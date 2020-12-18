Estudio casos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD JURIDICA SOCIAL Y ADMINISTRATIVA CARRERA TRABAJO SOCIAL Integrantes: Nayari Romero G...
Fecha: 29/10/2020 Tema: Análisis de casos. CASO 1: MEDIO AMBIENTE Los estudiantes se auto convocan y se reúnen, es ahí don...
¿Cuáles son las debilidades y fortalezas que pueden encontrar en este caso? Debilidades: • Todo se realizó con premura en ...
• La organización y planificación porque si se hubiese explorado el campo a intervenir anticipadamente, se habría contado ...
PLAN DE ACTIVIADES PROYECTO: CUIDA EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Diagnostico ¿Por qué? ¿Qué hacer? ¿Dónde? • Mediante la realización d...
• Plantear un plan de acción en caso de que suceda cualquier tipo de incidentes inesperados. • Se establecerán los recurso...
CASO 2: VISITA A CENTROS DE VULNERABLIDAD. ¿Qué situaciones le llaman la atención en este caso? • La motivación por parte ...
• La importancia de la toma de decisiones • La tenacidad y perseverancia ante la realidad con la que se encontraron. • Fal...
¿Qué sugerencias podrían hacerse? • Realizar gestiones a fin de conseguir personal especializado, para el cuidado adecuado...
Caso 1: Medio Ambiente
Fecha: 19/11/2020 ACTORES SECTORES ACTORES Estudiantes del VII ciclo de T.S Personal del cuerpo de Bomberos Personal del M...
DIAGNOSTICO SITUACIONAL El cerro Sañe, se encuentra ubicado al norte de la Ciudad de Loja y forma parte del Bloque Orienta...
Informe de proyecto “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA”
Informe del proyecto: “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” INTRODUCCIÓN Las montañas del mundo son mucho más importantes para la vida de...
Específicos • Responsabilizar a los moradores en el cuidado y preservación del cerro Sañe. • Planificar rondas de limpieza...
Nivel técnico: bajo Nivel Físico: medio Historia El Cerro Sañe, toma su nombre, gracias a una planta que crecía en el sect...
PROBLEMA DETECTADO Mediante la observación realizada en el cerro Sañe, se ha podido determinar diferentes problemáticas en...
ACTIVIDADES Y TAREAS Responsables Actividad Estudiantes de la carrera de trabajo social REUNIÓN DE ESTUDIANTES • Definir e...
• Capacitar sobre el correcto manejo de residuos sólidos y la importancia del cuidado y preservación de la biodiversidad a...
Permitirá integrar en el proceso, a los miembros de la comunidad la Florencia, dirigentes institucionales y a sus visitant...
✓ Revisar la implementación y evaluar el plan ✓ Tomar decisiones, redefinir la problemática, generar nuevas hipótesis ✓ Aj...
Las actividades propuestas en el presente proyecto se irán desarrollando dos veces por semana, con una duración promedio d...
Capacitación a los participantes sobre los primeros auxilios. X x Ejecutar el plan de acción x Evaluación de resultados. x...
- Transporte - Camión de basura - Tachos de basura - Fichas de asistencia - Esferos - Tablero - grapadora Técnicos - Compu...
Articulo Cantidad Precio unitario Costo total ($) Fundas de basura (por paquete) 5 1,25 6,25 Agua (Galón) 5 1,25 6,25 Marc...
• Difusión del proyecto y colaboración con otras instituciones para la mejora del turismo al aire libre, el cual se desarr...
ANEXOS: FICHA DE OBSERVACION ÁMBITO: Ambiental Lugar: Cerro Sañe FECHA: 18-11-2020 NÚMERO DE FICHA: 1 SECTOR: Barrio La Fl...
CRONICA DE REUNIONES Crónica de reunión de grupo Carrera de Trabajo Social Universidad Nacional de Loja Ciudad de: Loja Co...
OFICIOS DE GESTIONES REALIZADAS. Loja, 19 de noviembre de 2020 Sr. …………………………… Cargo o Función De mis consideraciones; Des...
Identificación de fortalezas MEDIO INTERNO
ANÁLISIS SITUACIONAL: MEDIO INTERNO IDENTIFICACION DE FORTALEZAS FORMULARIO 1 Fecha: 11-12-202 Función o área: Socio-Ambie...
Carrera Trabajo Social. 3. Participación comunitaria activa Intervención constante de los moradores del barrio la Florenci...
9. Área de aporte ciudadana La intervención a realizar aporta positivamente en el ámbito social, ambiental, turístico y ec...
Identificación de debilidades MEDIO INTERNO
IDENTIFICACION DE DEBILIDADES FORMULARIO 2 Fecha: 11-12-2020 Función o área: Socio ambiental Programa: Servicio comunitari...
2. Escaso control y reciclaje de basura en el cerro. - No existen contenedores de basura. - Irresponsabilidad o desconocim...
actores involucrados. - Deficiencia de recursos. 6. Escasa gestión de vinculación con las instituciones locales, estatales...
9. La falta creación y desarrollo de programas que fomenten el cuidado y protección al medio ambiente - Enfoque e importan...
en actividades medioambientales del medio ambientes. barrio la Florencia. 13. Falta de recursos materiales y económicos. -...
Identificación de oportunidades MEDIO EXTERNO
ANÁLISIS DEL MEDIO EXTERNO IDENTIFICACION OPORTUNIDADES Y ALIADOS FORMULARIO 3 Fecha: 11-12-202 Función o área: Socio-Ambi...
establecidas por el Municipio de Loja. al cuidado de las áreas verdes. CIUDADANA Y ORDEN PÚBLICO 4. Posibilidad de incidir...
Identificación de Amenazas MEDIO EXTERENO
ANÁLISIS DEL MEDIO EXTERNO IDENTIFICACION DE AMENAZAS Y OPONENTES FORMULARIO 4 Fecha: 11-12-202 Función o área: Socio-Ambi...
del cerro Sañe, así como la caza ilegal. 3 La lenta actualización de normas y reglamentos a nivel nacional, estatal y muni...
Análisis FODA
FORTALEZAS (F) DEBILIDADES (D) Estrategias FO (Uso de Fortalezas para aprovechar Oportunidades) Estrategias DO (Vencer Deb...
el cuidado y conservación del medio Ambiente. Buenas relaciones sociales entre los miembros del barrio la Florencia. Escas...
Territorio de gran valor ecológico y medioambiental. Déficit de programas y proyectos de educación ambiental Impulsar acti...
Colaboración interinstitucional del Ministerio del Ambiente, Municipio de Loja, cuerpo de bomberos y cruz roja ecuatoriana...
Trabajo colaborativo
TRABAJO SOCIAL PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Trabajo colaborativo Caso N°1: Medio Ambiente Función o área: Socio-Ambiental Program...
dependencias interesados en el medio ambiente. Área de aporte ciudadana La falta creación y desarrollo de programas que fo...
TRABAJO SOCIAL PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Trabajo colaborativo Caso N°1: Medio Ambiente Función o área: Socio-Ambiental Program...
una escasa gestión de vinculación con las instituciones locales, provinciales y estatales relacionadas con el ambiente, po...
ecoturismo de esta zona, ya que el desconocimiento sobre procesos de planificación de proyectos, hace que los mismos no cu...
