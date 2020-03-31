Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Download Free Printable Teaching Workbooks From edHelper
1.
Download Free
Printable Teaching
Workbooks From
edHelper
2.
More families are turning to homeschooling their kids
with the closure of schools across the US.
But it doesn't have to be such
a stressful or worrying
experience.
3.
With these new downloadable resources and worksheets
from edHelper, you can simplify the teaching process.
The site is designed to give
parents a helping hand at home
now that school is closed and
more families are homeschooling.
4.
The edHelper website oﬀers fun, engaging and crea ve
worksheets and exercises that kids will enjoy.
Due to the closure of schools
across the country, more
parents are facing the
challenge of homeschooling.
5.
Parents can get downloadable school worksheets for kids in
grades K-6 to help students learn from home.
Other daily free worksheets
include cursive handwri ng,
sudoku word puzzles, to-do lists
and habit trackers for kids.
6.
A wide variety of math worksheets are also available
on numerous topics.
With kids now at home, it's
important for parents to
maintain structure and a good
rou ne.
7.
With edHelper, you can get a helping hand in the
classroom and make learning a breeze.
Check out the new
worksheets today!
