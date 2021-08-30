Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics APPRAISAL SKILLS The Plateau-ed Performer
2 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics The Course Topics series from Manage Train Learn is a larg...
3 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics ARE YOU READY? OK, LET’S START!
4 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics INTRODUCTION The de-motivated or plateau-ed performer is t...
5 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics PLATEAU-ED PERFORMANCE All activity, work and performance ...
6 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MOTIVATION For many years in the mid 20th century, it was ...
7 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics HOW TO MOTIVATE Amongst the many theories put forward by t...
8 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics CARROT AND STICK The most basic form of human motivation i...
9 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MONEY F.W. Taylor and the early management theorists were ...
10 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MONEY AND MOTIVATION While money is undoubtedly the major...
11 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics RECOGNITION Recognition and non-recognition are the emoti...
12 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THE HAWTHORNE EFFECT While seeking their own theory of mo...
13 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MEETING OUR NEEDS Needs motivation theory argues that we ...
14 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics EXPECTANCY THEORY I Porter and E Lawler were two motivati...
15 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics TEAM CHEMISTRY The performance of individual employees ca...
16 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics GOING FOR GOAL Research shows that goals which are clear,...
17 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MEANINGFULNESS When people see little or no connection be...
18 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics PERSONAL MOTIVATORS All one-to-one appraisals between bos...
19 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THE THINGS I WANT TO DO We each have our own personal mot...
20 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics APPRAISAL MOTIVATION When appraisal interviews are conduc...
21 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics APPRAISAL DE-MOTIVATION Just as appraisals can inject a h...
22 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THAT’S IT! WELL DONE!
23 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THANK YOU This has been a Slide Topic from Manage Train L...
The Plateau-ed Performer

  1. 1. 1 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics APPRAISAL SKILLS The Plateau-ed Performer
  2. 2. 2 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics The Course Topics series from Manage Train Learn is a large collection of topics that will help you as a learner to quickly and easily master a range of skills in your everyday working life and life outside work. If you are a trainer, they are perfect for adding to your classroom courses and online learning plans. COURSE TOPICS FROM MTL The written content in this Slide Topic belongs exclusively to Manage Train Learn and may only be reprinted either by attribution to Manage Train Learn or with the express written permission of Manage Train Learn. They are designed as a series of numbered slides. As with all programmes on Slide Topics, these slides are fully editable and can be used in your own programmes, royalty-free. Your only limitation is that you may not re-publish or sell these slides as your own. Copyright Manage Train Learn 2020 onwards. Attribution: All images are from sources which do not require attribution and may be used for commercial uses. Sources include pixabay, unsplash, and freepik. These images may also be those which are in the public domain, out of copyright, for fair use, or allowed under a Creative Commons license.
  3. 3. 3 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics ARE YOU READY? OK, LET’S START!
  4. 4. 4 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics INTRODUCTION The de-motivated or plateau-ed performer is the person who reaches a certain level of performance, in both meeting standards and producing results, and then goes no further. In time, without further improvement, staying still results in a decline in achievement, as others pass them by or standards are raised. When a person can perform but chooses not to, the problem is likely to lie in motivation.
  5. 5. 5 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics PLATEAU-ED PERFORMANCE All activity, work and performance have motivation at their heart. We take action - move ourselves forward - in the belief that we will gain in some way. This view is not shared by the plateau-ed performer. The plateau-ed performer is typically an experienced employee who knows their present job well, can perform without too much effort and is content with the rewards they already get. They may no longer have the expectation of promotion or large pay rises and are likely to convince themselves that it is better to stick to a low level of performance than to work for anything better. Performance can plateau, or level out, when it fails to reach the level of others in the team; it can also plateau in relation to what the individual is capable of achieving themselves.
  6. 6. 6 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MOTIVATION For many years in the mid 20th century, it was believed that the key to improving the contributions of workers was motivation. Motivating people - what you need to do to get others to do what you want - became the holy grail of management. The motivational psychologist, Victor Vroom, studied 500 companies in search of one universal theory of motivation. But to no avail. Nobody, it seems, and least of all ourselves, knows precisely and in any predictable way, what motivates people and what doesn’t. Some of the theories of motivation work some of the time, others don't. What is clear is that, except by using physical force, which is ultimately counter-productive, you cannot make another person do anything they don't want to do by their own free will.
