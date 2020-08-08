Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOLAR ENERGY ENGINEERING www.andalsolar.com
Chapter 1: Solar Energy – The Energy of The Future We have seen and experienced directly or indirectly the effects of glob...
1. Solar Energy – The Energy of The Future 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 Cause of Climate Change Nuclear Energy Hydroelectric En...
Naturally, the slow and fast carbon cycles are balanced in a way to keep carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere c...
1.1 Cause of Climate Change Why Focus on Carbon Dioxide? www.andalsolar.com Greenhouse Gases in the Atmosphere by Volume C...
Nuclear Energy 1.2 Nuclear Energy www.andalsolar.com Nuclear and renewable energy are the principal competitors for low-ca...
Nuclear Energy 1.2 Nuclear Energy www.andalsolar.com Advantages • Less amount of fuel needed for the same amount of energy...
Nuclear Energy 1.2 Nuclear Energy www.andalsolar.com Disadvantages: • Radioactive material – the fuel used in nuclear ener...
Nuclear Energy 1.2 Nuclear Energy www.andalsolar.com Disadvantages: • Water pollution – water is used to cool the nuclear ...
Hydroelectric Energy 1.3 Hydroelectric Energy www.andalsolar.com Hydroelectric energy is the energy from flowing water. It...
Hydroelectric Energy 1.3 Hydroelectric Energy www.andalsolar.com Advantages: • Clean – its fuel is water, so it is clean a...
Hydroelectric Energy 1.3 Hydroelectric Energy www.andalsolar.com Disadvantages: • Disturbing fish populations – hydroelect...
1.4 Wind Energy www.andalsolar.com Wind energy is the direct conversion of wind’s kinetic energy to electricity through th...
1.4 Wind Energy www.andalsolar.com Advantages: • Unlimited, free fuel – wind is used to power the wind turbines which make...
1.4 Wind Energy www.andalsolar.com Disadvantages • Wildlife – wind turbines may be dangerous to flying animals. Many birds...
1.5 Solar PV www.andalsolar.com Solar PV Solar PV (photovoltaic) is a technology that directly converts sunlight to DC ele...
1.5 Solar PV www.andalsolar.com Advantages of Solar PV Technology-based Decentralized Energy Generation Solar PV, on the o...
1.5 Solar PV www.andalsolar.com Growth of Solar PV
Solar Energy - The Energy of the Future

We have seen and experienced directly or indirectly the effects of global warming on our world. In this chapter, we will first look at how we are causing this through the way we produce energy, which is by burning fossil fuels. And then, we will look at all the energy sources that are candidates for replacing fossil fuels and compare their advantages and disadvantages. Lastly, we will look at solar PV and the reasons why we think that solar energy will be the energy of the future.

