Highway Earth Automotive Magazine 2017 by Evan Klein

HIGHWAY No.4 MAGAZINE / SUMMER 2017
HIGHWAY EARTH | 3 I’D LIKE TO THANK EVERYBODY for coming to another year of Highway Earth. Putting this magazine together ...
4 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM CONTRIBUTORS LIONEL BEBBINGTON Lionel is an Award-win- ning Content Director, Art Director and Desi...
HIGHWAY EARTH | 7 REARVIEW MIRROR LOOKING BACK AT 2016 There’s a reason more people trust Hagerty with the cars they love....
8 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM REARVIEW MIRROR Each year we get an eclectic mix of cars. Everyone is welcome, old and new. Even th...
HIGHWAY EARTH | 11 EVAN KLEIN SEA AND SAND1963 ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 10 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM
12 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 13 ART RUSSELL HAS A 1963 ALFA GIULIA, Art says calmly that it only took him 20 ye...
14 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 15 to be on the sand. Matthew and Scarlet sat in the car, the paparazzi was so bad...
16 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 17 Thank you Topline Equestrian center, Topanga Cyn. for let- ting us stable the A...
18 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 19 I wasn’t too worried about Art’s driving, while at the house he showed us his o...
20 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM EVAN KLEIN EXERCISE YOUR MOBILITY 1961 AUSTIN HEALEY BUGEYE SPRITE MK1 HIGHWAY EARTH | 21
22 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM WE ZIP UP AND DOWN SUNSET, STOPPING AT ANDANTE FOR A CUP OF JOE GOING MOBILE Today we’re hitting t...
HIGHWAY EARTH | 25 BIG MONEY Tony’s replaced the electrical on it, rebuilt the rear suspension, and has had it running for...
26 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 27 IT’S PERSONAL It speaks to him on a personal level, its not perfect, its not sh...
28 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM PURE BUGEYE Tony Ly has sold over 3000 cars. Has 2 MGA’s in his garage and a Bugeye Sprite. He con...
30 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 31 IT ALL STARTED WHEN I RECEIVED a phone call from a good old friend of mine. “He...
32 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 33 way as it meanders gently past Santa Clarita through the Vasquez Rocks County P...
34 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 35 Marilyn was the last car I picked up and I was elated to get her home. I prompt...
36 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 37 Packard replied “since we have no sales literature yet, tell him to just “Ask T...
HIGHWAY EARTH | 39 When asked about dependability, Packard replied “Ask the man that owns one” 38 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM
HIGHWAY EARTH | 41 EVAN KLEIN GO SPEED RACER With 50,000 horsepower the Mach 5 was able to leap tall buildings in a single...
42 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 43 Built by Speed’s dad Pop’s, the Mach 5 had 7 special tricks up its sleeve to gi...
44 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 45 MAKE MY DAY 1933 SINGER EVAN KLEIN THE MCKORMICK AUCTION in Palm Springs was al...
46 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 47 Sunday morning, 8:00am we met in Century City, the skys were grey from June glo...
EVAN KLEIN the BEL-AIR JOB 1986 911 CARRERA HIGHWAY EARTH | 49
HIGHWAY EARTH | 5150 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM MULHOLLAND, ANGELES CREST, SUNSET, BEL AIR. Bel Air, yes, Bel Air. We spend hour...
52 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 53 the triangle, opposing traffic has to stop, but always make sure to hit your bl...
54 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM AFTER A DAY OF DRIVING STOP BY THE BEL-AIR HOTEL FOR A CIVILIZED CUP OF TEA. HIGHWAY EARTH | 55
HIGHWAY EARTH | 57 We’re now approaching a sweep at Dolo Way, a left followed by a sweep right, a short straight sweep lef...
58 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM EVAN KLEIN Dennis Glavis has been bringing Morgan’s to the US since 2002. MORGAN WEST WHERE MORGAN...
60 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM IF YOU EVER WANTED a Morgan, or owned a Morgan there is only one place to go. In 2002 Dennis Glavi...
62 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM MARATHON OF SHOWS ON ANY GIVEN WEEKEND SCOTT MARTIN IS A CARSHOWAHOLIC. If there’s an event Scott ...
