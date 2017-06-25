Enrique Uzcategui v – 25.643.389 Estructura del Hardware y del Software Para entender el funcionamiento de una computadora...
1. Dispositivos de entrada: Estos son los que nos permiten enviarle información a la computadora, sin ellos la comunicació...
5. Dispositivos de cómputo Ellos se encargan procesar la información para devolver los datos requeridos, son la parte prin...
Por último pero no menos importante, por el contrario quizá el componente más importante de todos está la tarjeta madre. ¿...
Una vez ya hablado todo lo referente al hardware es hora de pasar al software, que es todo lo contrario al hardware, el so...
Conclusiones  El CPU es el cerebro del PC y gracias a el se pueden realizar todos los cálculos.  Existen dispositivos de...
Bibliografías  http://www.partesdeunacomputadora.net/  https://www.definicionabc.com/tecnologia/memoria-ram.php  https:...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arquitectura del computador

30 views

Published on

Análisis para la materia de organización del computador.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Arquitectura del computador

  1. 1. Enrique Uzcategui v – 25.643.389 Estructura del Hardware y del Software Para entender el funcionamiento de una computadora debemos saber que este se divide en dos partes principales, hardware y software, y cada una se encarga de hacer a la misma funcionar. Comenzaremos hablando del hardware, que se refiere a todos los componentes tangibles de la computadora, el ratón, el monitor o el cpu pueden ser unos de los ejemplos más simples para entender este concepto. Ahora, ¿Qué conforma la estructura de hardware de una computadora? Bien, esta se subdivide en varios tipos de dispositivos que son los siguientes: 1. Dispositivos de entrada 2. Dispositivos de salida 3. Dispositivos de comunicación 4. Dispositivos de almacenamiento 5. Dispositivos de cómputo Todos ellos se encargan de cumplir funciones específicas que permiten un funcionamiento correcto de todo el ecosistema del computador y pueda ejecutar todas sus tareas como es debido. Describamos entonces estos tipos de dispositivos.
  2. 2. 1. Dispositivos de entrada: Estos son los que nos permiten enviarle información a la computadora, sin ellos la comunicación USUARIO  COMPUTADORA no es posible y gracias a estos podemos ingresar a la computadora nuestros datos, imágenes, videos, instrucciones y más. Ejemplos: Ratón, teclado, escáner, cámara web, unidad de cd, entre otros. 2. Dispositivos de salida: Estos son exactamente lo opuesto a los dispositivos de entrada, estos nos muestran o transmiten la información y los resultados que la computadora ha procesado para nosotros. Ejemplos: Monitor, impresora, cornetas, entre otros. 3. Dispositivos de comunicación: Estos se encargan de la interconexión entre computadoras, hace posible que exista la comunicación entre ellas y hace viable que éstas tengan conexión a internet. Ejemplos: Módem, router, tarjeta de red, tarjeta inalámbrica, entre otros. 4. Dispositivos de almacenamiento. Gracias a ellos podemos almacenar información, en ellos podemos guardar nuestros archivos y documentos. En el disco duro que es uno de los principales dispositivos de almacenamiento es donde se alberga el sistema operativo de nuestra computadora. Ejemplos: Disco duro, memoria usb, cd, dvd, entre otros.
  3. 3. 5. Dispositivos de cómputo Ellos se encargan procesar la información para devolver los datos requeridos, son la parte principal de computadora y sin ellos todas las demás no tienen sentido. Estos dispositivos son: Unidad central de procesamiento (CPU): Es el cerebro de la computadora, el CPU se encarga de hacer todos los cálculos y procesos aritméticos, lógicos y t de entrada y salida necesarios para emitir la repuesta solicitada por el usuario. Memoria RAM: Sus siglas en inglés son para “RANDOM ACCESS MEMORY” y se encarga de almacenar datos que se necesitan temporalmente para la ejecución de aplicaciones. Memoria ROM: “READ ONLY MEMORY” tal como lo indican sus siglas en inglés es una memoria de solo lectura, la cual es utilizada para leer datos necesarios en el arranque del ordenador. Memoria Caché: Funciona como puente entre el CPU y la RAM para agilizar el procesamiento de los datos. Bus de datos o cables de datos: Son los que permiten la comunicación entre todos los componentes internos del PC. Tarjeta gráfica: Es un chip encargado de procesar datos del CPU para que sean representables en una pantalla o proyctor. Otras de las partes de una computadora de las que podemos hablar es el case, que es la caja que resguarda todos los componentes internos, o la fuente de poder que es la proporciona energía a los mismos.