  2. 2. Fecha: 29/10/2020 Tema: Análisis de casos. CASO 1: MEDIO AMBIENTE Los estudiantes se auto convocan y se reúnen, es ahí donde empieza a surgir ideas. Los que concurren son 14 de 25. Entre las opciones señaladas puede ser: LIMPIAR UNA PLAYA, O CERRO, para ir a la playa tendrán que viajar cierta distancia, No tienen fondos para el transporte, aunque que la mayoría prefiere la playa, optan por ir al cerro que les queda más cerca. Eligen la fecha y comunican a su coordinadora que apoya su iniciativa. Se dirigen al cerro con grandes bolsas para residuos. El cerro está muy concurrido porque es un día que mucha gente tiene libre. Comienzan la actividad con mucho entusiasmo, pero al ratito las manos les van quedando muy sucias y uno de los chicos se lastimo al tomar una lata. ¡no tienen como lavarle y curarle! Deciden que alguien la acompañe de vuelta, lo más pronto posible. En el camino de regreso, el chico y su acompañante ven con tristeza que el lugar no ha quedado limpio como se habían ilusionado. Se dan cuenta que no hay suficientes recipientes para que las personas depositen los residuos. El resto de compañeros continúa con la labor, llenaron todas las fundas y no saben dónde depositarlas. Se sienten cansados y solo han podido cubrir un espacio muy pequeño. ¡su trabajo no se nota! Cuando llegan al camino principal demoran bastante en encontrar un lugar apropiado para dejar las bolsas. Al fin una camioneta que pasaba se ofrece a llevar las bolsas hasta un depósito colectivo.
  3. 3. ¿Cuáles son las debilidades y fortalezas que pueden encontrar en este caso? Debilidades: • Todo se realizó con premura en cuento a la elección del lugar y a la calendarización de las actividades ya que debido a la falta de recursos económicos se optó por ir a realizar la actividad en el cerro. • No se exploró el escenario anticipadamente. • Escaza organización y planificación por parte del grupo de estudiantes. • Falta de instrucción por parte del coordinador hacia los estudiantes. • Pensamiento llano al abordar las diversas situaciones inesperadas. • Falta de concientización y promoción de la actividad con los diferentes actores, por cuanto a realizarlo se contaría con el apoyo de los mismos. • Escases de recursos materiales y humanos (de protección, fundas de basura, transporte). Fortalezas: • El entusiasmo por parte de los estudiantes para realizar la actividad. • Empatía entre compañeros. • La perseverancia de los estudiantes al continuar con la actividad. • La colaboración por parte de la gente que viva cerca al sector. • Iniciativa propia de los estudiantes por querer generar un cambio en el medio ambiente y a su vez en el pensamiento de la gente. ¿Cuáles son los aspectos que podrían mejorar? ¿Por qué?
  4. 4. • La organización y planificación porque si se hubiese explorado el campo a intervenir anticipadamente, se habría contado con los recursos humanos y materiales necesarios. • La identificación e involucramiento con los actores sociales, con la finalidad de conseguir un mayor alcance y por ende mejores resultados. ¿Qué sugerencias tendrían que hacer? • Que se realice un análisis previo del contexto antes de ejecutar cualquier actividad • Elaborar un diagnóstico situacional mediante el cual se determinen las necesidades más inmediatas del sector. • Que exista mayor organización y comunicación en el involucramiento de actores sociales. • Involucrar a la comunidad en el proceso, de manera que sean los protagonistas de su propio cambio. ¿Cómo enfocarían este proyecto a la comunidad? El proyecto tiene su alcance dentro del contexto Ambiental, donde los y las estudiantes, mediante una planificación de actividades buscan concientizar y generar un cambio en la colectividad, es por ello que la mejor manera de enfocar este proyecto a la comunidad es involucrándola en el mismo. Para tener una participación activa de la comunidad dentro del proyecto, se debe realizar una planificación eficiente del mismo, siendo así que las actividades deben ser organizadas cronológicamente:
  5. 5. PLAN DE ACTIVIADES PROYECTO: CUIDA EL MEDIO AMBIENTE Diagnostico ¿Por qué? ¿Qué hacer? ¿Dónde? • Mediante la realización de este proyecto se pretende concientizar y generar un cambio en la colectividad, en cuanto al cuidado del medio ambiente • Explorar el lugar en el que se va a intervenir (cerro), para conocer la realidad y la cotidianidad de lo que sucede en el mismo, y a su vez realizar un acercamiento con los actores de la comunidad con la finalidad de darles a conocer la iniciativa del proyecto • Diagnóstico situacional donde se determinen las necesidades primordiales conjuntamente con la comunidad, que en este caso es la recolección de basura que se encuentra botada en el cerro. Planificación ¿Para qué? ¿Cuanto? ¿Como? ¿Cuándo? ¿Quiénes? ¿Con que? • Plantear objetivos y propósitos que se quieren lograr conjuntamente con la comunidad. • Establecer metas que se pretende lograr con la realización de la actividad. • Para cumplir con las actividades, se establecerá un día a una hora determinada la agrupación de todos los participantes.
  6. 6. • Plantear un plan de acción en caso de que suceda cualquier tipo de incidentes inesperados. • Se establecerán los recursos materiales y humanos necesarios para poder realizar la actividad, en caso de no disponer con los mismos se deberá realizar gestiones necesarias a las diferentes instituciones competentes (Ministerio del Ambiente, Cuerpo de bomberos, GAD parroquial, GAD Provincial, Cruz Roja, etc.) Ejecución • Se llevará a cabo todas las actividades planificadas con anterioridad. Evaluación • Se evaluará si las actividades realizadas cumplieron con los objetivos propuestos anteriormente. Informe • Establecer un informe donde se plantee las actividades realizadas, los resultados obtenidos y los aspectos a mejorar.
  7. 7. CASO 2: VISITA A CENTROS DE VULNERABLIDAD. ¿Qué situaciones le llaman la atención en este caso? • La motivación por parte de los estudiantes al ayudar a este sector vulnerable. (Para ir a los centros eligen los días jueves) Entre ello esta visita a hogar de ancianos de la comunidad. Surgen varias ideas por parte del grupo que va a realizar esta actividad. Hacer manualidades, sacar a los viejitos a pasear, bailar, cantar, o dialogar con ellos para conocer su situación. Los chicos se encuentran un poco desconcertados y se miran entre ellos al observar que el entorno donde se encuentran los ancianos es demasiado pequeño no tiene una infraestructura adecuada, el personal no es especializado para el cuidado de estas personas a esto se suma el no existir un buen liderazgo por las autoridades de la institución, hace falta recursos humanos y tecnológicos. Observan además que en este sector de vulnerabilidad existen viejitos que tienen dificultades para desplazarse, otros no se comunican con facilidad- Algunos parecen encerrados en su mundo, dificultades de visión. Los chicos no saben qué hacer, pasan los minutos y deciden conversar un rato con los que están dispuestos a hacerlo y conocen una serie de situaciones por las que atraviesan… Termina la visita y se despiden hasta la semana siguiente.
  8. 8. • La importancia de la toma de decisiones • La tenacidad y perseverancia ante la realidad con la que se encontraron. • Falta de responsabilidad por parte de organismos competentes. • Infraestructura y personal inadecuado. Aspectos positivos y aspectos a mejorar Aspectos positivos Aspectos a mejorar • La automotivación de los estudiantes. • Tener un objetivo en común, como es la búsqueda del bienestar físico, social y psicológico de los ancianitos. • La empatía • La apertura por parte de los profesionales que dirigen el centro. • Capacidad de los estudiantes de visualizar las diferentes necesidades que tiene el hogar de ancianos de la comunidad. • Realizar una observación participativa previa ante cualquier planificación de actividades. • Dialogar con los representantes del centro, para conocer la realidad en la que viven las personas de la tercera edad. • Elaboración del diagnóstico donde se prioricen las necesidades de la institución.
