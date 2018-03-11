Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giorna...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Juvudi

29 views

Published on

vsstats

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Juvudi

  1. 1. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 FORMAZIONI JUVENTUS WOJCIECH SZCZESNY (P)23 MATTIA DE SCIGLIO2 DANIELE RUGANI24 GIORGIO CHIELLINI3 KWADWO ASAMOAH22 STEFANO STURARO27 SAMI KHEDIRA6 CLAUDIO MARCHISIO8 DOUGLAS COSTA11 GONZALO HIGUAIN9 PAULO DYBALA10 4 - 3 - 3 23 2 24 3 22 27 6 8 11 9 10 A disposizione GIANLUIGI BUFFON1 MATTIA DEL FAVERO32 MEDHI BENATIA4 MIRALEM PJANIC5 BLAISE MATUIDI14 ANDREA BARZAGLI15 MARIO MANDZUKIC17 BENEDIKT HOWEDES21 RODRIGO BENTANCUR30 UDINESE ALBANO BIZZARRI (P)1 BRAM NUYTINCK17 GABRIELE ANGELLA4 SAMIR3 SILVAN WIDMER27 SEKO FOFANA6 VALON BEHRAMI85 ANTONIN BARAK72 KADHIM ALI ADNAN53 JAKUB JANKTO14 MAXI LOPEZ20 3 - 5 - 2 1 17 4 3 27 6 85 72 53 14 20 A disposizione SIMONE SCUFFET22 DAVIDE BORSELLINI25 RODRIGO DE PAUL10 FRANCESCO ZAMPANO11 SVANTE INGELSSON13 STIPE PERICA18 SIMONE PONTISSO21 EMIL HALLFREDSSON23 GIUSEPPE PEZZELLA97 ANDRIJA BALIC99 Allenatore: MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI Allenatore: MASSIMO ODDO PIERO GIACOMELLI FILIPPO VALERIANI Arbitro: Guardalinee: ANTONIO GIUA PAOLO TAGLIAVENTO MAURO TONOLINI Quarto Uomo: V.A.R.: A.V.A.R.: GIACOMO PAGANESSIGuardalinee: Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 1/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  2. 2. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 CRONOLOGIA 45+1' 90+3'1T 0' 2T 46'| | JUV UDI 2T JUVENTUS UDINESE 02 G. CHIELLINI 2' G. ANGELLA19' P. DYBALA 20' G. HIGUAIN 38' P. DYBALA 49' S. PERICA | MAXI LOPEZ61' B. MATUIDI | S. KHEDIRA 63' A. BALIC | A. BARAK70' M. MANDZUKIC | G. HIGUAIN 73' R. DE PAUL | V. BEHRAMI76' R. BENTANCUR | DOUGLAS COSTA 88' S. PERICA90' Gol Rigore Autogol Rigore sbagliato EspulsioneAmmonizione Doppia Ammonizione Legenda: Sostituzione Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 2/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  3. 3. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 CRONOLOGIA 45+1' 90+3'1T 0' 2T 46'| | JUV UDI 2T JUVENTUS UDINESE 02 G. CHIELLINI 2' G. ANGELLA19' P. DYBALA 20' G. HIGUAIN 38' P. DYBALA 49' S. PERICA | MAXI LOPEZ61' B. MATUIDI | S. KHEDIRA 63' A. BALIC | A. BARAK70' M. MANDZUKIC | G. HIGUAIN 73' R. DE PAUL | V. BEHRAMI76' R. BENTANCUR | DOUGLAS COSTA 88' S. PERICA90' Gol Rigore Autogol Rigore sbagliato EspulsioneAmmonizione Doppia Ammonizione Legenda: Sostituzione Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 2/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  4. 4. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 STATISTICHE GIOCATORE MINJUVENTUS AUT PPU AMM DAM ESPGS PA PI W. SZCZESNY23 94' 2 2 MIN G FFCROGAUT TP TF AS FS PR PP AMM DAM ESP M. DE SCIGLIO2 94' 1 2 7 3 D. RUGANI24 94' 1 2 G. CHIELLINI3 94' 211 1 1 1 1 1 K. ASAMOAH22 94' 3 2 4 S. STURARO27 94' 211 1 4 2 S. KHEDIRA6 64' 1 3 1 C. MARCHISIO8 94' 2 1 DOUGLAS COSTA11 89' 11 2 7 G. HIGUAIN9 74' 111 2 2 3 P. DYBALA10 94' 2 413 1 2 5 B. MATUIDI14 30' 1 1 2 M. MANDZUKIC17 20' 1 R. BENTANCUR30 5' 1 MINUDINESE AUT PPU AMM DAM ESPGS PA PI A. BIZZARRI1 94' 2 2 1 MIN G FFCROGAUT TP TF AS FS PR PP AMM DAM ESP B. NUYTINCK17 94' 1 1 3 G. ANGELLA4 94' 1 2 1 1 SAMIR3 94' 1 2 3 1 S. WIDMER27 94' 6 1 2 5 S. FOFANA6 94' 1 4 2 V. BEHRAMI85 77' 2 4 4 A. BARAK72 71' 1 1 2 K. ALI ADNAN53 94' 12 5 1 2 J. JANKTO14 94' 2 2 1 1 MAXI LOPEZ20 62' 1 1 4 R. DE PAUL10 17' S. PERICA18 32' 