Anhnii tuslamj-gariin-awlaga

Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 1 Îðøèë Дэлхийн эрүүл мэндийн байгууллагаас гаргасан мэдээлэлд дэлхий дахинд өдөр тутамд 16 м...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 2 НЭГДҮГЭЭР БҮЛЭГ: АНХНЫ ТУСЛАМЖИЙН ОЙЛГОЛТ Анхны тусламжийн тухай ундсэн ойлголт: Осолдож гэ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 3 • Осолдогчид эмнэлгийн анхны тусламж үзүүлэхэд эмийн сан авч ашигла. Мөн боломжтой бол осол...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 4 Жич: Хэвийн үед хүн 1 минутанд 18-20 удаа амьсгалдаг. Осолдогчийн амьсгалж байгаа эсэхийг д...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 5 Жич: Хэвийн үед хүний зүрх судасны хэвийн цохилт нь 1 минутанд 60- 80 удаа байдаг (эрэгтэй ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 6 5. Осолдогчийн хүүхэн харааг үнэлэх Хүүхэн харааг дараахь үзүүлэлтүүдийг үндэс болгож үнэлн...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 7 хамгаалалтын тунгалаг нүдний шил, нэг удаагийн бээлий болон гар ариутгах шингэн бүхий анхны...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 8 Ослын дараах дүгнэлт зөвлөгөөнд баримтлах зарим зүйлс: • Ìýäýýëëèéí ÷àíàðòàé òàéâàí óóð àìü...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 9 Осол гэмтлийн хууäàñ (Àíõíû òóñëàìæ): Íýð îâîã: ªäºð öàã: Болсон газар: Òîíîã òºõººðºìæ: Ãý...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 10 ХОЁРДУГААР БҮЛЭГ: СЭХЭЭН АМЬДРУУЛАХ Сэхээн амьдруулах ажиллагаа Осолдогчид сэхээн амьдруул...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 11 Амьсгалын замыг чөлөөлөх арга зам Юуны түрүүнд осолдогчийн амьсгал, цусны эргэлтийг сайжру...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 12 Àìüñãàëûí çàìûí áºãëºðºë /Хахах/ Õýðýâ òóõàéí õ¿í õàíèàëãàæ ÷àäàæ áàéâàë àìüñãàëûí çàìûí á...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 13 Зураг:6 Амьсгалын замыг огцом шахалтаар чөлөөлөх Босоо байрлалд амьсгалын замыг чөлөөлөх а...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 14 Æèâñýíèé äàðààõ àíõíû òóñëàìæ • Ò¿ðãýí òóñëàìæ äóóäàõ • Àìüñãàëûí çàì ÷ºëººëºõ • Øààðäëàãà...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 15 эсэхийг шалгаж чөлөөлнө. Зохиомол амьсгал хийх гэж буй хүн нь осолдогчийн хажууд өвдгөн дэ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 16 Зохиомол амьсгал хийх үед дараахь үндсэн 3 зүйлийг анхаарах шаардлагатай. Үүнд: • Амьсгал ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 17 Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх арга Осолдогчийг гэдрэг харуулан, хатуу гадрагатай зүйл (газар...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 18 нарийсна. Бие организмын байдал сайжирч байгааг гэрчлэх эдгээр шинж тэмдэг илрээгүй байх т...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 19 Зохиомол амьсгал ба зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг хамт хийх нь Зохиомол амьсгалыг зүрхний шууд...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 20 ГУРАВДУГААР БҮЛЭГ: ЦУС АЛДАЛТ Цус алдалтын тухай ерөнхий ойлголт Цус гэдэг бол хүний бие м...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 21 • Дотуур цус алдалт Тархи, цээж, хэвлий болон дотор эрхтэнээс цус гарах ба гарч буй цус нь...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 22 эрхтний гадаргуугаар их хэмжээгээр тасраптгүй гоожиж гарна. Энэхүү цус алдалт нь мөн маш а...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 23 Даралттай боолтыг дараахь 3 алхамт дарааллын дагуу тавина. Үүнд: • Цус алдаж буй мөчийг өр...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 24 мушгих аргаар ашиглаж болно. Чангаруулын төгсгөлийг сайтар бэхлэж чангалсан цаг хугацааг т...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 25 6. Гарын шуу ба бугапга хэсэгт цус алдах үед бугалга ясны дотор талд байрлах судасны дунд ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 26 Чихнээс цус гарсан үед чих рүү чихээс хийн бөглөж болохгүй бөгөөд осолдогчийн толгойг цус ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 27 Ихэвчлэн хүмүүс осолд орсон, амь насаа алдах дөхсөн тохиолдолд àéñíààñ áîëæ öî÷ðîëä îðäîã ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 28 • Шархны эргэн тойронд байгаа хир, бохир зүйлийг ариутгалын уусмалд норгосон цэвэр марль, ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 29 ДӨРӨВДҮГЭЭР БҮЛЭГ: ЯСНЫ ГЭМТЭЛ Ясны хугаралт, уеийн мултралтын тухай ерөнхий ойлголт Ясны ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 30 • Бэртсэн хэсгийг зөв байрлуул • Хөдөлгөөнийг хязгаарлаж, бэртсэн хэсэгт чиг барьж боо • Ý...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 31 Анхны тусламжийг дараахь 4 дарааллын дагуу үзүүлнэ: • Осолдогчид өвчин намдаах эм уулгана....
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 32 •Осолдогчийн гуяны яс хугарах, мултрах үед нэг чигийг гадна талд суганаас тавхай хүртэл, х...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 33 хооронд ивээс хийж, цээжний доод болон бүсэлхийн дээд нугапамыг болгоомжтой тэнийлгэж энэх...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 34 таслах, улмаар гэмтлийг улам хүндрүүлэх аюултай. Энэхүү төрлийн гэмтэл нь маш аюултай тул ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 35 ТАВДУГААР БҮЛЭГ: ТӨРӨЛ БҮРИЙН ГЭМТЭЛ 5.1 Гэмтлийн шокийн тухай ерөнхий ойлголт Гэмтлийн шо...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 36 Түлэгдэлтийг гэмтэлд хүргэж буй хүчин зүйлээр нь дараахь 3 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: Зураг.29 ...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 37 Түлэгдэлтийг гэмтлийн гүнээс хамааран 4 (1-ээс IV хүртэл) зэрэгт хувааж ангилна. 5.7 Хөлдө...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 38 • III зэргийн түлэгдэлт: түлэгдсэн хэсэгт арьсны бүх давхрагаас гадна зөөлөн эд гүн гэмтэж...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 39 лак, замын хар тос зэргийг урах, арчих, хүчээр салгаж авч болохгүй. Энэ нь шарханд бохир о...
Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 40 зөөлөн боолт хийнэ. • Эмчид яаралтай хандана. Хөлдөлтийн үед үзүүлэх анхны тусламж • Осолд...
Anhnii tuslamj-gariin-awlaga

  1. 1. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 1 Îðøèë Дэлхийн эрүүл мэндийн байгууллагаас гаргасан мэдээлэлд дэлхий дахинд өдөр тутамд 16 мянга гаруй хүн осол гэмтлийн улмаас амь насаа алддаг талаар дурдьжээ.Мөн хурц болон архаг өвчлөлийн улмаас олон хүн эрүүл мэндээрээ хохирч,амь насаа алдаж байна.Та бүхэн эрүүл мэндийн анхны тусламж үзүүлэх мэдлэг, чадвартай байвал хүний амь насыг аврах, өвчтөний эдгэрэлтийг түргэсгэх, эмнэлэгт болон хувь хүмүүст гарах зардлыг бууруулах, цаашид гарч болох хүндрэлээс сэргийлэх олон талын ач холбогдолтой юм. Àíõíû òóñламжийн ñóðãàëò íü Àíõíû òóñëàìæ ¿ç¿¿ëýõ øààðäëàãàòàé ýñâýë ñàéí äóðààðàà ñóðàëöаõûã õ¿ññýí õ¿í á¿õýíä çîðèóëàãäñàí. Ñóðãàëò íü àæëûí áàéðàí äýýðõ îñîë ãýìòëèéí ¿åä õýðõýí àíõíû òóñëàìæ õ¿ðãýõ ìýäëýã óð ÷àäâàðûã îíîë áîëîí äàäëàãà õîñîëñîí õýëáýðýýð õ¿ðãýíý. Àíõíû Òóñëàìæèéí øèíý ìýäýýëýë, ººð÷ëºëòººñ õîöðîõã¿é áàéõûí òóëä та гурван жил тóòàì øèíý÷ëýí ñóíãóóëàõ øààðäëàãàòàé. Àìæèëòòàé ñóðàëöàí òºãñºã÷ íü îíöãîé áàéäàë, îñîë ãýìòëèéí ¿åä өөрт болон бусдад àíõíû òóñëàìæ ¿ç¿¿ëýõ, энэ талаар òàéëáàðëàõ ìýäëýã, óð ÷àäâàðòàé áîëíî.
  2. 2. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 2 НЭГДҮГЭЭР БҮЛЭГ: АНХНЫ ТУСЛАМЖИЙН ОЙЛГОЛТ Анхны тусламжийн тухай ундсэн ойлголт: Осолдож гэмтсэн, хордсон хүнд эхний 3-5 минутанд анхны тусламжийг хийсэн арга хэлбэр, цаг хугацаа, чанараас уг хүний амь нас аврагдах эсэх нь шийдэгддэг. Учир нь цусны эргэлтийн үйл ажиллагаа 5 минут л зогсвол уураг тархины эд эсүүд эргэж дахин сэргэхгүйгээр "биологийн үхэл"-д хүрч, эмнэлгийн байгууллагаас үзүүлэх тусламж нь ямар ч үр дүнгүй, найдлагагүй болдог. Хэрвээ анхны тусламжийг цаг алдалгүй, шуурхай, чанартай, зөв үзүүлж чадвал өвчин намдаах, хүндрэл гарах, халдвар үүсэхээс урьдчилан сэргийлэх болон хүнд байдпаар осолдогч нарын 30-50%- ийн амь насыг аврах боломжтой. Иймд осолдож гэмтсэн, өвчилсөн хүнд анхны тусламжийг зөвхөн эмнэлгийн байгууллагын ажилтан төдийгүй, бүх хүмүүс яаралтай үзүүлж чаддаг байх нь нэн чухал бөгөөд энэ нь иргэн бүрийн ариун үүрэг юм. Хэн ч гэсэн, ямар ч үед осол, гэмтэлд өртөгсдөд эмнэлгийн анхны тусламжийг богино хугацаанд үр дүнтэй үзүүлэх арга барилыг сурсан, эзэмшсэн байх шаардлагатай. Анхны тусламжийг болгоомжтой, нягт, нямбай хийж үзүүлэхийн хамт энэ нь зөвхөн эмчилгээний эхлэл гэдгийг ойлгох хэрэгтэй. Анхны тусламж нь маш чухал, гэвч ямар ч нарийн мэргэжлийн эмчийг орлож чадахгүй. Иймд осолдогчид анхны тусламжийг үзүүлэхийн зэрэгцээ эмнэлгийн байгууллагад мэдэгдэж хүргэх, тусламжийн дараахь эмчилгээ хийлгэх нь нэн чухал юм. Осолдогчид эмнэлгийн анхны тусламж үзүүлэхэд дараахь үндсэн 5 зарчмыг баримтлана. Үүнд: Осолдогчийг түүнд нөлөөлж буй аюултай орчин, голомтноос яаралтай гаргаж, нэн түрүүнд эмнэлгийн байгууллага, түргэн тусламжид дуудлага өг (боломжтой бол). • Айж сандарч болохгүй, тухайн үед Танаас өөр хэн ч осолдогчид туслаж чадахгүй, осолдогчийн эрүүл мэнд, амь нас Таны авах арга хэмжээнээс бүрэн хамаарч байгаа гэдгийг сайн ойлгож өөрийгөө удирд, осолдогчид туслаж чадна гэдэгтээ итгэлтэй бай. • Ямар ч нөхцөлд осолдогчийг ганцаар нь орхиж болохгүй, ухаан алдаагүй осолдогчтой байнга ярьж сэтгэл санааны дэмжлэг үзүүл, дэмжпэг нь маш чухал ач хопбогдолтойг ямагт сана.
