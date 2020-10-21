Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Emergency Room Mistakes – When Does It Lead To Malpractice?
When you have to go to the emergency room, chances are you are in need of immediate medical care. Emergency rooms tend to ...
What Constitutes Emergency Room Malpractice? Emergency rooms can be incredibly chaotic and working as a physician or nurse...
In order for a medical malpractice case to be successful based on errors that occur in the emergency room, a patient (and ...
If you or somebody you care about has been harmed due to a medical error made in the emergency room, contact an attorney t...
Contact : The Weitz Firm, LLC. 1528 Walnut Street 4th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19102 267-587-6240 https://www.theweitzfirm.c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Emergency Room Mistakes – When Does It Lead To Malpractice?

24 views

Published on

When you have to go to the emergency room, chances are you are in need of immediate medical care. Emergency rooms tend to be high-pressure environments for everybody, including doctors and nurses. Unfortunately, there are times when mistakes are made in the ER, and these mistakes can have serious consequences for patients. Contact the Philadelphia medical malpractice attorneys at The Weitz Firm. Their qualified and experienced team will conduct a full investigation into your case in order to secure any compensation you may be entitled to.

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Emergency Room Mistakes – When Does It Lead To Malpractice?

  1. 1. Emergency Room Mistakes – When Does It Lead To Malpractice?
  2. 2. When you have to go to the emergency room, chances are you are in need of immediate medical care. Emergency rooms tend to be high-pressure environments for everybody, including doctors and nurses. Unfortunately, there are times when mistakes are made in the ER, and these mistakes can have serious consequences for patients. At the Weitz Firm, their Philadelphia emergency room malpractice attorneys want to discuss what constitutes medical malpractice in the ER and what you can do if you believe you have been the victim of malpractice.
  3. 3. What Constitutes Emergency Room Malpractice? Emergency rooms can be incredibly chaotic and working as a physician or nurse in the ER is one of the most challenging positions in medicine. With that in mind, it is important to point out that not every mistake made in the ER will constitute medical malpractice. In fact, medical professionals in the ER may be afforded a bit more leeway than doctors who have the luxury of time to formulate a diagnosis and a proper course of treatment for a patient. However, this leeway is going to be limited, and emergency room medical professionals can still be held liable if their patient is harmed as a result of sub-standard care.
  4. 4. In order for a medical malpractice case to be successful based on errors that occur in the emergency room, a patient (and their attorney) will need to prove a few basic elements of medical malpractice: 1. There must have been a doctor-patient relationship established. This occurs as soon as a doctor examines a patient or provides treatment in the ER. 2. There must have been some sort of ER treatment that involved negligence. A doctor acts negligently if they fail to provide a quality of care that another reasonably competent doctor would have provided under similar circumstances. In these cases, they will be looking for a breach of the standard of care by the physician or other medical professional. 3. There must be some sort of harm caused by negligence. Not every medical mistake leads to a patient sustaining an injury or harm, though a patient can take many forms, including the following: a. Physical and emotional pain and suffering b. The costs of additional care as a result of corrective treatment c. Loss of earning capacity of the patient d. Loss of enjoyment of life
  5. 5. If you or somebody you care about has been harmed due to a medical error made in the emergency room, contact an attorney today. At the Weitz Firm, their competent and experienced team will conduct a free initial case evaluation so they can determine the best steps forward for their case. Their goal is to help medical malpractice victims secure the compensation they need, which can include coverage of their medical bills, lost wages if they cannot work, general household out-of-pocket expenses, pain and suffering damages, and more. When you need a Philadelphia medical malpractice attorney, you can contact them for a free consultation of your case by calling 267-587-6240. Contact An Attorney For A Free Consultation Of Your Case Today Eric H. Weitz
  6. 6. Contact : The Weitz Firm, LLC. 1528 Walnut Street 4th Floor Philadelphia, PA 19102 267-587-6240 https://www.theweitzfirm.com/contact.shtml

×