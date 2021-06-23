Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO POLITECNICO SANT...
El historicismo, también denominado romanticismo, desarrollado principalmente en el siglo XIX y principios del XX concentr...
La arquitectura neoclásica, surgió a mediados del siglo XVIII como reacción al rococó. las obras del neoclásico tienen car...
El revival neogótico fue un movimiento artístico historicista, principalmente arquitectónico y decorativo, que comenzó a f...
El edificio diseñado por Imre Steindl nació con el espíritu de historizar el eclecticismo, con una planta y edificio barro...
El edificio está inspirado en el estilo neogótico inglés. La imponente entrada es obra del ingeniero-jefe Moritz Karl Erns...
CARACTERISTICAS DE LA ARQUITECTURA EUROPEA ENTRE 1750 Y 1900 Fueron descubiertas nuevas posibilidades constructivas y estr...
La segunda mitad del siglo XIX recogió los frutos de la revolución industrial: se desarrolló una nueva arquitectura basada...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Devices & Hardware
44 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Movimientos arquitetonicos

historia de la arquitectura

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Movimientos arquitetonicos

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO POLITECNICO SANTIAGO MARIÑO EXTENSION MARACAY MOVIMIENTOS ARQUITECTONICOS Autor: Enmanuel padilla
  2. 2. El historicismo, también denominado romanticismo, desarrollado principalmente en el siglo XIX y principios del XX concentraba todos sus esfuerzos en recuperar la arquitectura de tiempos pasados. Se trataba de imitar estilos arquitectónicos de otras épocas incorporándole algunas características culturales de ese siglo. Se pueden destacar diversas corrientes como las neobizantinas, neomudéjar y neobarrocos, aunque la que más auge tuvo fue la neogótica practicada en las islas británicas que se basaba, como bien indica su nombre, en un nuevo gótico resucitado. Entre las edificaciones realizadas según este estilo destaca el Parlamento Británico, proyectado por A. W. Pugin (1812-1852) y Charles Barry (1795-1860). HISTORICISMO
  3. 3. La arquitectura neoclásica, surgió a mediados del siglo XVIII como reacción al rococó. las obras del neoclásico tienen características y referencias a la arquitectura clásica romana y griega. El neoclasicismo se ocupaba de la lógica de volúmenes clásicos enteros, a diferencia del revivalismo clásico, que tendía a reutilizar partes clásicas. El nuevo gusto por la simplicidad antigua representaba una reacción general a los excesos del estilo rococó. La arquitectura neoclásica prosperó en los Estados Unidos y Europa, con ejemplos de obras que ocurren en casi todas las ciudades importantes. En particular, la ciudad de San Petersburgo construyó una gran cantidad de edificios con características de estilo neoclásico bajo el reinado de Catalina II. Del mismo modo, la arquitectura británica llegó a estar dominada por el neoclasicismo a principios del siglo XIX, con el trabajo de arquitectos como Robert Adam y John Soane. NEOCLASICISMO
  4. 4. El revival neogótico fue un movimiento artístico historicista, principalmente arquitectónico y decorativo, que comenzó a finales de la década de 1740 en el Reino Unido. Su impulso creció a finales del siglo XVIII y principios del siglo XIX,1 cuando admiradores cada vez más serios y eruditos de los distintos periodos del gótico intentaron revivir la arquitectura gótica medieval, en contraste con los estilos neoclásicos en boga en ese momento. Por su común rechazo al racionalismo neoclásico, fue un estilo vinculado al Romanticismo, y por sus implicaciones políticas y la recuperación de un supuesto estilo nacional, con el nacionalismo. Como arquitectura historicista fue una reelaboración del lenguaje arquitectónico propio del arte gótico medieval con formas más o menos genuinas, incluidos los patrones decorativos, los acabados, el uso de ventanas con lancetas y las molduras acampanadas. A mediados del siglo XIX, se estableció como el estilo arquitectónico preeminente en el mundo occidental. NEOGOTICO