  3. 3. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 3 • Осолдогчид эмнэлгийн анхны тусламж үзүүлэхэд эмийн сан авч ашигла. Мөн боломжтой бол осолдогч нь аливаа эмний харшилтай эсэх талаарх мэдээллийг мэдэж ав. • Çºâøººðºë Àìàí çºâøººðºë: Хувь хүн бүр анхны тусламж үзүүлэгчээс зохих дүрэм журам, эрсдэл, үүсч болох үр дагвар, анхны тусламжийн үйл ÿâöûí òàëààðõ ìýäýýëýë àâàõ ýðõòýé áà óã ìýäýýëýë äýýð òóëãóóðëàí àíõíû òóñëàìæ àâàõ ýñýõýý øèéäýõ ýðõòýé. Øóóä çºâøººðºë: Ãýìòýæ áýðòñýí õ¿í óõààíã¿é áàéõ, èõ õýìæýýíèé цус алдах зэрэг онцгой нөхцөл үүссэн тохиолдолд анхíû òóñëàìæ тухайн хүний зөвшөөрөлгүй үзүүлэхийг хуулиар зөвшөөрдөг. Мөн осол аваарын үед тухайн хүн тусламж авахыг хүссэн, эсвэл зөвшөөрсөнөө “үйлдэл, хөдөлгөөнөөр” илэрхийлж болно. • Тусламж үзүүлэхээс өмнө осолдогчийн биеийн ерөнхий байдалд сайтар үзлэг хийж авах арга хэмжээгээ шуурхай төлөвлө. Боломжтой бол тусламж үзүүлэхийн өмнө гараа савантай усаар заавал угаахыг хичээ. 1. Осолдогчийн биеийн байдлыг үнэлэх нь Осолдогчийн биеийн ерөнхий байдлыг 2 үе шаттайгаар үнэлдэг ба үүнд: • 1 дүгээр үе шат. Осолдогч ухаантай байгаа эсэхийг үнэлэх Үүнд: Амьсгал, зүрх судасны цохилт, арьсны өнгө, хүүхэн хараа зэргийг хурдан шалгаж, үнэлэх ажиллагаа хамаарагдана. • 2 дугаар үе шат. Осолдогчийн биеийн гэмтлийг үнэлэх Үүнд толгойноос хөл хүртэл үзлэг хийж цус апдалт, ясны хугарал мултрал, зөөлөн эдийн гэмтэл зэргийг хурдан шапгаж, үнэлэх ажиллагаа хамаарагдана. 2. Осолдогчийн амьсгалыг үнэлэх Амьсгалыг дараахь үзүүлэлтүүдийг үндэс болгож үнэлнэ: Хүснэгт: 1 №Амьсгалын байдал Оношилгоо 1 Гүнзгий багтарсан, хүндрэлтэй Амьсгалын зам бөглөрсөн, зүрх судасны дутмагшил 2 Түргэн өнгец Хүчилтөрөгчийн илүүдэл 3 Хоржигнох Цус харвах, тархины гэмтэл, архины хордпого 4 Шуухитнах Багтраа, харшлын нөлөө, амьсгалын замын хүндрэл 5 "Пор-пор" хийх Хоолой дээр эд зүйл тээглэх, уушигны хаван 6 Амьсгал тасапдах Хүчилтөрөгч дутагдах, зүрхний өвчин, толгой өвдөх 7 Амьсгап удаашрах Цус харвах, толгой, цээжний гэмтэл, бэртэл
  4. 4. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 4 Жич: Хэвийн үед хүн 1 минутанд 18-20 удаа амьсгалдаг. Осолдогчийн амьсгалж байгаа эсэхийг дараахь аль нэг аргаар тодорхойлно: • Хамарт нь зөөлөн бүс, даавуу, цаас, утас барьж түүний хөдпөж буй байдлаар; • Цээж, өрцний амьсгалах хөдөлгөөнөөр; • Амьсгалах дуу чимээгээр. Зураг:1 Амьсгалж байгаа эсэхийг шалгаж байгаа нь 3. Осолдогчийн зүрх судасны цохилтыг үнэлэх Зүрх судасны цохилтыг дараахь үзүүлэлтүүдийг үндэс болгож үнэлнэ: Хүснэгт: 2 Зүрх судасны цохилтын байдал Оношилгоо 1 Түргэн жигд, хүчдэл дүүрэлттэй Биеийн ачаапап бага зэрэг нэмэгдэх, халуурах, айх, даралт ихсэх, цус апдаптын 1-р зэрэг 2 Түргэн жигд, хүчдэл дүүрэлт сул Шокийн шинж, цус апдапть н сүүлийн шат 3 Удаан Тархины гэмтэл, хордлого, зүрхний зарим өвчин
  5. 5. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 5 Жич: Хэвийн үед хүний зүрх судасны хэвийн цохилт нь 1 минутанд 60- 80 удаа байдаг (эрэгтэй хүний зүрх судасны цохилт нь 1 минутанд 60- 70 удаа, эмэгтэй хүнийх нь 1 минутанд 70-80 удаа тус тус байдаг). Осолдогчийн зүрх судасны цохилтыг дараахь аль нэг аргаар тодорхойлно: • Шууны урд, эрхий хуруу талд долоовор болон дунд хуруугаараа дарж; Эрхий хуруугаараа дарвал өөрийн зүрх судасны цохилттой андуурч болзошгүй. Зураг:2 Гүрээний судсан дээр дарж судасны цохилтыг шалгах • Гүрээний судсан дээр буюу төвөнхийн 2 талыг дагасан хүзүүний ховилыг тэмтэрч гүрээний булчингийн урд ирмэгт долоовор болон дунд хуруугаараа дарж; 4. Осолдогчийн арьсны өнгийг үнэлэх Арьсны өнгийг дараахь үзүүлэлтүүдийг үндэс болгож үнэлнэ: Хүснэгт: 3 Арьсны өнгөний байдал Оношилогоо 1 Цагаан Шорох, зүрхний хурц өвчин, айх, цус багадах, ухаан алдах 2 Хөх Амьсгал боох, хүчилтөрөгч дутагдах, зүрхни өвчин, хордлого 3 Улаан Даралт ихэсэх, цус харвах, рхины хордлого, гарны түлэгдэлт, халдварт өвчин 4 Шар Элэг цөсний өвчин Жич: Арьсны өнгийг гаднах үзлэг ажиглалтаар тодорхойлох бөгөөд нүүрний арьсны өнгийг үндсэн үзүүлэлт болгоно.
  6. 6. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 6 5. Осолдогчийн хүүхэн харааг үнэлэх Хүүхэн харааг дараахь үзүүлэлтүүдийг үндэс болгож үнэлнэ: Хүснэгт: 4 Осолдогчийн ухаантай байгаа эсэхийг дээрх арга, үзүүлэлтүүдийг ашиглан үнэлж тодорхойлсны үндсэн дээр түүнд үзүүлэх анхны тусламжийн төрлийг сонгоно. Хэрэв осолдогчийн амьсгапын болон зүрх судасны цохилтын хэмнэл нь алдагдсан, нүүр нь хөхөрч цагаан эсвэл үнсэн саарал өнгөтэй болсон, хүүхэн хараа нь өргөсөж, гэрэлд нарийсахп/й, хариу урвал үгуй болсон, тэр тусмаа осолдогч нь дээрх шинж тэмдэгтэй байдлаар амьсгал болон зүрх судасны цохилт үгүй болж ухаан алдсан буюу "клиникийн үхэл"-д орсон бол цаг алдалгүй сэхээн амьдруулах ажиллагааны 1.3 Õàëäâàð Анхны тусламжийн үед халдвар авах эрсдэл өндөр áàéäàã. Õàëäâàð äàðààõ äºðâºí çàìààð äàìæäàã: • Àìüñãàëûí çàìààð • Õîîë õ¿íñ • Àðüñ • Öóñ Õàëäâàð àâàõ ýðñäýëä îðсон тохиолдолд байгууллагын дүрмийн дагуу ò¿ðãýí øóóðõàé ìýäýýëýõ, ýìíýëãèéí òóñëàìæ àâàõ õýðýãòýé. Õàëäâàðààñ óðä÷èëàí ñýðãèéëýõ Халдвараас урьдчилан сэргийлэх ýð¿¿ë àõóéí øààðäëàãà õàíãàñàí àæëûí áàéð áýëäýõ, ãàðàà çºâ óãààõ, òîõèðîìæòîé õóâöàñ õýðýãñýë õýðýãëýõ, õóðö èðòýé ç¿éëòýé çºâ õàðèöàõ çýðýã àðãóóä áàéäàã. Онцгой нөхцөл байдал, осол аваарын үед нхны тусламж үзүүлэх тохиолдолд дээрх àðãà õýëáýð¿¿äèéã õýðýãëýõ, õýðýãæ¿¿ëýõ áîëîìæ òºäèéëºí áàéäàãã¿é òóë №Хүүхэн харааны байдал Оношилгоо 1 Өргөссөн, гэрлийн урвал үгүй Зүрхний багтраа, ухаангүй байдал 2 Нарийссан, гэрлийн урвап үгүй Төв мэдрэлийн системийн өвчин
  7. 7. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 7 хамгаалалтын тунгалаг нүдний шил, нэг удаагийн бээлий болон гар ариутгах шингэн бүхий анхны тусламжийн хайрцагийг гэрт, машинд, àæëûí áàéðàíä áàéëãàõ õýðýãòýé. 1.4 Áýëýí áàéäàë Бэлэн байдал нь анхны тусламжийг түргэн шуурхай, зөв хүргэх чухал хүчин зүйл юм. Хэрэв та байгууллагын анхны тусламж хүргэх үүрэгтэй ажилтан бол äàðààõ ç¿éëñèéã àíõààðàõ õýðýãòýé: • Анхны тусламжийн хайрцагийн байрлалыг мэдэж байх • Байгууллагын дотоод дүрмийг мэдэж байх • Àíõíû òóñëàìæèéí ºðººã öýâýð, àíõíû òóñëàìæèéí áàãàæ õýðýãñëèéã áýëýí ýìõ öýãöòýé áàéëãàõ • Ýìíýëýã, ò¿ðãýí òóñëàìæèéí õàÿã, óòàñ çýðãèéã ìýäýæ áàéõ • Хэрэглэгддэг химийн бодисын MSDS-òýé òàíèëöñàí áàéõ • Õýðýãëýãäñýí ýñâýë õóãàöàà íü äóóññàí àíõíû òóñëàìæèéí õýðýãñëèéã óñòãàõ, ñîëèõ 1.5 Ñýòãýë ç¿é Àíõíû òóñëàìæ õ¿ðãýõ íü àíõíû òóñëàìæ õ¿ðãýã÷ áîëîí ºâ÷òºíèé àëü àëèíä íü ìàø õ¿íä áàéäàã áºãººä öààøèä ñýòãýëèéí äàðàìò, ñòðåññä îðîõ íü ýëáýã áàéäàã. Àíõíû òóñëàìæèéí ¿åä ººðèéí áîëîí áóñäûí ñýòãýë ç¿éí áàéäëûã ñàéòàð àæèãëàæ áàéõ õýðýãòýé. Стрессийн шинж тэмдэг • Анхаарал төвлөрөхгүй байх • Õîîëíû äóðøèë áóóðàõ • Òîãòâîðã¿é áàéõ • Íîéð ìóóäàõ • Äóóã¿é ãºëðºíãº áàéäàë Авах арга хэмжээ ✓ Ослын дараах уулзалтанд оролц ✓ Архи, мансууруулах бодис хэрэглэхгүй байх ✓ Мэргэжлийн хүнд хандах ✓ Дасгал хийх ✓ Түр чөлөө авах Ñýòãýë ç¿éí öî÷ðîëä îðñîí òîõèîëäîëä ñàéí àìðàõ, òàéâøèðàõ, ñýòãýë ç¿é÷тэй ярилцах хэрэгтэй. Ослын дараах дүгнэлт зөвлөгөөн нь ослоос үүдэлтэй сэтгэл зүйн òîãòâîðã¿é áàéäëûã àðèëãàõ õàìãèéí ñàéí àðãà.
