Alumno: Eric Javier Castellano Nava
Evolucion de window
  1. 1. Alumno: Eric Javier Castellano Nava
  2. 2. Windows 1 (1985) Windows 1.0 fue el primer sistema operativo gr�fico de 16 bits, desarrollado por Microsoft y lanzado el 20 de noviembre de 1985, siendo uno de los primeros sistemas gr�ficos dise�ados. Fue el primer intento de Microsoft de implementar un ambiente operativo multitudinaria con interfaz de usuario gr�fica en la plataforma de PC. Windows 1.01 fue la primera versi�n de este producto. Costaba 99 d�lares y se requer�a una computadora que tuviera un m�nimo de 320 kb de memoria RAM, una tarjeta gr�fica y una unidad de disquete (para instalar en disquete, se requer�an dos unidades) La primera pantalla azul de Windows apareci� en Windows 1.01 Esta pantalla (azul, con un cursor blanco) aparec�a si Windows no pod�a arrancar correctamente, y si se produc�a un error grave en la carga del sistema operativo o del MS-DOS. Microsoft Windows 1.01 (fue la primera versi�n lanzada, ya que la 1.00 tuvo un fallo importante y fue retirada r�pidamente) trajo incluido un administrador de archivos, calculadora, calendario, tarjetero, reloj, libreta de apuntes y emulador de terminal. Ten�a soporte para algunos dispositivos apuntadores, para videos CGA, Tarjetas H�rcules y EGA, y soporte para alrededor de 19 modelos de impresoras. Microsoft Windows 1.02 estuvo disponible el 20 de noviembre de 1985 en forma de actualizaci�n. Microsoft no especific� una versi�n, pero pod�a ser considerada la 1.02. La ventaja de esta versi�n sobre su predecesora fue que esta versi�n super� la barrera de los 640Kb. Se distribu�a en 6 disquetes de 5� de 360 KB:
  3. 3. Windows 2 (1987) Dos a�os m�s tarde (9/12/1987) Microsoft lanza Windows 2.0 con iconos de escritorio, memoria ampliada, mejores gr�ficos y la posibilidad de superponer ventanas, controlar el dise�o de la pantalla y usar atajos con el teclado para acelerar el trabajo. Constituy� la primera plataforma de Windows para aplicaciones hoy en d�a tan comunes como Word o Excel. Windows 2.0, precisamente Windows 2.03 es una versi�n del entorno operativo creado por Microsoft con una interfaz gr�fica de usuario de 16 bits, que fue lanzado el 9 de diciembre de 1987 y es el sucesor de Microsoft Windows 1.0. Microsoft Windows 2.0 fue continuado con las posteriores ediciones 2.1x, m�s conocidas como Microsoft Windows/286 y Microsoft Windows/386, extendidas para los procesadores 80286 y 80386, quienes a su vez fueron reemplazados por Microsoft Windows 3.0 en mayo de 1990; no obstante, Windows 2.0 recibi� actualizaciones y soporte por parte de Microsoft durante catorce a�os hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2001, cuando dej� de recibir soporte t�cnico.
  4. 4. Windows 3 (1990) El 22 de mayo de 1990 aparece Windows 3.0, la primera versi�n que alcanz� �xito comercial, con varios millones de ventas en el primer a�o. Se introdujeron cambios en la interfaz de usuario importantes, adem�s de mejorar la explotaci�n de la capacidad de gesti�n de la memoria de los procesadores. El Administrador de Programas y el Administrador de Archivos hicieron su primera aparici�n en esta versi�n, junto con el panel de control redise�ado y algunos juegos como el Solitario, Corazones y Buscaminas. Windows 3.0 es la versi�n del entorno operativo creado por Microsoft y lanzado el 22 de mayo de 1990. Esta se convirti� en la primera versi�n exitosa de Microsoft Windows, y un rival para el Apple Macintosh y la Commodore Amiga. Fue sucedido por Windows 3.1x en 1992. Windows 3.0 se origin� en 1988 cuando David Weise y Murray Sargent decidieron desarrollar independientemente una versi�n de Windows en modo protegido como un experimento. Juntos realizaron un prototipo y se lo presentaron a los ejecutivos de la compa��a, quienes se impresionaron lo suficiente como para aprobarlo como proyecto oficial.