  4. 4. Por último pero no menos importante, por el contrario quizá el componente más importante de todos está la tarjeta madre. ¿Qué es la tarjeta madre? Es en donde conectamos todos los componentes y periféricos de la computadora tantos los internos como los externos, es decir desde el cpu, la ram, los discos duros hasta el ratón, el monitor o el teclado. Esto gracias a que posee un circuito impreso que comunica los elementos y unos puertos para los externos. También tiene instalado lo que se conoce como BIOS que se encarga reconocer el hardware del PC y de cargar el sistema operativo. ¿Cómo funciona la tarjeta madre? Para logar lo antes mencionado la placa madre divide en dos grupos su proceso, el primero es el puente norte que hace que la CPU, la GPU (Unidad de procesamiento gráfico) y la RAM trabajen juntas, el otro es le puente sur que se ocupa de integrar los dispositivos de entrada, salida y almacenamiento. Además tenemos el reloj que controla la velocidad de las tareas y administra su funcionamiento, el CMOS que guarda datos que son necesarios constantemente aunque la computadora esté apagada, por ello cuenta con una batería independiente, ranuras de expansión en caso de que sea precisa la instalación de una tarjeta de vídeo, de sonido o inclusive de red adicional y finalmente la bios y los buses de los cuales ya hemos hablado. Cada tarjeta madre soporta cierto tipo de componentes y por ello hay que ser cuidadoso a la hora de elegir la nuestra y por sobre todo tener precaución con el tipo de socket de nuestra tarjeta ya que de el depende que procesador (CPU) podamos instalar en ella.
  5. 5. Una vez ya hablado todo lo referente al hardware es hora de pasar al software, que es todo lo contrario al hardware, el software todo lo intangible de la computadora, todos los programas, sistemas, aplicaciones sistemas operativos de la misma y también es la que nos ofrece una interface gráfica para la intereacción directa con el usuario final. Arquitectura creada por John Von Neumann Es la más usada y común hoy en día, en esta arquitectura el tamaño de la unidad de datos o instrucciones depende del ancho del bus que intercomunica el CPU con la memoria, por ende si el procesador de 8 bits maneja un bus de 8 bits tendrá que manejar datos en unidades de 8 bits, por lo que si algún dato o instrucción supera esta cifra se tendrá que hacer más de un acceso a la memoria. Tener un solo bus ralentiza la obtención de resultados debido a que mientras no se finalicen las transferencias de datos de la instrucción anterior no se podrá buscar en la memoria una nueva instrucción.
  6. 6. Conclusiones  El CPU es el cerebro del PC y gracias a el se pueden realizar todos los cálculos.  Existen dispositivos de entrada, salida, comunicación, almacenamiento y cómputo.  La estructura de la computadora se divide en hardware y software.  La tarjeta madre integra todos los componentes.  El software es esencial ya que sin el no podemos dar uso a las computadoras.  La interfaz gráfica de los sistemas operativos nos facilita la utilización de la computadora.  La arquitectura de John Von Neumann es la utilizada más frecuente hyo en día.
  7. 7. Bibliografías  http://www.partesdeunacomputadora.net/  https://www.definicionabc.com/tecnologia/memoria-ram.php  https://es.wikiversity.org/wiki/Estructura_del_computador#Arquitectura_del_ hardware  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tarjeta_gr%C3%A1fica  https://hipertextual.com/archivo/2013/12/placa-base-tarjeta-madre/  http://definicion.de/software/  http://rcmcomputointegrado.blogspot.com/2012/04/arquitectura-von- neumann.html

×