  7. 7. 7 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics HOW TO MOTIVATE Amongst the many theories put forward by those who have studied people at work, nine motivational theories pre- dominate. These are... 1. the associations of pleasure and pain 2. money 3. recognition 4. personal needs 5. matching expectations with outcomes 6. team chemistry 7. goal motivation 8. meaningfulness 9. personal motivators It is now generally believed that internal motivators, such as commitment to goals and meeting personal needs, are more motivational over a long period than external motivators, such as money and recognition.
  8. 8. 8 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics CARROT AND STICK The most basic form of human motivation is pleasure and pain. We seek those courses of action that we believe will result in pleasure and avoid those that we believe will end in pain. This simple instinctive theory suggests why many plateau-ed performers dislike the thought of change. They believe it will be uncomfortable, require too much effort and involve painful self-awareness. The "carrot and stick" is the practical application of the instinctive theory of pleasure and pain. In these cases, we are offered the prospect of something pleasurable as a carrot (money, praise, kind words, a happy workplace, security...) and the prospect of something painful as a stick (loss of money, loss of job, bad feelings, unhappiness, a dismal cv, a poor reference...)
  9. 9. 9 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MONEY F.W. Taylor and the early management theorists were in no doubt that money was the only true motivator. Their simple management theories were built around the concept that, to get a person to perform and continue to perform, you only needed to pay him enough. Taylor proved this by showing how people responded to incentive schemes. Much later, in the 1950's, Davison proved again that when more money is offered by way of bonus schemes, profit pay, productivity pay and piece-work, performance improves. Davison measured a 60% rise in output at six British factories when bonuses were paid. But money is not a simple motivator. Its motivational effects may last only a short time and when it is given disproportionately and unfairly or in place of things people would rather have, it may even act as a disincentive.
  10. 10. 10 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MONEY AND MOTIVATION While money is undoubtedly the major motivator in performance, our attitudes towards money are far from simple... 1. money regularly figures low on people's lists of why they go to work, often after "security", "self- achievement" and "companionship“ 2. money may act as an incentive only for a brief period after it is given and then it is taken for granted 3. it is not the possession of money itself that produces the feeling of self-worth but how much you get compared to others 4. people expect some relationship between what you have done to earn it and the amount of money you get. Most people agree that people who are qualified or do hazardous work should receive more than those who don't.
  11. 11. 11 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics RECOGNITION Recognition and non-recognition are the emotional equivalents of the carrot and the stick: recognition of ourselves and our work makes us feel good; non-recognition and being taken for granted makes us feel bad. Recognition of others is one of the simplest motivators. It includes... • using a person's name • showing interest in their work • remembering things about them • asking questions • asking people for help • giving simple strokes, both verbally and non-verbally • praising work well done.
  12. 12. 12 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THE HAWTHORNE EFFECT While seeking their own theory of motivation, a team of psychologists led by Elton Mayo carried out a series of experiments at the GEC Hawthorne plant in Chicago from the 1930's onwards. In one renowned study, they experimented with different levels of lighting, lengths of break, and lengths of the working day, to find a connection between the best conditions and the best output. What they stumbled on instead was that productivity defied any set conditions. To their amazement, productivity went up when conditions deteriorated. In one study of lighting levels, it even continued to rise when the level was close to moonlight. After a series of such findings, the experimenters concluded that it was their own presence and the recognition given by them to the workers that made all the difference to how well people worked.
  13. 13. 13 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MEETING OUR NEEDS Needs motivation theory argues that we are more motivated by what we don't yet have and need, than what we do have and no longer need. This is the motivation that drives both rich and poor to work: the rich, perhaps, to meet a need for achievement, the poor to meet a need to survive. Psychologist Abraham Maslow identified five recurring and ever-present needs that motivate us... 1. the need for basic requirements such as money and what money can buy 2. the need for security, both psychological and real 3. the need for social contact 4. the need for recognition from others 5. the need for self-fulfilment.
  14. 14. 14 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics EXPECTANCY THEORY I Porter and E Lawler were two motivational theorists who suggested that we are motivated at work only to the extent that we expect our efforts to bring about desired rewards. Motivation = expected rewards x strength of desire for the outcome The model is complicated by the level of ability, control over performance and role perceptions. So motivation is higher when we believe that by working hard we will receive the promotion we want, knowing that we have the skills, the control over what happens and are in the right job to make it happen. It is correspondingly lower when we don't believe we will get it or because we don't have the skill or the power to make it happen.
