SAFE SPACES ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES Erica Dunham TR 12:30—1:45
Original Use for a Safe Space ■ To protect the students from injury or physical harm ■ A place students could go when they...
What is the Issue? ■ Colleges and universities are putting “safe spaces” on campus so students can “be safe ideologically,...
Thoughts/Discussion ■ At what point does it stop being so much as a “safe space” and more of a “I don’t agree with your th...
Works Cited
Safe Spaces