  9. 9. ¿Qué sugerencias podrían hacerse? • Realizar gestiones a fin de conseguir personal especializado, para el cuidado adecuado de las personas de tercera edad. • Gestionar con organismos competentes la capacitación al personal del centro con la finalidad de potenciar las habilidades y capacidades de liderazgo. • Gestionar con los organismos competentes (MSP, MIESS, etc.) para que se priorice las necesidades existentes en el hogar de ancianos de la comunidad y con ello poder establecer acciones que ayuden a mejorar la situación del centro. • Elaborar actividades inclusivas, que ayuden al desarrollo motriz y psicológico de las personas de la tercera edad.
  10. 10. Caso 1: Medio Ambiente
  11. 11. Fecha: 19/11/2020 ACTORES SECTORES ACTORES Estudiantes del VII ciclo de T.S Personal del cuerpo de Bomberos Personal del Ministerio del Medio Ambiente Personal del Municipio de Loja Personal de la cruz roja Coordinadora de la Carrera de T.S Moradores del Barrio La Florencia SECTORES Cuerpo de Bomberos de Loja CRUZ ROJA Municipio de Loja UNL Cerro Sañe Ministerio del Medio Ambiente Barrio La Florencia
  12. 12. DIAGNOSTICO SITUACIONAL El cerro Sañe, se encuentra ubicado al norte de la Ciudad de Loja y forma parte del Bloque Oriental del Bosque y Vegetación Protectora Ciudad de Loja. Para llegar a él, se debe ir a pie, recorriendo una distancia de 5 km. En lo que refiere al sendero del cerro se puede decir que existen lugares en los que se requiere de mucho cuidado, esto debido a que el terreno es algo denso e irregular. Las personas que deseen visitar al cerro deben tener muy en cuenta la indumentaria necesaria, es decir deberán ir con la vestimenta pertinente, como el uso de gorras, zapatos de montaña, y material de protección. Luego de haber realizado una exploración en el cerro Sañe, se pudo denotar de que existe gran contaminación de basura, esto debido a la afluencia de visitantes que acuden al lugar y que dejan los residuos en estas áreas, lo que perjudica su biodiversidad. Además de ello se evidencia la falta de contenedores de basura y señaléticas que guíen al turista. También se identifica la falta de conocimientos sobre el manejo adecuado de los desechos sólidos, por parte de la comunidad. Por lo que podemos decir que a pesar de las políticas públicas impulsadas por el ministerio del ambiente en la preservación de las áreas verdes, no existe el control y cuidado pertinente del cerro Sañe, donde se realiza actividades de turismo ecológico.
  13. 13. Informe de proyecto “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA”
  14. 14. Informe del proyecto: “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” INTRODUCCIÓN Las montañas del mundo son mucho más importantes para la vida de la Tierra de lo que muchos de nosotros creemos. Están tan vivas como los océanos y son determinantes para nuestro bienestar. Si la situación no cambia, en los próximos años iremos viendo como estos ecosistemas milenarios cederán ante la mayor plaga conocida: el hombre. Christian Sellés. El presente informe tiene como objetivo dar a conocer la planificación estructurada para llevar a cabo el proyecto denominado “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA”, el mismo que se desarrollará en el cerro Sañe, ubicado en la ciudad de Loja, como parte de la iniciativa de los estudiantes del VII ciclo de la carrera de Trabajo Social. El proyecto tiene como finalidad responder a las necesidades detectadas en el cerro (contaminación de basura), y a su vez dar cumplimiento a las directrices planteadas por la coordinadora de la carrera. Este proyecto tiene un enfoque ambiental y social, ya que está orientado en realizar actividades de limpieza y en generar un sentido de responsabilidad en la sociedad lojana en el cuidado de estas áreas verdes, para lo cual presenta una alternativa del cuidado ambiental del cerro Sañe, a través del involucramiento de actores sociales como de algunas instituciones gubernamentales y no gubernamentales, algunos de los beneficios que pretende lograr es la reducción de la contaminación del aire, ayudando a vivir un ambiente más limpio y sano. OBJETIVOS: Objetivo General • Implementar estrategias de cuidado del medio amiente con base comunitaria en educación para la preservación y cuidado de áreas verdes para el turismo ecológico.
  15. 15. Específicos • Responsabilizar a los moradores en el cuidado y preservación del cerro Sañe. • Planificar rondas de limpieza permanentes en las zonas verdes y de recreación. • Coordinar y articular una red de servicios ambientales con las instituciones pertinentes, con énfasis en el cuidado de la biodiversidad del cerro. JUSTIFICACION: La situación ambiental en la que se encuentra el país y el Cantón Loja, está muy deteriorado, ya que existen grandes índices de contaminación, explícitamente en las áreas turísticas como lo es el cerro “Sañe”, debido al desinterés y despreocupación de la gente que los visita, por lo que se justifica la implementación del proyecto denominado “Camino hacia la cima” ya que tiene como finalidad apoyar al medio ambiente, reduciendo el grado de contaminación existente en el mismo y a su vez concientizar a los moradores así como a sus visitantes sobre la importancia de mantener esta área limpia, a través de acciones de recolección de basura, campañas sobre el correcto manejo de residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos, lo cual de alguna manera potenciaría mayor turismo y una mejor conservación del mismo. DESCRIPCION DETALLADA DEL PROYECTO: ANTECEDENTES: Datos Generales Distancia: 5km Elevación Mínima: 2001 m.s.n.m. Elevación Máxima: 2810 m.sn.m. Pendiente: 17% Desnivel Total: 809 metros Tiempo estimado a cumbre: 2 a 4 horas (no incluye retorno)
  16. 16. Nivel técnico: bajo Nivel Físico: medio Historia El Cerro Sañe, toma su nombre, gracias a una planta que crecía en el sector, conocida como Moradilla, se utilizaba para ciertas dolencias. Se han colocado cruces en varias montañas, cerros en América Latina y Ecuador no es la excepción, recuerda el proceso de colonización española y la consecuente cristianización, nuestros pueblos originarios veneraban a la madre tierra, a los cerros, la luna, el sol. Leyendas cuentan que el Sañe crecía y en ocasiones bramaba por las noches. UBICACIÓN Ubicado al norte de Cuxibamba, actual ciudad de Loja. El Cerro Sañe, forma parte del Bloque Oriental del Bosque y Vegetación Protectora Ciudad de Loja; se encuentra junto a la Hacienda La Florencia; para llegar a la cima atravesaremos barrios, cercas y puentes. Mapa de la ruta
  17. 17. PROBLEMA DETECTADO Mediante la observación realizada en el cerro Sañe, se ha podido determinar diferentes problemáticas entre ellas el camino se encuentra en mal estado, existe gran cantidad de contaminación de basura por parte de los turistas que visitan el lugar, no existe señaléticas, etc. Entre estas problemáticas se ha optado por intervenir en la contaminación por basura en el cerro, ya que esto trae consigo consecuencias como el deterioro del paisaje, mayores riegos de incendios, contaminación del aire y de agua. METAS - Crear en los moradores nuevos patrones de comportamiento y responsabilidades ambientales hacia el cerro Sañe, en un 70%. - Mejorar la clasificación de la basura en un 80%, mediante rondas de limpieza permanentes en el cerro. - Fortalecer el cuidado de la biodiversidad en un 50% con la coordinación y articulación de una red de servicios ambientales con las instituciones pertinentes, con énfasis en el cuidado de la biodiversidad del cerro. BENEFICIARIOS Directos • Los beneficiarios directos de este proyecto social, son los pobladores del barrio la Florencia y los turistas, con el fin de mejorar su entorno de convivencia con el medio ambiente y reducir la contaminación ambiental. Indirectos • Beneficiarios indirectos se encuentra la comunidad lojana ya que el turismo generara ingresos económicos, los estudiantes de Trabajo Social de la Universidad Nacional de Loja y las diferentes instituciones gubernamentales y no gubernamentales que se sumen al proyecto.