  8. 8. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 8 Ослын дараах дүгнэлт зөвлөгөөнд баримтлах зарим зүйлс: • Ìýäýýëëèéí ÷àíàðòàé òàéâàí óóð àìüñãàëòàé áàéõ • Îñîë áîëñíîîñ õîéø àëü болох хурдан зохион байгуулах • Á¿õ îðîëöîã÷äîä ººðèéí ñàíàë ñýòãýãäýëýý õýëýõ öàã îëãîõ • Ослын дүгнэлт болон үүнийг мэдээлэх явцад ослын үед амжилттай болсон, авч хэрэгжүүлсэн арга хэмжээ болон цаашид сайжруулах хэрэгтэй зүйлсийг ярилцах. Хэн нэгнийг БУРУУТГАХ, ЗЭМЛЭХ зорилгогүй гэдгийг байнга санах хэрэгтэй. • Ýì÷, ñóâèëàã÷ áîëîí ìýðãýæëèéí õ¿íýýñ ñàíàë ñýòãýãäýëèéã íü ñîíñîõ • Энэхүү ослын дүгнэлт болон мэдээлэл хэсэг хугацааны турш хүмүүст сургамж болж тэднийг аюулгүй ажиллахад тусалдаг 1.6 Баримтжуулалт Áàðèìòæóóëàõ íü àíõíû òóñëàìæèéí ¿åèéí ñàëøã¿é íýãýí õýñýã áºãººä байгууллагууд нь хоорондоо харилцан адилгүй баримтжуулах áîäëîãîòîé áàéäàã áîëîâ÷ ä¿ðýì, æóðìûí õóâüä àäèëõàí áàéäàã. Ýíý нь цаашид ослын дүн шигжилгээ хийх, хэрэг мөрдөлт, шүүхийн хүрээнд íотлох баримт болон ашиглагдаж болно. . Аливаа тохиолдол, осол аваарын үед аливаа үйл явдлыг баримтжуулахдаа дараахь гол зүйлсийг дагаж мөрдөнө. Үүнд: • Õºõ ýñâýë õàð áýõýýð áè÷èãäñýí áàéõ • Áè÷ãèéí àëäààã äýýã¿¿ð íü äàðæ çóðàí, çºâººð äàõèí áè÷èõ • Ãàðûí ¿ñýã çóрах, огноог тавих • Õýðýãëýñýí ýì òàðèàíû íýð òºðºë, òóí, öàã õóãàöàà, îí ñàð ºäºð, үзүүлсэн нөлөө болон бусад мэдээллийг тэмдэглэх • Нууцлалыг чандлан сахина - хэн нэгний эрүүл мэнд, өвчний тухай эрх бүхий хүний зөвшөөрөлгүйгээр бусадтай ярьж, хэлэлцэхийг хориглоно • Өвчтөний эмчилгээний хуудас эсвэл бусад байгууллагын маягт áàéæ áîëíî. • ¯íýí çºâ áàéõ • Öàã àëäàëã¿é áàðèìòæóóëàõ • Байгууллагын бодлого журмын дагуу хадгалах • Хүснэгт хоосон орхихгүй байх. Хамааралгүй зүйлсийг N/А гэж òýìäýãëýõ
  9. 9. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 9 Осол гэмтлийн хууäàñ (Àíõíû òóñëàìæ): Íýð îâîã: ªäºð öàã: Болсон газар: Òîíîã òºõººðºìæ: Ãýìòýë áýðòýë: Ãýìòýë áýðòýëä àâñàí àðãà õýìæýý: Öàã Ç¿ðõíèé öîõèëò Àìüñãàë Бохирдуулагч Т/Ү Öóñ ªòãºí Áººëæèõ Øýýñ Õàðèó ¿éëäýë Óõààíòàé áàéñàí ýñýõ Ýì÷èëãýýíèé ò¿¿õ Öàã : Ýì, Öàã, Òóí, Íºëºº: Òýìäýãëýë: Àíõíû òóñëàìæ ¿ç¿¿ëýã÷: Íýð îâîã: Ãàðûí ¿ñýã:
  10. 10. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 10 ХОЁРДУГААР БҮЛЭГ: СЭХЭЭН АМЬДРУУЛАХ Сэхээн амьдруулах ажиллагаа Осолдогчид сэхээн амьдруулах ажиллагааг А:В:С дүрэм буюу 3 алхам, дарааллын дагуу хийнэ. Энэхүү дүрмийг дараахь байдпаар ойлгоно: А: Амьсгалын замыг чөлөөлөх В: Зохиомол амьсгал хийх С: Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх А алхам: 2.1 Амьсгалын замыг чөлөөлөх арга хэмжээ Амьсгалын зам бөглөрөх шалтгаан Гэмтэл, бэртэл авсан осолдогчийн амьсгалын зам нь (ам, хамар, залгиур, мөгөөрсөн хоолой, уушиг) ухаан алдсан үед ихэнхдээ бөглөрдөг ба энэ нь ихэвчлэн доод эрүүний булчин суларч хэлний угаар ар тийш унаснаас болдог байна. Булчин суларч төвөнх хэлээр тагларсан осолдогч нь эгц дээшээ нуруугаараа байрлалтай үөд амьсгал гаргалт нь чөлөөтэй, харин амьсгал авалт нь цээжний болон хэвлийн булчин суларснаас боломжгүй байдаг. Уушгин дахь хийн солилцоо багасаж, амьсгалын замын бөглөрөлт улам даамжирна. Энэ үед осолдогчид яаралтай тусламж үзүүлэхгүй бол үхэх аюултай. Мөн осолдогчийн амьсгалын замд гадны эд зүйлс, биет (зажлагдаагүй мах, мөнгө, үрэл, салст, нөжирсөн цус, г.м.) орсон үед эдгээр нь ам залгиурт тээглэн төвөнхийг дарснаас мөгөөрсөн хоолойг тагладаг. Үүнээс болж осолдогч нь амьсгал авч чадахгүй, улмаар амьсгал боогдон ухаан алдах, таталт өгч үхэж болзошгүй болно. Зураг.3. Амьсгалын зам бөглөрсөн байдал
  11. 11. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 11 Амьсгалын замыг чөлөөлөх арга зам Юуны түрүүнд осолдогчийн амьсгал, цусны эргэлтийг сайжруулахын тулд түүний хувцасны энгэр, захны товчийг тайлж, хувцсыг чөлөөтэй болгоно. Дараа нь осолдогчийг гэдрэг харуулан, хатуу гадрагатай зүйл (газар, шал) дээр хэвтүүлж, толгойг нь хажуу тийш харуулан амны хөндийг хуруугаараа цэвэрлэнэ. Ухаан алдсан осолдогчид амаар нь ямар нэгэн юм өгч болохгүй. Зураг:3 Амьсгалын замыг шалгаж цэвэрлэх Амны хөндийг цэвэрлэсний дараа осолдогчийн амьсгалын замыг дараахь аль нэг аргаар нээж чөлөөлнө. Үүнд: Нэг гараа осолдогчийн хүзүүний ард, нөгөө гараа духан дээр байрлуулан хөнгөн маягаар хүчтэйхэн толгойг гэдрэг болгоно. Энэ үед хэлний угын булчингууд ба төвөнх сунаж дээш болж, цагаан мөгөөрсөн хоолой чөлөөлөгдөж нээгдэнэ. Зарим үед осолдогчийн амьсгалын зам бүрэн нээгдэхгүй үед гарын хуруугаар эрүүг эхлээд урагш татаж эгц болгоод, долоовор хуруугаар доод эрүүний өнцөгт доош урагш дарж, толгойг гэдийлгэхэд амьсгалын зам чөлөөтэй нээгдэнэ. Зураг:4 Амьсгалын замыг чөлөөлөх
  12. 12. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 12 Àìüñãàëûí çàìûí áºãëºðºë /Хахах/ Õýðýâ òóõàéí õ¿í õàíèàëãàæ ÷àäàæ áàéâàë àìüñãàëûí çàìûí áºãëºðºë áóþó õàõàëò àþóëòàé áèø ãýæ ¿çýæ áîëíî. Õýðýâ òóõàéí õ¿íèé õàõàëò óäààí ¿ðãýëæèëýõ ýñâýë ìóóäàõ òîõèîëäîëä ò¿ðãýí òóñëàìæ äóóäàõ õýðýãòýé. Õýðýâ òóõàéí õ¿í õàíèàëãàæ ÷àäàõã¿é, àìüñãàë áîîãäîæ áàéãàà áîë øóóðõàé àðãà õýìæýý àâàõ õýðýãòýé. Õàõàëòûí øèíæ òýìäýã • Íèéòëýã õàõàëò • Í¿¿ð öàéõ õºõðºõ • ßðüæ ÷àäàõã¿é áàéõ • Óõààí áàëàðòàõ Õàõàëòûí ¿åèéí àíõíû òóñëàìæ • Íóðóóí äýýð íü 5 óäàà öîõü • Öýýæèéã íü 5 óäàà øàõ • Цохилт, шахалт бүрийн дараа бөглөрөлтийг шалга • Áºãëºðºëò ãàðòàë ¿ðãýëæë¿¿ë • Ò¿ðãýí òóñëàìæ äóóä • Шаардлагатай бол CPR õèé Зураг:5 Нярай хүүхдийг хахах үед үзүүлэх тусламж Амны хөндийн залгиурт тээглэсэн гадны биетийг авахын тулд осолдогчийг босоо байрлалд бага зэрэг бөхийлгөн гарын алгаар дал хооронд 4-5 удаа хүчтэй цохино. Энэ үед зохиомол аниалгалт үүсэж гадны биет гадагшилна.