Highway Earth Automotive Magazine 2017 by Evan Klein

  HIGHWAY No.4 MAGAZINE / SUMMER 2017
  2. 2. HIGHWAY EARTH | 3 I’D LIKE TO THANK EVERYBODY for coming to another year of Highway Earth. Putting this magazine together is our gift to you as a way of saying “thanks”, without your support we couldn’t do it. Probably one of my favorite parts of the show is registration. At the beginning of every show I lay in bed at night wondering what types of cars are coming, you never know, it’s always a surprise. I’m alerted on email when someone registers, Ding, the email alert goes off, it’s a 37 Packard, Ding, another email, a Jaguar XK120R competition car, Ding, a custom Avanti. I run to the wife, an Avanti is coming! She looks at me… What’s an Avanti? As the list grows we start to pull cars for the magazine, its not easy, everyday new people are registering. Am I choosing the right cars, where are we going to shoot them, If I could, I’d shoot all the cars. All cars are special and I think this issue features a fun selection. The shoots this year took us from Beverly Hills, Malibu, Echo park to the top of Bel Air. And if you’re worried, no cars were hurt in the shooting of theses stories. Enjoy the show, share your stories, and thanks for coming! Evan Klein EDITOR’S NOTE WELCOME TO ISSUE FOUR NOW ON VIEW For more information visit petersen.org/ferrari 6060 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90036 In the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery presented by SEEING RED Scott Williamson Photodesign Studios
  3. 3. 4 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM CONTRIBUTORS LIONEL BEBBINGTON Lionel is an Award-win- ning Content Director, Art Director and Designer with over 20 years of experience in both tradi- tional and custom publi- cation design. His publication expertise involves everything from story concept development to final design execution—including full-scale shoot production. His real joy though, is being able to work with great people to tell stories that are meaningful and engaging. What a joy to be able to collaborate with Evan again on another issue of the magazine! lionelbebbington.com NEIL THOMAS Neil Thomas founded West Coast Auto Appraisals (thecarap- praiser.com) in 1993 after years selling classic cars, Roll-Roy- ces, and Jaguars. Born and raised in Bristol, England, Thomas nonetheless professes a particular fondness for American musclecars from the ’60s and ’70s. “I live, breathe, and dream cars,” he says. “I am very lucky that my work is my passion!” SCOTT MARTIN Scott “carshowaholic” Martin was raised on cars, had multiple cars even before he could drive and has docu- mented thousands of cars, trucks and motor- cycles in his career as an automotive photojour- nalist. A fixture at local and National car shows and events, he is dedicated to the preservation and enhancement of the automotive industry and the collector car hobby. A member and participant in SEMA and Petersen Automotive Museum, Scott is always looking for new ways to inform the public about developments in the automotive community. Follow Scott on Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr & Flickr @carshowalic and Facebook at www.facebook.com/sroscott NAVIGATE ISSUE FOUR 10 30 44 58 20 40 48 PLUS: REARVIEW MIRROR 07 | SCOTT MARTIN’S ADVENTURE 62
  4. 4. HIGHWAY EARTH | 7 REARVIEW MIRROR LOOKING BACK AT 2016 There’s a reason more people trust Hagerty with the cars they love. We make the experience of owning classics better, with insurance, valuation tools, an award-winning magazine and more–all created by people who share your passion for cars. Drive with us. Hagerty.com | 800-922-4050 | Local Agent Hagerty determines final risk acceptance. All coverage is subject to policy provisions and availability. Hagerty is a registered trademark of The Hagerty Group, LLC. ©2017 The Hagerty Group, LLC. Vehicle make and model names and logos are property of their respective owners and their inclusion does not imply sponsorship of or affiliation with Hagerty or any of its products or services. I LOVE SHOOTING ALL OF US TOGETHER. It’s that Where’s Waldo kind of moment, when I get home I zoom in a million per- cent and see all of us smiling and waving. Its pretty amazing that we all find time to be here, schedules are crazy, work is busy, but somehow, we still find time to do the things we love. We’ll keep doing this as long as the park allows. Even the Rangers have a good time. Franklin Canyon is a special place, hidden away from the rush of the city, a place where you can still see deer and coy- otes roaming. Once, I even spotted, a very rare beetle, while jogging on a wooded trail I came upon Paul McCartney and his wife out for a morning hike, I jogged past qui- etly, we exchanged “good mornings”, and continued past. Franklin canyon will al- ways be Andy Griffiths Mayberry, but every now and then I still get surprised. HE A part of Highway Earth tradition is the photo raffle, everyone that registers is given a raffle ticket, we have the drawing at noon, and 4-5 lucky cars get to be photographed.