  18. 18. ACTIVIDADES Y TAREAS Responsables Actividad Estudiantes de la carrera de trabajo social REUNIÓN DE ESTUDIANTES • Definir el día y el lugar en que se reúnen los estudiantes. • Selección del lugar en que se va a intervenir • Seleccionan dos estudiantes coordinadores del grupo • Exploración del escenario • Establecer el día y la hora en que se va a llevar a cabo la actividad • Establecer los recursos económicos, humano y materiales a utilizar para la recolección de la basura. Coordinadores del grupo de estudiantes ASIGNAR COMISIONES • Delegar a un grupo de 4 estudiantes para que se responsabilicen en recolectar los recursos materiales a utilizar en cada una de las actividades. • Delegar a un grupo de 4 estudiantes para la gestión administrativa con el Ministerio del medio ambiente, cuerpo de bomberos, Municipio de Loja y cruz roja, para dar a conocer el proyecto. • Delegar un grupo de 4 estudiantes para informar sobre el proyecto a los directivos del barrio la Florencia. • Delegar a un grupo de estudiantes en la gestión con el Municipio de Loja para la colocación de tachos de basura. Ministerio del medio ambiente CAPACITACIÓN
  19. 19. • Capacitar sobre el correcto manejo de residuos sólidos y la importancia del cuidado y preservación de la biodiversidad a todos los participantes. Cuerpo de bomberos CAPACITACIÓN • Capacitar sobre las medidas de seguridad, prevención de incendios forestales y gestión de riesgos. Cruz roja ecuatoriana • Actuar frente a cualquier situación de riesgo en la que se exponga algún participante. • Capacitar a los participantes sobre los primeros auxilios. Municipio de Loja • Colocación de los tachos de basura en el cerro Sañe. Representantes institucionales, estudiantes de la carrera de trabajo social y la comunidad del barrio la Florencia. • Ejecutar las acciones planificadas en el proyecto “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” METODOLOGÍA Se utilizará la metodología investigación, acción participación la cual combina dos procesos, el de conocer y el de actuar, implicando en ambos a la población cuya realidad se abordó. Este un proceso combina la teoría y la praxis, y posibilita el aprendizaje, la toma de conciencia crítica de la población sobre su realidad, su empoderamiento, el refuerzo y ampliación de sus redes sociales, su movilización colectiva y su acción transformadora.
  20. 20. Permitirá integrar en el proceso, a los miembros de la comunidad la Florencia, dirigentes institucionales y a sus visitantes, generando de esa manera una realimentación y llevar a cabo un diálogo en donde se generen reflexiones acerca de la realidad y la problemática de la comunidad como tal. Además, la IAP facilitará la concientización sobre los problemas y las necesidades por las cuales atraviesa la colectividad, como en este caso la contaminación por basura del cerro Sañe a fin de canalizar los medios posibles para rápida y efectiva solución, utilizando diversas e innumerables técnicas y recursos metodológicos. Fase 1: Identificar la problemática. ✓ Inmersión inicial en la problemática o necesidad y su ambiente, es decir, se conocerá el lugar, la organización y las autoridades del cerro Sañe. ✓ Recolección de datos sobre la problemática y las necesidades, a través de técnicas propias para esta actividad. ✓ Con los resultados obtenidos de la recolección de datos, se generará categorías, temas e hipótesis para la problemática urgente. ✓ Seguidamente se realizará el planteamiento del problema. Fase 2: Elaborar el plan de acción social. Conociendo el problema urgente de intervención se desarrollará un plan de acción social, cuyo objetivo es brindar una solución eficiente y eficaz a la problemática. Por lo que se procederá a: ✓ Desarrollar el plan: objetivos, estrategias, acciones, recursos y programación de tiempos ✓ Recolectar datos adicionales para el plan Fase 3: Implementar y evaluar el plan. ✓ Poner en marcha el plan ✓ Recolectar datos para evaluar la implementación ✓ Comunicar plan y acciones a toda la comunidad
  21. 21. ✓ Revisar la implementación y evaluar el plan ✓ Tomar decisiones, redefinir la problemática, generar nuevas hipótesis ✓ Ajustar el plan o partes de este y volver a implementar Fase 4: Realimentación. ✓ Nuevos ajustes, el ciclo se repite ✓ Informar los resultados de las acciones a la comunidad ✓ Recolectar datos y volver a evaluar el plan. Además de esta metodología se implementarán diferentes técnicas, las cuales nos permiten conocer en su totalidad el espacio el cual se va intervenir como lo son: ✓ Ficha de observación Es un instrumento de investigación que permite la evaluación y recolección de datos, referido a un objetivo específico, en el que se determinan variables específicas. Se usan para registra datos a fin de brindar recomendaciones para la mejora correspondiente ✓ Crónica de reuniones Es una técnica que consiste en la sistematización de las reuniones que se llevan a cabo conjuntamente con la comunidad y sus dirigentes, en la cual se plasman todos los acuerdos establecidos. ✓ Observación participante Es una de las técnicas utilizadas para recoger información de las personas o comunidad a través de la observación para obtener conocimiento acerca de lo que quieren los usuarios, cómo lo necesitan, como lo solicitan, que quejas o demandas tienen. DURACIÓN DE PROYECTO: El proyecto será realizado en un perdió de 3 meses, iniciando desde el 01 de febrero al 01 de junio del 2020.
  22. 22. Las actividades propuestas en el presente proyecto se irán desarrollando dos veces por semana, con una duración promedio de 4 horas semanales. CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES ACTIVIDADES MESES/SEMANAS ENERO FEBRERO MARZO 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Reunión de estudiantes X Exploración del escenario x Delimitación de la problemática a intervenir x Contacto con los dirigentes del barrio Florencia x x Elaboración del plan de acción x Gestión con las diversas instituciones: cruz roja, ministerio del ambiente, Municipio de Loja y cuerpo de bomberos x Capacitación sobre el manejo de residuos sólidos e importancia del cuidado y preservación de la biodiversidad x Capacitación sobre las medidas de seguridad, prevención de incendios forestales y prevención de riesgos. x
  23. 23. Capacitación a los participantes sobre los primeros auxilios. X x Ejecutar el plan de acción x Evaluación de resultados. x RECURSOS Humanos: - Estudiantes de la carrera de trabajo social de la Universidad Nacional de Loja. - Moradores del barrio La Florencia - Personal del cuerpo de bomberos - Personal del ministerio del medio ambiente - Personal de la cruz roja - Personal del municipio de Loja Materiales - Guantes - Fundas de basura - Botiquín - Agua - Camilla - Gorras - Local para la capacitación - Marcadores para pizarrón - Borrador para pizarra - Pizarrón - Sillas - Mesas - Afiches - Refrigerio
  24. 24. - Transporte - Camión de basura - Tachos de basura - Fichas de asistencia - Esferos - Tablero - grapadora Técnicos - Computadora - Cámara - Infocus - Parlantes - Micrófono Financieros Los materiales serán solventados mediante gestión realizada a las instituciones participantes o por los estudiantes de la carrera de trabajo social. PRESUPUESTO - Al ser un proyecto con enfoque social y voluntario no se considerará el gasto de personal. - En cuanto al local, sillas y mesas para las capacitaciones, estos serán prestados mediante gestiones realizadas a los dirigentes del barrio La Florencia. - En lo que refiere a las prendas de protección y medidas de bioseguridad, será responsabilidad de cada participante. - En cuento al transporte, será gestionado a la Universidad Nacional de Loja y al Municipio de Loja. - Los recursos técnicos serán proporcionados por los estudiantes responsables de la actividad. - La cruz roja, será la encargada de llevar la camilla y el botiquín. - Por otro lado, los gastos que se requieran estarán a cargo de todos los estudiantes del VII ciclo de la carrera de Trabajo social.
