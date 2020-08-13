Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health 44 Exercise at Home for Weight Loss We all desire to stay fit, lose weight, and frankly, I am sure a lot of us have...
Kegels best exercises at home to lose weight. Both women and men should get in the habit of doing Kegels exercises, but to...
you can support yourself with good posture, you work lots of muscles. Plank is one of the best exercises at home to lose w...
Source: unsplash 6 – Pushup Pushups not only build up the chest, shoulders, and triceps, but it is also a great stabilizer...
Source: unsplash 8 – Bent Knee Pushup Maybe one of the basic exercises and the best way to start slow before you go into a...
4. Create one great, straight line from the crown of your head to your tailbone Source: unsplash 10 – Bent-Knee Sit-up / C...
Source: unsplash 12 – Front Plank Full plank is the best exercises at home to lose weight. Start in the pushup position wi...
Source: unsplash 14 – Single-Leg plank Single-leg plank best weight loss workout without equipment by removing one point o...
Source: unsplash 16 – Cobra Cobra pose, one should ensure that you lay flat on with their stomach and place their hands un...
Source: unsplash 18 – Glute Activation Lunges Glute Activation Lunges the best exercise at home for weight loss Starting P...
Source: unsplash 20 – Hip Rotations (Push-up Position) Hip Rotations (Push-up Position) best exercises at home to lose wei...
Source: unsplash 22 – Side Lying Hip Abductions Side-Lying Hip Abduction (Strength)is the best weight loss workout without...
Source: unsplash 24 – Standing Calf Raises – Wall Standing Calf Raises – Wall best workout at home to burn fat Stand on th...
your hips toward the head. As you do this, you’ll feel lower back pressing into the floor. Stay here for a few breaths. Wh...
Source: unsplash 28 – Beast Shoulder Taps Beast shoulder taps exercise Start in a kneeling plank position with legs hip-wi...
Source: unsplash 30 – Birdog Bridge exercise starts with getting on all fours, with your knees under your hips also your h...
Source: unsplash 32 – Medicine ball slams Start the exercise with Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly ben...
Source: unsplash 34 – Ab roller Plank Ab roller plank is the best workout at home to burn fat. Start on knees in a modifie...
Source: unsplash 36 – Med Ball Squats/jump Squats Med ball squats/jump squats start with Hold the ball at chest level then...
Source: unsplash 38 – Balance Ball Chair The balance ball chair is best for exercise and muscles relaxation. Moving your h...
Source: unsplash 40 – Dumbbell Seesaw Press When we exercise from home with equipment, we buy some equipment. Dumbbell See...
Source: unsplash 42 – Chair Running Sit2with your legs stretched, toes pointed, and arms bent by your sides. Bend back sli...
Source: unsplash 44 – Seated Jumping Jacks start Sit up straight, on the edge of your seat. Stretch your arms to the sides...
44 Exercise at home

https://entertainmentbracket.com/exercise-at-home-for-weight-loss/

Published in: Healthcare
44 Exercise at home

  1. 1. Health 44 Exercise at Home for Weight Loss We all desire to stay fit, lose weight, and frankly, I am sure a lot of us have joined the gym as a part of every new year’s resolution but eventually couldn’t continue. Not because of lack of desire due to lack of time. If you find workout at the gym or jogging too much time consuming, perhaps you can try exercise at home for weight loss. Working out at home is challenging as a workout in the gym, provided you crank up the exercise intensity. There is lots of workout at home to burn fat. You can build a mini circuit of exercises to target various muscles and also for cardiovascular strength. Depending on how you are starting on your fitness journey, and your current health will dictate the types of exercises you can perform. You can also weight loss workout without equipment. There are many best exercises at home to lose weight. Exercise Without Equipment 1 – Kegels
  2. 2. Kegels best exercises at home to lose weight. Both women and men should get in the habit of doing Kegels exercises, but too few of us do. Kegels help strengthens the muscles of the pelvic floor, also bladder, small intestine, uterus, and rectum, all of which can go to weaken as we grow. Keeping them healthy has a host of benefits: Preventing incontinence and improving sex for two. Source: unsplash 2 – Walking Lunges Walking lunges are the best weight loss workout without equipment. Start standing with feet together, holding elbows bent in front of the body. Step right foot forward and bend both knees into a lunge, stopping when both legs form 90-degree angles. Press through right heel to stand and step left foot forward, lowering into a lunge. That’s one rep. Source: unsplash 3 – Forearm Plank Walk-Out Forearm Planks are an exercise where you support your body with good posture on points at your upper body and lower body (often elbows or hands and feet). Posture is the key. If
  3. 3. you can support yourself with good posture, you work lots of muscles. Plank is one of the best exercises at home to lose weight. Source: Google 4 – Squats/jump Squats The basic squat exercise has huge benefits. While squatting with added weight is a great exercise. For one, workout at home to burn fat squats are best to perform. Also, it can be an indicator of the ankle, hip, and thoracic mobility, and it is also an incredible conditioning tool. Source: unsplash 5 – Superman Supermen are the best exercises at home to lose weight. Great stretch and when you picture trying to touch the opposing walls with your fingers & toes.