  5. 5. Windows NT (1993) Aunque la gente de marketing de Microsoft intenta convencer al mundo de que NT significa New Technology, lo cierto es es que las siglas NT provienen del nombre en clave que ten�a el proyecto cuando estaba en fase de desarrollo N-Ten. El proyecto final vio la luz el 27 de julio de 1993. Para llevar a cabo este desarrollo desde cero, se asociaron IBM con Microsoft. Construyeron un SO de 32bytes multitarea, multihilo, multiprocesamiento, multiusuario con un n�cleo h�brido y una capa de hardware de abstracci�n para facilitar la portabilidad entre plataformas. es una familia de sistemas operativos producidos por Microsoft, de la cual la primera versi�n fue publicada en julio de 1993. Previamente a la aparici�n de Windows 95 la empresa Microsoft concibi� una nueva l�nea de sistemas operativos orientados a estaciones de trabajo y servidor de red. Un sistema operativo con interfaz gr�fica propia, estable y con caracter�sticas similares a los sistemas de red UNIX. Las letras NT provienen de la designaci�n del producto como "Nueva Tecnolog�a" (New Technology).
  6. 6. Windows 95 (1994) Windows 95 es un sistema operativo con interfaz gr�fica de usuario h�brido de entre 16 y 32 bits. Fue lanzado al mercado el 24 de agosto de 1995 por la empresa de software Microsoft con notable �xito de ventas. Durante su desarrollo se conoci� como Windows 4 o por el nombre clave Chicago. Sustituy� a MS-DOS como sistema operativo y a Windows 3.x como entorno gr�fico. Se encuadra dentro de la familia de sistemas operativos de Microsoft denominada Windows 9x. En la versi�n OSR2 (OEM Service Release 2)1 incorpor� el sistema de archivos FAT32, adem�s del primer indicio del entonces novedoso USB. Esta versi�n fue la primera en incluir la barra de tareas y el bot�n Inicio, los cuales se siguieron incluyendo en versiones posteriores de Windows, adem�s de ser la primera versi�n en soportar la funci�n de Plug and Play, y, solo en Jap�n, una de las �ltimas versiones para PC-9821. El lanzamiento de Windows 95 estuvo acompa�ado por una extensa y millonaria campa�a de marketing, logrando con ello obtener un gran �xito de ventas y convirti�ndose en uno de los sistemas operativos de escritorio m�s populares.
  7. 7. Windows 98 (1998) El 25 de junio de 1998 ve la luz la primera versi�n dise�ada espec�ficamente para el consumidor. Se introducen una serie de mejoras en la interfaz de usuario a trav�s del paquete de actualizaciones de escritorio de Windows de Internet Explorer 4. Con Windows 98 se mejor� el reconocimiento de esc�neres, ratones, teclados y palancas La primera edici�n de Windows 98 fue designada por los n�meros de versi�n internos 4.10.1998, o 4.10.1998A si hab�a sido actualizado con el CD de seguridad de Microsoft. Windows 98 Segunda Edici�n est� designado por los n�meros de versi�n internos 4.10.2222A o 4.10.2222B si hab�a sido actualizado con el CD de seguridad de Microsoft. El sucesor de Windows 98 SE es Windows Mellenium Y el sucesor de Windows Me o Millennium es Windows 2000 Windows 98 fue lanzada el 25 de junio de 1998. Sigue trat�ndose de un sistema h�brido de 16bits y 32bits, pero presenta una serie de mejoras, tales como soporte mejorado para FAT32, soporte mejorado para AGP, soporte mejorado para USB, soporte para FireWire y soporte para ACPI. En esta primera versi�n se mantiene el IE 4.0 como parte integrante de la interfaz del explorador de Windows (Active Desktop).
  8. 8. Windows Me (2000) El 14 de septiembre de 2000 sale a la venta el �ltimo de la l�nea de Windows 9x basado en DOS, Windows Millennium Edition, considerado como una de las peores versiones de Windows que ha existido. A diferencia de W95 y W98 les faltaba el soporte en modo real de DOS. A su favor hay que decir que pose�a una caracter�stica muy �til, a saber "Restaurar el Sistema" lo cual permit�a a los usuarios establecer una configuraci�n estable del sistema anterior al actual. es una versi�n de Microsoft Windows, en formato gr�fico h�brido de 16-bit/32 bits, lanzado el 14 de septiembre de 2000 dise�ado por Microsoft Corporation para el mayoritario mercado de usuarios de PC. Tras la madurez ya alcanzada por sus predecesores, Windows 95 y Windows 98, Windows Me se presenta como una importante evoluci�n. Fue el �ltimo sistema operativo lanzado en la serie de Windows 9x.31 Cabe destacar que Windows Me ha sido muy poco popular por sus continuos errores y muchas desventajas de uso. Estos inconvenientes hicieron que, salvo en contadas ocasiones, sus usuarios retornaran r�pidamente al uso de Windows 98, o se sientan impulsados a actualizar a Windows XP o Windows 2000.