  25. 25. Articulo Cantidad Precio unitario Costo total ($) Fundas de basura (por paquete) 5 1,25 6,25 Agua (Galón) 5 1,25 6,25 Marcadores para pizarra (azul, rojo y negro) 3 0,50 1,50 Borrador de pizarra (mediano) 1 1,00 1,00 Fichas de asistencia 25 0,05 1,25 Esferos (azul) 3 0,40 1,20 Refrigerio 60 1,00 60,00 Subtotal 77,45 $ Imprevistos 30,00 Total 107,45 $ Total del costo del proyecto: 107,45 $ RESULTADOS ESPERADOS • Responsabilidad social y medioambiental de la ciudadanía • Actividades sostenibles e innovadoras • Moradores de cerro Sañe capacitados en el correcto manejo de residuos sólidos. • 70% de participantes capacitados en el cuidado y preservación del medio ambiental del cerro Sañe. • Fomentar el cuidado y protección del cerro Sañe. • Promover iniciativas de diversos sectores para fomentar el turismo en la ciudad y provincia de Loja, los cuales, en su mayoría, han estado direccionados en atraer flujos de visitantes mostrando el patrimonio cultural y natural. • Generar resultados que puedan ser usados como referencia en el desarrollo de una propuesta curricular de formación integral en los jóvenes que generen procesos ambientales en su región. • Adquirir información que sirva como guía y experiencia para futuros proyectos similares en el Municipio y en el Departamento de Turismo.
  26. 26. • Difusión del proyecto y colaboración con otras instituciones para la mejora del turismo al aire libre, el cual se desarrolla generalmente en áreas naturales protegidas o no, y muy cerca de poblaciones alejadas de la gran ciudad. RESPONSABLES El grupo coordinador de estudiantes de la Carrera de Trabajo Social serán los encargados de distribuir el trabajo, siendo estos mismos los responsables del proyecto. Cabe destacar que las acciones se desarrollarán conjuntamente con la comunidad para que sean los protagonistas de su propio cambio. Además de ello deberán realizar un seguimiento a las capacitaciones y una evaluación de las acciones realizadas.
  27. 27. ANEXOS: FICHA DE OBSERVACION ÁMBITO: Ambiental Lugar: Cerro Sañe FECHA: 18-11-2020 NÚMERO DE FICHA: 1 SECTOR: Barrio La Florencia. CERRO SAÑE En la visita de exploración del cerro Sañe, se evidencio que existe gran afluencia de turistas tanto locales como extranjeros. A demás de ello se observó que no hay suficientes recipientes para que las personas depositen los residuos, siendo así que exista gran contaminación tanto del aire como de las áreas verdes. El camino se encuentra en mal estado, ya que hasta la mitad es de fácil accesibilidad, luego de ello los turistas deben abrir su propio camino llegando así hacia la cima del cerro. OBSERVACIÓN REALIZADA POR: - Lizeth Quilumba - Arelis Alulima - Gabriela Vazquez - Juliana Pardo - Nayari Romero - Enid Gueledel
  28. 28. CRONICA DE REUNIONES Crónica de reunión de grupo Carrera de Trabajo Social Universidad Nacional de Loja Ciudad de: Loja Coordinador de grupo: Enid Gueledel Reunión N°: 1 Fecha: 17/11/20 Tema: PROYECTO “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” Actividades A los 17 días del mes de noviembre los 14 estudiantes del VII ciclo de la carrera de Trabajo Social, se reúnen para tratar sobre el proyecto a llevarse a cabo, siendo así que se determine al cerro Sañe como campo de intervención. Además de ello se realizó acciones como: - Designar comisiones a grupos de estudiantes. - Seleccionar al coordinador del grupo. - Delimitar los recursos a utilizar Elaborada por: Arelis Alulima. Email: arelis.alulima @unl.edu.ec
  29. 29. OFICIOS DE GESTIONES REALIZADAS. Loja, 19 de noviembre de 2020 Sr. …………………………… Cargo o Función De mis consideraciones; Deseándole éxito en sus labores encomendadas, extendemos hacia usted un afectuoso saludo. El motivo por el cual suscribimos a usted, es para darle a conocer sobre la iniciativa que tiene los estudiantes de llevar a cabo el proyecto denominado “Camino hacia la cima”, el mismo que se desarrollara en el cerro Sañe, perteneciente al cantón Loja, para lo cual solicitamos a usted nos colabore con personal de capacitación con los temas ………….., que se llevara a cabo el día … de ….del…. a las …., en la………. Además de ello conociendo de su gran participación en actividades ambientales, le hacemos la invitación a ser participe dentro de este proyecto. Seguros de contar con su participación quedamos de usted muy agradecido. Atentamente: Enid Gueledel Coordinadora estudiantil Nota: Hacemos llegar a usted el plan de actividades.
  30. 30. Identificación de fortalezas MEDIO INTERNO
  31. 31. ANÁLISIS SITUACIONAL: MEDIO INTERNO IDENTIFICACION DE FORTALEZAS FORMULARIO 1 Fecha: 11-12-202 Función o área: Socio-Ambiental Programa: Servicio Comunitario Proyecto: “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” MANIFESTACIONES JUSTIFICACION (Por qué) FUENTE (origen de la información) 1. La carrera de Trabajo Social cuenta con proyectos de vinculación con la sociedad. La carrera de Trabajo Social ha definido programas y proyectos de vinculación enmarcados en los tres núcleos del conocimiento, mismo que serán ejecutados en el octavo ciclo. Se incluirán proyectos relacionados con intervención de familias, funcionalidad, comunicación asertiva y violencia, así como prevención, promoción e intervención en grupos de atención prioritaria: niños, adolescentes, adultos mayores, personas con discapacidad enmarcados en políticas sociales de salud, educación laboral y justicia. - Página web de la Universidad Nacional de Loja. 2. El entusiasmo e iniciativa por parte de los estudiantes de la El 56% de los estudiantes de la carrera de Trabajo Social, muestran entusiasmo por intervenir dentro de una comunidad. - Ficha de observación. - Ficha de registro de los 14 participantes.
  32. 32. Carrera Trabajo Social. 3. Participación comunitaria activa Intervención constante de los moradores del barrio la Florencia, en la esfera pública en función de intereses sociales - Observación participante. - Dialogo informal con los directivos y moradores del barrio. 4. Conocimientos teóricos por parte de los estudiantes sobre proyectos. Los estudiantes han desarrollado un proceso de aprendizaje en diferentes áreas de intervención, durante los 6 ciclos de su formación. - La malla curricular. - Certificados de aprobación de ciclo. - Certificados de prácticas preprofesionales. 5. Directivas barriales organizadas. El barrio la Florencia cuenta con una directiva, que organiza a sus moradores - Dialogo informal con los moradores. - Acta de directiva barrial. 6. Buenas relaciones sociales entre los miembros del barrio la Florencia. Espíritu de unión y amistad entre los miembros, sus familiares y moradores del barrio la Florencia de la ciudad de Loja. - Observación participante. - Dialogo con los moradores y directivos barriales. 7. Actitud positiva hacia el trabajo multidisciplinario e interdisciplinario. Los estudiantes y moradores muestras predisposición para el trabajo en equipo y capacidad de adaptación entornos cambiantes. - Diálogo con estudiantes y moradores. 8. Los objetivos del proyecto corresponden a un modelo de desarrollo sustentable. Los objetivos están enmarcados en el desarrollo de estrategias de cuidado del medio amiente con base comunitaria en educación, para la preservación y cuidado de áreas verdes para el turismo ecológico. - Dialogo con estudiantes - Plan de intervención.