  13. 13. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 13 Зураг:6 Амьсгалын замыг огцом шахалтаар чөлөөлөх Босоо байрлалд амьсгалын замыг чөлөөлөх арга нь үр дүн өгөхгүй бол осолдогчийн ард зогсон баруун гарыг хагас атган аюулхай орчим байрлуулан, зүүн гараар давхар барин хүчтэй хөдөлгөөнөөр хэвлийг дороос дээш нь 4-5 удаа шахаж өгнө. Өөрөөр хэлбэл, хэвлийн хөндийн дээд хэсгийн даралт ихсэн, огцом шахалтаар гадны биет амьсгалын замаас гадагшилна. Æèâýëò Амьсгалын дээд замд ус орсон, живсэн үед осолдогчийн толгойг унжуулж их биеэр нь тусламж үзүүлэгчийн баруун өвдөг дээгүүр дамнуулан байрлуулж зүүн гараар толгойг гэдийлгэн баруун гараар нуруун дээр 4-5 удаа цохино. Агаарын хүчтэй доргилт их биеийн хүндийн жингээр амьсгалын дээд замд орсон ус гадагш гарна. Ходоод орчим их биеийн жингээр (өвдөг дээгүүр байрлуулахад) дарснаар ус хоол боловсруулах замаас гадагшлахад чухал нөлөөтэй байдаг. Óñàíä æèâýõ íü íîöòîé á¿òýëòýíä îðîõ, àìü íàñàà àëäõàä ÷ õ¿ðãýäýã. Óñàíä æèâñýíèé äàðàà çààâàë ýì÷èä õàíäàõ õýðýãòýé. Æèâñýíèé äàðààõ øèíæ òýäýã • Õàíèàëãàõ • Öýýæýýð ºâäºõ • Õººñºðõºã öýð ãàðàõ • Óðóóë õýë õºõðºõ • Óõààí àëäàõ • Àìüñãàë òîòâîðã¿éæèõ • Õýäýí öàãèéí äàðàà ÷ èëðýõ ìàãàäëàëòàé • Амьсгалахгүй байх Зураг:7 Живэх үеийн анхны тусламж
  14. 14. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 14 Æèâñýíèé äàðààõ àíõíû òóñëàìæ • Ò¿ðãýí òóñëàìæ äóóäàõ • Àìüñãàëûí çàì ÷ºëººëºõ • Øààðäëàãàòàé áîë CPR õèéõ • Хахаж бөөлжсөн тохиолдолд тохиромжтой байрлалд оруóëàõ • Áèåèéí äóëààí àëäàãäâàë õó÷èõ • Ýìíýëýãò õ¿ðãýõ Амьсгалын замыг чөлөөлсний дараа осолдогч ухаангүй мөртлөө амьсгалж байвал ухаан ортол нь толгойг гэдрэг байлгана, боломжтой бол хажуугаар нь байрлуулна. Хэрэв осолдогч өөрийн амьсгалгүй бол зохиомол амьсгал хийнэ. В алхам: 2.2 Зохиомол амьсгал хийх арга хэмжээ Зохиомол амьсгалын тухай ерөнхий ойлголт Зохиомол амьсгал хийх олон арга байдаг боловч тэдгээрээс дэлхий нийтэд хүлээн зөвшөөрөгдсөн хамгийн түгээмэл 2 арга нь “амнаас - ам руу” ба “амнаас - хамар руу” үлээх аргууд юм. Эдгээр аргууд нь хэд хэдэн давуу талтай бөгөөд үүнд: • Агаарыг үлээх арга нь хийн солилцооны физиологийн үндэслэлтэй бөгөөд хүний амьсгалаар гаргаж буй агаарын 16- 18% нь хүчилтөрөгч эзэлж байдаг тул осолдогчийг хэдэн цагаар ч амьд байлгах боломжтой; Зураг:8 Осолдогчийн уушгинд агаар орж, гарах үйл явц • Агаарыг үлээх үед их хэмжээний агаар осолдогчийн уушгинд орж, үлээлтийн үр дүнг хянах боломжтой; • Агаарыг үлээх арга нь ямарч нөхцөлд, хэдийд ч осолдогч болоод түүнд тусламж үзүүлж буй хүнд ядрал багатай гэдгээр онцлогтой. Жич: Зохиомол амьсгал хийхийн өмнө осолдогчийг хатуу зүйл (газар, шал) дээр хэвтүүлж цээж хэвлийг барьсан хувцас, эд зүйлс байгаа
  15. 15. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 15 эсэхийг шалгаж чөлөөлнө. Зохиомол амьсгал хийх гэж буй хүн нь осолдогчийн хажууд өвдгөн дээрээ сөхөрч сууна. “Амнаас - ам руу” зохиомол амьсгал хийх арга Нэг гарын тохойг осолдогчийн шилэн хүзүүний доогуур нь оруулах эсвэл ямар нэгэн зүйлийгхүзүүний доогуур ивэх аргаар осолдогчийн толгойг гэдийлгэнэ. Энэ нь үлээж буй агаар уушгинд орох хамгийн чухал нөхцөл юм. • Осолдогчийн хамрыг сайтар чимхэж амны хөндийг нь нээн гүнзгий амьсгал авсны дараа ам руу нь 1-2 сөкундын хугацаанд хүчтэй үлээнэ. Эхний 3-5 үлээлтийг хурдтай хийх ба 1 минутанд 12-16 удаагийн хэмнэлттэйгээр үлээнэ. • Үлээлт хийсэн болгоны дараа амьсгалыг гаргана. Ариун цэврийг хангахыг тулд осолдогчийн аман дээр салфетка, марль, нусны алчуур тавин үлээж болно. Амнаас - хамар руу” зохиомол амьсгал хийх арга Зарим тохиолдолд таталтаас болж осолдогчийн эрүү зуурсан эсвэл гэмтэж амыг нь ангайлгах, цэвэрлэх боломжгүй үед зохиомол амьсгалыг “амнаас - хамар руу” хийх аргаар өгнө. Зураг:9 Амнаас-хамарлуу зохиомол амьсгал хийх арга • Гараа осолдогчийн духанд байрлуулан толгойг гэдийлгэн, нөгөө гараар эрүүн доороос өргөн осолдогчийн амыг хамхина. • Амьсгалыг хамрын нүхээр хийж, амьсгал гаргах үөд осолдогчийн амыг хагас ангайлгана. Эхний 3-5 үлээлтийг мөн хурдтай хийх ба 1 минутанд 12-16 удаагийн хэмнэлттэйгээр үлээнэ. Зохиомол амьсгал хийх үед анхаарах зүйлс
  16. 16. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 16 Зохиомол амьсгал хийх үед дараахь үндсэн 3 зүйлийг анхаарах шаардлагатай. Үүнд: • Амьсгал авах, үлээх явцад осолдогчийн цээж хөдөлгөөнд орж байгаа эсэхийг ажиглана. Зохиомол амьсгал ыг зөв хийж байгаа тохиолдолд агаар үлээх үөд осолдогчийн цээжний хана нь огцом тэлж, үлээхийг зогсоох үед буурч байдаг. Агаар үлээх үед цээжний хана хөдлөхгүй, аюулхай орчим цүлхийж байгаа бол зохиомол амьсгал зөв өгч чадахгүй байгааг гэрчилж, агаар уушгинд биш ходоодонд орж байгааг илтгэнэ. Ийнхүү байдал ажиглагдвал осолдогчийн толгойг сайтар гэдийлгэж зохиомол амьсгалыг дахин хийнэ. • Зохиомол амьсгал хийж байх үед осолдогчийн амны хөндийг байнга шалгаж байна. Ам залгиурт ходоодны шингэн, хоолны үлдэгдэл, салст орсон байвал толгойг нь хажуу тийш харуулан сайтар цэвэрлэж зохиомол амьсгалыг үргэлжлүүлнэ. • Зохиомол амьсгалыг осолдогч өөрөө бие даан амьсгалах чадвартай болтол нь хийнэ. С алхам: 2.3 Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх арга хэмжээ Зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийн тухай ерөнхий ойлголт Эрт дээр үеэс зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийн үр дүнг мэдэрч өргөн хэрэглэж байсан, одоо ч хэрэглэсээр байна. Зүрхний шууд бус иллэгээр зүрхний үйл ажиллагаа төдийгүй амьдралын чухал эд эрхтэн, тархи, зүрх судсан дахь цусны зргэлтийг сэргээх боломжтой. Зүрх нь цээжний хөндийд урд талдаа өвчүү, хажуу талаараа уушиг, ар талдаа нуруу нугаламын их биеэр хүрээлэгдэн байрладаг ба осолдогчийг хэвтээ байдалд цээжин дээр 4-5 см гүн дарахад зүрхний шахах үйл ажиллагаагаар цусыг аорт ба уушигны артерт шахаж, сулрах үед нь венийн цусыг эргүүлэн татдаг. Зураг:10 Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх арга
  17. 17. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 17 Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх арга Осолдогчийг гэдрэг харуулан, хатуу гадрагатай зүйл (газар, шал) дээр хэвтүүлж түүний аль нэг хажуу талд өвдгөн дээрээ сөхөрч сууна. Зөөлөн гадаргуу дээр хэвтүүлбэл иллэг үр дүнгүй болно. Зүрх судасны цохилт үгүй болсон осолдогчид зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг дараахь дарааллын дагуу хийнэ. Үүнд: • Эхлээд осолдогчийн өвчүүнээс зүүн тийш 20-30 см зайд хавирган дээр хүчтэйхэн цохино.3-5секундын дараа зүрх судасны цохилтыг шалгаж сэргэхгүй бол зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг доорх аргаар хийнэ; цохих цэг • Өвчүүний зүүн талд, 5 дугаар хавирганы түвшинд 2 гарын алгыгзөрүүлэн давхарлажтавина. Гарыгтохойн үеэр нугалахгүйгээр өвчүүн дээрээс нугаламын их бие рүү чиглүүлэн биеийн жингээр 4-5 см гүн хүчтэйхэн дарж цусыг эргэлтэд оруулна. Иллэг хийх хэмнэл нь жигд, нэг дарах иллэг нь 0.5 секундын, дарах иллэг хоорондын зай 0.5-1 секундын хугацаатай байх ба 1 минутанд 60-70 удаа дарах иллэг хийнэ. Зураг:11 Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх дараалал Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх үед анхаарах зүйлс: Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх үед дараахь үндсэн 3 зүйлийг анхаарах шаардлагатай. Үүнд: • Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх үед түүний үр дүнг байнга хянаж ажиглана. Иллэгийг 2 минут тутам 3-5 секунд зогсоож зүрх судасны цохилтыг шалгах аргаар хянана. Зүрх судасны цохилтын хэмнэл нь жигд бус, сул мэдрэгдэж байвал иллэгийг цохилт нь жигд ба тогтвортой болох хүртэл нь үргэлжлүүлнэ. Зүрхний шууд бус иллэг үр дүнтэй байвал осолдогчийн зүрх судасны цохилт нь тод мэдрэгдэж, нүүрний арьсны өнгө нь улаан ягаан болон өөрчлөгдөж, хүүхэн хараа нь гэрэлд
  18. 18. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 18 нарийсна. Бие организмын байдал сайжирч байгааг гэрчлэх эдгээр шинж тэмдэг илрээгүй байх тохиолдолд зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг үргэлжлүүлнэ. • Зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг хэт зөөлөн болон буруу газар, цэпг дарж хийвэл үр дүнгээ өгөхп/йгээс гадна гэмтэл учруулж болзошгүй. Учир нь иллэгийг хэт дээш хийвэл өвчүү, хавирга хугарах, хэт доош хийвэл ходоод хагалах, хэт баруун тийш хийвэл элэг гэмтээх, хэт зүүн тийш хийвэл дэлүү гэмтээх аюултай. • Зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг зүрх судасны цохилт мэдрэгдэхгүй болсноос хойш 5 минутаас багагүй хугацаанд хийнэ. Энэхүү хугацаанд иллэгийг зөв хийсэн боловч үр дүн өгөхгүй бол осолдогчийг нас барсан гэж үзэн сэхээн амьдруулах ажиллагааг зогсоож сэргээх арга хэмжээ авсан хугацаа болон арга хэмжээг зогсоосон цагийг бичиж тэмдэглэнэ. Осолдогч нь ухаангүй, зүрх судасны цохилт нь мэдрэгдэхгүй болон амьсгалгүй байвал зохиомол амьсгалыг зүрхний шууд бус иллэгтэй хамт хавсарч хийнэ. Зураг:12 Зүрхний иллэг хийх цэг олох
  19. 19. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 19 Зохиомол амьсгал ба зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг хамт хийх нь Зохиомол амьсгалыг зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийн хамт хэдэн хүн хийж байгаа гэдгээс хамааран 2 арга байдаг. Үүнд: • Зохиомол амьсгал ба зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг нэг хүн хийх арга; • Зохиомол амьсгал ба зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг хоёр хүн хийх арга; Зохиомол амьсгал ба зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг 1 хүн хийх арга Осолдогчид 1 хүн сэхээн амьдруулах тусламж үзүүлж байвал 2x15 дүрмийг баримтлана. Энэхүү дүрмийг дараахь байдлаар ойлгоно: Зураг:13 2 x 1 5 дүрэм 2 удаа зохиомол амьсгал өгөх; Зохиомол амьсгал ба зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг 2 хүн хийх арга Осолдогчид 2 хүн сэхээн амьдруулах тусламж үзүүлж байвал нэг нь зохиомол амьсгал, нөгөө нь зүрхний шууд бус иллэгийг 1x4 дүрмийн дагуу хийнэ. Энэхүү дүрмийг дараахь байдлаар ойлгоно: 15 удаа зүрхний шууд бус иллэг хийх
  20. 20. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 20 ГУРАВДУГААР БҮЛЭГ: ЦУС АЛДАЛТ Цус алдалтын тухай ерөнхий ойлголт Цус гэдэг бол хүний бие махбодийн хэвийн байдлыг хангах биологийн бутээгдэхүүн бөгөөд цусны эзлэхүүний 55%-ийг плазма, 45%-ийг эритроцит (улаан бөөм), лейкоцит (цагаан бөөм), тромбоцит гэх цусны эд эсүүд эзлэнэ. Цус нь хүний бие махбодид олон үүрэг гүйцэтгэдэг бөгөөд хамгийн нухал үүрэг нь эд эрхтнийг хүчилтөрөгчөөр хангах, бодисын солилцооноос үүссэн нүүрсхүчлийн хий, хорт бодисуудыг уушиг, бөөр, арьсанд хүргэж гадагшлуулах. Эрэгтэй хүний биеийн цусны дундаж хэмжээ нь 5 л, эмэгтэй хүний - 4.5 л байдаг. Цус алдалт гэдэг нь судасны хана нь гэмтэл, өвчлөлөөс бүрэн бүтэн байдлаа алдаж, улмаар цус нь судаснаас гадагшлахыг хэлнэ. Цус алдалтын үед биеэр эргэлдэх цусны хэмжээ эрс буурснаас амьдралын чухал эрхтнүүдийн дасан зохицох үйл ажиллагаа апдагдаж, улмаар амь насанд хөнөөл, аюул учруулж болзошп/й. Цус алдалтын хурд хүч нь судасны хэмжээ, гэмтлийн хэлбэрээс ихээхэн хамаарна. 3.1 Цус алдалтын төрел Цус алдалтыг цус гарч буй байдлаар нь дараахь 2 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: • Гадуур цус алдалт; • Дотуур цус алдалт. Цус алдалтыг гэмтсэн судасны төрлөөр нь дараахь 4 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: • Артерийн цус алдалт; • Венийн цус алдалт; • Капиллярын цус алдалт; • Цул эрхтэний цус алдапт. Цус алдаптыг цус алдаж буй хэмжээгээр нь дараахь 4 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: • Бага хэмжээний цус апдалт; • Дунд хэмжээний цус алдалт; • Их хэмжээний цус алдалт; • Маш их хэмжээний цус алдалт. Цус алдалтын шинж тэмдэг Цус алдалт нь дараахь шинж тэмдэгтэй байна. Үүнд: • Гадуур цус алдалт Шарх, ам, хамар, чих болон гэмтсэн газраас цус нь ил харагдахуйц гарах тул оношлоход хялбар. Хөл, гарын судас гэмтэж, булчингийн завсраар цус алдаж байвал мөч бүдүүрч ирнэ. Гэмтэлтэй хэсгээс зах хязгаар тийш арьсны өнгө хувирах, хөхрөх, хөрөх, зүрх судасны цохилт мэдрэгдэхгүй болох зэрэг шинж тэмдгүүд илэрнэ.