  4. 4. Source: unsplash 6 – Pushup Pushups not only build up the chest, shoulders, and triceps, but it is also a great stabilizer of the torso and lower back. Pushups are the best exercise at home for weight loss, and they are safer on the shoulders than the bench press, but they quickly become too easy. Do 30 reps of pushups daily. Source: unsplash 7 – Contralateral Limb Raises workout at home to burn fat contralateral limo rises is the best exercise. Lay on a yoga/exercise mat with your arms outstretched, palms down in front of you, and your legs outstretched with your soles facing up. Together lift your right arm and left leg off the floor. When you reach your flexion point, hold for a second before slowly lowering back down to the floor. Do the same step with your left arm and right leg.
  5. 5. Source: unsplash 8 – Bent Knee Pushup Maybe one of the basic exercises and the best way to start slow before you go into a full pushup. Start by turning over at the knees and waist on the floor on your knees, supported by your hands in front of you. With your hands nearly shoulder-width apart, back flat & head looking forward. Slowly lower yourself back, bending at the elbows to where your chest touches, or barely touches, the ground. Rest for a few seconds, then push back up in a slow and controlled fashion. 9 – Downward-facing Dog Downward-facing Dog best exercise at home for weight loss. Bend your knees a lot. Here are some in-depth cues that may help: 1. Bend your knees then lift your heels off the floor. Push through the balls of your feet 2. Begin your low core and lengthen your tailbone towards the sky 3. Push your palms into the ground and activate your forearms, biceps, also triceps
  6. 6. 4. Create one great, straight line from the crown of your head to your tailbone Source: unsplash 10 – Bent-Knee Sit-up / Crunches Crunches are the best exercise to lose weight at home. Start the exercise with Lie faceup on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat. Stack your forearms in front of your chest. Now up your torso to a sitting position in one fluid movement. Slowly down your torso back to the starting position. Source: unsplash 11- Pushup with Single-Leg Raise A single leg push up is one of the most challenging exercises for the basic push up. The only way to complete this movement is with proper stability from your feet up through to your head. Every muscle in the body must be capable of fire in one to lift yourself. It’s tough for the most trained person. But if you exercise at home for weight loss this is best exercise
  7. 7. Source: unsplash 12 – Front Plank Full plank is the best exercises at home to lose weight. Start in the pushup position with your hands on the yoga mat beneath your shoulders, arms straight. Set your feet close together & straighten your legs, with your weight on toes. The body should form a straight- line own ankle to your head. Brace your abs & squeeze your glutes to help keep your body rigid. Source: unsplash 13 – Side Plank with Bent Knee Side Plank with Bent Knee best weight loss workout without equipment exercise starts with Lies on your left side with your knees straight. Prop your body up on left elbow and forearm, feet stacked. Raise hips until body forms a straight line from your ankles to your shoulders. Brace abs and breathe deeply for the duration of the exercise.
