ACT06_Marín_Enrique

Tabla de contenido Introducción .............................................................................................
La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 1 Introducción El internet ha estado avanzando a pasos agigantados, ahora ...
La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 2 Su legalidad as criptomonedas, sean estas, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash o cua...
La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 3 imperioso determinar ¿esto es legal?, y la respuesta es sencilla: depend...
La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 4 Países que las prohíben pesar de la aceptación mundial de los bitcoins, ...
La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 5 Ecuador tiene su propio sistema de dinero electrónico nacional y el uso ...
La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 6 Valor de las Criptomonedas A continuación, se mostrarán los valores de l...
La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 7 Cuestionario Nombre: Haga clic o pulse aquí para escribirtexto. Carera: ...
La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 8 8.- ¿Son seguras las criptomonedas? a) Sí ☐ b) No ☐ 9.- Explica tu respu...
La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 9 Conclusión Es cierto que las monedas virtuales es un gran descubrimiento...
10 Bibliografía Carmen Del Álamo. (31 de Octubre de 2017). Invertia.com. Obtenido de https://www.invertia.com/es/-/son-ya-...
  1. 1. Tabla de contenido Introducción ........................................................................................................................1 Su legalidad.........................................................................................................................2 Países que las prohíben...................................................................................................4 Valor de las Criptomonedas ...........................................................................................6 Cuestionario........................................................................................................................7 Conclusión...........................................................................................................................9 Bibliografía ........................................................................................................................10 Tabla de Ilustraciones ILUSTRACIÓN 1: LA BITCOIN...................................................................................................2 ILUSTRACIÓN 2: PROHIBICIÓN DE LAS CRIPTOMONEDAS......................................................4 ILUSTRACIÓN 3: VALOR DE LAS CRIPTOMONEDAS................................................................6
  2. 2. La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 1 Introducción El internet ha estado avanzando a pasos agigantados, ahora todo se hace por medio de ella; desde la comunicación y el entretenimiento, hasta tramites importantes y la compra/venta de artículos. Y hablando específicamente de la compra/venta por medio del internet, ésta ha dado surgimiento a una nueva forma de pago: las monedas virtuales. Éstas se han estado abriendo paso por el mercado con mucha fuerza, siendo ya algunas de ellas (bitcoins) las de mayor valor. Las también llamadas “criptomonedas” surgieron en el año 2009, siendo las “Bitcoins”, creadas por “Satoshi Nakamoto”1, las primeras en tener circulación. Debido al éxito obtenido por las “Bitcoins”, empezaron a surgir cada vez más y más monedas virtuales, llegando a una cantidad aproximada de ochocientas criptomonedas. Pero el hecho de que sea algo relativamente nuevo, y de que no es algo que sea físico, sino digital, ha dado pie a que varios países aún no estén muy seguros de permitir transacciones con estas monedas. Existen muchos tipos de factores que se tienen que tomar en cuenta cuando se habla de invertir en monedas virtuales, y es de esto de lo que se hablará en este trabajo. 1 Se usan comillas porqueal día de hoy no se sabesi “Satoshi Nakamoto” es una sola persona o es un grupo.
