Jan. 18, 2022
Business

The Discovery House (818-452-1676) in Reseda, CA is dedicated to removing the stigma surrounding substance abuse. With the explosion of overdose deaths in the United States, we initiate the discussion of what to do when you suspect a drug addiction. Learn more at https://www.thediscoveryhouse.com/signs-drug-overdose-2

Reseda, CA Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Center: Signs Of Drug Overdose

  1. 1. Reseda, CA Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Center: Signs Of Drug Overdose
  2. 2. Drug abuse is never a light topic, but one that should constantly be placed in the global spotlight. We at The Discovery House strengthen our commitment to helping society understand what substance abuse is, how to spot a drug overdose, and how to reach out to someone suffering from drug addiction. 
  3. 3. Our educational awareness campaign attempts to remove the stigma that still surrounds substance abuse.  Those who become addicted to a drug are often labeled as "weak" or that "they brought this on themselves".
  4. 4. However, drug addiction is a highly complex issue, involving a multi-factorial pattern of addiction. This is why substance abuse is treated through a holistic approach, involving group therapy and intensive counseling. 
  5. 5. Current data shows that around 12% of Americans over 12 years old use an illegal drug, with around 53 million misusing prescription drugs in the last year. Unless otherwise immediately addressed, analysts estimate these numbers to increase year after year. 
  6. 6. Serving all of Southern California, our Joint Commission accredited luxury addiction treatment center believes that everyone should receive high-quality care at affordable prices. In line with this mission, we accept most major insurance plans and help patients understand the financial options available for them. 
  7. 7. Call now or click the link in the description to learn more. 

