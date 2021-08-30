Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics APPRAISAL SKILLS Managing the High Flyer
2 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics The Course Topics series from Manage Train Learn is a large...
3 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics ARE YOU READY? OK, LET’S START!
4 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics INTRODUCTION The time-honoured response to star performers ...
5 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics HIGH-FLYERS While managing high performers may be like driv...
6 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MANAGING HIGH-FLYERS Managers of high performers need to th...
7 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics CRABWISE LEARNING For those who have reached the heights of...
8 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics GROWING SIDEWAYS The tendency of moving the brightest and b...
9 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MOMENTS OF EXCELLENCE Even when people reach a level of hig...
10 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THE BLISSFUL MOMENT This is how actress Maureen Lipman des...
11 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics COASTING Many high flyers reach a level of performance and...
12 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics ADDING QUALITY Being technically competent does not automa...
13 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics PERSONAL GROWTH There comes a point in our personal develo...
14 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics INFLUENCING OTHERS A high performer is a valuable resource...
15 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics FILLING IN THE GAPS High-flyers are invariably those who h...
16 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics CREATIVE RISK-TAKING When we have mastered the skills of o...
17 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics BUILDING ON STRENGTHS According to Strengths Theory, we ar...
18 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics LETTING GO When members of the team reach a certain stage ...
19 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MENTORING Throughout history, the support and guidance of ...
20 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MICHAEL FARADAY The story of how Michael Faraday learnt hi...
21 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MENTORING SCHEMES Mentoring schemes have been used success...
22 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THAT’S IT! WELL DONE!
23 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THANK YOU This has been a Slide Topic from Manage Train Le...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
Aug. 30, 2021
16 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Managing the High Flyer

Download to read offline

Business
Aug. 30, 2021
16 views

The “Course Topics” series from Manage Train Learn and Slide Topics is a collection of over 4000 slides that will help you master a wide range of management and personal development skills. The 202 PowerPoints in this series offer you a complete and in-depth study of each topic. In "Managing the High Flyer", you'll learn how to manage the outstanding performers in your team and keep them motivated to achieve levels of excellence.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(3.5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Crushing It!: How Great Entrepreneurs Build Their Business and Influence—and How You Can, Too Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Safi Bahcall
(4.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Believe IT Jamie Kern Lima
(5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Managing the High Flyer

