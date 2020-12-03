7 Habits of Highly Effective Taxonomy Governance

-
This presentation, delivered by Guillermo Galdamez at the Taxonomy Bootcamp Connect Conference, offers seven practical tips for improving taxonomy governance efforts in your organization - making sure that the taxonomy continues to grow and evolve alongside the organization, and communicating its value to stakeholders to be able to sustain support. The advice in this presentation is based on experience in taxonomy design and governance efforts across dozens of organizations of multiple sizes and various industries.
