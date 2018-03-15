Equinox Gold Corporate Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 CREATING A LEADING GOLD COMPANY March 15, 2018
2 Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's ...
3 CREATING A LEADING GOLD COMPANY Multi-asset company with exceptional long-term growth platform 1. First gold pour for Au...
4 GROWTH PLATFORM WITH PIPELINE OF PROJECTS Near-term and growing production, pipeline of exploration-stage projects 1. Se...
5 ENHANCED MARKET POSITION & GROWTH PROFILE Advancing two gold assets, increased liquidity, new strategic shareholders 0 2...
6 $0 $1,000 $2,000 $3,000 $4,000 MarketCap(C$Millions) PRODUCTION POTENTIAL = RE-RATE POTENTIAL Increasing production prof...
7 ADVANCING AURIZONA TO PRODUCTION Permitted and fully funded 1. At $1,250/oz gold. Past-producing gold mine • Excellent y...
8 AURIZONA: CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY Overall project construction was 30% complete at end of February Concrete work for SAG a...
9 AURIZONA: CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY Refurbishing existing infrastructure, U&M mining contractor mobilized to site Refurb of ...
10 AURIZONA: EXCEPTIONAL EXPLORATION UPSIDE ~2,250 km2 land package Near-mine exploration • 2017 exploration focused on ne...
11 AURIZONA: PIABA EXTENSION Significant potential to extend mine life along strike and underground • 2017 exploration pro...
12 AURIZONA: NEAR-MINE EXPANSION Multiple drill-ready targets and new discoveries 1 1. All drill results have been press r...
13 CASTLE MOUNTAIN: ADVANCED-STAGE GOLD PROJECT Past-producing gold mine with re-start strategy Brownfields project with k...
14 CASTLE MOUNTAIN: RESERVE & PRODUCTION POTENTIAL Prefeasibility study targeted for H1-2018: convert resources to reserve...
15 CASTLE MOUNTAIN: EXPANSION POTENTIAL New discovery east of resource pit, good results within and below current resource...
16 NEAR-TERM & GROWING GOLD PRODUCTION Scarcity of low capex near-term gold production opportunities 0 50 100 150 200 250 ...
17 DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE OF GOLD AND COPPER ASSETS Geographical diversity, expansion potential, exploration upside 1. See W...
18 CLEAR GROWTH STRATEGY To become a multi-asset gold producer 1 Equinox Gold is not yet in production. First gold pour fr...
19 Aurizona • First gold pour in late 2018 • Producer re-rating with average 136,000 ounces of gold per year • Exploration...
20 Appendix 20
21 EQUINOX GOLD CORPORATE SUMMARY Shares Outstanding 1 445.2 million Listed Warrants @ C$3.00 8 80.5 million Share Price (...
22 EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM Company builders. Mine builders. Explorers. Christian Milau, CEO and Executive Director Tre...
23 AURIZONA: TATAJUBA TARGET Potential 4km extension along strike from existing reserves Historical drilling has encounter...
24 WARINTZA PROJECT Copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in southeast Ecuador Only a small portion of the property has been ...
25 RICARDO PROJECT Copper-molybdenum project in Chile West Fissure fault hosts numerous large porphyry copper deposits, in...
26 LA VERDE PROJECT Copper-silver-gold porphyry deposit in Mexico Explored sporadically since 1906 with ~115,000 m drilled...
27 KORICANCHA MILL Custom built 350 tpd gold ore processing facility Koricancha ball mills and leach tanks, January 2017 P...
28 ELK GOLD PROJECT High-grade gold mineralization in Canada Past-producing high- grade gold mine in British Columbia, Can...
29 AURIZONA RESERVE & RESOURCE ESTIMATE This Mineral Reserve estimate has an effective date of May 29, 2017 and is based o...
30 CASTLE MOUNTAIN & ELK GOLD RESOURCE ESTIMATES The Castle Mountain Mineral Resource estimate was reported in the “Castle...
31 WARINTZA & LA VERDE RESOURCE ESTIMATES WARINTZA MINERAL RESOURCES 1 Resource Tonnes CuEq% Cu% Copper (tonnes) Copper (M...
32 +1 604.558.0560 ir@equinoxgold.com www.equinoxgold.com TSX-V: EQX