  15. 15. 15 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics TEAM CHEMISTRY The performance of individual employees can be as adversely affected by the team they belong to as much as it can be beneficially affected. No fool-proof formula exists where team chemistry is concerned but as a general rule the performance of individuals can be improved when... 1. they work physically close to others whose performance is high 2. they work in teams where people have more things in common than things which divide them 3. they work in teams where people like one another 4. they work in teams which co-operate rather than compete 5. the combination of different skills produces a synergistic result of added value 6. they join teams whose overall performance is achievably higher than their own.
  16. 16. 16 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics GOING FOR GOAL Research shows that goals which are clear, specific and reachable produce a higher level of motivation than goals which are vague, unspecific and out of reach. Desired goals that are just outside our reach have an almost magnetic effect on us. Research by Harold Leavitt and Ronald Mueller found that when a group was given specific goals, 62% of the targets were met as against only 27% when the goals were not specified. Motivational goals need to be more than specific: they should also be ones that people feel strongly about, should be worthwhile and should fit in with other things that the person wants.
  17. 17. 17 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MEANINGFULNESS When people see little or no connection between what they do and why they are doing it, there is usually a low level of motivation. People are merely going through the motions. This can happen when there is distance between the producers and consumers. Bridging the gap through information, education and feedback can turn meaninglessness into meaningfulness. Wyatt describes how during the Second World War the output of British armament factories rose by three times after the factory workers met and spoke to the air crews who were to use their products.
  18. 18. 18 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics PERSONAL MOTIVATORS All one-to-one appraisals between boss and subordinate are effectively exercises in personal motivation. They should be attempts by the manager to discover the one thing that we are highly motivated to do, in other words our unique personal motivators. When managers discover personal motivators, the chance to plan work around them can be held out as an incentive, ("if you complete the main project on time, we can give you time on your pet project,") or as a reward for work well done ("you've done well; I think we can give you time on your pet project"). Personal motivators, when discovered, are always more powerful than using artificial motivators, such as money and status. Good appraisers recognise the value of finding out the things people want to do because they want to do them.
  19. 19. 19 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THE THINGS I WANT TO DO We each have our own personal motivators. They are the things we like to do which come easily to us. We often do them for little or no additional reward. Nine important personal motivators are... 1. the chance to excel at something 2. the chance to work with others 3. the chance to do something high-profile 4. the chance to be creative 5. the chance to do research 6. the chance to serve others 7. the chance to do new and exciting things 8. the chance to take charge 9. the chance to do things in our own way. "The more I want to do something, the less I call it work." (Richard Bach)
  20. 20. 20 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics APPRAISAL MOTIVATION When appraisal interviews are conducted successfully, people often report a rise in motivation. This can be due to any of the many motivational factors which theory tells us inspire people and which can be present in appraisals. These include... • handing out rewards and bonuses • offering incentives • showing interest as the boss • providing useful and meaningful information • enhancing the feel-good relationship between boss and subordinate • feeling more secure about your job and yourself. "I'm slowly becoming a convert to the principle that you can't motivate people to do things; you can only de- motivate them. The primary job of the manager is not to empower, but to remove obstacles." (Scott Adams)
  21. 21. 21 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics APPRAISAL DE-MOTIVATION Just as appraisals can inject a high dose of motivation, particularly for those who need it such as the plateau-ed performer, so they can equally result in de-motivation if they are not managed well. This can happen when... 1. expected or promised rewards are not forthcoming 2. the boss shows no genuine interest 3. the discussions do not centre on the needs of the appraisee 4. there is a feeling of control and manipulation aimed at getting the appraisee to agree to plans that have already been worked out 5. changes are made that take the employee away from the team 6. new goals are not in line with what the appraisee wants 7. enough is said to make the appraisee start to feel insecure.
  22. 22. 22 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THAT’S IT! WELL DONE!
  23. 23. 23 | The Plateau-ed Performer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THANK YOU This has been a Slide Topic from Manage Train Learn

The “Course Topics” series from Manage Train Learn and Slide Topics is a collection of over 4000 slides that will help you master a wide range of management and personal development skills. The 202 PowerPoints in this series offer you a complete and in-depth study of each topic. In "The Plateau-ed Performer", you'll learn what causes a drop-off in performance and how you can use motivation to re-energise performance.