Solar Energy - The Energy of the Future

  2. 2. Chapter 1: Solar Energy – The Energy of The Future We have seen and experienced directly or indirectly the effects of global warming on our world. In this chapter, we will first look at how we are causing this through the way we produce energy, which is by burning fossil fuels. And then, we will look at all the energy sources that are candidates for replacing fossil fuels and compare their advantages and disadvantages. Lastly, we will look at solar PV and the reasons why we think that solar energy will be the energy of the future. www.andalsolar.com
  3. 3. 1. Solar Energy – The Energy of The Future 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 Cause of Climate Change Nuclear Energy Hydroelectric Energy Wind Energy Solar PV Growth of Solar PV www.andalsolar.com
  4. 4. Naturally, the slow and fast carbon cycles are balanced in a way to keep carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere constant to trap just the right amount of heat. But since the industrial revolution, we have disturbed the carbon cycle by burning fossil fuels for energy. These fossil fuels contain the carbon from plant and animal life that took millions of years to accumulate. Without human intervention, the carbon in these should have been slowly released in the atmosphere through the slow carbon cycle. However, by burning them, we speed up this process, significantly increasing the rate at which carbon dioxide is released to the atmosphere. 1.1 Cause of Climate Change The Natural Carbon Cycle www.andalsolar.com
  5. 5. 1.1 Cause of Climate Change Why Focus on Carbon Dioxide? www.andalsolar.com Greenhouse Gases in the Atmosphere by Volume Carbon dioxide has had the biggest contribution to global warming than any other greenhouse gas. This is because of the sheer amount of it that we are dumping on the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels for energy. It comprises a total of 76% of our total greenhouse gas emissions including those that are emitted through land use (deforestation and land clearing for agriculture). 65% of those are from burning fossil fuels.
  6. 6. Nuclear Energy 1.2 Nuclear Energy www.andalsolar.com Nuclear and renewable energy are the principal competitors for low-carbon electricity in most countries. There even have been many debates on which of the two will become the energy of the future, even though, not including China, most nations have been moving away from nuclear energy. Nuclear energy is the energy in the nucleus or core of an atom. There are two ways on how nuclear energy is released: fusion and fission. In nuclear fusion, atoms combine to form larger atoms while in fission, atoms are split apart. Today’s nuclear power plants utilize fission to produce nuclear energy as this is easier, safer and more reliable.
  7. 7. Nuclear Energy 1.2 Nuclear Energy www.andalsolar.com Advantages • Less amount of fuel needed for the same amount of energy – this translates to lower production, and procurement and transportation costs. • It is more reliable – a well maintained nuclear plant can run uninterrupted by as much as 540 days. • No greenhouse gas emissions.
  8. 8. Nuclear Energy 1.2 Nuclear Energy www.andalsolar.com Disadvantages: • Radioactive material – the fuel used in nuclear energy is Uranium, which is radioactive. This means that special precautions must be made during mining, transportation and storing it, as well as disposal of the waste materials from nuclear reactors because these can also give off harmful levels of radiation. • Radiation leaks – improperly installed and/or maintained nuclear power plants can release harmful amounts of deadly radiation into the environment.
  9. 9. Nuclear Energy 1.2 Nuclear Energy www.andalsolar.com Disadvantages: • Water pollution – water is used to cool the nuclear fission chambers. Although water does not directly become in contact with the reactor, there is still a possibility of a fuel leak that can contaminate the water. Also, the water will still be warm when released back into its source, which disrupts the local ecosystem. • Weapons proliferation – there have been fears that countries with nuclear energy are also developing nuclear weapons covertly.
  10. 10. Hydroelectric Energy 1.3 Hydroelectric Energy www.andalsolar.com Hydroelectric energy is the energy from flowing water. It is usually in the form of a large dam which creates a water reservoir. The water from the dam is channeled through turbines to generate electricity. However, some forms of hydroelectric energy do not require these large dams. Some can work on small rivers, needing just a small canal to channel water through smaller turbines. Hydroelectric energy currently leads all renewable energy technologies in terms of total global capacity. In 2015, it has generated 16.6% of the world’s total electricity, which accounts for 70% of all electricity produced by renewable energies.
  11. 11. Hydroelectric Energy 1.3 Hydroelectric Energy www.andalsolar.com Advantages: • Clean – its fuel is water, so it is clean and does not emit greenhouse gases. It also does not pollute the water used. • Renewable – it relies on the natural water cycle, and therefore, is a renewable energy source. • Available at the time needed – for large dams, the flow of water through the turbines can be controlled easily based on demand. • Water supply and flood control.
  12. 12. Hydroelectric Energy 1.3 Hydroelectric Energy www.andalsolar.com Disadvantages: • Disturbing fish populations – hydroelectric dams and turbines block out the fishes’ natural habitat. • Impact on water quality – hydroelectric power plants can cause low dissolved oxygen in the water, which affects riverbank habitat. • Can be impacted by drought – when there is no water, the hydroelectric power plant can’t produce electricity. • Limited available sites – building hydroelectric power plants are limited to rivers with free-flowing water, which are limited in number.
  13. 13. 1.4 Wind Energy www.andalsolar.com Wind energy is the direct conversion of wind’s kinetic energy to electricity through the use of wind turbines. Along with solar, it is one of the frontrunners in humanity’s search for a cleaner and better energy source that can replace fossil fuels. Like solar PV, wind energy has also been steadily increasing in terms of total global capacity. In 2017, it has generated 4.4% of the world’s total electricity. It is more prominently used in European countries, where 11.6% of the total electricity demand is from wind energy. Wind Energy
  14. 14. 1.4 Wind Energy www.andalsolar.com Advantages: • Unlimited, free fuel – wind is used to power the wind turbines which makes it a renewable energy source. Also, harvesting the kinetic energy of wind does not significantly affect currents or wind cycles in any way. • No greenhouse gas emissions. • Very negligible operations and maintenance costs. Wind Energy
  15. 15. 1.4 Wind Energy www.andalsolar.com Disadvantages • Wildlife – wind turbines may be dangerous to flying animals. Many birds and bats have been killed by flying into the rotors. Experts are now conducting research to learn more about the effects that wind turbines have on habitats. • Can only be installed in remote locations – wind turbines can only be installed in very open areas without obstructions to the wind. This is why they can only be installed in remote locations. This adds transmission costs for electricity to be transmitted from the wind turbines to those that need it. Wind Energy
  16. 16. 1.5 Solar PV www.andalsolar.com Solar PV Solar PV (photovoltaic) is a technology that directly converts sunlight to DC electricity through the use of semiconductors. They work through the principle of the photoelectric effect which was first observed by Heinrich Hertz in 1887. This principle was only understood in 1905 when Albert Einstein published a paper regarding how it works, which eventually won him a Nobel Prize in 1921. PV modules (or more commonly referred to as solar panels) are made up of semiconductors, which gives them their photoelectric properties.
  17. 17. 1.5 Solar PV www.andalsolar.com Solar PV Solar PV (photovoltaic) is a technology that directly converts sunlight to DC electricity through the use of semiconductors. They work through the principle of the photoelectric effect which was first observed by Heinrich Hertz in 1887. This principle was only understood in 1905 when Albert Einstein published a paper regarding how it works, which eventually won him a Nobel Prize in 1921. PV modules (or more commonly referred to as solar panels) are made up of semiconductors, which gives them their photoelectric properties.
  18. 18. 1.5 Solar PV www.andalsolar.com Advantages of Solar PV Technology-based Decentralized Energy Generation Solar PV, on the other hand, is technology- based. This means it can only improve over time. This improvement will not only be with its quality and efficiency but also with its cost. Of all the other energy sources, solar PV is the only energy source that can be implemented as a decentralized energy source.
  19. 19. 1.5 Solar PV www.andalsolar.com Growth of Solar PV

