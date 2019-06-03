Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Xamarin, myths and truths for new and the experienced
@eatskolnikov Enmanuel Toribio
Introducci�n
El c�digo hecho en Xamarin se compila individualmente para cada plataforma y se ejecuta directamente en el dispositivo El ...
Los programas hechos en Xamarin son m�s lentos que los hechos en las plataformas nativas en rendimiento es marginal compar...
Xamarin Java
Xamarin Nativo y Xamarin.Forms son lo mismo Xamarin.Forms es un Framework de Xamarin Xamarin es la herramienta que te perm...
Usando Xamarin.Forms mi app es m�s r�pida si creo la interfaz en C# en vez de XAML Usar XAML tiene la ventaja de que podem...
XAML C#
S� puedes pero no necesariamente significa que deber�as. Puedo usar Xamarin.Forms para crear todo tipo de interfaz Realida...
Xamarin.Forms puede ser utilizado para una gran variedad de aplicaciones, todo depende del alcance del proyecto Xamarin.Fo...
�Preguntas?
Xamarin myths and truths for new and the experienced
Xamarin myths and truths for new and the experienced
Xamarin myths and truths for new and the experienced
Xamarin myths and truths for new and the experienced
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Xamarin myths and truths for new and the experienced

7 views

Published on

It is in Spanish :p

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Xamarin myths and truths for new and the experienced

  1. 1. Xamarin, myths and truths for new and the experienced
  2. 2. @eatskolnikov Enmanuel Toribio
  3. 3. Introducci�n
  4. 4. El c�digo hecho en Xamarin se compila individualmente para cada plataforma y se ejecuta directamente en el dispositivo El c�digo de Xamarin no corre nativamente Realidad: Mito 1
  5. 5. Los programas hechos en Xamarin son m�s lentos que los hechos en las plataformas nativas en rendimiento es marginal comparado con la capacidad de compartir c�digo y tiempo de Realidad: Mito 2
  6. 6. Xamarin Java
  7. 7. Xamarin Nativo y Xamarin.Forms son lo mismo Xamarin.Forms es un Framework de Xamarin Xamarin es la herramienta que te permite escribir para diferentes plataformas en un mismo lenguaje Realidad: Mito 3
  8. 8. Usando Xamarin.Forms mi app es m�s r�pida si creo la interfaz en C# en vez de XAML Usar XAML tiene la ventaja de que podemos separar expl�citamente la Interfaz de la l�gica del c�digo En tiempo de compilaci�n el XAML se convierte en C# Realidad: Mito 4
  9. 9. XAML C#
  10. 10. S� puedes pero no necesariamente significa que deber�as. Puedo usar Xamarin.Forms para crear todo tipo de interfaz Realidad: Mito 5
  11. 11. Xamarin.Forms puede ser utilizado para una gran variedad de aplicaciones, todo depende del alcance del proyecto Xamarin.Forms solo sirve para aplicaciones empresariales Realidad: Mito 6
  12. 12. �Preguntas?

×