  5. 5. 8 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM REARVIEW MIRROR Each year we get an eclectic mix of cars. Everyone is welcome, old and new. Even the Boy Scouts get in on the fun helping with coordination and judging. The VW bus, its electric.
  6. 6. HIGHWAY EARTH | 11 EVAN KLEIN SEA AND SAND1963 ALFA ROMEO GIULIA 10 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM
  7. 7. 12 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 13 ART RUSSELL HAS A 1963 ALFA GIULIA, Art says calmly that it only took him 20 years to restore his Giulia. He purchased it in 1991 as a project in boxes, breaking his first rule of never buying a car in pieces, it was a time when you found cars by word of mouth, before the internet, this was the best he could find at the time. Art says he wasn’t intimidated, by profession he’s an engineer, designing models for Revell, and even models for The Spirit of America. So how hard could an Alfa be? I asked Art what part of the restoration gave him the most trouble, “it was those little clips for the rocker panel chrome strips” , I laughed, I’m having the same problem with mine. The motor and gearbox were rebuilt prior to his restoration, a 1600 with single weber, and 5 speed box. Omega Motorsports and Evanspeed complteted the tuning. Lets just say there was a lot of sanding involved. Since the restoration he’s got no problem taking it on trips, go- ing to the Alfa National convention, Concorso Italiano in Monte- rey, even bring some awards home along the way. Any problems? Well, the brakes froze on the first trip around the block, had to walk home. His little Giulia has even found her way into the movie business for a Dolce Gabbana advertisment, once getting a call to be with Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansen, shooting at Zuma beach they laid sheet after sheet of plywood allowing the car With hat and gloves the Alfa effortlessly cruises the Malibu coastline.
  8. 8. 14 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 15 to be on the sand. Matthew and Scarlet sat in the car, the paparazzi was so bad they kept Scarlet covered the whole time, only catching glimpses of her ankles. I was excited to spend the day shooting with Art, luckily Giulia was our star today. I had a couple locations in mind. We took off for Malibu, first stopping at a horse stable in Topanga canyon. I want- ed a vintage 1960’s advertising feel, thinking what would Alfa have done? I had an address but hadn’t spoke to anyone yet…. And you know how that can go. Fortunately we were in luck. We showed up with our Alfa’s and begged for a little time,the stable was very nice and gave us a ½ hour, we used the full ½ hour and of course we invited them to the show. I shot front ¾’s in front of the barn, verticals and horizontals from a few different angles, switched to rear ¾’s, and then interior details, I try to shoot as much as possible, I may not use all the shots but its better to have them than not. The Alfa is a pleasure to shoot, her simple elegance compliments the lo- cation, and those Pininfarina lines are so graceful with perfect pro- portions finding the right angle is easy, the ½ hour went very quick. Art’s attention to detail ran through out the restoration right down to every name- plate and sticker. HERE BY THE SEA AND SAND EVERYTHING GOES AS PLANNED
  9. 9. 16 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 17 Thank you Topline Equestrian center, Topanga Cyn. for let- ting us stable the Alfa for a few quick shots.
  10. 10. 18 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 19 I wasn’t too worried about Art’s driving, while at the house he showed us his other Alfa, a pristine 1972 GTV race car, I figured if he could run Willow Springs, he can run PCH without a hitch. There’s a great run past Pepperdine on PCH giving a great view of the coast- line. I’ll be shooting car to car with Art following us, I’ll be shoot- ing from the trunk of my Giulia Super, We U Turned into Coral Cyn. using the stop light as our starting point and head back up, south on PCH. We accelerate quickly from the light, one advantage from riding in the trunk is that I get to hear both our motors, and If you pace it just right you get a perfect background free of traffic. We ran a few runs shooting from the trunk and a few more runs shooting out of the passenger side window for the rear ¾ shots. Our other location for the statics was the beach overlook. Only to find a TMZ tour bus parked there, the TMZ driver when seeing 2 vintage Alfa’s had no problem in pulling a few feet forward. Black cars can be a little tricky, I added an extra strobe overhead to fill shadows, just giving it the highlight it needed. Art was quite the gentleman letting me shoot and shoot, and shoot, he did a fantastic job with his restoration, right down to the stickers in the engine bay. Giulia’s are appreciating every day in val- ue, I asked what the future holds for the Giulia, well, I’ve got 3 sons, and 3 cars. I’ll let them decide. HE THE GIULIA’S SIMPLE ELEGANCE IS TESTAMENT TO PININFARINA’S GENIUS Art has 2 Alfas, the Giulia and a GTV race car, you have to be prepared for every occasion.
