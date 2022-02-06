Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
We’re super excited to finally publish our Open Source Cyber Scavenger Hunt with the global Cyber Security Community. It has been our dream ever since we started working on this engaging, gamified security awareness activity in preparation for Cyber Awareness Month 2020.
Blog Post & Open Source Resources:
https://medium.com/seek-blog/open-source-cyber-scavenger-hunt-9207fb203e20