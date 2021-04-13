Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman CEO, Wolfgang Digital 15:45 13/4/21 7 Quotes from "7 Essential insights into the State of E-Co...
"When the machine does the work - the traditional skillset of marketers becomes more important as it comes back to the abi...
“The Google machine now does a better job at keyword optimization, bidding optimization than humans can do” Hosted by IIDB...
“More and more over 65’s will spend money online as time continues” Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman Wolfgang Digital On future...
“Google have enhanced all our lives, and done it for free so that they could build worlds largest data set, and build the ...
"The balance of power is not with big brands, not with network agencies - the power is with internet giants" Hosted by IID...
"Competitors are using machine to optimize by revenue, use the google machine to optimize by profitability" Hosted by IIDB...
"The biggest advertisers can turn off their spend and continue to grow" Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman Wolfgang Digital On th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
5 views
Apr. 13, 2021

7 quotes from "7 essential insights into the state of e commerce in 2021"

7 quotes from "7 essential insights into the state of e commerce in 2021" by Alan Coleman, CEO of Wolfgang Digital

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

7 quotes from "7 essential insights into the state of e commerce in 2021"

  1. 1. Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman CEO, Wolfgang Digital 15:45 13/4/21 7 Quotes from "7 Essential insights into the State of E-Commerce in 2021"
  2. 2. "When the machine does the work - the traditional skillset of marketers becomes more important as it comes back to the ability to deal with clients." Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman Wolfgang Digital On the future skills of digital Marketers
  3. 3. “The Google machine now does a better job at keyword optimization, bidding optimization than humans can do” Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman Wolfgang Digital On the Google Machine
  4. 4. “More and more over 65’s will spend money online as time continues” Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman Wolfgang Digital On future online spending by over 65's
  5. 5. “Google have enhanced all our lives, and done it for free so that they could build worlds largest data set, and build the best advertising machine in the world" Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman Wolfgang Digital On Google's Business Model
  6. 6. "The balance of power is not with big brands, not with network agencies - the power is with internet giants" Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman Wolfgang Digital Who holds the power in the online world?
  7. 7. "Competitors are using machine to optimize by revenue, use the google machine to optimize by profitability" Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman Wolfgang Digital On how to stay ahead of competitors
  8. 8. "The biggest advertisers can turn off their spend and continue to grow" Hosted by IIDB Alan Coleman Wolfgang Digital On the power of the strongest companies in the world

×