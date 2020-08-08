Solar Energy - The Energy of the Future

We have seen and experienced directly or indirectly the effects of global warming on our world. In this chapter, we will first look at how we are causing this through the way we produce energy, which is by burning fossil fuels. And then, we will look at all the energy sources that are candidates for replacing fossil fuels and compare their advantages and disadvantages. Lastly, we will look at solar PV and the reasons why we think that solar energy will be the energy of the future.