1 1 1 A. BALIC99 23' 1 3 1 Legenda MIN : Minuti giocati G : Gol AUT : Autogol TP : Tiri in porta TF : Tiri fuori OG : Occasioni da gol AS : Assist CR : Cross FF : Falli fatti FS : Falli subiti PR : Palle recuperate PP : Palle perse AMM : Ammonizioni DAM : Doppia ammonizione ESP : Espulsioni GS : Gol subiti PA : Parate PI : Parate da palla inattiva PPU : Parate da punizione diretta RANKING GIOCATORI Tiri in porta (Gol) P. DYBALA JUV1 3(2) K. ALI ADNAN UDI2 2(0) G. HIGUAIN JUV3 1(0) Tiri fuori A. BALIC UDI 11 G. CHIELLINI JUV 12 P. DYBALA JUV 13 S. FOFANA UDI 14 S. KHEDIRA JUV 15 Occasioni da gol P. DYBALA JUV 41 K. ALI ADNAN UDI 12 G. CHIELLINI JUV 13 G. HIGUAIN JUV 14 B. MATUIDI JUV 15 Assist G. HIGUAIN JUV 21 M. DE SCIGLIO JUV 12 DOUGLAS COSTA JUV 13 M. MANDZUKIC JUV 14 Cross S. WIDMER UDI 61 K. ALI ADNAN UDI 52 K. ASAMOAH JUV 33 M. DE SCIGLIO JUV 24 DOUGLAS COSTA JUV 25 Palle recuperate M. DE SCIGLIO JUV 71 V. BEHRAMI UDI 42 S. FOFANA UDI 43 S. STURARO JUV 44 A. BALIC UDI 35 Palle perse DOUGLAS COSTA JUV 71 P. DYBALA JUV 52 S. WIDMER UDI 53 K. ASAMOAH JUV 44 V. BEHRAMI UDI 45 Falli fatti V. BEHRAMI UDI 21 G. CHIELLINI JUV 22 S. STURARO JUV 23 G. ANGELLA UDI 14 DOUGLAS COSTA JUV 15 Falli subiti P. DYBALA JUV 21 G. HIGUAIN JUV 22 J. JANKTO UDI 23 SAMIR UDI 24 A. BARAK UDI 15 Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 4/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  5. 5. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 RANKING GIOCATORI (Perfomance Chilometriche-Velocistiche) Jog - Run - Sprint (km) 2.406 9.382 0.794 STEFANO STURARO totale km 12.5821 2.352 9.57 0.551 CLAUDIO MARCHISIO totale km 12.4732 2.942 7.62 0.844 PAULO DYBALA totale km 11.4063 2.579 8.151 0.511 GIORGIO CHIELLINI totale km 11.2414 2.588 8.064 0.326 DANIELE RUGANI totale km 10.9785 Velocit� media in Run (km/h) B. MATUIDI JUV 8.61 R. BENTANCUR JUV 8.42 S. STURARO JUV 8.13 C. MARCHISIO JUV 84 S. KHEDIRA JUV 7.95 Velocit� in Sprint (km/h) M. MANDZUKIC JUV 31.721 P. DYBALA JUV 30.842 G. CHIELLINI JUV 30.763 DOUGLAS COSTA JUV 30.674 Jog - Run - Sprint (km) 2.711 8.317 0.954 SEKO FOFANA totale km 11.9821 2.967 7.48 1.037 JAKUB JANKTO totale km 11.4842 2.723 7.52 0.991 SILVAN WIDMER totale km 11.2343 2.44 8.127 0.399 BRAM NUYTINCK totale km 10.9664 2.824 7.523 0.365 GABRIELE ANGELLA totale km 10.7125 Velocit� media in Run (km/h) A. BALIC UDI 8.61 A. BARAK UDI 8.42 R. DE PAUL UDI 8.13 V. BEHRAMI UDI 84 S. FOFANA UDI 7.75 Velocit� in Sprint (km/h) J. JANKTO UDI 32.591 S. WIDMER UDI 30.632 K. ALI ADNAN UDI 30.413 A. BARAK UDI 28.994 PERFORMANCE DI SQUADRA (Chilometriche-Velocistiche) Distanza percorsa (Km) 113.818 Velocit� Media (Km/h) 6.9 Distanza percorsa (Km) 113.347 Velocit� Media (Km/h) 6.9 Jog-Run-Sprint (km 113.818) 27.323 78.889 7.606 Jog-Run-Sprint (km 113.347) 28.182 77.824 7.341 Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 5/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  6. 6. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 HEATMAP JUV 1T UDI 1T JUV 2T UDI 2T Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 6/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  7. 7. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 POSIZIONI MEDIE JUV 1T23 2 24 3 22 27 6 8 11 9 10 UDI 1T1 17 4 3 27 6 85 72 53 14 20 JUV 2T23 2 24 3 22 27 6 8 11 9 10 14 17 30 UDI 2T1 17 4 3 27 6 85 72 53 14 20 18 99 10 Legenda: Giocatore Entrato1^ Sostituzione Giocatore Uscito Giocatore Entrato Giocatore Entrato Giocatore Uscito Giocatore Uscito 2^ Sostituzione 3^ Sostituzione Giocatore Entrato in sostituzione di Giocatore Entrato in sostituzione di Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 7/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  8. 8. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 POSIZIONI MEDIE POSSESSO PALLA (proprio) JUV 1T23 2 24 3 22 27 6 8 11 9 10 UDI 1T1 17 4 3 27 6 85 72 53 14 20 JUV 2T23 2 24 3 22 27 6 8 11 9 10 14 17 30 UDI 2T1 17 4 3 27 6 85 72 53 14 20 18 99 10 Legenda: Giocatore Entrato1^ Sostituzione Giocatore Uscito Giocatore Entrato Giocatore Entrato Giocatore Uscito Giocatore Uscito 2^ Sostituzione 3^ Sostituzione Giocatore Entrato in sostituzione di Giocatore Entrato in sostituzione di Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 8/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  9. 9. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 POSIZIONI MEDIE POSSESSO PALLA (avversario) JUV 1T23 2 24 3 22 276 8 11 9 10 UDI 1T1 17 4 3 27 6 8572 53 14 20 JUV 2T23 2 24 3 22 27 6 8 11 9 10 14 17 30 UDI 2T1 17 4 3 27 6 85 72 53 14 20 18 99 10 Legenda: Giocatore Entrato1^ Sostituzione Giocatore Uscito Giocatore Entrato Giocatore Entrato Giocatore Uscito Giocatore Uscito 2^ Sostituzione 3^ Sostituzione Giocatore Entrato in sostituzione di Giocatore Entrato in sostituzione di Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 9/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  10. 10. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 BARICENTRO JUV Lunghezza Media 27,49m 51,31m Baricentro Larghezza Media 34,7m UDI Larghezza Media 37,84m Lunghezza Media 27,43m Baricentro 50,2m BILANCIAMENTO OFFENSIVO 7 4 6 (41%) (24%) (35%) JUV 2 3 6 (18%) (27%) (55%) UDI Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 10/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  11. 11. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 ZONE DI TIRO UDI In porta Fuori Porta 4 4 JUV 2 2 Gol2 0 CROSS IN GIOCO 0/0 2/3 3/3 2/5 3/3 0/1 JUV 2/3 3/5 2/2 3/3 0/0 4/5 UDI PALLE RECUPERATE 1 1 JUV 7 6 5 2 1 0 UDI 5 8 2 5 Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 11/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  12. 12. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 MVP (Most Valuable Player) 10 Ruolo: Attaccante Nazionalit�: ARG Data Nascita: 15/11/1993 Peso: 69 Kg Altezza: 1,77m JUVENTUS JUV PAULO DYBALA 2.942 7.62 0.844 Jog 26% - Run 67% - Sprint 7% Km 11.406 53 Ruolo: Difensore Nazionalit�: IRQ Data Nascita: 19/12/1993 Peso: 71 Kg Altezza: 1,85m UDINESE UDI KADHIM ALI ADNAN 3.065 6.828 0.753 Jog 29% - Run 64% - Sprint 7% Km 10.646 Statistiche Statistiche Gol 2 Occasioni da gol 4 Totale tiri 4 Tiri in porta (Gol) 3(2) Azioni attacco 4 Cross 1 Falli subiti 2 Minuti giocati 94' Occasioni da gol 1 Totale tiri 2 Tiri in porta (Gol) 2(0) Azioni attacco 2 Cross 5 Palle recuperate 1 Minuti giocati 94' HeatMap HeatMap 1T 2T 1T 2T Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 12/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018
  13. 13. REPORT STATISTICHE SERIE A TIM 2017-2018 STADIO ALLIANZ STADIUM 15:00 JUVENTUS 0 UDI2JUV Torino, 11/03/2018 UDINESE Giornata 28 I dati statistici sopra riportati sono da intendersi definitivi decorse 24 ore dalla fine della partita. Le sanzioni disciplinari sono ufficiose, come risultate dal rilevamento in tempo reale durante la gara e saranno ufficializzate al momento dell'omologazione da parte degli organi competenti. Nel caso di gol di dubbia attribuzione, la Lega Serie A ufficializzer� il marcatore il giorno successivo ad ogni turno di campionato Il dato del possesso palla � rilevato in diretta attraverso il mezzo televisivo, con una stima di errore del 5% dovuta a stacchi di immagine e replay. Stampato il: 11/03/2018 alle 17:14:34 13/13SERIE A TIM 2017-2018

×