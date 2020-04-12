Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Increasing Conversions the Easy Way Have you heard about getting more sales and profits but receiving the same amount of w...
good, this means if you can get 100 visitors everyday, you can make 1 sale everyday and a nice profit. On the other hand, ...
(3) Get some real testimonials. It's good to receive testimonials directly from your customers because it's the best. But ...
(12) State that all purchases are safe and secure inspiring trust. You can also include pictures of credit cards. (13) Pro...
what is working for you. Now go and improve your website to get more positive results with your traffic. You'll be glad yo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Increasing Conversions the Easy Way

27 views

Published on

Have you heard about getting more sales and profits but receiving the same amount of website traffic? That's true and how this can happen is how well your site converts ie from visitors to sales. Your website conversion is one of the most fundamental aspects of your Internet business after getting the initial traffic because what's the use of driving traffic if you can't generate business with it. Many marketers are in constant need for more and more traffic but what if they concentrate their efforts on their sales letters, their ad copy and their product reviews for instance.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Increasing Conversions the Easy Way

  1. 1. Increasing Conversions the Easy Way Have you heard about getting more sales and profits but receiving the same amount of website traffic? That's true and how this can happen is how well your site converts ie from visitors to sales. Your website conversion is one of the most fundamental aspects of your Internet business after getting the initial traffic because what's the use of driving traffic if you can't generate business with it. Many marketers are in constant need for more and more traffic but what if they concentrate their efforts on their sales letters, their ad copy and their product reviews for instance. This can have a dramatic effect on future website conversion results. Getting more traffic is nice but if you can convert much better, you'll get much more. So instead of focusing most of your efforts in driving more web traffic, try to improve your conversion rate as well. Now let's take a look at website conversion in more details. I will take an example from a sales page. When we talk about website conversion, we use % to determine how well a site does. A 1% conversion rate is considered acceptable. This means out of 100 visitors, 1 will buy. If you get 2 sales out of 100 visitors, this means for every 50 visitors, 1 will buy and that's a 2% conversion rate which is quite good. If you get 3 sales out of 100 visitors, this means for every 33 visitors, you get 1 sale and that's a 3% conversion rate. Now if you get 4 sales out of 100 visitors, for every 25 visitors, you get a sale and that's a 4% conversion ratio. The last two are very good as far as conversion rates are concerned. So a 2-4% conversion rate is nice to have. 1% is still OK but you need to consider the product price as well, a 1% conversion on a $97 product is very
  2. 2. good, this means if you can get 100 visitors everyday, you can make 1 sale everyday and a nice profit. On the other hand, if you are selling much cheaper items say at $20, you can get say 3-5 sales for every 100 visitors, what I mean is you might get more or less the same order amount. 1% conversion rate is the usual norm on the Internet because it's not easy to sell online generally due to the fact that people don't know you and trust is important when doing business on the Internet. So your job is to make them comfortable to make a purchase. Eg saying that purchases are done securely on website, there is an iron clad money back guarantee and also a photo of you on the site for instance help to build trust because people like to know they are dealing with a real person and not a machine. Also note that not all visitors will be targeted, hence affecting the conversion rate. Eg say you have 200 visitors, and you get 1 sale, you will say your conversion rate is very bad but what if in the 200 visitors, you have only 100 who are targeted and have an interest in what you have to offer. So sometimes, it's not obvious to calculate the conversion rate exactly. Now let's take a look at some of the strategies that can improve your conversion rate. Here are 14 of them. (1) An eye catching headline enticing visitors to read more, meaning more chances in getting them to make a purchase. (2) Use bullets to lay emphasis on the benefits of your product not features. Benefits sell. People want to know how your product can help them. People are usually looking for solutions to their problems.
  3. 3. (3) Get some real testimonials. It's good to receive testimonials directly from your customers because it's the best. But another option is to ask experts to review your product and send you a honest testimonial. (4) A nicely designed and professional banner reflecting your product can make your visitors feel comfortable on your site. (5) Make use of other colors apart black. Red catches attention, green gives the thought of money, blue comforts the mind. (6) Add sub headlines to break your sales copy into chunks of information making it well organized and easier to read. (7) This is important. Make use of power words. Words like discover, exclusive, secrets, proven, quickly, easily, guaranteed etc...are simple little words which can have a positive impact on your sales. (8) Offer bonuses or discounts for a limited-time. (9) Add a Post Scriptum(P.S) - This is used at the end of your sales letter to re-state the product benefits and what your visitors are going to miss if they don't order today and how it can change their lives etc... It's a last attempt for you to try to convince your visitors to buy if they are still undecided. (10) If you can, add your photo on your website as this helps in credibility and trust. (11) Make use of a clear call-to-action. Don't assume or expect what your visitors should do. Tell them what to do clearly. Example "Click here to order now".
  4. 4. (12) State that all purchases are safe and secure inspiring trust. You can also include pictures of credit cards. (13) Provide a guarantee and use a guarantee icon. (14) Don't hide your contact details. Allow people to contact you even just by email. I want to present this tool that will help you in increasing your website conversion rates using social proof that 20,000 other businesses are using to scale at a rapid rate. Using this tool shows how popular your offers are by displaying recent purchases which will ultimately lead to a lot more sales. For more info on this tool : ​https://bit.ly/Proofsoft Having a high converting website really makes a big difference to your bottom line. Just consider this. You have a website selling a $50 product and it's generating 1 sale out of 100 visitors per day. Per month, your total orders amount to $50 * 30 = $1,500. Now after you revamp your sales copy, you get 3 sales out of 100 visitors per day meaning $150 per day ($50 * 3). Per month, your total orders amount to $4,500. How is that? Instead of getting more traffic which is much harder, you focus your efforts on your conversion which is more easier to do and now you have triple your earnings just by doing a few important tweakings. So as you can see, working on your website conversion is crucial to the success of your Internet business. Traffic without any type of action is worthless and when your conversion improves, you'll probably get more results with the same number of traffic numbers simply because you know how to convert better. You just need to test, test and test to see
  5. 5. what is working for you. Now go and improve your website to get more positive results with your traffic. You'll be glad you did. Here is the best software tool that will help you in increasing your website conversion rate that 20,000 other businesses are using to scale at a rapid rate. ​Use it for FREE​. Credit: ​https://EzineArticles.com/expert/Jean_Lam/4573

×