  11. 11. 20 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM EVAN KLEIN EXERCISE YOUR MOBILITY 1961 AUSTIN HEALEY BUGEYE SPRITE MK1 HIGHWAY EARTH | 21
  12. 12. 22 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM WE ZIP UP AND DOWN SUNSET, STOPPING AT ANDANTE FOR A CUP OF JOE GOING MOBILE Today we’re hitting the Silver- lake/Echo park area. We zip up and down Sunset. Stopping at Andante for a cup of joe. Hitting Gentlemen’s Breakfast, a vintage eyewear store, Umami burger for a bite of lunch. The automobile represent mobility, today we’re going mobile. HIGHWAY EARTH | 23
  13. 13. HIGHWAY EARTH | 25 BIG MONEY Tony’s replaced the electrical on it, rebuilt the rear suspension, and has had it running for about a month now. He’s taken it to Angeles Crest without a prob- lem. The car is meant to be used. It’s an extension of his lifestyle. For not being a big money car, he can pull up anywhere and it puts a smile on peoples faces. Nobody knows what it is, but they know they like it. 24 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM
  14. 14. 26 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 27 IT’S PERSONAL It speaks to him on a personal level, its not perfect, its not shiny, that’s ok, it calls to him. He does his very best to keep the tradition. He says of course there are things that need at- tention, and that’s the personal relationship he develops with the car, doing the work himself, that’s the reward and pride he takes in owning the car. IT SPEAKS TO HIM ON A PERSONAL LEVEL. IT’S NOT PERFECT, IT’S NOT SHINY, THAT’S OK, IT CALLS TO HIM
  15. 15. 28 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM PURE BUGEYE Tony Ly has sold over 3000 cars. Has 2 MGA’s in his garage and a Bugeye Sprite. He considers the Bugeye the bookend of car collections, the cheapest car you could buy with the biggest bang for the buck. He’s had about 20 Bugeyes, this Bugeye is a pure specimen, never wrecked, nev- er raced, and no rust. He found this one using the Recycler in Wrightwood, that’s the desert. Same owner 33 years, black plate car. It took 5 minutes for him to say “I want it”. HIGHWAY EARTH | 29
  16. 16. 30 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 31 IT ALL STARTED WHEN I RECEIVED a phone call from a good old friend of mine. “Hey Neil, I heard about this car collection for sale in Lancaster, are you interested?” And being the car guy that I am, I naturally said, “Yes, of course I am interested.” As it turns out the executor of an estate was selling off a bunch of very old cars that belonged to his grandfather who had passed away, he could not remember specifically what was there, but there was a total of eight or nine vehicles, couple of them were tractors, some early Ford Model A’s, a Chevy pick up and a Packard. I thought “Nothing really that sets my heart on fire”, to be honest I am mostly into 1960’s and 1970’s sports cars, so Mod- el A’s and tractors does not really do it for me, but hey a Chevy pickup is always fun especially if it has “patina” and who knows the Packard maybe cool? Lancaster is located about 70 miles North East of Los Angeles, in an area also known as the Antelope Valley, and BTW I have never seen an Antelope there. The drive is quite pretty along the 14 High- EVAN KLEIN NEIL THOMAS Originally sold at Thompson Motor Co. Marilyn is reunited with her Beverly Hills roots. CRUISING WITH MARILYN 1937 PACKARD 120
  17. 17. 32 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 33 way as it meanders gently past Santa Clarita through the Vasquez Rocks County Park, the terrain is rugged as it is beautiful, you pass through the Sierra Pelona Mountains, dropping down into Acton then climb up again to the crest of the San Gabriel Mountains at a height of 3200 feet. The highway then descends into the Antelope Valley with quite a spectacular view of the Mojave Desert. A few miles into the valley I exit the freeway and after a few lefts and rights, a couple of dirt tracks, I pull up outside a fairly innocuous looking home sat on an acre of land, with a bunch of old garages situated haphazardly on the property and a very large steel garage behind a very rickety old wooden fence. I was greeted by a friendly elderly lady who took me to the big garage, the door was rolled up and covered in a thick layer of dust were a bunch of cars, trucks, and tractors. The tractors were of a 1950’s American vintage, they had been restored but not to a very high quality, a 1958 Chevy Apache pickup with a not so desirable long bed and a poor amateur paint job, a 1921 Ford Model T Pha- eton languishing in the back was kind of cool, but it was so tall and big and just not that practical. There was a nice 1931 Ford Model A pick up truck, this was somewhat interesting, it had a good look about it, and behind it a half restored Model A sedan painted in a particularly unattractive baby brown color with bright green wire wheels. Tucked in the corner was a 1937 Packard, but unfortunate- ly a pretty dull semi gloss black 4 door sedan and completely miss- ing the interior. I was a little bit disappointed, I had high hopes of unearthing a real gem of a Packard coupe or convertible, but I had been thwarted. Oh well chalk it up to “If you don’t look you won’t find” I thanked the lady for showing