Anatomiadelsistemaendocrino

Universidad de El Salvador Facultad Multidisciplinaria Paracentral Departamento de Ciencias Agronómicas Tema: Anatomía del...
• El sistema hormonal o endocrino interviene en el control y regulación de diferentes procesos que tienen lugar en el orga...
• Exocrinas. Son aquellas que vierten las sustancias a distintas cavidades del cuerpo (por ejemplo, algunas glándulas dige...
• ORGANO ENDOCRINO: Todo aquel órgano que secreta una hormona. • ENDO: Dentro • KRINEIN: Secretar • HORMONA: Compuesto quí...
• Maduración del SNC • Mantiene la homeostasis • Crecimiento ydesarrollo • Reproducción
• EL HIPOTALAMO •Zona ventral de diencéfalo. •Rodea cavidad de tercer ventrículo. •Incluye A. preóptica telencefálica. • L...
• Organo integrador del SN y el SE • Regula la homeostasis • Sed • Hambre • Temperatura corporal • Balance hídrico • Presi...
• Situada en la parte anterior del cuello  delante del cartílago cricoides. • Consta de dos lóbulos unidos por unistmo. •...
• Mantenimiento de la temperatura • Regulan consumo de O2 • Mantenimiento del peso • Contracción del corazón • Síntesis pr...
Está formada por cuatro grupos celulares incluidos en la parte posterior del tiroides. Secretan PTH  aumenta calcio en la...
• Favorece la reabsorción de calcio a nivel de túbulos renales • Favorece la resorción de calcio en el hueso • Eleva el ca...
• Las glándulas suprarrenales o adrenales son 2, que descansan sobre cada riñon. • Se diferencian en 2regiones: • Corteza ...
• Adrenalina (epinefrina): • aumenta la frecuencia y la fuerza de las contracciones del corazón • facilita el flujo de san...
• Situada detrás del estómago, por delante de las primeras vértebras lumbares. • Su secreción interna se realiza gracias a...
• Insulina: • Aumenta la glucogenogénesis • Disminuye glucogenolisis • Aumenta la glicolisis • Inhibe gluconeogénesis • Di...
• Dos • Producción de gametos y hormonas sexuales • Organo blanco para las hormonas gonadotrópicas
• Capa externa:corteza • Folículos –ovulo (células granulosa) • Capa interna:médula • Tejido conectivo (hilo del ovario, l...
• Células intersticiales • Células de Leydig  T • Macrófagos • Vasos sanguíneos yvasos linfáticos • Túbulos seminíferos •...
Glándula Hormona Acción principal Mecanismo que controla su secreción Tipo de molécula Ovario, folículo Estrógenos Desarro...
• Es pequeña y está ubicada cerca del centro del cerebro. • Contiene células sensibles a laluz. • Secreta la melatonina en...
Anatomiadelsistemaendocrino
  1. 1. Universidad de El Salvador Facultad Multidisciplinaria Paracentral Departamento de Ciencias Agronómicas Tema: Anatomía del sistema endocrino Docente: Dr. Pedro Alonso Pérez Barraza Presentado por: -Mauricio Denilson Gonzalez Ayala -Erick Bladimir Alvarado Muñoz Grupo #17: The Men in Black Ciclo I-2018
  2. 2. • El sistema hormonal o endocrino interviene en el control y regulación de diferentes procesos que tienen lugar en el organismo, mediante señales químicas que llegan a través del torrente circulatorio.
  3. 3. • Exocrinas. Son aquellas que vierten las sustancias a distintas cavidades del cuerpo (por ejemplo, algunas glándulas digestivas) o al exterior, como es el caso de las glándulas sudoríparas y mamarias. • Endocrinas. Liberan las hormonas a la sangre, viajando por el torrente circulatorio a otras zonas del cuerpo donde actúan sobre determinadas células, órganos o tejidos dianas, con una acción duradera y lenta.
  4. 4. • ORGANO ENDOCRINO: Todo aquel órgano que secreta una hormona. • ENDO: Dentro • KRINEIN: Secretar • HORMONA: Compuesto químico producido por una célula endocrina que actúa sobre una célula blanco produciendo un efecto biológico. • HORMEIN: Yo excito
  5. 5. • Maduración del SNC • Mantiene la homeostasis • Crecimiento ydesarrollo • Reproducción
  6. 6. • EL HIPOTALAMO •Zona ventral de diencéfalo. •Rodea cavidad de tercer ventrículo. •Incluye A. preóptica telencefálica. • LIMITES • Anterior: Quiasma Optico •Posterior: Cuerpos mamilares. •Lateral: Pilares anteriores del fórnix. • Ventral: Tuber cinereum.