  8. 8. Source: unsplash 14 – Single-Leg plank Single-leg plank best weight loss workout without equipment by removing one point of contact with the ground, this variation improves the demand on your core. Position your body in a standard plank, then lift one leg toward the ceiling as far as comfortably can without compromising back. Keep hips parallel to the floor, then other legs. Source: unsplash 15 – Alternating Two-Point Plank Start the exercise with a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and the feet in line with hips. Lift your left leg off the ground, so your heel is even with your pelvis. Keeping your torso steady, reach right arm forward. Brace through your abs by pulling your navel to your spine. Hold this position for about three seconds. It’s harder than you think! Return to plank, then switch sides lifting your right leg off the ground and reaching your left arm forward. Hold for three seconds and return to plank. Plank workout at home to burn fat
  9. 9. Source: unsplash 16 – Cobra Cobra pose, one should ensure that you lay flat on with their stomach and place their hands under the shoulders at the same time ensuring that the thighs are parallel to each other and elbows placed strategically near the body. Then assure that the toes are firmly positioned on the ground so as to act as supporters. It is one of the best exercises at home to lose weight. Source: unsplash 17 – Squat Jumps Squat Jumps is the best weight loss workout without equipment. Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart, toes facing slightly outwards. Inhale as you lower hips back and down gently into your standard squat, aiming to keep thighs marginally higher than knees. Then, exhale and explode into the air with as much power as you can, driving hard with legs and pushing yourself further upwards own feet. The body should be poker-straight while you’re in the air, and hands should be above head – keep your core engaged to prevent the body from rotating. Land own legs slightly bent before controlling your gentle descent back down into the squat position.
  10. 10. Source: unsplash 18 – Glute Activation Lunges Glute Activation Lunges the best exercise at home for weight loss Starting Position: Stand with feet together and arms raised in front to shoulder height; elbows straight. From the starting position, imagine that you are standing on a clock facing 12 o’clock. As you lunge, rotate your arms and torso in the opposite direction of the lunge movement. Source: unsplash 19 – Glute Bridge Glute Bridge, one of the amazing exercise at home for weight loss, Lie faceup on the floor, with knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lift hips off the ground until knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line. Squeeze those glutes hard and keep your abs drawn in, so you don’t overextend your back during the exercise.
  11. 11. Source: unsplash 20 – Hip Rotations (Push-up Position) Hip Rotations (Push-up Position) best exercises at home to lose weight. Start in a seated position on the ground with knees at 90 degrees. Plant the soles of feet flat on the floor at a comfortable width. Extend your left arm behind the body, with your left palm on the ground. Put right hand on your right knee. Flex your right foot so that your right toe is pointing upward. It helps to protect the knee during the hip internal rotation. Source: Google 21 – Side Lunge Side Lunges exercise Start standing with legs slightly wider than shoulder-distance apart and toes pointed forward. Shift body weight to one leg bending the knee until it reaches a 90-degree angle and the other leg is straight. Glutes are pressing back behind you. Return to centre and switch sides. Side lunges best weight loss workout without equipment.
  12. 12. Source: unsplash 22 – Side Lying Hip Abductions Side-Lying Hip Abduction (Strength)is the best weight loss workout without equipment. Start exercise Lie down on the mat your side. Rest head on your arm—Bend legs at the knees. Keep feet together and lift your top leg so that your knees are separated. Keep your hips steady. Slowly lower your leg back down. Source: unsplash 23 – Single Leg Stand Stand on one leg is the best exercise at home for weight loss. You can soften knee slightly if you wish. Be careful not to fall over (stand next to a wall or table if you are unsteady on your feet). Hold this position. You will feel the leg working, and will likely get some muscle aching all over the leg and buttock.