  1. 1. 1 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics APPRAISAL SKILLS Managing the High Flyer
  2. 2. 2 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics The Course Topics series from Manage Train Learn is a large collection of topics that will help you as a learner to quickly and easily master a range of skills in your everyday working life and life outside work. If you are a trainer, they are perfect for adding to your classroom courses and online learning plans. COURSE TOPICS FROM MTL The written content in this Slide Topic belongs exclusively to Manage Train Learn and may only be reprinted either by attribution to Manage Train Learn or with the express written permission of Manage Train Learn. They are designed as a series of numbered slides. As with all programmes on Slide Topics, these slides are fully editable and can be used in your own programmes, royalty-free. Your only limitation is that you may not re-publish or sell these slides as your own. Copyright Manage Train Learn 2020 onwards. Attribution: All images are from sources which do not require attribution and may be used for commercial uses. Sources include pixabay, unsplash, and freepik. These images may also be those which are in the public domain, out of copyright, for fair use, or allowed under a Creative Commons license.
  3. 3. 3 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics ARE YOU READY? OK, LET’S START!
  4. 4. 4 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics INTRODUCTION The time-honoured response to star performers in an organisation has always been promotion and the career ladder. While this option still exists in many cases, it is becoming less and less possible as organisations contract and become leaner and flatter. This means that star performers can no longer be offered automatic organisational rewards, even if they want them. Instead their performance through appraisal needs to be managed in ways quite different from other people.
  5. 5. 5 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics HIGH-FLYERS While managing high performers may be like driving a Rolls Royce, we should remember that even high performance cars need regular maintenance. There are three primary concerns that should be addressed by the appraiser of high performers: 1. how to maintain high performance in the absence of rewards such as money and promotions. 2. how to ensure performance remains high when jobs are changing. 3. how to avoid complacency and boredom and find challenge and commitment. We can define high performance as consistently meeting the high standards laid down by the organisation. A high standard of performance can also be something an individual sets for themselves.
  6. 6. 6 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MANAGING HIGH-FLYERS Managers of high performers need to think imaginatively about ways in which people who are already doing well can be encouraged to perform to a higher level still. The following are seven ways to manage high performers... 1. crabwise learning, ie moving people sideways to learn about other areas of the business 2. seeking more moments of excellence 3. adding quality to technically competent work 4. learning for personal development 5. using a person's knowledge and skills to help others in the team 6. taking creative risks 7. building on existing strengths.
  7. 7. 7 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics CRABWISE LEARNING For those who have reached the heights of one job, it may be tempting to rest on one's laurels and take it easy. "I know all there is to know.“ One response to those who have stopped learning vertically is to get them to learn horizontally. This means looking at sideways-related areas, not necessarily in the mainstream of the job. Some people call this "crabwise learning". It can range from learning what colleagues do to working in a similar job in another part of the organisation. Mary was the most proficient typist in the pool. As a result of her appraisal, she started to learn about work processors. This in turn led her into personal computers, until she was able to offer her customers not just an excellent typing service but a desktop publishing one as well.
  8. 8. 8 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics GROWING SIDEWAYS The tendency of moving the brightest and best upwards tends to be a feature of Western organisations. In Japanese organisations, for example, it is normal to rotate high-flyers through a variety of jobs on the same level. Charles Handy calls this "the horizontal fast-track". The result is that individuals do not specialise in one discipline. Their talents are exposed to different disciplines, different styles and different leaders. "A human being should be able to change a nappy, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, co-operate, act alone, solve equations, analyse a new problem, pitch manure, programme a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialisation is for insects." (Lazarus Long, a character in a novel by Robert Heinlein)
  9. 9. 9 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MOMENTS OF EXCELLENCE Even when people reach a level of high performance it is rare to see moments of excellence all the time. A moment of excellence may be glimpsed at any time in any job. 1. The speaker who finds a way to hit it off with an audience and promote a product that they want. 2. The receptionist who manages to use just the right tone of voice, the right words, the right body language to greet a visiting VIP. 3. The repair man who can detect a fault and reassure a customer at the same time. Appraisers can uncover, highlight and recognise moments of excellence and suggest ways in which they can be adopted as the norm.
  10. 10. 10 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THE BLISSFUL MOMENT This is how actress Maureen Lipman describes a moment of rare performance, the blissful moment: "That sudden feeling of happiness in a performance is very very rare on stage, and it's when it comes that I remember why I wanted to act. The rest of the time performing is just hard work. It's stretching, it's interesting, it's useful, but it's also callous-inducing. Perhaps if this miraculous feeling happened more often it would lose its currency. In 30 years of God-given vocation, I could probably count on my fingers and toes the number of times it has happened to me. Of course, not every actor appreciates the same blissful moment. I remember one night, after Wonderful Town, the musical, feeling: "This is it. I've arrived. This has been magnificent, and taking my bow in tears because the audience and I were one. My co-star lifted the curtain for me as we left and said: "How much do you pay for car insurance?" (from BBC Radio 4's "The Happiness Lectures)
  11. 11. 11 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics COASTING Many high flyers reach a level of performance and then switch off in the belief that they have now reached required performance and can coast along. The definition of “coasting” is “moving without use of propelling power”. In appraising coasting employees, you should give a mixture of feedback: good feedback about achievements in the past but warning feedback that in time they will be overtaken by more motivated employees with an accompanying loss in status and performance. The aim in appraising coasting employees is to re-charge the propelling power and set new goals, new interests and new horizons.
  12. 12. 12 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics ADDING QUALITY Being technically competent does not automatically lead to excellent performance. The person who knows a job inside out and is the acknowledged expert may not be the person who knows how to translate their knowledge and skill into the service of others which is the ultimate hallmark of excellence. Moving from competence to excellence means mastering the ability to listen and understand others. It means putting others' needs ahead of our own. It means adapting what we know to help others. It means developing character in ourselves, not just ability. It is the difference between knowledge and quality. When we can do it, there is competence. When we can do it for others, there is service. When we can do it just as they want, there is quality.