  5. 5. El edificio diseñado por Imre Steindl nació con el espíritu de historizar el eclecticismo, con una planta y edificio barroco de influencia masiva y prácticamente neogótico en sus detalles. Este edificio monumental fue construido siguiendo la moda del neogótico vienés, con la influencia de Friedrich von Schmidt. El edificio en sí tiene 268 m de largo, 123 m de ancho y su cúpula se eleva hasta los 96 m de alto, con una superficie construida de 17.745 metros cuadrados y un volumen de 473.000 metros cúbicos, el edificio cuenta en total con 691 dependencias. El lado que da al Danubio es la fachada principal, pero la entrada principal oficial se abre desde la plaza Kossuth Lajos. PALACIO DEL PARLAMENTO HUNGARO Imre Steindl Arquitecto: Descripcion:
  6. 6. El edificio está inspirado en el estilo neogótico inglés. La imponente entrada es obra del ingeniero-jefe Moritz Karl Ernst von Prittwitz, que era considerado el mejor experto en fortificaciones de Prusia. Los grupos escultóricos son obra de Gustav Willgohs. El castillo de Hohenzollern es un monumento al Romanticismo alemán e incorpora la visión propia de la época sobre cómo debía ser un castillo caballeresco. En este sentido el castillo de Hohenzollern es similar al castillo de Neuschwanstein en Baviera, pero sin los elementos fantásticos que inundan el castillo bávaro CASTILLO HOHENZOLLERN Frederico Augusto Stüler Arquitecto: Descripcion:
  7. 7. CARACTERISTICAS DE LA ARQUITECTURA EUROPEA ENTRE 1750 Y 1900 Fueron descubiertas nuevas posibilidades constructivas y estructurales, de forma que los antiguos materiales (cómo la piedra y la madera) pasaron a ser sustituidos gradualmente por el hormigón (y más tarde por el hormigón armado) y por el metal. 1 Por otro lado, la arquitectura que surge con la Edad Contemporánea irá, en mayor o menor grado, a reflejar los avances tecnológicos y las paradojas socioculturales generadas por el advenimiento de la Revolución industrial. 3 En el siglo XIX asistirá a una serie de crisis estéticas que se traducen en los movimientos historicistas, por diversas razones culturales y contextos específicos, los arquitectos del periodo veían en la copia de la arquitectura del pasado y tratados un lenguaje estético legítimo 5 Las ciudades pasan a crecer de modo desconocido anteriormente y nuevas demandas sociales relativas al control del espacio urbano deben ser respondidas por el Estado, lo que acabará llevando al surgimiento del urbanismo como disciplina académica 4 los arquitectos del siglo XVIII pasaron a rechazar la religiosidad intensa de la estética anterior y la exageración lujuriante del Barroco 2 Los esfuerzos historicistas que tuvieron lugar principalmente en Alemania, Francia e Inglaterra por razones ideológicas, vendrían más tarde a transformarse en un mero conjunto de repertorios formales y tipológicos diversos, que evolucionarían hacia el Eclecticismo, 6
  8. 8. La segunda mitad del siglo XIX recogió los frutos de la revolución industrial: se desarrolló una nueva arquitectura basada en el hierro y el cristal que nada tenían que ver con la piedra y el ladrillo tradicional. Se darán grandes edificios de exposición, puentes, estaciones de ferrocarril, etc. Aparecen diferentes lenguajes del modernismo, en un intento claro de alejarse de todos los estilos arquitectónicos heredados del pasado. el paso siguiente, en las tres décadas del siglo XX, consistió en geometrizar las formas eliminando todo tipo de decoración. algunos factores que contribuyeron a la aparicion de este movimiento son: ANTECEDENTES DE LA MODERNIDAD EN LA ARQUITECTURA - Se propugna el uso de una fantasía libre y creadora, del subjetivismo y la defensa del placer que proporcionan las artes. Individualismo y fantasía creadora. - Se propugna la decoración como un intento de crear un arte bello y amable, reivindica lo subjetivo y lo melancólico. También busca lo exótico, refinado y rebuscado. Es, en definitiva, el mundo de lo inquieto, sensual y vibrante, tal vez un neoromanticismo. - Las ideas de Morris y Ruskin que defienden la integración de las diversas artes y la vuelta a los métodos artesanales. - Su antecedente inmediato es el movimiento inglés "Arts and Crafts” (Artes y Oficios), que propugnó la confección, mediante métodos artesanales, de objetos decorativos y de uso común cuidando la calidad estética de los diseños empleados en su ejecución. Su máximo representante es William Morris: creó una fábrica de objetos de decoración, propugnando una vuelta a las viviendas humildes, nacidas de un núcleo y recrecida con el tiempo por sucesivos añadidos que le dan un verdadero carácter orgánico.

×