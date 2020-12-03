7 Habits of Highly Effective Taxonomy Governance

Successfully reported this slideshow.
November 16, 2020 HABITS OF HIGHLY EFFECTIVE TAXONOMY GOVERNANCE Guillermo Galdamez @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC
Guillermo Galdamez Senior KM Consultant Enterprise Knowledge ← Sticky notes make me happy @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC
ENTERPRISE KNOWLEDGE AT A GLANCE 60+ EXPERT CONSULTANTS 8 AREAS OF FOCUS ▪ KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT STRATEGY & DESIGN ▪ TAXONO...
The Cost Of Not Having Taxonomy Governance Redundant, outdated & duplicate terms Miss-tagged content Low adoption and enga...
SEVEN HABITS OF HIGHLY EFFECTIVE TAXONOMY GOVERNANCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC
Follow your North Star @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 What is your Mission and Vision? What is your Business...
Keep your finger on the pulse @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Is the taxonomy meeting expectations? What new ...
Know your tools and the business processes they support @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Taxonomies don’t exis...
Assemble your team @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Be sure to provide guidance on: ● Roles and expectations ●...
Find your rhythm @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Expect things to change Take a proactive approach Be respons...
Be nimble and quick @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Don’t try to boil the ocean! There is only so much you ca...
Remember to celebrate @GGxKM - @EKConsulting #TaxoBC 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Create something to celebrate about Bring visibility to...
Follow your north star Keep your finger on the pulse Assemble your team SEVEN HABITS OF HIGHLY EFFECTIVE TAXONOMY GOVERNAN...
This presentation, delivered by Guillermo Galdamez at the Taxonomy Bootcamp Connect Conference, offers seven practical tips for improving taxonomy governance efforts in your organization - making sure that the taxonomy continues to grow and evolve alongside the organization, and communicating its value to stakeholders to be able to sustain support. The advice in this presentation is based on experience in taxonomy design and governance efforts across dozens of organizations of multiple sizes and various industries.

7 Habits of Highly Effective Taxonomy Governance

