Fundamentos nievesrosas diagramas_g1virtual_zitacuaro (1)

MAESTRÍA EN PSICOPEDAGOGÍA Y DOCENCIA EN EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR ASIGNATURA: FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA...
INDICE DE CONTENIDO 1. ARBOL DE CONOCIMIENTOS 2. MAPA MENTAL 3. MAPA CONCEPTUAL 4. CUADRO SINOPTICO 5. RED SEMÁNTICA 6. IN...
Se imparte en: Jardin de Niños Educación Preescolar Anteriormente se llamaban: Escuelas de Párvulos Kindergarten Su presen...
Diagrama: Mapa Conceptual La Educación Secuandaria en México. Antecedentes Historicos El origen mas remoto del surgimiento...
ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS 1988. El Internet llega a México. 1997. El Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterr...
PROCESOS DE ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE EN LA EDUCACIÓN A LA DISTANCIA Se realiza fuera de recintos escolares a partir de recurs...
Antecedente de la Educación Especial. En 1970 por Decreto presidencial se creo la ley federal de Educación Especial. En 19...
` La Evaluación se divide en dos grandes aspectos: El alumno + El contexto del aprendizaje Modalidades de la Educación Esp...
  1. 1. MAESTRÍA EN PSICOPEDAGOGÍA Y DOCENCIA EN EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR ASIGNATURA: FUNDAMENTOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR ACTIVIDAD: DIAGRAMAS PRESENTA EQUIPO 2: ERICKA GARCIA MEJÍA ERENDIRA NIEVES ROSAS ALEJANDRO RUIZ ALTAMIRANO KITZIA YUNUÉN GUTIERREZ GONZALEZ DOCENTE: DR. MARCO ANTONIO ALANIS MARTINEZ ZITACUARO, MICHOACÁN, MÉXICO A 6 DE MARZO DE 2021.
  2. 2. INDICE DE CONTENIDO 1. ARBOL DE CONOCIMIENTOS 2. MAPA MENTAL 3. MAPA CONCEPTUAL 4. CUADRO SINOPTICO 5. RED SEMÁNTICA 6. INFOGRAFÍA 7. TRÍPTICO INFORMATIVO
  3. 3. Se imparte en: Jardin de Niños Educación Preescolar Anteriormente se llamaban: Escuelas de Párvulos Kindergarten Su presencia en el Sistema Educativo crecio a partir de 1903  Se imparte en 3 modalidades: Indígena, General y Comunitaria Que mediante Experiencias se desarrolle su aprendizaje  En 2016 la SEP presenta la actualización al Modelo Educativo Se concentra en el desarrollo de aprendizajes clave El modelo se organiza en: 1.Formación académica 2. Desarrollo personal y social 3.Autonomía curricular Atiende a niños de 3 a 5 años Sus objetivos es que el alumno logre: Usar el lenguaje para comunicarse con otros Contar colecciones,  resolver problemas, construir con ﬁguras y organizar información Explorar y comprender el entorno cercano Identiﬁcar cualidades y reconocer las de otros Atención del cuerpo  y   la salud, realizar actividad física La Evaluación en Preescolar Las ﬁnalidades de la evaluacion:                 - Valorar los aprendizajes                 -Identiﬁcar las condiciones que inﬂuyen en el aprendizaje                     - Mejorar el proceso docente Evaluación diagnóstica que se realiza en las tres primeras semanas  del ciclo Evaluación formativa, se lleva a cabo de forma permanente durante el trabajo docente Los resultados nos indican que debemos fortalecer, modiﬁcar y/o evitar. El trabajo del docente se divide en 4 modalidades 4.-Proyectos de trabajo: surge de los intereses y dudas que genera su contexto en los niños, el docente conjuga un poco de las otras modalidades 3.-Unidad didáctica: el docente organiza y facilita la información de aspectos naturales o sociales. 1.-Talleres: donde se enseñan técnicas. El docente dirige y coordina.  2.- Rincones: prevalece el juego libre, el docente solo observa y sugiere.
