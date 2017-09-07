Survey passman chap_20

Chapter 20 Advanced Copyright Concepts
Copyright Ownership • Can you own half of a horse? Same with songs. • You can have a half ownership share in a whole horse...
Joint Works • In a joint work, either of the authors/owners can deal non-exclusively with the entire composition. • That m...
What do you own? • Even if one person writes the music and one person writes only the lyrics, both own all of the music an...
Joint Works • Writers don’t have to sit down together, see each other, know each other, or like each other in order to pro...
Works For Hire • Section 101 of the Copyright Act (title 17 of the U.S. Code) defines a “work made for hire” in two parts:...
Works For Hire • A work for hire happens when you hire someone to create a work for you. • In entertainment, the employer ...
Works For Hire • Why? Because songwriters don’t fit the definition of employees. • Employer has to be actively directing, ...
Duration of Copyright • Prior to 1978, copyright lasted for 28 years after the creation of a work, after which it could be...
Duration of Copyright • After the 1976 Copyright Act (which took effect Jan. 1, 1978), copyright became life of the author...
What about joint works? • Copyright for joint works lasts for 70 after the death of the last surviving author. • Anonymous...
Right of Termination • There are two basic statutes of the Copyright Act in which the law of termination has been establis...
Right of Termination • WHY? It is often difficult to determine the worth of a creative work at the time of its creation. B...
Right of Termination • 1976 Copyright Law gave a great provision to writers: the Right of Termination. • Termination provi...
Digital Performance Rights • Digital Performance Act of 1995 • First time in U.S. history that artists and record companie...
How do you get paid? • 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) • Set up compulsory license for webcasting; owner of r...
Advanced Copyright Issues • Questions?