  21. 21. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 21 • Дотуур цус алдалт Тархи, цээж, хэвлий болон дотор эрхтэнээс цус гарах ба гарч буй цус нь ил харагдахгүй байна. Дотуур цус алдалт нь аюултай ба оношилж эмнэлгийн анхны тусламж үзүүлэхэд төвөгтэй. Дотуур цус алдалтын эхэн үед бие махбодийн дасан зохицох чадвар үйлчилж байвал цусны дарапт бага зэрэг ихсэнэ эсвэл буурна. Осолдогч сэтгэл санааны хувьд харьцангуй тайван, арьс салстын өнгө цайвардуу, зүрх судасны цохилт олширсон байна. Цаашид ээнэгшил алдагдахын хирээр осолдогчийн царай нь цонхийж, бие суларч амьсгаадан ам цангах. Дотор муухайрах, цусны даралт буурах, мэдрэл тайван бус болж сэтгэл хөөрөх буюу саатлын байдалд орно, зүрх судасны цохилт олширч хүйтэн хөлс гарах, эвшээлгэх, улмаар ухаан балартаж ирнэ. • Артерийн цус алдалт Артерийн судас гэмтснээс үүсэх бөгөөд цус нь тод улаан өнгөтэй, хүчтэй оргилж бургилах байдпаар олгойдож гарна. Артерийн цус алдалт нь богино хугацаанд их хэмжээний цус алдах боломжтой тул маш аюултай. Зураг:14 Артер, болон венийн судаснаас цус алдах • Венийн цус алдалт Венийн судас гэмтснээс үүсэх бөгөөд цус нь хар хүрэн өнгөтэй, тасралтгүй урсах маягаар удаан гоожиж нэлийж гарна. Венийн цус алдалт нь мөн аюултай. • Капиллярын цус алдалт Артерийн болон венийн хялгасан судас гэмтснээс үүсэх бөгөөд цус нь ягаан өнгөтэй, бүх гэмтсэн эрхтнээр шүүрэх, дусах маягаар тархмал байдалтай гарна. • Цул эрхтний цус алдалт Дотуур цул эд эрхтэн (элэг, бөөр, дэлүү, г.м.) гэмтсэн үед үүсэх ба энэ нь артерийн, венийн, капиллярын цус алдалтын аль аль нь холилдон гардгаараа онцлогтой бөгөөд гэмтсэн
  22. 22. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 22 эрхтний гадаргуугаар их хэмжээгээр тасраптгүй гоожиж гарна. Энэхүү цус алдалт нь мөн маш аюултай. • Бага зэргийн цус алдалт Бага хэмжээний цус алдапт гэж 500 мл хүртэл хэмжээний цус алдалтыг хэлнэ. Шинж тэмдэг бараг илрэхгүй, бага хэмжээгээр цус алдана. • Дунд зэргийн цус алдалт Дунд хэмжээний цус алдалт гэж 600-1000 мл хүртэл хэмжээний цус алдалтыг хэлнэ. Зүрх судасны цохилт нь 1 минутанд 100 хүртэл болж, цусны дээд даралт нь 95-100 мм хүрнэ. • Их хэмжээний цус алдалт Их хэмжээний цус алдалт гэж 1100-1500 мл хүртэл хэмжээний цус алдалтыг хэлнэ. Зүрх судасны цохилт нь 1 минутанд 100-120 хүртэл ихсэж, цусны дээд даралт нь 90 мм хүртэл буурна. • Маш их хэмжээний цус алдалт Маш их хэмжээний цус алдалт гэж 1500 мл-ээс дээш хэмжээний цус алдалтыг хэлнэ. Зүрх судасны цохилт нь 1 минутанд 120-оос дээш хүртэл олширч, цусны дээд даралт нь 60 мм хүртэл эрс буурна. 3.1 Цус алдалтын үед үзүүлэх анхны тусламж Цус алдаж байгаа тохиолдолд юуны түрүүнд цус алдалтыг зогсоож, цус тогтоох арга хэмжээ авна. Цус алдалтыг зогсоох дараахь үндсэн 4 арга байдаг ба үүнд: • Даралттай боолт тавих; • Чангалуур тавих; • тогтоох цэп/үд дээр дарах; • Цус алдаж буй мөчийг үеэр нь нугалах. • Даралттай боолт тавих арга Бага хэмжээний цус алдалтын үед даралттай боолт тавих аргыг хэрэглэж цусыг тогтоож болдог. Даралттай боох хийх
  23. 23. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 23 Даралттай боолтыг дараахь 3 алхамт дарааллын дагуу тавина. Үүнд: • Цус алдаж буй мөчийг өргөж, зүрхний түвшингээс дээр өндөрлөж байрлуулна. Ингэх тохиолдолд зүрхний үйл ажиллагаагаа р шахагдаж буй цусны урсгал нь багасна. • Гэмтэл, шарханд ариутгасан бинт байхп/й тохиолдолд цэвэр марль, алчуур, давуу тавьж шархыг хуруугаар хүрэхгүйгээр 4-5 минутын хугацаанд дарна. • Цус алдалт зогссон бол шархан дээр тавьсан материал дээр дахиад ижил материал тавьж бинт, марль, давуугаар шархыг дарж бооно. Боолтыг доороос дээш буюу хуруунаас их бие рүү чиглүүлж чанга сулыг нь тааруулан, боолт нь хөдөлж унахгүй байхаар бооно. Хэт чанга боолт хийвэл цусны эргэлт таслагдах аюултай гэдгийг анхаарна. Чангалуур тавих арга Дунд ба их хэмжээний цус алдалтын үед чангалуур тавих аргыг хэрэглэж цусыг тогтоож болно. Чангалуурыг артерийн том судас гэмтсэн мөчинд тавина. Дээд мөчний артерийн цус алдалтын үед чангалуурыг бугалганы дээд хэсэгт, доод мөчний артерийн цус апдалтын үед гуяны дунд хэсэгт тавина. Чангалуурыг сунамтгай, чангапж болох "материалаар хийнэ. Чангалуурыг тавихад дараахь үндсэн 3 зарчим, шаардлагыг мөрдөнө. Үүнд: • Чангапуур тавих мөчийг өргөж, бинт, давуугаар жийрэг маягаар зөөлөн бооно. Чангалуурыг хүчтэй сунган, мөчийг тойруулан хэд хэдэн удаа орооно. Орооход арьс болон зөөлөн эдийг хавчуулж болохгүй. Сунамтгай махериал байхгүй тохиолдолд давуу, бүсийг чангалуур болгон мөчийг тойруулан
  24. 24. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 24 мушгих аргаар ашиглаж болно. Чангаруулын төгсгөлийг сайтар бэхлэж чангалсан цаг хугацааг тодорхой бичиж хавчуулна. Гэмтэл авсан хэсэг, шарханд даралттай боолт тавина. Чангалуур боолт хийх • Чангалуурыг 1 -1.5 цагаас илүү болон буруу тавьж болохгүй. Учир нь түүнийг удаан эсвэл буруу тавибал судас, мэдрэл гэмтэх, зөөлөн эд үхжих аюултай. Иймд уг хугацаа өнгөрсний дараа гэмтсэн судсыг дарж чангалуурыг зөөлөн султган цусны эргэлтийг 10-15 минутын хугацаанд сэргээж чангалуурыг дахин тавина. 2 дахь суллалтаас хойш султгах хугацааг улам богино болгоно. Зураг:15 Чангалуур боолт хийх • Цус тогтоох цэгүүд дээр дарах арга Дунд ба их хэмжээний цус алдалтын үед тодорхой цэгүүд дээр дарах аргаар цус алдалтыг зогсоож болдог. 1. Дух ба чамархай орчмын цус алдалтын үед чихний дээд хэсэгт байрлах судсыг дарна. 2. Нүүрний доод хэсэгт цус алдах үед доод эрүүний судсыг эрүүний зах руу чиглүүлж дарна. 3. Толгой ба хүзүүний цус алдаптын үед гүрээний судсыг нурууны хүзүүний ясанд дарна. 4. Мөрний цус алдалтын үед мөрний үений ойролцоо, эгэм ясны доорх судсыг дарна. 5. Мөр ба суганы цус алдалтын үед суганы судсыг дарна. Зураг:16 Цус тогтоох цэг
  25. 25. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 25 6. Гарын шуу ба бугапга хэсэгт цус алдах үед бугалга ясны дотор талд байрлах судасны дунд хэсэгт нь дарна. 7. Гарын сарвуу ба хуруунаас цус алдах үед шууны урд, эрхий хурууны ойролцоо байрлах судсыг дарна. 8. Гуянаас цус алдвал цавины судсыг дарна. 9. Шилбэнээс цус алдах үед өвдөгний үений судсыг дарна. 10. Хөлний тавхайнаас цус алдаж байвал тавхайн ар талын судсыг дарна. • Цус алдаж буй мөчийг үеэр нь нугалах арга Дунд ба их хэмжээний цус алдалтын үед цус алдаж буй мөчүүдийг үеэр нь нугалах арга хэмжээ нь цусыг зогсооход тодорхой үр дүнд хүргэдэг. Жишээлбэл: a) Шуунаас цус алдахад тохойн үеэр нугалж бооно. b) Бугалгаас цус алдахад бугалгаар их биетэй шахаж бооно. c) Шилбэ, тавхайнаас цус алдахад өвдөгний үеэр нугалж бооно. 3.3 Õàìðààñ öóñ ãàðàõ Хамраас цус гарсан үед хамарт тогтмол жигд даралт өгч толгойг äîîø òîíãîéëãî. 30 ìèíóòààñ èë¿¿ õóãàöààãààð öóñ ãàðâàë ýì÷èä õàíäàõ õýðýãòýé. Хамраас цус алдах үед осолдогчийг тонгойлгон суулгаж хувцасны захыг чөлөөлнө, гэдийлгэвэл цус залгигдана. Хамран дээр хүйтэн жин тавих, 3%-ийн устөрөгчийн хэт ислийн уусмалд норгосон чихээс хийх, хамрын угаар 4-5 минутын хугацаанд чимхэх, хамраах амьсгапуулахгүй, найтаалгахгүй байх зэрэг арга хэмжээ авна. Цус алдалт зогссоны дараа осолдогчид хэдэн цагийн турш хамраараа амьсгалахгүй, хамраа оролдохгүй байхыг зөвлөнө. • • • • • • Зураг:17 Хамраас гарах үед үзүүлэх тусламж Чихнээс цус алдах