  3. 3. La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 2 Su legalidad as criptomonedas, sean estas, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dash o cualquier otra, están en pleno auge y son la nueva opción de negocio para muchas personas y nuevas empresas de tecnología, pero ¿hasta qué punto éstas son legales? Ilustración 1: La bitcoin Debemos definir primero qué son las criptomonedas y luego su legalidad, que no es regulada de la misma manera en las diferentes jurisdicciones a nivel mundial. A pesar de que la llaman moneda virtual, no es una moneda como tal, es un medio digital de intercambio, los juristas2 no la identifican como moneda, ya que no es acuñada por ningún Estado, tal y como podemos ver en jurisprudencias de Estados Unidos es un “bien activo”, no una moneda. CinFEN (Agencia del Departamento de Tesorería de EE. UU.) no cataloga, por ejemplo, al Bitcoin cómo dinero propiamente dicho, sino como “un negocio de servicios de dinero” que tiene un equivalente en la moneda fiduciaria. La Bitcoin ha sido declarado legalmente como activo o mercancía, no moneda, aunque la criptomoneda perfectamente cumple con las propiedades que debe poseer el dinero (medio de intercambio, unidad de cuenta y respaldo de valor), su estatuto legal como dinero no está definido en América (norte y sur), a diferencia de otros países y jurisdicciones como Japón (donde el Gabinete reconoce oficialmente las criptomonedas como método de pago) y la Unión Europea (que la ha declarado como una moneda, y no como mercancía, para efectos tributarios). A diferencia de la moneda fiduciaria, donde los Estados determinan el valor de la divisa a través de la emisión del dinero, ningún Estado controla la producción de la criptomoneda, sino que las mismas personas naturales pueden hacerlo a través de la minería. La criptomoneda posee una inflación controlada en la credibilidad de las personas, su valor está directamente relacionado al valor abstracto dado por la confianza de cada una de las personas que las adquiere, las transfiere y las mina. Por lo tanto, está determinada por la cantidad de criptomonedas que se crearán y la velocidad con que esto ocurrirá. Si esto es así, que las personas naturales son las que controlan su producción y hasta uno mismo puede minar criptomonedas en su propio hogar o almacén, es 2 Según la RAE: “Persona que ejerce una profesión jurídica”. L
  4. 4. La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 3 imperioso determinar ¿esto es legal?, y la respuesta es sencilla: depende de la jurisdicción donde usted se encuentre. Hay una máxima jurídica que dice: "ningún delito, ninguna pena sin ley previa", utilizada en Derecho penal para expresar el principio de que, para que una conducta sea calificada como delito, debe estar previamente establecida como tal en la ley. Esto quiere decir que, si no está descrito como tal en la ley que minar criptomonedas es un delito, no es delito. Lamentablemente las criptomonedas también abren otras puertas por su facilidad de manejo, corrupción, narcotráfico, el financiamiento terrorista y el tráfico sexual, son sin duda problemas que nos ha traído este activo digital, por lo que se han ido disparando las alertas a nivel mundial pero sin mayor resolución de las mismas ya que por las dos particulares características de ser descentralizadas y anónimas, no hay una manera exitosa de controlar el crimen organizado, ya que al momento de realizar investigaciones criminalísticas las criptomonedas pueden “oscurecer” las labores de rastreo e identificación de los criminales, por lo que ahora es que nos falta ver batallas en los poderes legislativos.
  5. 5. La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 4 Países que las prohíben pesar de la aceptación mundial de los bitcoins, varios países del mundo han considerado la moneda ilegal por motivos económicos y religiosos. Sin embargo, en estas naciones hay mercados ilegales de la criptomoneda que han logrado sobrevivir a controles y trabas gubernamentales. Algunas naciones temen porque sus monedas se vean afectadas por la criptomoneda y sufran fuertes devaluaciones. Es por eso que algunos países emitieron leyes para limitar el uso de la moneda en sus territorios o prohibirlo. El Banco Estatal de Vietnam indicó el día 30 de octubre del 2017 en un comunicado que los infractores podrán ser procesados según el código penal y condenados a multas de hasta 200 millones de dong3 a partir del 1 de enero de 2018. La medida incluye la transacción, emisión o suministro de monedas virtuales como el bitcoin. Ya en 2014, el banco central de Vietnam prohibió a las instituciones crediticias operar con bitcoin y alertó a los ciudadanos de no invertir en criptomonedas. Ilustración 2: Prohibición de las criptomonedas El Banco Popular de China declaró en septiembre de 2017 que las criptomonedas eran ilegales y cualquier actividad realizada con esta divisa debería detenerse. La prohibición de las autoridades chinas se extiende a las empresas e individuos que trabajen con las colocaciones de criptodivisas. El Banco del país las considera una recaudación ilegal de fondos. En Bangladesh está penado con hasta 12 años de cárcel mientras que en Bolivia es ilegal utilizar cualquier moneda que no esté emitida y controlada por un gobierno o autoridad autorizada. 3 Exactamente 8.805 dólares americanos. A
  6. 6. La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 5 Ecuador tiene su propio sistema de dinero electrónico nacional y el uso de las criptomonedas no está permitido. BTCXIndia, la primera casa de cambio bitcoin diseñada y construida en la India, dejó de realizar servicios bitcoin a empresas, sin posibilidad de operar a través de otros bancos. En Rusia tampoco está permitido su uso, ni siquiera como divisa paralela o complementaria al rublo. El gobierno de Vladimir Putin la declaró ilegal en 2014. Suecia limita únicamente el uso del bitcoin a la compra venta de chatarra y productos de desecho.
