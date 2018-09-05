Successfully reported this slideshow.
Co-Creator Course Co-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM Corporation Assumptions and Questions
This template is to help you share your work with the rest of your team, stakeholders and clients. HOW TO USE THIS TEMPLAT...
  1. 1. Co-Creator Course Co-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM Corporation Assumptions and Questions
  2. 2. This template is to help you share your work with the rest of your team, stakeholders and clients. HOW TO USE THIS TEMPLATE • Document your work. Remember in math class, the teacher told you, “show your work, it’s just as important as the answer.” Your team needs to see how you came to your results. • Make them care. Tell a story that your team can rally around. Think about the problem you want to solve. What’s at stake? • Replace our text with your own. All text fields after this slide are prompts to help guide you. Please change any text to help share your process and findings with your team. Co-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM Corporation • Replace our images with your own.   To replace an image, right-click on the image, select Change image, and select your file. IF USING POWERPOINT Assumptions and Questions • Replace our images with your own.   To replace an image, click on the image, select Image > Replace, and select your file. IF USING KEYNOTE Do good work!   - The EDT Team
  3. 3. Co-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM CorporationCo-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM Corporation I’d like to tell you about this project. Refresh your team’s memory by summarizing the project you’re working on. Assumptions and Questions
  4. 4. Co-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM CorporationCo-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM Corporation I’m doing this because… Explain the purpose of doing this activity in the context of your current project. Be speciﬁc, be concise. Assumptions and Questions
  5. 5. Co-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM CorporationCo-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM Corporation Here’s what I did. Explain how you approached this activity. Who did you collaborate with? How did you gather your data? Be transparent, be honest. Assumptions and Questions
  6. 6. Co-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM CorporationCo-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM Corporation These are the most critical assumptions and questions I have: • Your ﬁrst high-risk, low certainty assumption or question • Your second high-risk, low certainty assumption or question • Your third high-risk, low certainty assumption or question Assumptions and Questions
  7. 7. Co-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM CorporationCo-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM Corporation I plan on doing this next… Explain to your team what you plan to do next. How will you address your assumptions and questions? Assumptions and Questions
  8. 8. Co-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM CorporationCo-Creator Course • © 2018 IBM Corporation Do you have any feedback? Guide the conversation by asking your team a few questions. For example: • Which assumption impacts the user most? Which one poses the most risk? • Any recommendations of how to address these questions? Assumptions and Questions