  26. 26. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 26 Чихнээс цус гарсан үед чих рүү чихээс хийн бөглөж болохгүй бөгөөд осолдогчийн толгойг цус алдаж буй чихний тап руу нь хэлтийлгэж хэвтүүлнэ эсвэл суулгана. Чихэнд цэвэр бинт буюу даавуугаар боолт хийж эмчид яаралтай хандана. Шүд авахуулснй дараа цус гарвал цус гарч буй хэсэгт ариутгасан хөвөн эсвэл чихээс тавьж шүдээ чанга зууна. Амаар цус алдах, дотуур цус алдалтын үед авах арга хэмжээ • Осолдогч нь ханиалгахад амнаас нь хөөстэй ягаан цус гарч байгаа нь уушгинаас цус алдаж байгааг гэрчлэх бөгөөд энэ нь цээжний хэсэгт гэмтэл авсан эсвэл уушгины өвчин (сүрьеэ, хавдар, г.м.) туссаны улмаас үүдэлтэй байж болно. Энэхүү тохиолдолд тайван байдпыг ханган осолдогчийг хагас суулгаж цээжинд нь хүйтэн жин тавина, эмчид яаралтай хандана. • Осолдогч нь цусаар эсвэл цустай бөөлжих нь улаан хоолой, ходоод гэмтэх мөн шархлаа, хавдар, судасны эмгэгээс үүдэлтэй байж болно. Энэхүү тохиолдолд, түүнчлэн дотуур цус алдалтын шинж тэмдэг илрэх үед тайван байдпыг ханган осолдогчийг хэвтүүлж гэмтсэн, өвчинтэй хэсэгт нь хүйтэн жин тавина, эмчид яараптай хандана. Осолдогчид юм уулгаж, идүүлж болохгүй. Дотуур цус алдалт Дотуур цус алдалт нь маш аюултай бөгөөд ихэвчлэн өндрөөс унах, ìàøèíû îñîë çýðýã òîìîîõîí îñëûí ¿åä òîõèîëääîã. Õýðýâ òà ºâ÷òºíã äîòîð öóñ àëäàæ áàéíà ãýæ ¿çâýë ìàø ÿàðàëòàé ýìíýëýãò õàíäàõ õýðýãòýé. Äîòîð öóñ àëäàëòûí ¿åèéí àíõíû òóñëàìæ • Îéð îð÷èí àþóëã¿é ýñýõèéã øàëãà • ßàðàëòàé ò¿ðãýí òóñëàìæ äóóä • Ухаан алдсан тохиолдолд тохиромжтой байрлалд хэвтүүл • Õýðýâ óõààíòàé áàéãàà òîõèîëäîë òàéâøðóóë, шокийн эсрэг арга õýìæýý àâ • Нэрвэгдсэн хүн ухаантай, цустай ханиалгаж байвал òîõèðîìæòîé áàéðëàëä áàéëãà - хагас суугаа байрлалд оруулж болно. • Óñ õîîë á¿¿ ºã Öî÷ðîë / Øîê
  27. 27. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 27 Ихэвчлэн хүмүүс осолд орсон, амь насаа алдах дөхсөн тохиолдолд àéñíààñ áîëæ öî÷ðîëä îðäîã ãýæ ¿çäýã. Îñîë àéäñûí äàðààõ ÷è÷ðýõ, ñàëãàíàõ, ñýòãýë õºäëºë, ÿäðàõ ñóëüäàõ çýðýã íü öî÷ðîëûí øèíæ òýìäýã áèø þì. Öî÷ðîë íü õ¿íä ãýìòýë áýðòýë áîëîí çàðèì íýã ºâ÷èíººñ шалтгаалан зүрх судас болон цусны эргэлтэнд нөлөөлж хүний бие нь äîòîîä ýðõòýíèéõýý õ¿÷èë òºðºã÷èéí õýðýãöýýã õàíãàæ ÷àäàõã¿é áàéõûã хэлнэ. Гол шалтгаан нь зүрх, цусны эд эс эсвэл нийт цусан хангамжийн систем гэмтэж эсвэл өвчилсөн байж болно. 3.4 Шарханд анхны тумламж үзүүлэх Шархны тухай ерөнхий ойлголт, ангилал, шинж тэмдэг Шарх гэж гадны хүчний үйлчлэлээр биеийн арьс, салст, бүрхэвч, эд эрхтэний биологийн бүтэц гэмтэхийг хэлнэ. Шарх нь өвдөлт ба цус алдалтаар илэрнэ. Шархыг гэмтлийн гүнээс хамаарч дараахь үндсэн дараах байдлаар ангилна. Үүнд: • Өнгөц шарх; • Гүн шарх; • Хөндийд нэвтэрсэн шарх; • Эрхтэнд нэвтэрсэн шарх. Шархыг гэмтлийн байдал ба үүсгэсэн шалтгаанаар нь дараахь үндсэн 7 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: • Хатгагдсан шарх; • Зүсэгдсэн шарх; • Няцарсан, бяцарсан шарх; • Цавчигдсан, урагдсан шарх; • Шалбарсан шарх; • Хазагдсан шарх; • Буудагдсан шарх. Шарханд үзүүлэх анхны тусламж Шарханд үзүүлэх анхны тусламжийг дараахь 6 зарчим, дарааллын дагуу хийнэ: • Тусламж үзүүлэхийн өмнө боломжтой бол гараа сайтар савандаж угаагаад спирт буюу үнэртэй усаар арчина. • Тусламжийг аль болох цэвэр, халдвар авах боломжгүй газар үзүүлнэ. Ийнхүү нөхцлийг бүрдүүлэх боломжгүй тохиолдолд Зураг:19 Гүн шарх • шарханд хүрэхгүй, бохир зүйлээр бүтээж боохгүй байна.
  28. 28. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 28 • Шархны эргэн тойронд байгаа хир, бохир зүйлийг ариутгалын уусмалд норгосон цэвэр марль, даавуугаар шархны ирмэгээс гадагш нь чиглүүлэн болгоомжтой арчиж цэвэрлэнэ. Шархыг арчиж угаах, шарханд байгаа өргөс, шил, төмөр, шороо, чулуу болон бусад зүйлийг авах гэж оролдож болохгүй. • Арьс, зөөлөн эдийг спирт, йодоор арчиж цэвэрлээд шарханд ариутгасан бинт байхгүй тохиолдолд цэвэр марль, алчуур, даавуу тавьж даралттай боолт хийнэ. Шархнаас цус гарахгүй бол гэмтсэн хэсэгт зөөлөн боолт хийнэ. Боолтын материалыг задлаж тавихад зөвхөн ирмэгээс нь барьж, шарханд тавих хэсэгт хүрэхгүй байхыг эрмэлзэнэ. • Боолт хийсний дараа эмчид хандана. • Àðüñàíä øèãäýæ îðñîí ýä ç¿éëñ áîëîí àðüñíààñ äîòîãø ãýìòýë áàéãàà ýñýõèéã øàëãà • Шархыг сайтар угааж цэвэрлэх, ариутгах шингэнээр арчих Зураг:18 Гадна биет зоогдсон шарх • Øàðõûã øóóä äàðæ áîîõ • Õýðýâ øàðõàíä ýä ç¿éëñ íýâòðýí îðñîí áîë äàðàëò ¿ç¿¿ëýëã¿é áîîõ • Боломжтой бол шархыг дээш өргөж сойх • Ò¿ðãýí òóñëàìæ äóóä
  29. 29. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 29 ДӨРӨВДҮГЭЭР БҮЛЭГ: ЯСНЫ ГЭМТЭЛ Ясны хугаралт, уеийн мултралтын тухай ерөнхий ойлголт Ясны хугаралтын тухай ерөнхий ойлголт, ангилал Ясны бат бөх чанараас I давсан гаднын хүчний үйлчлэлээр ясны бүрэн бүтэн байдал алдагдаж орчны зөөлөн эд хамт гэмтэхийг хугаралт гэнэ. Ясны үрэвсэл, хавдар, хөндийн улмаас өчүүхэн бага хүчний үйлчлэлд яс хугараХыг эмгэг хугаралт гэнэ. Ясны бүх төрлийн хугараптын дотор дээд, доод мөчдийн хугаралт нь 65-70% эзэлдэг. Ясны хугаралтыг дараахь үндсэн 2 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: ♦ Ил хугаралт: хугарсан ясны үзүүр нь зөөлөн эдийг гэмтээн арьсыг цоолж ил гарсан.Далд (битүү) хугаралт: хугарсан яс нь арьсыг цоолоогүй, шарх үүсгээп/й хугаралтыг хэлнэ.Яс гүйцэд хугарахаас гадна цуурсан эсвэл аль нэг хэсэг нь бүтэн үлдсэн байж болно 4.1Үе мултралтын тухай ерөнхий ойлголт, ангилал Үеийг бүрэлдүүлж байгаа нэг ясны үеийн талбайнөгөөгөөс холбирч хэвийн бус байрлалд орохыг мултралт гэнэ. Ясны бүх мултралтын дотор мөрний мултралт нь 40-60%, тохойн мултралт нь 15-30% эзэлдэг. Үе мултралтыг гэмтлийн байдпаар нь дараахь үндсэн 2 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: • Гүйцэд мултралт; • Хагас мултралт (мөлтрөл). Үе мултралтыг гэмтэл авсан хугацаагаар нь дараахь үндсэн 3 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: • Шинэ мултралт: гэмтэл авснаас хойш 3 хоног өнгөрсөн; • Шинэвтэр мултралт: гэмтэл авснаас хойш 3 долоо хоног өнгөрсөн; Хуучин мултралт: гэмтэл авснаас хойш 3 долоо хоногоос илүү хугацаа өнгөрсөн. Үе мултрахад өвдөлтөөс болж булчингууд агшилтын байдалд орж хугацаа удах тутам засаж оруулахад хүндрэлтэй болдог. Ясны хугаралт, үеийн мултралтын шинж тэмдэг Рентген зураг харалгүйгээр ясны хугарал, үе мөчний мултралыг õîîðîíä ÿëãàõ àìàðã¿é áàéäàã ó÷èð á¿õ ¿å ìº÷íèé ìóëòðàë íü ýìíýëýãèéí òóñëàìæ èðòýë ÿñíû õóãàðàëòàé íýãýí àäèëààð ýì÷ëýãäýõ ¸ñòîé. ßñíû õóãàðàë, ¿å ìº÷íû ìóëòðàëûã ýì÷ëýõ íèéòëýã àðãà:
  30. 30. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 30 • Бэртсэн хэсгийг зөв байрлуул • Хөдөлгөөнийг хязгаарлаж, бэртсэн хэсэгт чиг барьж боо • Ýìíýëýãèéí òóñëàìæ äóóä • Ìóëòàðñàí ¿å ìº÷èéã áóöààæ îðóóëàõ ãýæ ÿàðàõ õýðýãã¿é Зураг:20 Чиг тавьж боолт хийх Бэртсэн хүн ихэвчлэн өөрт тохиромжтой байрлалыг хэлж өгдөг, түүнд түргэн тусламж иртэл тохиромжтой байдлаар хэвтэхэд нь туслах õýðýãòýé. Ясны хугарапт, үеийн мултрапт нь хугарсан, мултарсан хэсгээр өвдөх, хавдах, хөхрөх, хэлбэр дүрс нь алдагдах, өөрнлөгдөх, цус харвах, мөн богино болох, чиг нь өөрчлөгдөх, хөдөлгөөн хязгаарлагдах зэрэг шинж тэмдгээр илэрнэ. Тэмтэрч барьж үзэхэд яс хавирах чимээ сонсогдох бөгөөд хугарсан, мултарсан хэсгээр хэвийн үед байдаггүй эмгэг хөдөлгөөнтэй болно. Зураг:21 Үе мултрал 4.2 Ясны хугаралт, үеийн мултралтын үед үзүүлэх анхны тусламж Ясны хугаралт, үеийн мултралтын үед юуны түрүүн осолдогчийн гэмтэл авсан мөчийг тайван, хөдөлгөөнп/й байлгах, болгох нөхцлийг бүрдүүлнэ.
