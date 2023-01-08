Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Paranormal Highway Sponsorship Proposal.pdf

Jan. 08, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Sponsorship Proposal 2022 Paranormal Highway Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series
Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series of Paranormal Highway revolves around Paranormal, Bigf...
Paranormal Highway Paranormal Highway is entertainment company which works on researching and exploring unknown. Paranorma...
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Beauty and the Beast / அழகியும் மிருகமும்
Indira Srivatsa
Untitled document.pdf
Christopherbalisi
The Little Princess and the Pea / லிட்டில் பிரின்சஸ்ஸும் பட்டாணியும்
Indira Srivatsa
tiktok-reading.pdf
BridgetLi2
section_4B_The_SuperHet_Receiver_package.pdf
NahshonMObiri
information 01.docx
H1406
General Knowledge Quiz.pptx
WisdiyanHadiHastomo
my own own - Copy.pdf
chiamakaiwu1
1 of 7 Ad

Paranormal Highway Sponsorship Proposal.pdf

Jan. 08, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Entertainment & Humor

Best new cartoon series on YouTube, lets together build this series to be number 1 on YouTube and picked up by a major studio so help me by checking out my series https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLku6t3bRq4z3_zl4nE1M7ts8qpdm4AxSy

Best new cartoon series on YouTube, lets together build this series to be number 1 on YouTube and picked up by a major studio so help me by checking out my series https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLku6t3bRq4z3_zl4nE1M7ts8qpdm4AxSy

Entertainment & Humor
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
89k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.9k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.6k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.5k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.5k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.1k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Beauty and the Beast / அழகியும் மிருகமும்
Indira Srivatsa
5 views
Untitled document.pdf
Christopherbalisi
5 views
The Little Princess and the Pea / லிட்டில் பிரின்சஸ்ஸும் பட்டாணியும்
Indira Srivatsa
5 views
tiktok-reading.pdf
BridgetLi2
4 views
section_4B_The_SuperHet_Receiver_package.pdf
NahshonMObiri
2 views
information 01.docx
H1406
6 views
General Knowledge Quiz.pptx
WisdiyanHadiHastomo
14 views
my own own - Copy.pdf
chiamakaiwu1
4 views
HistoryAnimae05.ppt
Bubun8
2 views
The great lore.pptx
MuazzamShah13
3 views
Julio Caro - Cinema
JCaro Management, Inc.
5 views
thermal-power-plant-ppt.pptx
prakash581021
1 view
lcd display manufacturers
KeatonParker2
4 views
Julio Caro – Great Film Producer & His Journey
JCaro Management, Inc.
3 views
the bookbae.pdf
Leonid Ledata
2 views
public_speaking.ppt
AhmadSajjad34
5 views
NAMAKWANZA2022.ppt
wfmail
10 views
Biological classification .pdf
DEVARAJNAYAKA
3 views
Nekomancer
Nix Busby
20 views
My Show
ElliotDaroczy
10 views
Beauty and the Beast / அழகியும் மிருகமும்
Indira Srivatsa
5 views
30 slides
Untitled document.pdf
Christopherbalisi
5 views
1 slide
The Little Princess and the Pea / லிட்டில் பிரின்சஸ்ஸும் பட்டாணியும்
Indira Srivatsa
5 views
24 slides
tiktok-reading.pdf
BridgetLi2
4 views
4 slides
section_4B_The_SuperHet_Receiver_package.pdf
NahshonMObiri
2 views
62 slides
information 01.docx
H1406
6 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.6k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

Paranormal Highway Sponsorship Proposal.pdf

  1. 1. Sponsorship Proposal 2022 Paranormal Highway Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series
  2. 2. Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series of Paranormal Highway revolves around Paranormal, Bigfoot, UFO's and exploring all things cryptozoologists throughout the world. As per the nature of cartoon series, Paranormal Highway aims to add more fun, entertainment and value to audience. Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series uses interactive characters, stories and themes which help people to explore Paranormal, Bigfoot, UFO's and other interstellar things. Paranormal Highway has launched 2 Episodes of Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series, but it has planned to continue this journey and create more episodes. Currently, management has planned to approach sponsors for fundraising where sponsors are provided wonderful promotional opportunities.
  3. 3. Paranormal Highway Paranormal Highway is entertainment company which works on researching and exploring unknown. Paranormal Highway helps people to know the unknown including Paranormal, Bigfoot, UFO's, Bigfoot, Cryptids and Folklore stories. It has hired team of elite professionals who uses interactive technologies and tools to create stories and content about space, aliens, metaverse, parallel universes and galaxies. Paranormal Highway has YouTube Channel which acts as key tool for live discussions, videos and commentary. In order to engage audience and create impact, we invite influencers and leading experts from industry which bring new experiences and fun to audience. In this way, Paranormal Highway aims to achieve strategic goals and objectives.
  4. 4. Goals and Objectives  Raise more than $200,000 through sponsorship for Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series.  Arrange desired resources to launch episodes of Paranormal Highway Cartoon Series as per plan  Build and develop brand of Paranormal Highway and achieve higher success in market.  Create wonderful opportunities for sponsors and help them to achieve desired marketing goals and objectives.  Use social media as important tool to engage large number of audience and leave huge impact.  Use state of art facility and creating engaging content Our Current Media Reach Social Media Audience Reach YouTube 16k Subscribers Facebook 200+Likes Instagram 2k Subscribers TikTok 18.4k Subscribers
  5. 5.  Great opportunity for sponsors to reach large number of audience and increase effective brand visibility  Assist sponsors in building and developing their brands and market network.  Help sponsors to connect with their customers at deeper level through effective marketing tools.  Use marketing approaches to maximize return of sponsors on their investment.  Assist sponsors to increase customer base, sales and profit.  Choose wide network of Paranormal Highway and increase brand equity in market. Why To Sponsor Us
  6. 6. Customized Sponsorship Packages Key Benefits Exclusive Sponsor $10,000 Gold Sponsor $8,000 Silver Sponsor $5,000 Brand name and logo placement on 5 upcoming episodes. ✔ ✔ ✔ Brand name and logo placement on YouTube of Paranormal Highway for given period 1 Year 10 months 8 months Brand name and logo placement on Red Carpet Video for mentioned times in a year 5 Times 3 Times 2 Times Brand name and logo placement on Facebook of Paranormal Highway for mentioned time 1 Year 10 months 8 months Brand name and logo placement on TikTok video for mentioned times in year. 5 Times 3 Times 2 Times Brand name and logo placement on Instagram for mentioned period 1 Year 10 months 8 months Brand name and logo placement on Live Webinars of Paranormal Highway. ✔ X X
  7. 7. Please contact us at: Facebook: www.facebook.com/ParanormalHGHWY/ YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/ParanormalHighway Twitter: twitter.com/ParanormalHGHWY We would be happy to assist you with any questions that you may have or to help you select the ideal sponsorship opportunity for your organization. To find out more information about event, please visit us at Paranormal Highway We look forward to hearing from you! FURTHER INQUIRIES

×