Get Fentanyl & Synthetic Opioid Addiction Detox & Treatment In Los Angeles

Jan. 18, 2022
If you or a loved one are struggling with a fentanyl addiction, Circle of Hope Treatment (818-392-5259) in Los Angeles, California, has a targeted new residential rehabilitation program. Go to https://circleofhopetreatment.com/addiction-treatment/fentanyl-detox to find out more.

  1. 1. Get Fentanyl & Synthetic Opioid Addiction Detox & Treatment In Los Angeles
  2. 2. A fentanyl addition can ruin your life or the life of a person you love. This easily accessed substance is fast becoming one of America’s most deadly drugs. That's why Circle of Hope Treatment wants to get you, or the people you care about, the best treatment options available.
  3. 3. The new treatment plans have been developed to fight the deadly fentanyl epidemic in the United States and use the latest clinical and medical research available to provide the highest level of care for our clients undergoing fentanyl detox. The launch coincides with the boom in fentanyl use that was witnessed across America in 2021. The latest figures from the CDC show that both usage and overdoses of the drug continue to rise.
  4. 4. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) warns that fentanyl is 50- 100 times more potent than morphine, and it has quickly eclipsed all others to become one of the most damaging and addictive substances in the US. Circle of Hope Treatment recognizes that in the face of a new drug, new treatment methodologies must be designed. 
  5. 5. The rehabilitation clinic understands that you may have initially been prescribed the opioid for genuine medical reasons, including pain management for cancer. However, it can quickly become habit forming.  Regardless of the circumstances of use, Circle of Hope Treatment understands the nature of addiction intimately.
  6. 6. If you or a fentanyl user you know seeks to detox at home, they place themselves at risk of severe dehydration. However, more critically, you will also be at a much higher risk of fatal overdose should you relapse.  It is for this key reason, among others, that Circle of Hope Treatment advocates for their residential facility. In this skilled and supportive environment, you will be provided with medical, psychological, and social care as you embark on your rehabilitation journey. 
  7. 7. Circle of Hope Treatment is a 12-bed luxury addiction treatment facility. They work with their patients from the very first step of considering sobriety to providing empowering tools on how to stay sober for good. A spokesperson said, “Our mission is to give hope and change the lives of those suffering from a substance use disorder. We meet each of our clients where they are in the stages of change and provide them with the tools they need to reach long-term recovery.”
  8. 8. Call now or visit the website in the description to find out more.