me the cars and said that nothing was particularly lighting my fire. “But don’t you want to see Marilyn?” “Marilyn?” I retorted, “Yes Marilyn, she is my favor- ite.” She whispered. The old lady lead me up the garden path and I was secretly hoping it was not figuratively as it was literally. We stopped at the main house garage; she fumbled with a big bunch of keys and finally opened up the garage door and boom! There she was “Marilyn!” this 1937 Packard 8 120 Convertible. I let out a gasp of excitement, “Ok my fire is officially lit and blazing away!” Now I don’t know much pre war cars, but I immediately fell in love with Marilyn, She was beautiful she had such a presence, big wide white wall tires, sweeping front fenders that drop elegantly down into the huge running boards, the radiator shell that is canted back at just the right angle, established the 120 model as one of the most revered Packards. I wanted her, “She has to be mine.” I said to myself. The only problem was all the cars had to be sold in one package. The executor was living on the other side of the country and did not want to deal with trying to sell the cars individually… Damn Marilyn was not going to be mine without a bit of courting! So after a bit of back and forth a deal was struck and I bought the whole lot. I hauled each car one by one back to Beverly Hills on my trailer, went through the Herculean task of selling the rest of the unwanted bit part actors so I could keep hold of the movie star. Now I don’t know much about pre war cars, but I immediately fell in love with Marilyn, She was beautiful she had presence. THE 120 MODEL IS ONE OF THE MOST REVERED PACKARDS. I WANTED HER.
  18. 18. 34 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 35 Marilyn was the last car I picked up and I was elated to get her home. I promptly enlisted the help of my friend Tony, who went through the car, rebuilt the complete braking system, flushed the fuel system and rebuilt the single Stromberg carburetor. Af- ter a few weeks of driving her and getting to know the various id- iosyncrasies I have to say the Packard continually impresses me. The engine is incredibly quiet with quite a sufficient amount of torque, the transmission is a buttery smooth 3 speed all syncho affair with a light progressive clutch, and the brakes are amaz- ingly strong and you never feel scared that you will never stop, and in the handling department she also surprises, very little body roll in the turns and feels solid and surefooted, Surprisingly the steering is remarkably light and easy considering there is no power assistance. Not bad for 80 years old! The Pre War Packards were a big deal, if you owned a Packard you were someone who appreciated the finer things in life. This was the best of America in the early 20th century. In 1902 James W. Packard’s secretary brought to his attention a letter from “a man who wants information about the dependability of Packard.” Mr. I have to say the Packard continually impresses me. The en- gine is incredibly quiet with quite a sufficient amount of torque, the transmission is a but- tery smooth 3 speed all syncho affair with a light progressive clutch.
  19. 19. 36 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 37 Packard replied “since we have no sales literature yet, tell him to just “Ask The Man Who Owns One!” and so it became the famous Packard slogan for the next 45 years. The previous caretaker had owned Marilyn since 1968 according to the pink slip, which co-incidentally was the year I was born, so already in my mind this was a match made in heaven. I enjoy the fact that Marilyn is not perfect, the paint is dull, with chips and scars, I love her warts and all, and importantly I am not scared to drive the old girl. The part I love about owning this car the most, is reaction she garners from people in their twilight years. At car shows they stop dead in their tracks, they carefully circle Marilyn taking in the view, and break out in to a Cheshire cat grin. My 85 year old next door neighbor was thrilled to go for a ride in the car, you can see their faces light up like a little kid that has seen their favorite car as a child, you can imagine them with their noses pressed up against the Packard showroom window staring longingly at the cars, making a pact with themselves “One day I will have a car like that” before being chased off by the window cleaner for messing up his windows with their grubby little hands. There is something very special about that beaming smile across an old mans face. Now that Marilyn is mine, I feel like I have a sense of duty, I have to maintain her, protect her, but importantly I have to show her off. Sadly the circle of guys that remember these cars as a kid is a circle that is becoming smaller and smaller, the younger generation of car guys need to be exposed to the excellence of prewar American cars, so in turn they will learn to appreciate, desire, dream and continue the legacy of the Marilyn’s of this world. I stepped out of my com- fort zone when I bought a Packard, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Ask The Kid That Owns One! HE Now that Marilyn is mine, I feel like I have a sense of duty, I have to maintain her, protect her, but importantly I have to show her off.