  9. 9. Windows XP (2001) Tan solo una a�o despu�s, el 25 de octubre de 2001, el primer sistema operativo de consumo basado en arquitectura NT, cuyo nombre en clave era Whistler, se puso a la venta con el nombre de XP de eXPeriencie. Result� ser uno de los m�s exitosos, en diciembre de 2013 su cuota de mercado alcanz� los 500 millones de ordenadores. Tras 12 a�os en el mercado �12 a�os!, en abril de 2014 Microsoft dej� de dar soporte. Windows XP introdujo nuevas caracter�sticas como el uso de una nueva interfaz de manejo m�s sencillo, la posibilidad de utilizar varias cuentas de usuario a la vez, la capacidad de agrupar aplicaciones similares en la barra de tareas, por solo nombrar unas cuantas. es una versi�n de Microsoft Windows, basado en Windows 2000 y con importantes mejoras. Fue lanzado al mercado el 25 de octubre de 2001. En agosto de 2012, ten�a una cuota de mercado de 46,33%, y fue superado por Windows 7 que ya ten�a un 46,60% de la cuota de mercado. En diciembre de 2013, ten�a una cuota de mercado de 500 millones de ordenadores. Las letras "XP" provienen de la palabra eXPeriencia (eXPerience en ingl�s). Su nombre clave inicial fue Whistler.
  10. 10. Windows Vista (2007) Las principales quejas se centraron en las funciones de seguridad, administraci�n de derechos digitales, los requisitos de hardware y el rendimiento y la compatibilidad del software. A su favor hay que recordar las caracter�sticas por las cuales todo el mundo lo identifica, a saber: la nueva interfaz gr�fica que permit�a la transparencia en las ventanas, la aplicaci�n Flip-3D que se activaba con la combinaci�n de teclas Win + Tab, y mostrando con un efecto 3D las ventanas que estaban abiertas pod�as cambiar de una a otra. Adem�s, permit�a tener una vista preliminar de las ventanas abiertas, con solo pasar el rat�n sobre los botones en la barra de tareas. Windows Vista es una versi�n de Microsoft Windows, l�nea de sistemas operativos desarrollada por Microsoft. Fue lanzado el 30 de enero de 2007 y esta versi�n se enfocaba a la utilizaci�n en equipos de escritorio en hogares y oficinas, equipos port�tiles, tabletas y equipos media center. El proceso de desarrollo termin� el 8 de noviembre de 2006 y en los tres meses siguientes fue entregado a los fabricantes de hardware y software, clientes de negocios y canales de distribuci�n. El 30 de enero de 2007 fue su lanzamiento mundial y qued� a disposici�n para su compra y descarga desde el sitio web de Microsoft Windows.