  13. 13. Source: unsplash 24 – Standing Calf Raises – Wall Standing Calf Raises – Wall best workout at home to burn fat Stand on the edge of a step. Or, if you have a step-aerobics platform, place two sets of risers underneath the platform. Stand tall with abdominals pulled in, the balls of feet firmly planted on the step, and heels hanging over the edge. Rest hands against a wall or a sturdy object for balance. Raise heels a few inches above the edge of the step so that you’re on your tiptoes. Hold the position for a moment, and then lower the heels below the platform, feeling a stretch in your calf muscles. Source: unsplash 25 – Supine Pelvic Tilts The supine pelvic tilt is the best weight loss workout without equipment. Start exercise Lie on back with bent knees and the soles of feet on the floor. In this position, the natural curve of your lumbar spine will lift your lower back slightly off the floor. Exhale and gently rock
  14. 14. your hips toward the head. As you do this, you’ll feel lower back pressing into the floor. Stay here for a few breaths. When you’re ready, inhale and return to your neutral position. Source: unsplash 26 – Air Boxing Moves (jab, cross jab, uppercut, hook) Air boxing movie is the best exercises at home to lose weight. Start in an air boxing stance. Rotate right hip forward and pivot on right foot until heel comes off the ground, shifting weight forward and extending right arm forward to punch, rotating palm to face down. Quickly snap right fist back to face. Source: unsplash 27 – High Kick High Kick exercise at home for weight loss. Stand tall with your legs straight and arms hanging at your sides. Kick one leg straight out in front of while reaching for it with the opposite hand. Return the leg to the ground to repeat on the opposite side.
  15. 15. Source: unsplash 28 – Beast Shoulder Taps Beast shoulder taps exercise Start in a kneeling plank position with legs hip-width apart, ankles crossed, and body forming one straight line for the floor through the crown of your head. Now, with control, while keeping hips and shoulders level and square in front of you, lift one palm to the top of your different arm and pause for one second before returning to start. Beast shoulder tap best weight loss workout without equipment Source: unsplash 29 – Scissor Abs Scissor Abs is the best weight loss workout without equipment. Start with Lie flat on your back. Stretch your arms, so they’re next to the sides of your body with your palms pushing into the floor, or bend your elbows and place your palms under the back of your head. Turn your knees and draw them into your ribs. Lift your both legs straight up toward the ceiling, continuing to engage your abs and pressing your lower back into the ground. Keeping the core strong, slowly lower your right leg down toward the ground until it is a few inches above. Then slowly scissor your legs, lifting your right leg back up as you lower your left leg down toward the ground.
  16. 16. Source: unsplash 30 – Birdog Bridge exercise starts with getting on all fours, with your knees under your hips also your hands under your shoulders. Stand out with your right hand and extend your left leg out behind you. Round your back and head to connect your right elbow with your left leg under your body. Extend a right hand and left leg back out. A bridge is best for weight loss workout without equipment Source: unsplash Exercise With Equipment 31 – Jump roping Everyone’s favorite warmup has become a key part of trendy modern fitness regimens, and for a good reason: It’s an especially effective cardio workout. A 10-minute session of jumping rope can help workout at home to burn fat as many calories as jogging at an eight- minute-per-mile pace.
  17. 17. Source: unsplash 32 – Medicine ball slams Start the exercise with Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and a non- bounce medicine ball held overhead. Throw the ball down to the ground in front of feet with as much force as possible. Exhale during the movement and contract the abs powerfully. If possible, catch the ball as it bounces from the floor. It is one of the best workout at home to burn fat. Source: unsplash 33 – Medicine ball ab twist Medicine ball ab twist is the best exercise at home for weight loss. Start by Sit with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, holding a medicine ball to the chest. Bend back slightly at a 45-degree angle to the Yoga mat, reserving your core. Keep feet flexed with heels lightly touching the floor or mat. Rotate to the right, keeping the ball at the chest, and twist from the low back. Return to the starting place, then rotate to the left. Do 8–16 reps per side.
  18. 18. Source: unsplash 34 – Ab roller Plank Ab roller plank is the best workout at home to burn fat. Start on knees in a modified push up position with hands on the ab wheel handles. Arms should be fully extended. Once you have a good grip on your roller, lift the knees off the ground so that just the ab wheel and the toes are left on the ground. There should be a straight line from the head and neck to your ankles. Source: unsplash 35 – Med Ball Lunges Start with Stand with a long, tall spine and hold an eight-pound medicine ball in front of you. Concurrently, activate your core and twist to the left, moving the ball across your left leg (A). Now, push into the left heel to come back up, step forward, and swing through to lunge with your right leg forward. Med ball lunges are the best exercises at home to lose weight.
