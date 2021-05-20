Successfully reported this slideshow.
ARQUITECTURA BARROCA profesor: Deyanira Mujica alumno: Enmanuel Padilla REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL ...
PRIMERA PARTE
DEFINICION DE LA ARQUITECTURA BARROCA La arquitectura barroca es una corriente arquitectónica que estuvo presente entre lo...
MOTIVACIONES PARA EL NACIMIENTO DE LA ARQUITECTURA BARROCA Entre el siglo XVI y XVII existieron grandes cambios a nivel cu...
PAIS DONDE SE ORIGINO Y PRECURSORES DE LA ARQUITECTURA BARROCA El barroco nació en Italia y se extendió por toda Europa. D...
PRECURSORES DE LA ARQUITECTURA BARROCA Giacomo della Porta (c. 1540 - 1602): colaborador de Miguel Ángel, de manera que es...
SEGUNDA PARTE
CARACTERISTICAS DE LA ARQUITECTURA BARROCA DINAMISMO Existe una tendencia a dotar a los edificios de movimiento, empleando...
CARACTERISTICAS DE LA ARQUITECTRA BARROCA busqueda de la profundidad en el barroco los arquitectos buscaban el impregnar s...
ELEMENTOS DE LA ARQUITECTURA BARROCA Orden Gigante Es un orden arquitectónico que se extiende en varios niveles de altura ...
OBRAS RELEVANTES BASILICA DE LA SANTA CRUZ Nombre del Arquitecto: Gabriele Riccardi, Francesco Antonio Zimbalo Fecha de Co...
OBRAS RELEVANTES EL BALDAQUINO DE SAN PEDRO Nombre del Arquitecto: fue la primera obra de Bernini Fecha de Construccion ta...
OBRAS RELEVANTES PALACIO DE SANTA CATALINA Nombre del Arquitecto: arquitecto alemán Johann-Friedrich Braunstein, arquitect...
OBRAS RELEVANTES CATEDRAL DE SAN PABLO Nombre del Arquitecto: la Catedral de St. Paul en Londres, es considerado la obra m...
OBRAS RELEVANTES PALACIO REAL DE LA CORONA ESPAÑOLA Nombre del Arquitecto: Filippo Juvara, Juan Bautista Sachetti, Frances...
OBRAS RELEVANTES IGLESIA DE SANTA SUSANA Nombre del Arquitecto: Carlo Maderno Fecha de Construccion 1585 -1603 Ubicacion u...