  4. 4. Diagrama: Mapa Conceptual La Educación Secuandaria en México. Antecedentes Historicos El origen mas remoto del surgimiento de la educación secundaria en Mexico data del siglo XIX, como ocurrio en la mayor parte de los paises de Latinoamerica. Moisés Sáenz a quien se le conoce como el fundador de la educacion secundaria. Reformas Educativas a la Educación Secundaria Una reforma educativa busca: responder a una exigencia social para fortalecer a la educación publica, laica y gratuita. En nuestra historia han extido varias reformas que marcaron la educación entre ellas son: -Reforma educativa de 1934 "cardenismo" -Reforma de 1944 -Reforma al articulo 3° -Reforma Integral a la Educación Secundaria. (RIEBS) -Reforma a ala Educación Secuandaria. -Reforma Educativa 2017-2018. El programa de la Reforma Educativa. (PRE) Proposito de la Educación Secundaria Establecido en el plan de Estudios de 1993: Es contribuir a elevar la calidad de la formacion de los estudiantes que han terminado la educación primaria, mediante el fortalecimiento de aquellos contenidos que responden a las necesidades basicas de aprendizaje de la población joven del pais y que solo la escuela puede ofrecer,integrando conocimientos habilidadesy valores que permitan a los estudiantes continuar con su aprendizaje, flexible al mundo laboral. Modalidades de la Educación Secundaria. -Secuandaria General -Secundaria Técnica. -Telesecuandaria. -Para trabajadores La Evaluación en la Educación Secuandaria. Diario Oficial de la Nación establece: Las normas generales para evaluación del aprendizaje,acreditación, promoción,regularización y certificado de los alumnos de educación básica. Existen varios tipos de evaluación: -Evaluación Diagnostica -Evaluación Sumativa -Evaluación Formativa La Evaluacion Formativa: -Autoevaluación -Coevaluación -Heteroevaluación El Rol del Docente en la Educación Secundaria El docente de secunadaria es el encargado de la enseñanza -aprendizaje del alumno, por lo tanto el debe desarrollar las siguientes habilidades. -Conocimiento teorico. -Promover la autonomia moral e intelectual. -Valores y actitudes que fortalezcan el aprendizaje. -Dominio de los contenidos . -Control de las estrategias de enseñanza que faciliten el aprendizaje del alumno. -Conocimiento personal Proceso de Enseñanza-Aprendizaje en el Aula El proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje es aquel que se produce de un modo intencionado, tanto por parte del profesor como del alumno.La principales variables para el proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje es: -Estudiante -Conocimiento -Escuela -Docente Perfil de Egreso de la Educacion Secundaria. Es necesario que el alumno desarrolle un pensamiento complejo, critico, creativo, reflexivo y flexible. Ambitos Lenguaje y comunicación, Pensamiento Matemático, Exploración y Comprensión, Pensamiento critico, Habilidades Socioemocionales, Colaboración, Convivencia, Expresión Artisticas, Atención al cuerpo y la salud.,Cuidado del medio ambiente, Habilidades digitales..
  5. 5. ANTECEDENTES HISTÓRICOS 1988. El Internet llega a México. 1997. El Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, fundó la Universidad Virtual. 2002. Surge la primera versión de Moodle. 2008. Los Comités Interinstitucionales para la Evaluación de la Educación Superior (CIEES), evaluaron las primeras licenciaturas a distancia. 2011. Se funda la Universidad Virtual de Michoacán (UNIVIM). 2012. Creación de la Universidad Abierta y Distancia de México. 2014. Son aceptados por el Consejo Nacional de Ciencia y Tecnología los posgrados en la modalidad a distancia (CONACYT). 1 PROPÓSITOS DE LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA 2 *Responder a la gran demanda educativa. *Recursos económicos y la distancia geográfica a que se encuentran de los centros urbanos principales. *Facilitar la innovación de métodos de enseñanza mediante la utilización de estrategias múltiples, buscando que el estudiante sea el autor de su propio aprendizaje y desarrolle su capacidad de autoaprendizaje y autoevaluación. REFORMAS EDUCATIVAS A LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANICA 3 La visión de la educación superior al 2025 son proyectos por las autoridades gubernamentales pronosticadas por las IES (Instituciones de Educación Superior) para atender a las necesidades académicas de sus alumnos y crear redes de intercambio académico. Programa Nacional de Educación por parte del gobierno mexicano, ha creado el incremento de la matricula en educación abierta, semipresencial y a distancia. MODALIDADES DE LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA 4 Educación abierta Educación no escolarizada Educación no presencial Educación a distancia Educación en línea o virtual 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. CARACTERÍSTISCAS DE LOS PROGRAMAS DE ESTUDIO 5 1. Separación profesor-estudiante Medios 2. Técnicos Organización Apoyo (Tutoría) 3. Aprendizaje independiente y flexible 4. Comunicación Bidireccional 5. Comunicación masiva E S T U D I A D E S D E C U A L Q U I E R L U G A R LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA El proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje se desarrolla en una situación en la que profesor y alumnos se encuentran separados físicamente
