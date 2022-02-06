Successfully reported this slideshow.
Technology

We’re super excited to finally publish our Open Source Cyber Scavenger Hunt with the global Cyber Security Community. It has been our dream ever since we started working on this engaging, gamified security awareness activity in preparation for Cyber Awareness Month 2020.

Blog Post & Open Source Resources:
https://medium.com/seek-blog/open-source-cyber-scavenger-hunt-9207fb203e20

  1. 1. (Open Sourced) Cyber Scavenger Hunts: Gamified Security Awareness A Private & Government Collaboration Daisy Wong Photo by N. (Unsplash) @Erdbeervogel Victoria Schiffer ISF Australasia Chapter Spring Meeting, 16 September 2021 Cyber Culture & Engagement Lead Head of Security Culture & Trust
  2. 2. 1. Gamifying Security Awareness & Training 2. Benefits of Government & Private Collaboration 3. Create your own Cyber Scavenger Hunt (even on a budget) from our curated Open Source Materials Photo by Erik Mclean (Unsplash)
  3. 3. 1:30am in Melbourne... Photo by Des Récits (Unsplash) Our Motivation
  4. 4. Our Vision Photo by Matthijs van Schuppen (Unsplash)
  5. 5. Public Private Collaboration Photo by Aaron Blanco Tejedor (Unsplash)
  6. 6. Solve shared & unique challenges Photo by Aaron Blanco Tejedor (Unsplash)
  7. 7. Cyber Scavenger Hunt! Photo by N. (Unsplash)
  8. 8. Photo by Ali Kazal (Unsplash) 1. Make it fun & engaging (variety of resources, answer types, videos) 2. Provide a learning activity for every employee (previous knowledge or technical skills not required) 3. Make it easily accessible, yet secure (regions, tools available to company) 4. Apply fairness & integrity to prizes (offer cross-region prizes, drawing winners) 5. Prioritise Reach & usability over sophistication (no gates to progress to different clue tiers) 6. Make the clues inclusive across the regions where possible & practical (relevance of questions, language) 7. Design it with open source in mind (provide Security Awareness benefits to the wider Security community for easy adoption) Our Guiding Principles Photo by Ali Kazal (Unsplash)
  9. 9. Photo by Laura Ockel (Unsplash) Where would you go to answer the clues?
  10. 10. Cyber Awareness Month October 2020, SEEK
  11. 11. Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm (Unsplash)
  12. 12. Category Prize Condition 3rd Prize SEEK ANZ: Amazon Voucher SEEK Asia: Lazada/TaoBao/Shopee Correct answers in all of Tier 1 2nd Prize SEEK ANZ: Amazon Voucher SEEK Asia: Lazada/TaoBao/Shopee Correct answers in all of Tier 1 + Tier 2 1st Prize SEEK ANZ: Amazon Voucher SEEK Asia: Lazada/TaoBao/Shopee Correct answers in all of Tier 1 + Tier 2 + Tier 3
  13. 13. ● 31 clues over 3 tiers ● 52 submissions ● 34 people are keen to get involved in improving our company’s security culture ● 8 unique locations across Asia Pacific ● 6 winners (from 4 different locations) ● 69 Net Promoter Score (1 short of Excellent) Impact “It’s a challenging and fun experience because I love to solve some problems or any mystery or puzzles.” ___ “I really enjoyed the content and media. It provided security training in a fun way.” ___ “Incidentally, your scavenger hunt (which I thought was brilliant), helped me realise that that’s what I really want to do — I enjoyed it so much that it encouraged me to enrol in a cyber security course and I’ve been studying each evening ever since.” What Participants Said
  14. 14. Open Sourcing Photo by Siora Photography (Unsplash)
  15. 15. Photo by Don Agnello (Unsplash) Clue Catalogue How to Guide
  16. 16. Clue Catalogue How to Guide
  17. 17. All Companies Photo by Gavin Biesheuvel (Saltsup) It’s a Spectrum. Adapt it to your environment.
  18. 18. Our Reflections Photo by Laura Kleinheider (Unsplash) ● More frequent micro comms over one big scavenger hunt ● Build it into your security training & awareness program ● Consider Endorsement from Execs in your comms ● Tailor it to your organisation
  19. 19. Time to Create Your Own! How to Guide - Create your Cyber Scavenger Hunt (step by step) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HqYuDH54EfjlbQ8bs0fo5RFMNfByLR3a Clue Catalogue - Pick from all curated Cyber Scavenger Hunt clues https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1KLPU65Fj43HTF2MYiIxXrrjQlSKxv Hs9dwdcb-8n0sg All Cyber Scavenger Hunt Resources (Slides, How to Guide, Clue Catalogue) https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1B2Zkir8UqrFa6LAR0wmsAzU-EXOlFL9Q Blog Post - “Open Source Cyber Scavenger Hunt — Run Your Own (even on a budget)” https://medium.com/seek-blog/open-source-cyber-scavenger-hunt-9207fb203e20
  20. 20. Get in Touch & Collaborate Daisy Wong Cyber Culture & Engagement Lead VIC Government, Melbourne, Australia daisy.wong@dpc.vic.gov.au www.linkedin.com/in/daisywong127 @Erdbeervogel Victoria Schiffer Head of Security Culture & Trust SEEK, Melbourne, Australia vschiffer@seek.com.au www.linkedin.com/in/victoriaschiffer
  21. 21. Q & A Photo by Joe Green (Unsplash)

