indonesia llamado Monte Tambora que arrojo cenizas a la atmosfera e hizo bajar las temperaturas en todo el mundo, recluyendo a las personas incluidas Mary y así surgió el primer borrador de Frankenstein.
  4. 4. FRANKENSTEIN, UNA OBRA PERTENECIENTE AL: ROMANTICISMO • El romanticismo daba un valor muy importante al individuo y sus emociones, rendia culto a la naturaleza con ideales clásicos inspirados por la antigua cultura griega.
  5. 5. FRANKENSTEIN Y EL SENTIDO DE LA VIDA • Para el doctor Víctor Frankenstein el sentido de la vida fue crear una vida alterna a la que todos conocemos de manera natural, creando un monstruo que no tenia mas sentido que vivir en paz relacionándose con la sociedad en general.
  6. 6. PRIMERA IMPRESIÓN: “LA DEBUTANTE”, DE LEONORA CARRINGTON • Las emociones que provoco en mi fueron de apatía y soledad además de soberbia y egoísmo causado por el descontento de su vida.
  7. 7. LEONORA CARRINGTON Y SU CONTEXTO • La obra fue escrita en 1978 en Paris, Francia • La sociedad europea (inglesa y francesa) en la primera mitad del siglo XX fue dominada por hombres basada en la discriminación legal que padecía la mujer. • Escribió esta obra dado que fue obligada a estudiar en escuelas religiosas donde la corrían constantemente por ser rebelde, su coraje hacia las monjas hizo que se viera reflejado en su obra la debutante.
  8. 8. LA DEBUTANTE, UNA OBRA PERTENECIENTE AL SURREALISMO • El surrealismo surgió en Francia en 1924-1930, entendiendo el arte para cambiar el mundo entre la fantasía y realidad, sueño y vigilia.
  9. 9. LA DEBUTANTE Y EL SENTIDO DE LA VIDA • El sentido de la vida que encuentra esta autora es el coraje que demostraba a través de pensamientos irónicos a través del surrealismo de sus obras dado el contexto de vida que llevaba por la discriminación hacia la mujer.
  10. 10. • Frankenstein es un personaje de ficción en la que el autor imagina poder crear vida en un cuerpo inerte creando una paradoja. • La debutante de Leonora Carrington nos muestra mundos irreales o imaginarios que reflejan la inequidad de genero de una forma sarcástica para crear conciencia en la sociedad.
  11. 11. FUENTES DE CONSULTA • Frankenstein en el siglo XXI - Revista ¿Cómo ves? - Dirección General de Divulgación de la Ciencia de la UNAM. (s. f.). http://www.comoves.unam.mx/numeros/articulo/232/frankenstein-en-el-siglo-xxi. Recuperado 11 de abril de 2021, de http://www.comoves.unam.mx/numeros/articulo/232/frankenstein-en-el-siglo-xxi • Surrealismo. (2021, 3 abril). Enciclopedia de Historia. https://enciclopediadehistoria.com/surrealismo/ • La debutante - Detalle de la obra - Enciclopedia de la siLiteratura en México - FLM - CONACULTA. (s. f.). http://www.elem.mx/obra/datos/222398. Recuperado 11 de abril de 2021, de http://www.elem.mx/obra/datos/222398 • SEP. Literatura y Realidad .Recurso del Modulo 4 de Prepa en Línea SEP|| • SEP. Literatura e Individuo. Recurso del Modulo 4 de Prepa en Línea SEP • SEP. Para saber mas. Recurso del Modulo 4 de Prepa en Línea SEP • SEP. Literatura y sociedad. Recurso del Modulo 4 de Prepa en Línea SEP • SEP. Literatura en los siglos XIX y XX Recurso del Modulo 4 de Prepa en Línea SEP