  19. 19. Source: unsplash 36 – Med Ball Squats/jump Squats Med ball squats/jump squats start with Hold the ball at chest level then stand with feet shoulder-width apart and toes turned slightly out. Turn your hips back and drive the knees out as you squat down. Keep your lower back flat also chest facing forward. Go down until the thighs are parallel to the floor and then jump as high as you can. It is the best exercises at home to lose weight. Source: unsplash 37 – Med ball twist/chopper Start the exercise with the feet a little wider than hip-distance apart. Turn to the left, raising the ball over to your left shoulder. On an exhale pull the abs toward the spine and “chop” your ball down diagonally over the body toward the outside of the right knee. Imagine that you’re chopping some wood at this angle and the ball is the axe — the move is a bit percussive. Focus the on the rotation initiating in the torso. Then Control the ball back up to the starting point.
  20. 20. Source: unsplash 38 – Balance Ball Chair The balance ball chair is best for exercise and muscles relaxation. Moving your hips in various directions while sitting on the ball can help improve your posture, flexibility and strengthen your lower back and core muscles. You can use this ball in daily life sitting. It is the easiest way to workout at home to burn fat. Source: unsplash 39 – Mini-Band Frog Jumps First, you need a mini resistance band. Place a mini resistance band around your both ankles and start in a deep squat with feet wider than shoulders and toes slightly turned out, arms straight with fingers pointed touching ground between feet. Jump up extended legs to straight but keeping feet wide and pressure on the band—land softly back in the start position. It is the best workout at home to burn fat.
  21. 21. Source: unsplash 40 – Dumbbell Seesaw Press When we exercise from home with equipment, we buy some equipment. Dumbbell Seesaw Press Start Standing with feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells with left arm stretched straight overhead, bicep by ear, and right arm bent, elbow narrow and weight at shoulder level. Switch arm places so right arm is straight overhead, and left is bent, then reverse to return to start. Source: unsplash 41 – Sit-and-Stands with chair This exercise needs a chair. Start with set in a sturdy chair, feet planted on the floor about hip-distance apart. Using as little help from hands or arms as possible, engage your core, and tip forward from the hips. Press your weight through all 4 corners of your feet and push yourself to stand, stretching your knees and hips fully. Change the movement, pushing your hips back and turning your knees to carefully lower yourself to the seated position.
  22. 22. Source: unsplash 42 – Chair Running Sit2with your legs stretched, toes pointed, and arms bent by your sides. Bend back slightly so that your shoulder leaves barely touch the back of your chair. Smoothly lift your feet from the floor. Stretch one knee toward you while the other is stretched, and then switch, simulating a running motion. If needed, grip the armrests or sides of your seat for balance. Source: unsplash 43 – Seated Pedaling (NEW!) This exercise is perfect for a low impact cardiovascular workout; however, it does require the use of a pedal exerciser. Sit down in a stable, non-rolling, chair. Remove the tension from mild or moderate, based on your ability and strength. Just place your feet on the pedals and pedal for 20 to 30 minutes at a time.
  23. 23. Source: unsplash 44 – Seated Jumping Jacks start Sit up straight, on the edge of your seat. Stretch your arms to the sides and then above your head, as you would with a normal jumping jack. Repeat them to your sides before doing them again. Best chair exercise at home for weight loss. Source: unsplash Conclusion The essential aspect is to be consistent. No matter the workout, whether it’s running on the treadmill, doing jumping jacks, or box jumps, the key is to do it regularly. As long as you commit to exercising at least 30 minutes each day, five days a week, you’ll be able to burn that excess fat and get in shape. Of course, all that exercising will be redundant if you don’t create a healthy diet and stick to it. In 2020 no one has time to go to the gym for a workout. Everyone needs easy and low budget exercise. All these tips help everyone to lose weight from home. You