  33. 33. 9. Área de aporte ciudadana La intervención a realizar aporta positivamente en el ámbito social, ambiental, turístico y económico de los moradores del barrio la Florencia y a la ciudad de Loja. - Plan de intervención. 10. Territorio de gran valor ecológico y medioambiental. El cerro Sañe forma parte del Bloque Oriental del Bosque y Vegetación Protectora Ciudad de Loja - Ministerio de turismo - Revista Travesías del Sur 11. Potencialidad elevada del medio para la realización de actividades de ocio El cerro Sañe cuenta con espacios y áreas destinadas a las actividades recreativas. - Observación. - Dialogo con estudiantes, moradores y turistas que conocen el sitio. 12. Ordenanza municipal de zonas verdes. El municipio de Loja cuenta con ordenanzas municipales que están orientadas a la protección de los espacios públicos, sitios de atracción turística, plazas, zonas verdes, parques, jardines y áreas de embellecimiento de la ciudad, que por ser destinadas al uso de la colectividad son merecedores de un trato y cuidado especial. - Municipio de Loja. - Ordenanza municipal: No. 02-2014: ORDENANZA DE SEGURIDAD CIUDADANA Y ORDEN PÚBLICO 13. Ubicación geográfica estratégica para el desarrollo de actividades ambientales El cerro Sañe se encuentra ubicado en una zona cerca y de fácil acceso para los estudiantes. - Observación - Google Maps.
  34. 34. Identificación de debilidades MEDIO INTERNO
  35. 35. IDENTIFICACION DE DEBILIDADES FORMULARIO 2 Fecha: 11-12-2020 Función o área: Socio ambiental Programa: Servicio comunitario Proyecto: “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” No. NUDOS CRITICOS/ MANIFESTACIONES CAUSAS CONSECUENCIAS FUENTE 1. La carencia de liderazgo, por parte del coordinador de la carrera. - Incapacidad para organizar las actividades detalladamente. - Falta de compromiso - Los estudiantes no asumen su responsabilidad. - Desmotivación y desorientación en el accionar de los estudiantes. - Desorganización y fallas al ejecutar el proyecto. - Desorganización y fallas al ejecutar el proyecto. - Dialogo informal con estudiantes. - Observación participante.
  36. 36. 2. Escaso control y reciclaje de basura en el cerro. - No existen contenedores de basura. - Irresponsabilidad o desconocimiento de los turistas sobre el manejo de residuos sólidos. - Contaminación del aire, agua y suelos del cerro Sañe. - Proliferación de animales transmisores de enfermedades en los lugares de acumulación de residuos - Contaminación bacteriana - Ficha de Observación. - Dialogo con personas visitantes del cerro. 3. Caminos en mal estado de conservación. - No existe un mantenimiento constante de los caminos. - Instituciones competentes, no se responsabilizan. - Accidentes - Dificulta el acceso al territorio - Ficha de Observación. - Dialogo con personas visitantes del cerro. 4. Carencia de señaléticas. - No hay responsabilidad por parte de las instituciones competentes. - Desorientación y riesgos de perdida de los visitantes. - Accidentes - Ficha de Observación. Dialogo con personas visitantes del cerro. 5. Descuido en la implementación prácticas que sean amigables con el ambiente - Participación mínima de los actores en estas actividades. - Irresponsabilidad de todos los - Áreas verdes contaminadas. - Ficha de Observación.
  37. 37. actores involucrados. - Deficiencia de recursos. 6. Escasa gestión de vinculación con las instituciones locales, estatales y federales relacionadas con el ambiente. - Desconocimiento de la existencia de instituciones relacionadas con el ambiente. - Poco involucramiento de los moradores con instituciones y organismos competentes. - Recursos limitados para la ejecución de acciones. - Dialogo informal con moradores del barrio la Florencia. 7. Falta de cultura de la ciudadanía entorno al tema de cuidado ambiental - Patrones culturales errados en la conservación medio ambiental. - Índices de contaminación elevados. - Irresponsabilidad ciudadana. - Ficha de observación - Dialogo con representantes barriales. 8. Desinterés e inexistencia de apoyo por parte del gobierno hacia los organismos y dependencias interesados en el medio ambiente. - No hay compromiso ni responsabilidad social en el cuidado del medio ambiente. - Recursos limitados. - Proyectos deficientes. - Limitadas actividades en beneficio de conservación del medio ambiente. - Dialogo con representantes institucionales
  38. 38. 9. La falta creación y desarrollo de programas que fomenten el cuidado y protección al medio ambiente - Enfoque e importancia mínima en el cuidado ambiental - Presupuestos limitados para acciones ambientales. - Desconocimiento de los daños que produce la contaminación por basura. - Dialogo informal con estudiantes y moradores. 10. Déficit de programas y proyectos de educación ambiental - Las instituciones educativas elaboran proyectos enfocados más a un área de talento humano o bienestar social. - Desinformación y bajo nivel de importancia al entorno medio ambiental. Dialogo con estudiantes y representantes institucionales. 11. Manejo deficiente del ecoturismo - Desconocimiento del tema por parte de los moradores. - Poco interés e involucramiento en estas actividades. - Pérdida de cobertura vegetal por la construcción o ampliación de senderos - Alejamiento de la fauna. - Contaminación del agua y del aire. - Observación participante - Dialogo informal con moradores del sector. 12. Falta de involucramiento por parte de la directiva - Desconocimiento de las actividades. - Disponen de un tiempo limitado. - Poca participación en acciones que estén encaminadas hacia el cuidado - Observación - Dialogo con moradores del
  39. 39. en actividades medioambientales del medio ambientes. barrio la Florencia. 13. Falta de recursos materiales y económicos. - Planificación de estrategias deficientes. - Proyectos con resultados defectuosos. - Actividades incumplidas. Observación Dialogo informal con estudiantes.
  40. 40. Identificación de oportunidades MEDIO EXTERNO
  41. 41. ANÁLISIS DEL MEDIO EXTERNO IDENTIFICACION OPORTUNIDADES Y ALIADOS FORMULARIO 3 Fecha: 11-12-202 Función o área: Socio-Ambiental Programa: Servicio Comunitario Proyecto: “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” MANIFESTACIONES JUSTIFICACION (Por qué) FUENTE 1. Imagen exterior del cerro Sañe, vinculado a los recursos naturales y medio ambientales. El cerro Sañe forma parte del Bloque Oriental del Bosque y Vegetación Protectora Ciudad de Loja. - Ministerio de Turismo. 2. Colaboración interinstitucional del Ministerio del Ambiente, Municipio de Loja, cuerpo de bomberos y cruz roja ecuatoriana Mediante diálogos establecidos, se conoció la predisponían de cada uno de las instituciones su predisposición para participar en estas actividades. - Dialogo con los representantes de cada una de las instituciones. 3. Cumplimiento en relación a las ordenanzas municipales El Municipio de Loja cuenta con ordenanzas que están encaminada - Ordenanza municipal: : No. 02- 2014: ORDENANZA DE SEGURIDAD
  42. 42. establecidas por el Municipio de Loja. al cuidado de las áreas verdes. CIUDADANA Y ORDEN PÚBLICO 4. Posibilidad de incidir en el desarrollo sustentable del sector la Florencia con mayor biodiversidad biológica, cultural y turística. El cerro Sañe cuenta con gran variedad de flora y fauna, para lo cual se han planteado objetivos con enfoque sustentable y de autodesarrollo. - Proyecto Camino hacia la cima. - Ficha de Observación. 5. La existencia de dependencia estatales que se encargan de la regularización del cuidado del medio ambiente. Existen ministerios que se encargan del cuidado del medio ambiente. - Ministerio del Ambiente
  43. 43. Identificación de Amenazas MEDIO EXTERENO
  44. 44. ANÁLISIS DEL MEDIO EXTERNO IDENTIFICACION DE AMENAZAS Y OPONENTES FORMULARIO 4 Fecha: 11-12-202 Función o área: Socio-Ambiental Programa: Servicio Comunitario Proyecto: “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” No. MANIFESTACIONES JUSTIFICACIÓN (POR QUÉ) FUENTE 1 La práctica inadecuada en la quema de pastizales. Mediante la observación realizada se evidencia espacios y áreas verdes quemadas por el hombre ya sea para actividades de agricultura, etc. Observación. Diálogo informal con habitantes del sector la Florencia. 2 Cambio climático y calentamiento global Actualmente, el calentamiento global ha ido incrementando a niveles muy acelerados debido a las malas practicas ambientales, como son la quema de combustibles fósiles. También se evidencia la tala de árboles dentro Investigaciones sobre el cambio climático. Dialogo con moradores del sector.