  31. 31. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 31 Анхны тусламжийг дараахь 4 дарааллын дагуу үзүүлнэ: • Осолдогчид өвчин намдаах эм уулгана. • Ясны ил хугаралтын үед цус алдалтыг зогсоож, шарханд үзүүлэх анхны тусламжийн арга хэмжээ авна. Хугарсан ясны хэлтэрхийг байранд нь оруулах гэж оролдож болохгуй. • Яс хугарсан, үе мултарсан хэсэгт хүйтэн жингээр өвчин намдаан чигтавьж хөдөлгөөнгүй болгоно, сойж бэхлэнэ. • Анхны тусламж үзүүлсний дараа эмчид хандана. Чиг тавихад анхаарах зүйлс: • Чиг тавихад банз, самбар, бургас, таяг, шүүрний мод, хатуу хуйлсан цаас болон нугарч тахийдаггуй бусад хатуу материалыг ашиглана. • Чиг тавихаас өмнө түүнийг хөвөн, зөөлен хувцас, даавуу зэргээр зөөллөж бинтээр орооно. • Чиг тавихад яс хугарсан, үе мултарсан хэсгийг чиг болгон ашиглаж буй хэрэгсэлд ойролцоох дээд доод 2-3 үеийг заавал хамруулж чангавтар бооно. Ясны далд (битуү) хугаралтын үед чигийг осолдогчийн хувцсыг тайлахгүй, дээгүүр нь тавина. • Чиг тавьсан боолт нь цус, мэдрэлийн судас, гэмтсэн ясыг дараагуй байх ёстой. Осолдогч нь зовиуртай (мэдээ алдах, чинэж бадайрах, г.м.) байвал чигийг суллана. Дээд мөчинд чиг тавих, сойлтхийх нь • Осолдогчийн мөрний яс хугарах, үе мултрах үед тохойгоор нугалж чигийг бугалга ба шууны ясыг хамарсан байдалтай тавьж, бүс, зангиа, бинт, марль, гурвалжин даавуу зэргийг ашиглан хүзүүнээс сойж бэхэлнэ. • Шууны болон сарвууны яс хугарсан, мултарсан үед чигийг шууны ясанд тавьж сойлт хийнэ. Зураг.22 Дээд мөчинд чиг тавьж боох
  32. 32. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 32 •Осолдогчийн гуяны яс хугарах, мултрах үед нэг чигийг гадна талд суганаас тавхай хүртэл, харин нөгөө чигийг дотор талд салтаанаас тавхай хүртэл тавьж бооно. Зураг.23 Доод мөчинд чиг тавьж боох Шилбэний яс хугарах, мултрах үед чигийг өвдөгний үеийн дээрээс тавхай ба шилбэний үеийг оруулж тавина. Зураг.24 Шилбэний ясанд чиг тавьж боох Хавирга, өвчүү, эгэм, далны яс хугарах үед авах арга хэмжээ Хавирга хугарсан үед осолдогч гүнзгий амьсгалах, ханиалгахад хөндүүрлэн өвдөх, амьсгал өнгөц, шивэгнэж ярьсан, гэмтсэн тал руу хазайсан, гарыг хугарсан хавирга орчим барьсан байдалтай байна. Анхны тусламж үзүүлэхэд осолдогчийг тохиромжтой байрлалд суулган гэмтсэн хэсэгг хүйтэн жин тавьж амьсгал гаргах үед алчуур даавуугаар цээжийг нь битүү орооно. Зураг:25 Цээжний боолт • Өвчүү хугарсан тохиолдолд осолдогчийн гэмтсэн хэсэгт хүйтэн жин тавьж хэвтүүлнэ. Хугаралтыг хэвийн байдапд оруулахын тулд дал
  33. 33. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 33 хооронд ивээс хийж, цээжний доод болон бүсэлхийн дээд нугапамыг болгоомжтой тэнийлгэж энэхүү • Эгэмийн яс хугарсан, мултарсан үед гэмтсэн талын гарын суганд хөвөн, зөөлөн даавуу хийж бугалга хэсгийг их бие рүү боож, шууг хийсэв сойлт дээр байрлуулна. • Далны яс хугарсан үед осолдогчийн далан дээр хүйтэн жин тавьсаны дараа суганд хөвөн, зөөлөн даавуу хийж гарыг сойно. 4.3 Аарцагны ясны хугаралт, түнхний мултралтын үед авах арга хэмжээ Осолдогчийг самбар буюу хатуу гадаргуу дээр хэвтүүлэн аарцаг, гуяны булчингуудыг султгуулна. Өвчин намдаах зорилгоор гудас, хөнжил зэргийг хуйлж осолдогчийн өвдөгний доогуур ивж байрлуулан, хөлийг нь өвдөг, түнхээр нугалж, бага зэрэг алцаалгасан, харин тавхайнуудыг нь нийлүүлсэн байдаптай хэвтүүлнэ. Осолдогчийг хажуу тийш нь харуулж хэвтүүлэх, суулгаж босгохыг хориглоно. Нурууны яс хугарсан, гэмтсэн үед авах арга хэмжээ Осолдогчийг хамаагүй хөдөлгөж болохгүй ба нурууны доогуур хөнжил болон бусад зөөлөн материалаар бүтээсэн банз, модон хаалга болгоомжтой шургуулан хийж түүнтэй бэхлэж бооно. Зураг:26 Нурууны гэмтлийн үед байрлуулах Дамнуурга, даавуу болон бусад уян материал ашиглаж болохгүй. Учир нь уян, зөөлөн материал болон болгоомжгүй хөдөлгөөн нь нурууны ясны хугаралтын зөрөөг ихэсгэж, нугасыг сунгах, дарах,
  34. 34. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 34 таслах, улмаар гэмтлийг улам хүндрүүлэх аюултай. Энэхүү төрлийн гэмтэл нь маш аюултай тул эмчид яаралтай хандах шаардпагатай. Зураг.27 Нурууны гэмтлийн үед байрлуулах Гавлын яс хугарсан, тархины гэмтэл авсан үед авах арга хэмжээ Гавал тархины гэмтэл нь бүх төрлийн гэмтлийн дийлэнх хувийг эзэлдэг бөгөөд гэмтсэн 5 хүн тутмын нэг нь гавал тархины хүнд гэмтэл авч байна. Осолдогчийг хатуу гадаргуу дээр хэвтүүлж тохиромжтой байдлаар байрлуулна, бие барих хувцас, цамцны зах, бүс зэргийг суллана. Осолдогчийн толгой дээр хүйтэн жин тавин өвчнийг намдааж гавлын яс хугарсан, толгой дээр шарх үүссэн тохиолдолд даралттай боолт хийнэ. Зураг.28 Нурууны гэмтлийн үед байрлуулах Тайван байдлыг бүрэн хангаж өгнө. Шаардлагатай тохиолдолд сэхээн амьдруулах ажиллагааны арга хэмжээ авна. Гавал тархины гэмтэл нь амь насанд маш их аюултай тул эмчид яараптай хандана.
  35. 35. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 35 ТАВДУГААР БҮЛЭГ: ТӨРӨЛ БҮРИЙН ГЭМТЭЛ 5.1 Гэмтлийн шокийн тухай ерөнхий ойлголт Гэмтлийн шок гэж аливаа хүнд гэмтэл, бэртлийн үед гаднын эмгэг цочролыг даван туулах зорилгоор бие махбодийн дасан зохицох байдлаар илрэх хариу урвалыг хэлнэ. Шоконд үндсэн 2 шалтгаан хүргэдэг. Үүнд: • Цус алдалт; • Хүчтэй өвдөлт. • Шоконд орсон үед эд эрхтэний цус хангамж, амьдрапын чухап эрхтэн (тархи, зүрх, судас, элэг, бөөр, г.м.)-үүдийн хэвийн ажиллагаа эрс апдагдаж, бодисын солилцоо, дотоод шүүрлийн булчирхайд их хэмжээний өөрчлөлт орж амьсгалын дутагдал бий болно.Ингэж эргэж засрашгүй өөрчлөлт гарснаар осолдогчийн биеийн байдал улам дордон үхпийн өмнөх шатанд шилжинэ. Гэмтлийн шокийн шинж тэмдэг • Шокийн эхэнд осолдогч нь нэлээд хөөрлийн байдалтай, хөдөлгөөн ихтэй байх бөгөөд удалгүй сааталд орно, ухаан алдана. • Шокийн байдпыг үнэлэх үндсэн үзүүлэлт нь зүрх судасны цохилтын тоо ба цусны дээд дараптын хэмжээний харьцаа юм. Уг үзүүлэлтийг шокийн индекс гэж нэрлэнэ. Хэвийн үед шокийн индекс нь 0.5 (60/120) байдаг. Гэмтлийн шокийн үед үзүүлэх анхны тусламж Шоконд орсон осолдогчид анхны тусламжийг дараахь байдлаар үзүүлнэ: • Шоконд оруулсан шалтгааныг яараптай арилгана. • Өвчин намдаах эм өгнө. • Амьсгалын замыг чөлөөлөх, цэвэр агаараар амьсгапуулах, шаардлагатай бол сэхээн амьдруулах арга хэмжээ авна. • Цус алдалтыг зогсоож, цус тогтоох арга хэмжээ авна. Шарханд дарапттай боолт хийнэ. • Даарч хөрөхөөс болгоомжпон дулаан хучина. Хэвлийн эрхтэний гэмтэлгүй бол хапуун юм уулгана. • Эмчид яаралтай хандана. 5.6 Түлэгдэлт, хөлдөлтийн үед үзүүлэх анхны тусламж Түлэгдэлтийн тухай ойлголт, ангилал Хүний бие махбодийн арьс, салст, эд эс нь өндөр температур, химийн бодис, цахилгаан гүйдэл, нум, цацрагийн ионжуулагч туяаны нөлөөллөөр гэмтэхийг түлэгдэлт гэнэ.
