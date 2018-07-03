Daily i forex report 03 jul 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
03-July-2018
International Forex INTERNATIONAL CURRENCY BUZZ Forex - USD Acts as Safe Haven, EUR Down on German Politics Forex - Euro L...
International Forex DAILY ECONOMIC DATA
International Forex EPIC'S ANALYST SPEAKS GBP/USD Daily Chart INTRADAY OUTLOOK Support: 1.3178 Resistance: 1.3224 RECOMMEN...
International Forex EPIC'S ANALYST SPEAKS EUR/USD Daily Chart INTRADAY OUTLOOK Support: 1.1649 Resistance: 1.1707 RECOMMEN...
Epic Research is one of India’s largest Financial Advisory house. Epic Research is amongst leading and most valuable finan...
  03-July-2018 For More Information Please visit www.epicresearch.co or contact info@epicresearch.co International Forex
  2. 2. International Forex INTERNATIONAL CURRENCY BUZZ Forex - USD Acts as Safe Haven, EUR Down on German Politics Forex - Euro Lower as Trade Fears, German Uncertainty Weigh Forex - GBP/USD refreshes session lows, below mid-1.3100s ahead of US ISM PMI GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair quickly reversed the UK PMI-led uptick to 1.3175-80 region and refreshed session lows in the last hour. Currently trading around the 1.3140-35 region, the pair struggled to build on Friday's strong up-move, led by an upward revision of the UK GDP growth figures for the first quarter of 2018 and traded with a negative bias for the fourth session in the previous five. Today's better-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI, coming in at 54.4 for June, did provide a minor lift during the early European session but the attempted recovery move was quickly sold into amid uncertainties surrounding Brexit negotiations. This coupled with resurgent US Dollar demand, despite the ongoing slide in the US Treasury bond yields, further collaborated towards keeping a lid on any meaningful up-move for the major. EUR/USD The euro was lower on Monday as fears over the prospect of a global trade war and fresh political uncertainty in Germany pressured the single currency, while the dollar pared back overnight gains against the safe haven yen. EUR/USD was down 0.47% to 1.1628 by 03:56 AM ET (07:56 AM GMT). The euro came under pressure after Germany's interior minister offered to resign amid an escalating row over immigration policy, throwing into doubt the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition government. The euro had risen on Friday after European Union leaders reached a deal on migration, easing pressure on Merkel. The single currency was also pressured lower after U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade tensions with the EU, claiming overnight that it treated the U.S. very badly and was “possibly as bad as China, just smaller”. The comments raised the prospect that the U.S. could impose further tariffs on EU imports, possibly on auto imports.
  3. 3. International Forex DAILY ECONOMIC DATA
  4. 4. International Forex EPIC'S ANALYST SPEAKS GBP/USD Daily Chart INTRADAY OUTLOOK Support: 1.3178 Resistance: 1.3224 RECOMMENDATION: BUY GBPUSD ABOVE 1.3160 TGT 1.3180 1.3210 SL 1.3130 SELL GBPUSD BELOW 1.3090 TGT 1.3070 1.3040 SL 1.3120
  5. 5. International Forex EPIC'S ANALYST SPEAKS EUR/USD Daily Chart INTRADAY OUTLOOK Support: 1.1649 Resistance: 1.1707 RECOMMENDATION: BUY EURUSD ABOVE 1.1630 TGT 1.1650 1.1680 SL 1.1600 SELL EURUSD BELOW 1.1530 TGT 1.1510 1.1480 SL 1.1560
  6. 6. Epic Research is one of India’s largest Financial Advisory house. Epic Research is amongst leading and most valuable financial advisory provider companies in the private sector. DISCLAIMER The information and views in this report, our website & all the service we provide are believed to be reliable, but we do not accept any responsibility (or liability) for errors of fact or opinion. Users have the right to choose the product/s that suits them the most. Sincere efforts have been made to present the right investment perspective. The information contained herein is based on analysis and up on sources that we consider reliable. This material is for personal information and based upon it & takes no responsibility. The information given herein should be treated as only factor, while making investment decision. The report does not provide individually tailor-made investment advice. Epic research recommends that investors independently evaluate particular investments and strategies, and encourages investors to seek the advice of a financial adviser. Epic research shall not be responsible for any transaction conducted based on the information given in this report. The share price projections shown are not necessarily indicative of future price performance. The information herein, together with all estimates and forecasts, can change without notice. Analyst or any person related to epic research might be holding positions in the stocks recommended. It is understood that anyone who is browsing through the site has done so at his free will and does not read any views ex-pressed as a recommendation for which either the site or its owners or anyone can be held responsible. Any surfing and reading of the information is the acceptance of this disclaimer. Investment in equity, futures, Forex and commodity market has its own risks. We, however, do not vouch for the accuracy or the completeness thereof. We are not responsible for any loss incurred whatsoever for any financial profits or loss which may arise from the recommendations above epic research does not purport to be an invitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument. Our Clients (Paid or Unpaid), any third party or anyone else have no rights to forward or share our calls or SMS or Report or Any Information Provided by us to/with anyone which is received directly or indirectly by them. If found so then Serious Legal Actions can be taken. For India: Info@epicresearch.co Address: 411 Milinda Manor(Suites 409-425) 2 RNT Marg. Opp Central Mall Indore (M.P.) +91 -731- 6642300 For United States- HNI& NRI Sales Contact: 2117 Arbor Vista Dr. Charlotte (NC)-Cell: +1 704 249 23 For Australia- HNI & NRI Sales Contact: Mintara Road, Tarneit, Victoria, Post Code 3029 Cell: +61 422 063855 Singapore- www.epicresearch.sg Contact +65-3158-1402 Malaysia-www.epicresearch.myContact +60-3502-19047 International Forex