  45. 45. del cerro Sañe, así como la caza ilegal. 3 La lenta actualización de normas y reglamentos a nivel nacional, estatal y municipal Existen normas que aun hasta la fecha no han sido adaptadas de acuerdo a la nueva realidad. Normas y leyes vigentes en la actualidad. 4 Fenómenos meteorológicos (precipitaciones, sismo, terremoto, etc) Las probabilidades de que se desarrollen los fenómenos meteorológicos actualmente han aumentado, debido al cambio climático. Investigaciones realizadas por el ministerio de Secretaria Nacional y Gestión de Riesgos. 5 Plagas y enfermedades. La contaminación por basura en el cerro, hace que la posibilidad de que se desarrollen nuevas enfermedades o bacterias que afecten la salud humana aumenten en gran cantidad. Observación. Investigaciones desarrolladas el Ministerio de Salud Pública.
  46. 46. Análisis FODA
  47. 47. FORTALEZAS (F) DEBILIDADES (D) Estrategias FO (Uso de Fortalezas para aprovechar Oportunidades) Estrategias DO (Vencer Debilidades aprovechando Oportunidades) La carrera de Trabajo Social cuenta con proyectos de vinculación con la sociedad. La carencia de liderazgo, por parte del coordinador de la carrera. Tener como referencia teórica los proyectos realizados, para el diseño de nuevos proyectos. Gestionar con profesionales capacitados sobre el tema de Liderazgo dirigido a los docentes y estudiantes de la carrera de Trabajo Social. El entusiasmo e iniciativa por parte de los estudiantes de la Carrera Trabajo Social. Escaso control y reciclaje de basura en el cerro. Implementar proyectos donde se incluya una participación activa entre todos los actores. Gestionar capacitaciones al ministerio del Ambiente sobre el correcto manejo de desechos sólidos. Participación comunitaria activa Caminos en mal estado de conservación. Involucrar a los moradores del barrio la Florencia en la actividad de recolección de basura y capacitaciones propuestas. Gestionar con el Municipio de Loja para el mantenimiento de los caminos, conjuntamente con el apoyo de la comunidad. Conocimientos teóricos por parte de los estudiantes sobre proyectos. Carencia de señaléticas. Diseñar un proyecto que busque mejorar la situación problema del cerro “Sañe”. Gestionar con el municipio de Loja para la ubicación de señaléticas necesarias. Directivas barriales organizadas. Descuido en la implementación prácticas que sean amigables con el ambiente Socializar y comunicar la propuesta del proyecto a todos los moradores. Gestionar al Ministerio del Ambiente personal para capacitación sobre las practicas amigables en
  48. 48. el cuidado y conservación del medio Ambiente. Buenas relaciones sociales entre los miembros del barrio la Florencia. Escasa gestión de vinculación con las instituciones locales, provinciales y federales relacionadas con el ambiente. Las bunas relaciones nos facilita realizar el trabajo en equipo, para que se siga fortaleciendo estas relaciones. Articular una red de colaboración interinstitucional que facilite el desarrollo de las actividades. Actitud positiva hacia el trabajo multidisciplinario e interdisciplinario. Falta de cultura de la ciudadanía entorno al tema de cuidado ambiental Fomentar el involucramiento de las instituciones en acciones encaminadas al cuidado ambiental Realizar talleres de concientización del cuidado y conservación del medio ambiente. Los objetivos del proyecto corresponden a un modelo de desarrollo sustentable. Desinterés e inexistencia de apoyo por parte del gobierno hacia los organismos y dependencias interesados en el medio ambiente. Desarrollar objetivos alcanzables, realista y medibles que fomenten el empoderamiento de los moradores. Presentar proyectos con enfoque de autodesarrollo y sostenibles. Área de aporte ciudadana La falta creación y desarrollo de programas que fomenten el cuidado y protección al medio ambiente Desarrollar acciones encaminadas al ecoturismo lo que permitirá el crecimiento económico, turístico y social. Fomentar la creación de programas mediante a la elaboración de proyectos.
  49. 49. Territorio de gran valor ecológico y medioambiental. Déficit de programas y proyectos de educación ambiental Impulsar actividades que permita mantener la biodiversidad existente en el cerro “Sañe”. Fomentar la educación ambiental en instituciones educativas ya sea de nivel medio o superior. Potencialidad elevada del medio para la realización de actividades de ocio Manejo deficiente del ecoturismo Realizar actividades recreativas con los estudiantes y moradores del barrio. Capacitar e informa sobre los procesos de un buen ecoturismo. Ordenanza municipal de zonas verdes. Falta de involucramiento por parte de la directiva en actividades medioambientales Fomentar el cumplimiento de las ordenanzas municipales, mediante acciones. Involucrar a la directiva en las diferentes gestiones que se realice durante el proyecto. Ubicación geográfica estratégica para el desarrollo de actividades ambientales Falta de recursos materiales y económicos. Promocionar las áreas verdes disponibles en el cerro “Sañe”, con el objetivo de incrementar el turismo. Gestionar a las diferentes instituciones competentes para la obtención de recursos necesarios. OPORTUNIDADES AMENZAS Estrategias FA (Usar Fortalezas para evitar Amenazas) Estrategias DA (Reducir al mínimo las Debilidades y evitar Amenazas) Imagen exterior del cerro Sañe, vinculado a los recursos naturales y medio ambientales. La práctica inadecuada en la quema de pastizales. Aprovechar los recursos disponibles para dar a conocer el valor ecológico y ambiental del cerro. Concientizar a la población mediante capacitación sobre la importancia del cuidado ambiental.
  50. 50. Colaboración interinstitucional del Ministerio del Ambiente, Municipio de Loja, cuerpo de bomberos y cruz roja ecuatoriana Cambio climático y calentamiento global Involucrar a las instituciones en acciones de concientización y cuidado socioambiental. Realizar actividades de reforestación en el cerro “Sañe” Cumplimiento en relación a las ordenanzas municipales establecidas por el Municipio de Loja. La lenta actualización de normas y reglamentos a nivel nacional, estatal y municipal Visibilizar las responsabilidades y deberes de los ciudadanos en cuento al cuidado del medio ambiente. Fomentar la importancia de la protección de áreas verdes Posibilidad de incidir en el desarrollo sustentable del barrio la Florencia con mayor biodiversidad biológica, cultural y turística. Fenómenos meteorológicos (sismo, terremoto, etc) Enfatizar la importancia de la biodiversidad bilógica, cultural y turística, a los habitantes del barrio. Diseñar protocolos de actuación frente a posibles fenómenos naturales. La existencia de dependencia estatales que se encargan de la regularización del cuidado del medio ambiente. Plagas y enfermedades. Fomentar la creación y reformulación de leyes y normas que ayuden al cuidado ambiental Tomar medidas de bioseguridad.
