QuickBooks has multiple features which enable you to download the recent transactions automatically once you are connected with your bank account. This helps to save time and effort of the organization. Undoubtedly, QuickBooks is prone to errors, and one such error is QuickBooks Error 350, which is a common banking error. If you want to resolve QuickBooks Error 350, follow the troubleshooting steps mentioned in the blog or else contact us at our helpline number (844)-932-1139.

Published in: Economy & Finance
  1. 1. Quick and Reliable Solution to Purge QuickBooks Error 350 QuickBooks is undoubtedly an adequate accounting application. It helps to deal with significant accounting needs of an organization. QuickBooks Error 350 appears on the screen when users try to connect their Bank or Credit card account with QuickBooks Online. This is one of the major issues which users must not take it lightly.
  2. 2. QuickBooks Error 350- In Simple Terms QuickBooks Online allows users to download all the recent bank transaction in QuickBooks automatically. This feature saves time and effort of the organization. QuickBooks Error 350 appears on the screen at the same time when users try to link their bank or credit card account with QBO. It mainly occurs when your Bank is under maintenance or when you are using incorrect login credentials.
  3. 3. Simple Reasons behind QuickBooks Error 350  The error may occur when your Bank’s server is down or not responding.  Due to a damaged data file could be the primary reason.  When your Bank’s server is under maintenance, then also the error can occur.
  4. 4. Quick Solution to Fix QuickBooks Error 350 •At first, open QuickBooks Online and then click on the Banking menu. •Now, select the account where you are facing the issue. •Now, click on Sign In option. •After that, enter your banking credentials to log into your banking website. •To proceed, click on account of which you were trying to download the recent bank transactions. •Now, click on Continue button and then Update. •Once the updating process is completed, you would easily be able to download the recent transactions without any error.
  5. 5. Wrapping it up In this presentation, we have discussed how to resolve QuickBooks Error 350. For any doubt, contact us at our toll-free number (844)-932-1139 to get an expert’s advice. CONTACT US (844)-932-1139 https://proadvisorsolutions.com/ info@proadvisorsolutions.com

