6 Steps To Improve Your Release Management Process

Jan. 18, 2022
To sustain and progress in today’s competitive IT industry, your organisation needs to make the application release process faster, trustworthy, predictable, and streamlined. And having a robust enterprise release management process is necessary to accomplish that desired streamlining of workflows.

  1. 1. 6 Steps To Improve Your Release Management Process To sustain and progress in today’s competitive IT industry, your organisation needs to make the application release process faster, trustworthy, predictable, and streamlined. And having a robust enterprise release management process is necessary to accomplish that desired streamlining of workflows. However, achieving that precision in software release processes is still a distant desire for many—if not most—IT firms. If you’re looking to improve and streamline your release management process, you’ve just landed at the correct place. In this article, we’ll discuss six crucial steps you require to take if you desire to achieve a successful release management process. Without any delays, let’s get started!
  2. 2. What Is Enterprise Release Management Process? As discussed previously, to stay afloat in the competitive industry, you’ll require to be consistent in delivering high-quality applications at an accelerated pace. To accomplish that objective, your teams need to ensure the software development and release processes are as smooth and uneventful as possible. For attaining the desired speed and efficiency, the comprehensive utilisation of automation is necessary. Comprehensive test automation can also help you achieve quality. You can deliver your users an immersive application usage experience with fewer bugs and significantly reduced downtime. That’s what the release management process leveraging DevOps solutions is all about: enhancing the speed and consistency of the application development and delivery processes without compromising quality. 6 Steps To Improve Your Release Management Process Organise And Plan The Specifics Of Your Release The initial and most crucial step in a successful release management process is to plan the specific release. Which techniques should be applied at which point of the development cycle, resources to be utilised for that particular release, required infrastructure, the flow of the process, roles and responsibilities of relevant individuals/teams, etc., should be highlighted in your release plan. When planning the release, everyone, specifically your project’s stakeholder, must be on board about the set of functions that the release will involve. Code Development And Testing Once the release plan is approved by the relevant stakeholders, your team now needs to start working on the actual development of the application update. Testing is required to be integrated into the application development process from the very beginning. You enhance the probability of discovering bugs before they reach production and resolve the issues when it’s easier to do so.
  3. 3. Move Forward With UAT User acceptance testing (UAT) can be defined as an approach for validating that a solution functions properly for the user. This type of testing involves a certain percentage of your target audience using the software to determine whether it’s simple to understand, easy to use and meets its requirements and expected quality standards. Also Read: An Overview Of Release Management Implementation Plan Get Stakeholder Approval For The Release Through UAT testing and various QA processes, once you or your team have ensured that the release meets its requirements, it’s sometimes necessary to get formal approval from the stakeholders. Deploy The Application Update Once the above processes are completed successfully, it’s time to deliver the application update to the world. The enterprise release process doesn’t end there. Testing in production has now become a vital and integral element of a modern QA strategy. Additionally, you’ll need to ensure real-time monitoring of the production application is performed. With real-time monitoring, your team can identify any issues and address them as quickly as possible. Automate Aggressively And Responsibly Automation is emerging as the backbone of the release management process. Therefore, it is important that you leverage automation in your release processes as frequently as possible. However, you must be implementing the correct automation at the correct places. And that’s it! You’re ready for planning and execute a streamlined release management process.
  4. 4. Contact Us Company Name: Enov8 Address: Level 2, 389 George St, Sydney 2000 NSW Australia Phone(s) : +61 2 8916 6391 Fax : +61 2 9437 4214 Email id: enquiries@enov8.com Website: https://www.enov8.com/