  51. 51. Trabajo colaborativo
  52. 52. TRABAJO SOCIAL PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Trabajo colaborativo Caso N°1: Medio Ambiente Función o área: Socio-Ambiental Programa: Servicio Comunitario Proyecto: “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” ANÁLISIS FODA FORTALEZAS DEBILIDADES La carrera de Trabajo Social cuenta con proyectos de vinculación con la sociedad. La carencia de liderazgo, por parte del coordinador de la carrera. El entusiasmo e iniciativa por parte de los estudiantes de la Carrera Trabajo Social. Escaso control y reciclaje de basura en el cerro. Participación comunitaria activa Caminos en mal estado de conservación. Conocimientos teóricos por parte de los estudiantes sobre proyectos. Carencia de señaléticas. Directivas barriales organizadas. Descuido en la implementación prácticas que sean amigables con el ambiente Buenas relaciones sociales entre los miembros del barrio la Florencia. Escasa gestión de vinculación con las instituciones locales, provinciales y federales relacionadas con el ambiente. Actitud positiva hacia el trabajo multidisciplinario e interdisciplinario. Falta de cultura de la ciudadanía entorno al tema de cuidado ambiental Los objetivos del proyecto corresponden a un modelo de desarrollo sustentable. Desinterés e inexistencia de apoyo por parte del gobierno hacia los organismos y
  53. 53. dependencias interesados en el medio ambiente. Área de aporte ciudadana La falta creación y desarrollo de programas que fomenten el cuidado y protección al medio ambiente Territorio de gran valor ecológico y medioambiental. Déficit de programas y proyectos de educación ambiental Potencialidad elevada del medio para la realización de actividades de ocio Manejo deficiente del ecoturismo Ordenanza municipal de zonas verdes. Falta de involucramiento por parte de la directiva en actividades medioambientales Ubicación geográfica estratégica para el desarrollo de actividades ambientales Falta de recursos materiales y económicos. OPORTUNIDADES AMENZAS Imagen exterior del cerro Sañe, vinculado a los recursos naturales y medio ambientales. La practica inadecuada en la quema de pastizales. Colaboración interinstitucional del Ministerio del Ambiente, Municipio de Loja, cuerpo de bomberos y cruz roja ecuatoriana Cambio climático y calentamiento global Cumplimiento en relación a las ordenanzas municipales establecidas por el Municipio de Loja. La lenta actualización de normas y reglamentos a nivel nacional, estatal y municipal Posibilidad de incidir en el desarrollo sustentable del sector la Florencia con mayor biodiversidad biológica, cultural y turística. Fenómenos meteorológicos (sismo, terremoto, etc) La existencia de dependencia estatales que se encargan de la regularización del cuidado del medio ambiente. Plagas y enfermedades.
  54. 54. TRABAJO SOCIAL PARA LA PLANIFICACIÓN Trabajo colaborativo Caso N°1: Medio Ambiente Función o área: Socio-Ambiental Programa: Servicio Comunitario Proyecto: “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA” ANÁLISIS LA ORGANIZACIÓN Y SU ENTORNO ANALISIS DE LA ORGANIZACIÓN (Condiciones internas de la institución u organización) ANALISIS DEL ENTORNO (Diagnóstico de lo que está sucediendo en la institución u organización) De acuerdo al diagnóstico realizado se pudo identificar que el cerro “Sañe” se encuentra ubicado en la ciudad de Loja, barrio la Florencia. En base a la observación y diálogos establecidos con los moradores y directiva barrial, se pudo conocer que los habitantes del barrio la Florencia mantienes buenas relaciones sociales, un espíritu de unión y amistad, lo que facilita su participación activa dentro de las actividades previstas en el proyecto denominado “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA”. Del mismo modo se conoció que el barrio la Florencia se encuentra organizado mediante una directiva barrial, lo que permite la fácil socialización y promoción de estrategias establecidas en cada una de las actividades. A pesar de ello existe El cerro Sañe mantiene una imagen exterior vinculado a los recursos naturales y medio ambientales, por cuanto pertenece al Bloque Oriental del Bosque y Vegetación Protectora Ciudad de Loja. Para poder potenciar su imagen exterior e impulsar el ecoturismo y el desarrollo sostenible y sustentable del sector la Florencia, se cuenta con una colaboración interinstitucional por parte del del Ministerio del Ambiente, Municipio de Loja, cuerpo de bomberos y cruz roja ecuatoriana, dando así cumplimiento en relación a las ordenanzas municipales y a las normas establecidas por dependencias estatales que se encargan de la regularización del cuidado del medio ambiente.
  55. 55. una escasa gestión de vinculación con las instituciones locales, provinciales y estatales relacionadas con el ambiente, por parte de los directivos, esto debido al desconocimiento de su existencia. En lo que refiere al cerro Sañe, se pudo conocer que actualmente, existe un escaso control de reciclaje de basura, sus caminos se encuentran en un estado deficiente y carecen de señaléticas, lo que puede causar accidentes a los turistas que acuden a esa zona. Todas y cada una de estas situaciones se dan por causales determinantes como, el descuido en la implementación de prácticas que sean amigables con el ambiente, ya sea, por la falta de cultura de la ciudadanía en torno al tema de cuidado ambiental o a su vez por la mínima creación y desarrollo de programas que fomenten el cuidado y protección al medio ambiente, por lo que se puede deducir que no existe un apoyo directo por parte del gobierno hacia los organismos y dependencias interesados en esta área. Por otro lado, se puede identificar que existe deficiencia en cuanto a la elaboración de proyectos propuestos por la directiva barrial, los mismos que están encaminados a la promejora del Además, es importante tomar en cuenta que la práctica inadecuada en la quema de pastizales, el cambio climático y calentamiento global pueden incidir de forma negativa en el logro de resultados esperados. Por otro lado, la lenta actualización de normas y reglamentos a nivel nacional, estatal y municipal, no permite generar nuevas acciones y avances significativos encaminadas en el cuidado y preservación de la flora, fauna y áreas verdes presentes en el sitio. Del mismo modo, el posible surgimiento de fenómenos meteorológicos (sismo, terremoto, etc), y presencia de plagas y enfermedades, pueden ocasionar que las actividades planificadas a lo largo del proyecto se vean interrumpidas ya sean por un periodo corto, largo o definitivo y como consecuencia de ello los resultados obtenidos sean deficientes.
  56. 56. ecoturismo de esta zona, ya que el desconocimiento sobre procesos de planificación de proyectos, hace que los mismos no cumplan con los requisitos necesario para la asignación de recursos, y a su vez su nivel de competitividad sea mínimo en cuanto a otros proyectos sociales. En vista de ello, los estudiantes de la carrera de trabajo social, muestran entusiasmo y empatía frente al trabajo colaborativo con los pobladores del barrio la Florencia, ya que la carrera cuenta con proyectos de vinculación con la sociedad, y los estudiantes poseen los conocimientos necesarios sobre el desarrollo de proyectos, proponiendo así, el proyecto “CAMINO HACIA LA CIMA”, el mismo que presenta objetivos con un enfoque de desarrollo sustentable y sostenible, recalcando el valor ecológico y medioambiental.

×