  6. 6. PROCESOS DE ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE EN LA EDUCACIÓN A LA DISTANCIA Se realiza fuera de recintos escolares a partir de recursos como internet, páginas web, foros de discusión, chat, correos electrónicos, videoconferencias, audios y videos. El proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje debe ser bajo la realidad de lo que sucede en el mundo real. Formación más flexible, con márgenes para que los estudiantes puedan elegir actividades y medios acordes a sus circunstancias motivacionales y estilos cognitivos. 7 LA EVALUACIÓN EN LA EDUCACIÓN 8 T E V U E L V E M Á S R E S P O N S A B L E VENTAJAS DE LOS SISTEMAS DE ENSEÑANZA A DISTANCIA APERTURA ECONOMÍA FLEXIBILIDAD EFICACIA FORMACION PERMANENTE Y PERSONAL 9 ROL DEL DOCENTE EN LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA 6 Académica. Asesorar en relación a contenido. Pedagógica Proporcionar estrategias de aprendizaje, así como recomendaciones y monitorear la elaboración y calidad de trabajos Tecnológica Asesorar en el manejo de herramientas de comunicación de la plataforma educativa. Motivacional Acompañar y dinamizar la acción formativa. Organizativa Organizar las actividades del estudiante para ser evaluadas. Institucional Atender y/o canaliza inquietudes de tipo administrativo sobre la inscripción, permanencia y egreso (certificación, diploma, grado…)
  7. 7. Antecedente de la Educación Especial. En 1970 por Decreto presidencial se creo la ley federal de Educación Especial. En 1985 los planes y programas de la licenciatura de educación especial que se imparten en las escuelas Normales. En 1989 Surgieron los centros de Orientación para la Integración Educativa. COIE Apartir de 1996 de este año profesionales de educación especial han participado en el seminario de actualización para profesores de esta especialidad. En 199 se incorpora la materia de necesidades educativas especiales en los planes de estudio de la licenciatura de educación preescolar. Proposito de la Educación Especial La Educación Especial es una Modalidad de la Educación Básica que ofrece atención Educativa con equidad a los alumnos con necesidades Educativas Especiales con o sin discapacidad y/o aptitudes sobresalientes. Reformas Educativas a las EE El referente normativo mas importante de nuestro país lo sento la Constitución Politica de 1917, y para el rubro educativo los principios rectores enmarcaron en el articulo 3°. Enfoque ▪ Contextual se central la atención sobre las relaciones entre compañeros. ▪ Ecologico en la intervención didactica. ▪ Escuela, familia y comunidad. EDUCACIÓN ESPECIAL EN MÉXICO (EE)
  8. 8. ` La Evaluación se divide en dos grandes aspectos: El alumno + El contexto del aprendizaje Modalidades de la Educación Especial ❖ Centro de Atención Multiples. (CAM) ❖ Centros Erecoursose Información y Orientación. (CRIO) ❖ Unidades de Servicios de Apoyo a la Educación Regular. (USAER) Proceso de Enseñanza Aprendizaje en el aula La Educación Especial, estudia los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje y se define por los apoyos especiales y necesarios específicos de los educandos, nunca de las limitaciones con la finalidad de desarrollo integral personal y social de los individuos con necesidades educativas especiales. Nuestro referente inicial seran los planes y progrmas de estudio. La Evaluación en la Educación Especial Realizar una evaluación detenida y realizar las adaptaciones, lo más significativas posibles con los alumnos que a pesar de sus necesidades son plenamente capaces de aprender. La evaluación homogénea no permitirá describir y entender realmente las capacidades de cada uno de los alumnos y el tipo de apoyo que necesita, ni tomar las decisiones adecuadas para la planificación e intervención del proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje. Rol del Docente en la Educación Especial. Un aspecto importante a considerar en el perfil del docente, que esta enmarcado en una concepcion sistematica del curriculo, relacionado con las caracteristicas personales, profesionales, ocupacionales o pedagogicas según los cambios socioculturales. El docente debe ser:  Una persona emocionalmente balanceada.  Mantener relaciones interpersonales positivas.  Aceptar y comprender a las personas con neceseidades especiales.  Disponer de amplia cultura, intuición psicologica. Elementos que definen la dinamica del currriculum. ✓ El prfesor, los padres de familia son colaboradores de la enseñanza-aprendizaje de los alumnos. ✓ Los objetivos y contenidos del curriculum marcan el sentido del proceso enseñanza- aprendizaje. ✓ El contexto configurado por el ambiente espacio. ✓ La metodologia y evaluacion diseñada e implementada.