  7. 7. La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 6 Valor de las Criptomonedas A continuación, se mostrarán los valores de las diez principales criptomonedas que existen. Estos valores fueron tomados el día miércoles 17 de enero del 2018, a la 1:44 PM. Hay que tomar en cuenta que dichos valores están en constante cambio. Ilustración 3: Valor de las criptomonedas Bitcoin BTC 11,175.91 USD Litecoin LTC 164.81 USD Zcash ZEC 434.97 USD Ethereum ETH 901.75 USD Monero XMR 280.63 USD Dash DASH 730.48 USD Peercoin PPC 4,79 USD Dogecoin DOGE 0.00618912 USD Blackcoin BLK 0.47759446 USD Namecoin NMC 3.75 USD
  8. 8. La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 7 Cuestionario Nombre: Haga clic o pulse aquí para escribirtexto. Carera: Haga clico pulse aquí para escribir texto. Edad: Haga clico pulse aquípara escribir texto. Sexo: Femenino ☐ Masculino ☐ Fecha: Haga clico pulse aquí para escribir texto. 1.- ¿Son legales las criptomonedas? R: Haga clic o pulse aquí para escribir texto. 2.- ¿En qué países son ilegales? R: Haga clic o pulse aquí para escribir texto. 3.- ¿Qué países cuentan con sus propias criptomonedas? R: Haga clic o pulse aquí para escribir texto. 4.- ¿Qué valor tiene una Bitcoin? a) 110 dólares. ☐ b) 1,100 dólares. ☐ c) 11,000 dólares. ☐ 5.- ¿Cuándo empezaron a operar las primeras criptomonedas? a) 2000 ☐ b) 2009 ☐ c) 2013 ☐ 6.- ¿Cuál fue la primera criptomoneda que empezó a operar? a) Litecoin ☐ b) Bitcoin ☐ c) Dogecoin ☐ 7.- ¿La Bitcoin ha sido declarada una moneda o una mercancía? a) Moneda ☐ b) Mercancía ☐
  9. 9. La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 8 8.- ¿Son seguras las criptomonedas? a) Sí ☐ b) No ☐ 9.- Explica tu respuesta a la anterior pregunta: R: Haga clic o pulse aquí para escribir texto. 10.- ¿Invertirías en criptomonedas? R: Haga clic o pulse aquí para escribir texto.
  10. 10. La legalidadde lasCriptomoneda MonedasVirtuales 9 Conclusión Es cierto que las monedas virtuales es un gran descubrimiento que puede agilizar la compra/venta por internet, que por el hecho de no ser manejadas bajo ninguna jurisdicción hace que éstas sean un poco inseguras, ya que no se tiene un verdadero control sobre ellas. Con el paso del tiempo éstas seguirán creciendo, y pueden llegar a desbancar a las monedas fuertes como el euro y el dólar, si se lleva un buen control. También creo que en el futuro habrá más países que quieran hacer lo mismo que hace Ecuador y crearán su propio sistema de dinero electrónico, ya que la tecnología siempre seguirá avanzando, y sabemos que si un país no se moderniza quedaría muy atrasado, económicamente hablando.
  11. 11. 10 Bibliografía Carmen Del Álamo. (31 de Octubre de 2017). Invertia.com. Obtenido de https://www.invertia.com/es/-/son-ya-10-paises-los-que-prohiben-el-uso-de- las-criptomonedas?inheritRedirect=true Criptomercados. (16 de Noviembre de 2017). Criptomercados.com. Obtenido de http://www.criptomercados.com/conoce-los-paises-prohiben-uso-bitcoin/ Lara Graziado & Asociados Estudio Juridico . (2 de Octubre de 2017). Obtenido de https://laragabogados.com/articulos-legales/24-legalidad-de-las- criptomonedas Página "En qué invertir". (17 de Enero de 2018). Enqueinvertir.com. Obtenido de http://www.enqueinvertir.com/criptomonedas-en-tiempo-real.php