  13. 13. 13 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics PERSONAL GROWTH There comes a point in our personal development when, having attained technical competence, we can only continue in one direction: personal growth. When we grow personally, we no longer just "do" the job, the job becomes an expression of our personal beliefs and values. Such development, which an appraiser can foster, results in work becoming more meaningful and integrated with the rest of our lives. Studies amongst the so-called Generation Xers who were born in the second half of the 20th century indicate that their chief expectation in a job is the chance to learn and grow. Unlike previous generations who were content with a job for life, they recognise the need to keep pace with change. "Over the long run, superior performance depends on superior learning." (Peter Senge)
  14. 14. 14 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics INFLUENCING OTHERS A high performer is a valuable resource for any organisation and a wise manager makes the best use of them for others in the team. There are many ways to use high performers for the benefit of others. These include... 1. using them as role models and "heroes" 2. acting as mentors to others 3. asking them to coach in the team 4. inviting them to give feedback and teach-ins to the rest of the team 5. helping others to learn. "If you commit yourself to performing one 10-minute act of exceptional customer courtesy per day and induce your colleagues in a 100-person company to do likewise, that means 24,000 new courteous acts a year. Such is the stuff of revolutions!" (Tom Peters)
  15. 15. 15 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics FILLING IN THE GAPS High-flyers are invariably those who have mastered most, if not all, of the technical or professional skills of the job: the researcher who is an acknowledged leader in her specialisation; the consultant who leads the field. They are unlikely to need an appraiser to tell them what they need to do next. However, technical expertise is almost always gained at the expense of other areas, such as interpersonal skills, customer service, teamwork. These areas may be vital features of an appraisee's next job or may be necessary to meet the changing needs of the present job. One route to filling in the gaps is through high-level coaching. "Coaching is for kids. If a player can't trap a ball and pass it by the time he's in the team, he shouldn't be there in the first place. I told Roy McFarland to go and get his bloody hair cut. That's coaching at this level." (Brian Clough, when manager of Nottingham Forest FC)
  16. 16. 16 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics CREATIVE RISK-TAKING When we have mastered the skills of our job or profession, we can afford to move into the realm of creative risk. Creative risk means pushing back the bounds of what you know and can do to find new ways to do it better still. 1. The shop manager who knows the ins and outs of merchandising can turn his shop into pure theatre through creative risk 2. The teacher who knows her subject intimately can re- vitalise her material through creative risk 3. The manager who wants more out of her staff can elicit great things from others through creative risk. "I can't stand to sing the same song the same way two nights in succession, let alone two years or ten years. If you can, then it ain't music, it's close-order drill or yodelling or something, not music." (Jazz singer, Billie Holiday)
  17. 17. 17 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics BUILDING ON STRENGTHS According to Strengths Theory, we are each able to do one thing better than any 10,000 other people. A strength can be identified as the thing that we find easy to do, like doing and would do for the sheer pleasure it gives us. The route to excellent performance lies in helping others identify their unique strengths and build on them. A team works best when it is aware of the unique strengths of each of its members and organises itself around them. While building on strengths, weaknesses can be managed by assigning them to others (for whom they may be strengths), delegating them, or getting rid of them from a person's job completely.
  18. 18. 18 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics LETTING GO When members of the team reach a certain stage in their skills development, the greatest thing that a team leader can do is to let go. This means letting go of work the team leader does that the team members could do better - delegating and letting them go into areas that will help them and the job grow. This is the art of empowering. J. C. Penney, founder of the biggest retail chain in the USA, was quoted as saying that his wisest-ever decision was to let go. That decision enabled the growth of hundreds of stores and thousands of jobs. "Good leadership consists of motivating people to their highest levels by offering them opportunities, not obligations." (John Heider)
  19. 19. 19 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MENTORING Throughout history, the support and guidance of an older person for a younger person has been the key to the younger person's development. Mentor was the person to whom Odysseus entrusted the care of his house and son, Telemachus, when he went in search of the Golden Fleece. More recently, mentoring has become recognised as a valuable and cost-effective way of developing high-flyers. "The mentor is someone who is able to foresee developments in our position before we do, perhaps because of privileged information regarding executive decisions or because they can sense our strengths even before we do and can encourage us to take a big new step or they will introduce us to someone who will prove to be the next link in our advancing career." (Adele Scheele, "Skills for Success")
  20. 20. 20 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MICHAEL FARADAY The story of how Michael Faraday learnt his art and skill is an example of the value of mentoring. Michael Faraday, was born the son of a humble blacksmith in 1791. He left school at 13 and became a bookbinder's apprentice. His employer, George Riebau, saw Faraday's potential and not only gave him access to all the scientific publications that came into his shop but allowed him to build his own laboratory at the back of the shop. In true mentor fashion, Riebau introduced the young Faraday to some of the most famous scientists of the day. In 1813, at the age of 22, Faraday applied for the position of assistant to Sir Humphrey Davy at the Royal Institution. After working as Davy's assistant, Faraday was able to publish his own work which led to the discovery of the electric dynamo and motor.
  21. 21. 21 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics MENTORING SCHEMES Mentoring schemes have been used successfully for some time in the following areas... 1. to help disadvantaged or under-represented groups 2. to help disturbed young people 3. to help high-flyers in higher education 4. to exchange useful experiences, such as a private sector mentor working with a public sector mentee. Internal mentors are usually two or three levels above the mentee and often from a different function. They need to be volunteers with good communication skills and have an understanding of the aims of the relationship. Experience shows that the best mentoring relationships are those where people have different personalities. Care may need to be given to mixed-gender mentoring. The relationship needs to take into account that the role of the mentee's line manager is not undermined.
  22. 22. 22 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THAT’S IT! WELL DONE!
  23. 23. 23 | Managing the High Flyer Appraisal Skills MTL Course Topics THANK YOU This has been a Slide Topic from Manage Train Learn

    Be the first to comment

The “Course Topics” series from Manage Train Learn and Slide Topics is a collection of over 4000 slides that will help you master a wide range of management and personal development skills. The 202 PowerPoints in this series offer you a complete and in-depth study of each topic. In "Managing the High Flyer", you'll learn how to manage the outstanding performers in your team and keep them motivated to achieve levels of excellence.

Views

Total views

16

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×