  36. 36. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 36 Түлэгдэлтийг гэмтэлд хүргэж буй хүчин зүйлээр нь дараахь 3 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: Зураг.29 Түлэгдэлт • Дулааны түлэгдэлт: Галын дөл, халуун уур, халсан шингэн, бодис, эд зүйлст өртөх үед үүснэ. • Химийн түлэгдэлт: Хүчил, шүлт болон бусад идэмхий шинж чанартай химийн бодист өртөх үед үүснэ. • Цахилгааны түлэгдэлт: Аянга ба цахилгааны богино холбооноос үүсэх оч, цахилгаан нуманд өртөх үед үүснэ. Түлэгдэлтийг гэмтлийн байдлаар дараахь 2 хэлбэрт ангилна. Үүнд: • Хөнгөн хэлбэрийн түлэгдэлтийн хэмжээ нь биеийн талбайн 10%- иас бага байх. • Хүнд хэлбэрийн түлэгдэлтийн хэмжээ нь биеийн талбайн 10% ба түүнээс их байх. Ийм хэмжээний түлэгдэлтийн үед түлэнхий өвчин үүснэ. Түлэгдэлтийн хэмжээ, талбайг “алганы дүрэм”- ээр тодорхойлох боломжтой ба энэхүү дүрмийн дагуу алга дарам нь ойролцоогоор бүх биеийн 1%-ийг ззэлдэг. Жишээлбэл, түлэгдэлтийн хэмжээ нь 10 алга байвал биеийн 10%, 20 алга байвал биеийн 20% түлэгдсэн гэж үзнэ. Зураг.30 Түлэгдэлтийн талбайг апганы дүрэм”-ээр тодорхойлох арга
  37. 37. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 37 Түлэгдэлтийг гэмтлийн гүнээс хамааран 4 (1-ээс IV хүртэл) зэрэгт хувааж ангилна. 5.7 Хөлдөлтийн тухай ойлголт, ангилал Бага төмператур, хүйтний нөлөөллөөр цусны судсууд агшиснаас бодисын солилцоо.эдэсийн тэжээл алдагдаж, эд эс гэмтэхийг хөлдөлт гэнэ. Хөлдөлт заавал хүчтэй, хүйтэн цас шуурганд ч тохиолдох бус хоол ундгүй өлөн явах, хувцасаа тохируулж өмсөөгүй, хэт бариу хувцас өмссөн үед ч хайрагдалт, хөлдөлт үүснэ. Ялангуяа гар хөлийн, хуруу, чих, хамрын үзүүр, хацар хялбархан хайрагдаж хөлддөг. Мөн чийгтэй, салхитай үед даарч норсоноос осголт үүсэж болно. Хөлдөлтийг гэмтлийн байдал ба гүнээс хамааран 4 зэрэгт хувааж ангилна. Түлэгдэлт, хөлдөлтийн шинж тэмдэг Түлэгдэлтийн шинж тэмдэг Түлэгдэлт нь зэргээс хамааран дараахь шинж тэмдэгээр илэрнэ. Зураг:31 Хөлдөлтийн шинж тэмдэг • I зэргийн түлэгдэлт: түлэгдэлт нь арьсны өнгөн давхаргыг хамаарч, арьс улайж бага зэрэг хавдана. • II зэргийн түлэгдэлт: түлэгдэлт нь арьсны өөхлөг давхар хүртэл гэмтэж, шар өнгийн шүүс бүхий цэврүү үүснэ, түлэгдсэн хэсэг чийгтэй харагдаж арьсны мэдрэх чанар багасна.
  38. 38. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 38 • III зэргийн түлэгдэлт: түлэгдсэн хэсэгт арьсны бүх давхрагаас гадна зөөлөн эд гүн гэмтэж цусархаг шингэн бүхий цэврүүтэж хуурна, арьс цагаан, хар өнгөтэй болж хэсэгчлэн үхжинэ, спирт йодод цочрол багасна. • IV зэргийн түлэгдэлт: түлэгдсэн хэсэгт арьс, зөөлөн эд төдийгүй булчин, шөрмөс яс хүртэл гүн гэмтэнэ, түлэгдсэн хэсэгт хатуу нягт тав үүсэж, бүх талбайгаараа харлаж үхжинэ, гадны аливаа цочролд хариу урвал үгүй болно. Түлэгдэлтийн хэмжээ, талбай их байвал түлэнхий өвчин үүсэж гэмтлийн шокийн шинж тэмдэг илэрч, ялгарах шээсний хэмжээ эрс багасна. Цахилгааны түлэгдэлтийн үед III-IV зэргийн түлэгдэлтийн шинж тэмдэг илрэх ба арьсан дээр модны мөчир шиг салаалсан улаан судлууд гарч ирнэ. Хөлдөлтийн шинж тэмдэг Хөлдөлт нь хөлдөж хайрагдсан хэсгийн арьс гөлийж цайх, цайвар үнсэн саарал өнгөтэй болох, загатнах, хөрч бадайрах, өвдөх, цэврүүтэх, даарч чичрэх ерөнхий шинж тэмдгээр илэрнэ. Хөлдөлт нь мөн зэргээс хамааран дараахь шинж тэмдэгээр илэрнэ. Үүнд: • I зэргийн хөлдөлт: арьсны өнгө цайрч дулаацахад улайж, хорсож өвдөнө. • II зэргийн хөлдөлт: арьсанд цэврүү үүснэ. • III зэргийн хөлдөлт: арьс, түүний өөхөн давхарга харлаж хэсэгчлэн үхжинэ. • IV зэргийн хөлдөлт: зөөлөн эд, өөхлөг эд, булчин, шөрмөс, яс хар өнгөтэй болж гүн үхжинэ. Бүх биеэр даарч осгосон үед осолдогчийн бие сулран гуйваж дайвах, ухаан самуурах, гөлрөнгө болох, булчин татах, хөлнөөс эхлэн бадайрч мэдээ алдах, чичрэх, улмаар муужран ухаан алдах шинж тэмдэг илэрнэ. Түлэгдэлт, хөлдөлтийн үед үзүүлэх анхны тусламж Түлэгдэлтийн үед үзүүлэх анхны тусламж • Дулааны түлэгдэлтийн үед дараахь арга хэмжээ авна: • 1-11 зэргийн түлэгдэлтийн үед бариу хувцас, бөгж, цаг, бугуйвч зэргийг хавдаж эхлэхээс өмнө нь тайлж авна. Ингэхдээ хувцасыг болгоомжтой хайчилж авах ба түлзгдсэн арьсанд наалдсан хувцас, хар
  39. 39. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 39 лак, замын хар тос зэргийг урах, арчих, хүчээр салгаж авч болохгүй. Энэ нь шарханд бохир оруулах болон гэмтлийн шок үүсгэх аюултай. Түлэгдсэн хэсгийг 15-20 минутын хугацаанд хүйтэн усанд дүрэх, хүйтэн ус урсгах, хүйтэн жин тавих арга хэмжээ авна. Ингэсний дараа түлэгдсэн мөчид шарханд хийдэг боолт хийж тавина. Түлэгдсэн арьсанд гараар хүрэх, тос, өөх, масло, вазелин түрхэх, давс, элсэн чихэр, крахмал, хүнсний сод цацах арга хэмжээ авч болохгүй. • III-IV зэргийн түлэгдэлтийн үед түлэгдсэн хэсэгт шарханд хийдэг боолт хийж тавина, түлэгдсэн мөчийг толгойн түвшингээс өндөр байрлуулна. Их хэмжээ, талбайгаар түлэгдсэн үөд осолдогчийн хувцасыг тайлахгүйгээр цэвэр орны даавуунд ороон хөнжил, бүтээлгээр нөмөрч дулаацуулна. III-IV зэргийн түлэгдэлтийн үед осолдогч ухаантай, хэвлийн эрхтэний гэмтэлгүй бол түлэгдэлтийн шокоос сэргийлэхийн тулд өвчин намдаах эм, 5 литр хүртэл хэмжээний давстай эсвэл содтой бүлээн ус (1 литр усанд 1 хоолны халбага давс эсвэл сод хийнэ) уулгаж тайван байдлыг хангана. • Шаардлагатай бол шоконд үзүүлэх анхны тусламжийн арга хэмжээ авна. Эмчид яаралтай хандана. • Химийн түлэгдэлтийн үед дараахь арга хэмжээ авна: • Хүчлээр түлэгдсэн бол түлэгдсэн хэсэгт 15-20 минутын хугацаанд хүйтэн ус урсгах, сулруулсан шүлтийн уусмал эсвэл содны 2%-ийн уусмалаар угаах арга хэмжээ авна. • Шүлтээр түлэгдсэн бол түлэгдсэн хэсэгт 15-20 минутын хугацаанд хүйтэн ус урсгах, сулруулсан хүчлийн (1-2%-ийн цууны эсвэл нимбэгний хүчлийн) уусмалаар угаах арга хэмжээ авна. • Түлэгдсэн шарханд боолт хийж тавина. • Шаардлагатай бол шоконд үзүүлэх анхны тусламжийн арга хэмжээ авна. Эмчид яаралтай хандана. • Цахилгааны түлэгдэлтийн үед дараахь арга хэмжээ авна: • Юуны түрүүнд цахилгаан гүйдлээс салгана. • Дулааны түлэгдэлтийн анхны тусламж үзүүлнэ. • Шаардлагатай бол шоконд үзүүлэх анхны тусламжийн арга хэмжээ авна. Эмчид яаралтай хандана. • Нүдний тулэгдэлтийн үед дараахь арга хэмжээ авна: • Осолдогчийн нүд нь халуун ус, ууранд түлэгдсэн үед нүдийг усаар угааж болохгүй ба нүд, түлэгдсэн арьсанд зөөлөн боолт хийж тавина. • Осолдогчийн нүд нь химийн бодист түлэгдсэн бол осолдогчийн толгойг хазайлган хүйтэн усаар 15-20 минутын хугацаанд угаана, ингэхэд гэмтсэн нүдэнд угаалга хийсэн усыг нөгөө буюу эрүүл нүд рүү нь оруулж болохгүй. Угаалга хийсний дараа 1 стакан усанд цайны халбаганы тал хэмжээний борын хүчил найруулсан уусмалд ариутгасан материал (бинт, марль, г.м.)-ыг норгож 2 нүдэнд тавьж
  40. 40. Анхны тусламж амь нас аварна 40 зөөлөн боолт хийнэ. • Эмчид яаралтай хандана. Хөлдөлтийн үед үзүүлэх анхны тусламж • Осолдогч хэсэгчлэн хөлдсөн үед дараахь арга хэмжээг авна: • Хөлдсөн арьсан дахь цэврүүг хагалж болохгүй. Бүлээн гараар хөлдсөн хэсгийг зөөлөн үрж илэх, спиртээр арчих, бүлээн жин тавих, халуун гэрлээр төөнөх арга хэмжээ авна. Хэрэв өөрөө гэсэх боломжтой бол хүчээр гэсгээх гэж оролдож болохгүй. • Түүнчлэн хөлдсөн хэсгийг халуун биш, бүлээн усанд дүрнэ. • Хөлдсөн хэсэг гэсч улаймагц дулаанаар гэсгээх үйлчилгээгзогсоож өвдөлтийг намдаах эм уулгана, хялбар дасгал хийлгэж цусан хангамжийг сайжруулна, дулаан хувцас, хөнжлөөр хучна. • Гар, хөлийн хуруу хөлдсөн бол тус тусад нь боолт тавина, хөлдсөн хэсгийг өндөрлөж байрлуулна. • Эмчид яаралтай хандана. • Осолдогч даарч осгосон үед дараахь арга хэмжээг авна: • Хөлдөж, даарч осгосон осолдогчийг дулаан газарт шууд оруулах, ил галд ойрхон суулгахыг хориглоно. Өөрөөр хэлбэл, осолдогчийг бага багаар дулаацуулах арга хэмжээ авна. • Дулаан байранд оруулсаны дараа осолдогчоос чийгтэй хувцасыг тайлж, хуурай хувцас өмсгөн гар, хөл, их биеийг хөнжлөөр хучиж дулаацуулна. • Осолдогч ухаантай байвал элсэн чихэртэй халуун цай уулгана. • Эмчид яаралтай хандана. 5.8 Хордсон, угаартсан үед анхны тусламж үзүүлэх Хордох, угаартах тухай ерөнхий ойлголт Хордох тухай ойлголт Эмийн тунг хэтрүүлэн хэрэглэх, химийн бодис болон түүний ууршилтанд хордох, чанарын шаардлага хангахгүй хүнсний бүтээгдэхүүн хэрэглэх үед хордлого үүсдэг. Хордлогыг дараахь үндсэн 3 төрөлд ангилна. Үүнд: • Эмийн хордлого Санамсаргүйгээр ил задгай тавьсан эмийг уух, эмийг бөөнөөр нь уух, хугацаа дууссан эм тариа хэрэглэх үед үүснэ. • Химийн хордлого арьс салст, амьсгалын зам, хоол боловсруулах замаар химийн бодис болон түүний ууршилт хүний биө махбодид нэвтрэн орсон үед үүснэ. • Хоолны хордлого Муудсан болон зохихгүй хоол хүнс хэрэглэх, хээр гадаа элдэв ургамал жимсийг хэрэглэх үед үүснэ.

×