  7. 7. • Organo integrador del SN y el SE • Regula la homeostasis • Sed • Hambre • Temperatura corporal • Balance hídrico • Presión sanguinea • Respuesta  regula las actividades de tiroides, suprarrenales y gónadas; funciones de crecimiento, metabolismo.
  8. 8. • Situada en la parte anterior del cuello  delante del cartílago cricoides. • Consta de dos lóbulos unidos por unistmo. • Peso: • Al nacimiento 1-3 gr. • Adulto  15-20 gr. • Puede identificarse a los 16 -17 días de gestación.
  9. 9. • Mantenimiento de la temperatura • Regulan consumo de O2 • Mantenimiento del peso • Contracción del corazón • Síntesis proteica • Metabolismo del colesteroly trigliceridos • Crecimiento somático • Diferenciación y maduración SNC • Regulación del metabolismo de calcio
  10. 10. Está formada por cuatro grupos celulares incluidos en la parte posterior del tiroides. Secretan PTH  aumenta calcio en la sangre PTH  Péptido (28aa) Degradada en el hígado y riñón Transporte de calcio en el duodeno Estimula la producción renal de D3
  11. 11. • Favorece la reabsorción de calcio a nivel de túbulos renales • Favorece la resorción de calcio en el hueso • Eleva el calcio plasmático • La hipocalcemia estimula la secreción de PTH
  12. 12. • Las glándulas suprarrenales o adrenales son 2, que descansan sobre cada riñon. • Se diferencian en 2regiones: • Corteza suprarrenal • Zona glomerular: secreta mineralocorticoides • Zona fascicular: secreta glucocorticoides • Zona reticular: secreta gonadocorticoides • Medula suprarrenal • Adrenalina • Noradrenalina
  13. 13. • Adrenalina (epinefrina): • aumenta la frecuencia y la fuerza de las contracciones del corazón • facilita el flujo de sangre a los músculos y al cerebro • causa relajación del músculo liso • ayuda a convertir el glicógeno en glucosa en el hígado. • Noradrenalina (norepinefrina): • poco efecto en el músculo liso, en el proceso metabólico y en el gastocardiaco • efectos vasoconstrictores fuertes, aumentando la presión sanguínea.
  14. 14. • Situada detrás del estómago, por delante de las primeras vértebras lumbares. • Su secreción interna se realiza gracias a la acción de los Islotes de Langerhans • Se diferencian en 2células: • Células Alfa • Glucagon • Células Beta • Insulina
  15. 15. • Insulina: • Aumenta la glucogenogénesis • Disminuye glucogenolisis • Aumenta la glicolisis • Inhibe gluconeogénesis • Diminuye conversión de AGL a CC • Disminuye incorporación de aa • Glucagon • Aumenta la glucogenolisis • Disminuye la formación de glucógeno • Disminuye la glicólisis • Aumenta la gluconeogénesis • Aumenta captación de aa • Aumenta cetogénesis • Aumenta la lipólisis
  16. 16. • Dos • Producción de gametos y hormonas sexuales • Organo blanco para las hormonas gonadotrópicas
  17. 17. • Capa externa:corteza • Folículos –ovulo (células granulosa) • Capa interna:médula • Tejido conectivo (hilo del ovario, los vasos y losnervios) • Producción Hormonal • ESTRADIOL • Células de la granulosa • Células de la teca interna • PROGESTERONA • Células del cuerpoluteo • INHIBINA • Células de la granulosa • Células del cuerpoluteo
  18. 18. • Células intersticiales • Células de Leydig  T • Macrófagos • Vasos sanguíneos yvasos linfáticos • Túbulos seminíferos • Células mioides • Células de Sertoli • Células germinales.
  19. 19. Glándula Hormona Acción principal Mecanismo que controla su secreción Tipo de molécula Ovario, folículo Estrógenos Desarrollan y mantienen características sexuales en las hembras, inician la edificación del tapiz uterino FSH Esteroides Ovario, cuerpo lúteo Progesterona y estrógenos Promueven el crecimiento continuado del tapiz uterino LH Esteroides Glándula Hormona Acción principal Mecanismo que controla su secreción Tipo de molécula Testículos Testosterona Produce espermatogénesis, desarrolla y mantiene características sexuales en los machos LH Esteroides
  20. 20. • Es pequeña y está ubicada cerca del centro del cerebro. • Contiene células sensibles a laluz. • Secreta la melatonina en forma rítmica, con valores máximos durante la noche y una rápida caída durante el día. • La exposición a la luz durante el ciclo de la de oscuridad interrumpe producción melatonina.

