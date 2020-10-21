Emergency Room Mistakes – When Does It Lead To Malpractice?

When you have to go to the emergency room, chances are you are in need of immediate medical care. Emergency rooms tend to be high-pressure environments for everybody, including doctors and nurses. Unfortunately, there are times when mistakes are made in the ER, and these mistakes can have serious consequences for patients. Contact the Philadelphia medical malpractice attorneys at The Weitz Firm. Their qualified and experienced team will conduct a full investigation into your case in order to secure any compensation you may be entitled to.