  11. 11. Windows 7 (2009) Windows 7 destaca por ofrecer una interfaz redise�ada, una nueva barra de tareas, mejoras importantes en el rendimiento del SO y sobre todo porque W7 marc� el debut de Windows Touch, que permite explorar la web desde pantallas t�ctiles. Windows 7 es una versi�n de Microsoft Windows, l�nea de sistemas operativos producida por Microsoft Corporation. Se lanz� en octubre de 2009. Esta versi�n estaba dise�ada para uso en PC, incluyendo equipos de escritorio en hogares y oficinas, equipos port�tiles, tabletas, netbooks y equipos multimedia.1 El desarrollo de Windows 7 se complet� el 22 de julio de 2009, siendo entonces confirmada su fecha de venta oficial para el 22 de octubre de 2009 junto a su equivalente para servidores Windows Server 2008 R2.2 En febrero de 2018, ten�a una cuota de mercado de 41,51 %, y fue superado por Windows 10 que ya ten�a un 43,95 % de la cuota de mercado.3 A diferencia del gran salto arquitect�nico y de caracter�sticas que sufri� su antecesor Windows Vista con respecto a Windows XP, Windows 7 fue concebido como una actualizaci�n incremental y focalizada de Vista y su n�cleo NT 6.0, lo que permiti� mantener cierto grado de compatibilidad con aplicaciones y hardware en los que este ya era compatible.4 Sin embargo, entre las metas de desarrollo para Windows 7 se dio importancia a mejorar su interfaz para volverla m�s accesible al usuario e incluir nuevas caracter�sticas que permitieran hacer tareas de una manera m�s f�cil y r�pida, al mismo tiempo que se realizar�an esfuerzos para lograr un sistema m�s ligero, estable y r�pido.5
  12. 12. Windows 8 (2012) Su interfaz de usuario fue modificada para hacerla m�s amigable y f�cil de usar con la pantallas t�ctiles, adem�s de poder seguir usando obviamente el teclado y rat�n. Es el momento de las Apps cuyos iconos de diferentes tama�os ocupan la pantalla, se pueden agrupar, mostrar notificaciones,... El explorador de archivos ahora deja a solo un clic de rat�n, funciones que antes estaban escondidas y como esto podr�amos enumerar cientos de nuevas caracter�sticas, pero sabemos que est�is impacientes por llegar al siguiente. El principal cambio es la pol�mica decisi�n de eliminar Men� Inicio, existente desde Windows 95 como est�ndar de facto en c�mo presentar aplicaciones en interfaces gr�ficas. El 2 de abril de 2014, Microsoft reconoci� el error de la eliminaci�n del men� de inicio y anunci� que lo volver�an a implementar en la siguiente versi�n de Windows,3 el cual lleg� en 2015.4 A�ade soporte para microprocesadores ARM, adem�s de los microprocesadores tradicionales x86 de Intel y AMD. Su interfaz de usuario ha sido modificada para hacerla m�s adecuada para su uso con pantallas t�ctiles, adem�s de los tradicionales rat�n y teclado. El efecto Aero Glass de su predecesor Windows 7 no est� presente en este sistema operativo, siendo reemplazado por nuevos efectos planos para ventanas y botones con un color simple.
  13. 13. Windows 10 (2015) Windows 10 es el vigente sistema operativo desarrollado por Microsoft como parte de la familia de sistemas operativos Windows NT.9 Fue dado a conocer oficialmente en septiembre de 2014, seguido por una breve presentaci�n de demostraci�n en la conferencia Build 2014. Entr� en fase beta de prueba en octubre de 2014 y fue lanzado al p�blico en general el 29 de julio de 2015.10 Para animar su adopci�n, Microsoft anunci� su descarga gratuita por un a�o desde su fecha de lanzamiento, para los usuarios que contasen con copias genuinas de Windows 7 (SP1) o Windows 8.1 Update. En julio de 2015 se habilit� una herramienta que permit�a reservar esta actualizaci�n; dicha herramienta notificaba a cada usuario el momento en el que estar�a lista la descarga de la actualizaci�n para su dispositivo, para as� instalar la compilaci�n 10240, la primera versi�n estable liberada.11 Los participantes en el programa Windows Insider pod�an recibir una licencia de Windows 10, pero con ciertas condiciones, entre ellas que su sistema operativo instalado (7, 8 u 8.1) fuese leg�timo.12 Esta edici�n introdujo una arquitectura de aplicaciones �universales�. Desarrolladas con la interfaz Continuum y, posteriormente, con la interfaz Fluent Design, estas aplicaciones pueden ser dise�adas para ejecutarse en todas las familias de productos de Microsoft con un c�digo casi id�ntico (incluyendo computadoras personales, tabletas, tel�fonos inteligentes, sistemas embebidos, Xbox One, Surface Hub y HoloLens). La interfaz de usuario fue revisada para realizar transiciones entre una interfaz orientada al rat�n y una interfaz orientada a la pantalla t�ctil basadas en dispositivos de entrada disponibles (particularmente en tabletas). Ambas interfaces incluyen un men� Inicio actualizado que comprende un dise�o mezclado de Windows 7 con el dise�o metro de Windows 8. Tambi�n se introduce la Vista de Tareas, un sistema de escritorio virtual, el navegador web Microsoft Edge y otras aplicaciones nuevas o actualizadas, un soporte integrado para iniciar sesi�n a trav�s de huella digital o reconocimiento facial llamado Windows Hello, nuevas caracter�sticas de seguridad para entornos empresariales, DirectX 12 y WDDM 2.0 para mejorar las capacidades gr�ficas del sistema operativo para los videojuegos.

