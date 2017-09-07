Chapter 21 More Advanced Copyright Concepts
Sonny Bono
1998 Sonny Bono Act • A work that is created and fixed in a tangible medium of expression on or after January 1, 1978, fro...
1998 Sonny Bono Act • 1998 Sonny Bono Act gave “life plus 70” for newer songs, 95 years from publication for older works. ...
1998 Sonny Bono Act • 1998 Sonny Bono Act also gave: • Libraries and archives the right to make copies of works during the...
Fairness in Music Licensing Act of 1998 • Fairness in Music Licensing Act was lobbied for heavily by bar, restaurant, and ...
Digital Samples • Digital sampler is a device that can make pristine digital recordings of guitar sounds, voices, drums, e...
Digital Samples • Digital sampling without securing these rights has been struck down by the courts. • Record companies wo...
Sound Recording Copyright • Sound Recording Copyright – a 1972 provision to the copyright law that protects the sound reco...
Copyright Notice • Notice of copyright is the © symbol followed by the year that the work was first fixed in tangible form...
Registration and Deposit • Copyright exists from moment a work is fixed in tangible form – not when registered at the Copy...
Failing to Register • If a work isn’t registered, you lose important rights: • You can’t collect compulsory license royalt...
Deposit • Part of registration process requires the deposit of a copy of the work within 3 months of publication. • Can de...
Infringement • When someone steals a song, they have infringed on the copyright; i.e. – used it without permission. • What...
Infringement • If infringement is willful (meaning they knew they were doing it and did it anyway), there can be criminal ...
More Advanced Copyright Concepts • Questions?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Survey passman chapter 21

16 views

Published on

Survey Passman Chapter 21

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Survey passman chapter 21

  1. 1. Chapter 21 More Advanced Copyright Concepts
  2. 2. Sonny Bono
  3. 3. 1998 Sonny Bono Act • A work that is created and fixed in a tangible medium of expression on or after January 1, 1978, from the moment of its creation and gives it a term lasting for the author’s life plus an additional 70 years. • For a “joint work prepared by two or more authors who did not work for hire,” the term lasts for 70 years after the last surviving author’s death. • For works made for hire and anonymous and pseudonymous works, the duration of copyright is 95 years from first publication or 120 years from creation, whichever is shorter
  4. 4. 1998 Sonny Bono Act • 1998 Sonny Bono Act gave “life plus 70” for newer songs, 95 years from publication for older works. • Brought the U.S. in line with Europe which has always had longer copyright protections. • U.S. works would drop out of protection sooner from European markets; Europe wouldn’t pay if U.S. copyright expired even though theirs lasted longer. • Rule of Shorter Term – meant that if U.S. copyright expired, European copyright expired at the same time as well.
  5. 5. 1998 Sonny Bono Act • 1998 Sonny Bono Act also gave: • Libraries and archives the right to make copies of works during the 20 year extension • Termination of transfer right • The suggestion to film and TV companies that they should agree on how to divide monies with talent during the 20 year extension • Copyright extension came with a price tag…..
  6. 6. Fairness in Music Licensing Act of 1998 • Fairness in Music Licensing Act was lobbied for heavily by bar, restaurant, and store owners in exchange for supporting the copyright extension. • Act established that bars, restaurants, and stores under a certain size don’t have to buy a license to play music. • If under 2,000 sq. ft. for stores, 3,500 sq. ft. for bars and restaurants, establishments can use all the music they want for free.
  7. 7. Digital Samples • Digital sampler is a device that can make pristine digital recordings of guitar sounds, voices, drums, etc. • Recordings can then be played back on a keyboard, edited in Pro Tools, etc. • Problems come when they are inserted into songs that are released without securing the rights to the use of the master and the publishing.
  8. 8. Digital Samples • Digital sampling without securing these rights has been struck down by the courts. • Record companies won’t accept delivery of songs with sampled material until all rights have been secured on the final version of the track • Even then they might decide that it’s not worth the hassle or extra expense. • There’s no compulsory license for sampled recordings, so label will charge what they can get for use of the lifted material; publishers will want a piece of the copyright. • Duplicating the track is called a replay – still need to license the song from the publisher.
  9. 9. Sound Recording Copyright • Sound Recording Copyright – a 1972 provision to the copyright law that protects the sound recordings themselves from unauthorized duplication or dubbing. • Symbolized by ℗ • Still doesn’t protect against sound-alikes, but it must be disclosed that it isn’t the original recording and the songs must be licensed from the publisher.
  10. 10. Copyright Notice • Notice of copyright is the © symbol followed by the year that the work was first fixed in tangible form. • For songs, primarily important for printed music because law requires notices on “visually perceptible copies” • Still see the © symbol on CDs because of the lyrics printed inside, cover artwork, and the recording itself is copyrighted (℗).
  11. 11. Registration and Deposit • Copyright exists from moment a work is fixed in tangible form – not when registered at the Copyright Office. • Registering does give legal remedies that you wouldn’t have otherwise, so any work that’s going to be released to the public should be registered. • “Poor man’s copyright” – mailing a copy of the lyrics and a tape to yourself and leaving it unopened isn’t recognized by the copyright office.
  12. 12. Failing to Register • If a work isn’t registered, you lose important rights: • You can’t collect compulsory license royalties. • You can’t file a copyright infringement case to recover damages or stop someone from using your song • If you don’t register within five years, court will not assume that your registration is correct; you must prove that the infringer is in the wrong. • Can’t collect attorney’s fees or statutory damages • Lesson? REGISTER any song that’s going to be released.
  13. 13. Deposit • Part of registration process requires the deposit of a copy of the work within 3 months of publication. • Can deposit tapes, CDs, or sheet music of songs. • Now, can upload mp3’s, too! • Failure to deposit a copy doesn’t mean loss of copyright, but there are penalties and fines. • Again – register all songs that you know are going to be released. You are the creator and default first publisher; you have the right of first use so you will know when someone is going to record your song.
  14. 14. Infringement • When someone steals a song, they have infringed on the copyright; i.e. – used it without permission. • What can you (the copyright owner) get? • Can get fair market value for the song’s use • Can recover the infringer’s profits (but not fair use, too). • Can get an injunction prohibiting the song’s use • Can recover statutory damages – meaning a judge- ordered amount of money if you can’t prove how much they made from it • Can get unauthorized copies seized or destroyed • Can recover court costs and maybe some attorney’s fees
  15. 15. Infringement • If infringement is willful (meaning they knew they were doing it and did it anyway), there can be criminal as well as civil penalties. • Means jail time as well as money.
  16. 16. More Advanced Copyright Concepts • Questions?

×