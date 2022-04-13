Successfully reported this slideshow.

Building Confidence in Customers with Minimum Viable Enterprise Architecture.pdf

Apr. 13, 2022
To succeed with innovative technological initiatives, CIOs should ensure they have a minimum viable enterprise architecture in place that enables them to meet customer requirements.

  1. 1. 4/13/22, 7:42 PM Building Confidence in Customers with Minimum Viable Enterprise Architecture https://enterprisetalk.com/featured/building-confidence-in-customers-with-minimum-viable-enterprise-architecture/ 1/3 Building Confidence in Customers with Minimum Viable Enterprise Architecture To succeed with innovative technological initiatives, CIOs should ensure they have a minimum viable enterprise architecture in place that enables them to meet customer requirements.  Organizations have witnessed the critical role that IT plays in business operations in the past couple of years. This is leading them to rethink their IT budgets and potentially increase them. As per a 2022 survey from Gartner, worldwide IT spending is expected to surge to USD 4.5 trillion in 2022, a 5.1% increase since 2021.  This indicates that CIOs have a great opportunity to influence the board and get the needed investments to advance with their initiatives. But, if they fail to communicate the value these initiatives will bring to business, they will find it difficult to get stakeholders’ support and approval.  To effectively capitalize on this opportunity, CIOs should first start with enterprise architecture (EA). They should develop a minimum viable product that their employees can or the customers paying for the work will find valuable. If they fail to get the customer’s buy-in, they are more likely to lose momentum. This will make it difficult for them to continuously iterate the product after the minimum viable launch.  CIOs should strive to maintain a balance between complex architectural studies and depth of skills to extract lasting value. One way to do this is by staying close to the business requirements, scoping the project correctly, decreasing busywork while simultaneously setting and enforcing the correct architectural standards and principles. Here are a few steps CIOs can take to build proper minimum enterprise architecture (EA): Involve all the stakeholders By Vishal Muktewar - April 12, 2022 
  2. 2. 4/13/22, 7:42 PM Building Confidence in Customers with Minimum Viable Enterprise Architecture https://enterprisetalk.com/featured/building-confidence-in-customers-with-minimum-viable-enterprise-architecture/ 2/3 To understand whether their MVP meets the expectations of the business, CIOs should ensure that they maintain close communication with business stakeholders. This will help them know how the MVP can best support the business and drive funding for continuing EA assessments and business requirements. Furthermore, CIOs should ensure measurement of EA success by business metrics such as how employee productivity is affected by the quality of or multiple service outages.  MVP can help CIOs establish trust and transparency by informing the business leaders about the present IT spending and areas where multiple platforms are not aligned with the business strategy.  Also Read: How CIOs Can Align Enterprise Change with Cloud Strategy Eliminate unnecessary questions While it is easy to get tempted by a list of tailored questions and conduct template-driven interviews, it often does not serve the purpose while building an EA. Industry experts suggest that minimum viable EA practitioners should remove any questions that do not deliver the required information as well as allow for feedback from the customers. Instead, CIOs should opt for simple, faster processes and provide iterative conversations with business users.  They should streamline the EA process by asking precise and relevant questions. Additionally, CIOs should also ensure adherence to the list of standards that often get ignored while holding review meetings where all documents involved are reverse-engineered from the preferred outcomes of the respective team.  Address the pain points Often CIOs end up creating minimum viable EA projects that are outdated before completion. Instead, they should aim to maintain balance between focusing on one application or pain point in the business or an area where the needs are changing rapidly due to the new business requirements or regulatory mandates. They should create a minimum EA that they can test at a production scale while handling the same peak requirements as the system it replaces. Check Out The New Enterprisetalk Podcast. For more such updates follow us on Google News Enterprisetalk News. Vishal Muktewar Vishal Muktewar is a Senior Correspondent at On Dot Media. He reports news that focuses on the latest trends and innovations happening in the B2B industry. An IT engineer by profession, Vishal has worked at Insights Success before joining Ondot. His love for stories has driven him to take up a career in enterprise journalism. He effectively uses his knowledge of technology and flair for writing, for crafting features, articles and interactions for technology enterprise media platforms. 
  3. 3. 4/13/22, 7:42 PM Building Confidence in Customers with Minimum Viable Enterprise Architecture https://enterprisetalk.com/featured/building-confidence-in-customers-with-minimum-viable-enterprise-architecture/ 3/3 