  20. 20. HIGHWAY EARTH | 39 When asked about dependability, Packard replied “Ask the man that owns one” 38 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM
  21. 21. HIGHWAY EARTH | 41 EVAN KLEIN GO SPEED RACER With 50,000 horsepower the Mach 5 was able to leap tall buildings in a single bound. AT 10AM OUR SECOND grade teacher Mrs. Adams would take our class of 30 outside. We were told to run to the top of the hill and back. 30 scrambling kids. I waited all morning, my shoes were tied tight, the flag dropped, I fought for lead position. One day you were the Mach 5, other days Racer X, and some days the GRX, the fastest car ever made, so fast drivers must be sprayed with a special aerosol to keep the fear away. Speed Racer was created in 1967, running from 67-68 with 52 animated episodes. American voices by Peter Fernandez as Speed and Racer X, as we of course all know was Speeds older brother. Corinne Orr as Trixie, Mom Racer, Chim Chim and various other female characters. The Mach 5 we have with us today is from The Petersen Muse- um. It’s the prototype created for the Child Safety Network used 1967 MACH 5 40 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM
  22. 22. 42 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 43 Built by Speed’s dad Pop’s, the Mach 5 had 7 special tricks up its sleeve to give it the leading edge. as a promotional tool on a national auto safety tour. While the animated Mach 5 was claimed to have 50,000 horsepower this ver- sion has 400 horsepower coming from a 327, 4 speed gearbox, Saginau Trans Axle with air bags, rack and pinion steering, disc brakes in the front and drums in the rear. A radar test put it at 135mph in 3rd with an estimated 185. Don’t try this at home folks. Speed’s Dad “Pop’s built the Mach 5 and incorporated some pretty cool tricks, The steering wheel has 7 buttons… button A activates special jacks allowing the car to jumping and repairs, button B was creat- ed by Sparky, special grip tires for slippery surfaces, button C, releases powerful rotary saws enabling the car to slice through any and all obstacles., button D seals the cock- pit making it safe from bullets and airtight, button E gives Speed Hi Powered head- lights, F allows for underwater driving, re- leasing oxygen and raising the periscope, G is the homing robot that can relay messages or provide pictures of the terrain. Maybe the museum will let us press a few buttons to see what’s working, if we ask really nice. It was Speed Racer, Ultraman and the Bananna Splits that we rushed home too after school. I never thought Speed would have had such an influence. Even today, as I pull out onto Sunset, I can hear the theme music starting, except I’ve only got one button on my steering wheel, the horn…. And even the Mach 5 didn’t have one of these, so watch out Speed! HE
  23. 23. 44 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 45 MAKE MY DAY 1933 SINGER EVAN KLEIN THE MCKORMICK AUCTION in Palm Springs was already under full swing when Ron entered. He had always wanted an MGTC and when he saw this one, un-restored, in pieces cross the auction block his hand went right up, the hammer fell and it was his. There was just one problem, it wasn’t an MG. Ron had just bought a 1933 Singer Nine Sports…. What’s a Singer? As Ron learned, Singer was a British motor car company that made its first vehicle in the 1800’s, basically a 3 wheeled motor- ized bicycle. The Nine Sports was introduced in 1932 after the Le- Mans styling of the day. Ron’s car had the 4 cylinder 9 horsepower motor, 4 speeds, though not very fast with a top speed of around 40 mph was actually quite good on gas. Stuck with the task of restoration he turned to Morgan West, Ron laughs that he would send a check a month of $300, and they would do $300 worth of work, they never got ahead of the checkbook and 8 years later Green Wings was reborn. Ron enjoys the car today with his son Daniel as the navigator, taking her to shows and rallys. Only a handful of Nine Sports are in the states, the odd’s of seeing another are slim. He recalls of the time he blew a head gasket and had to flatbed it home, saying “it’s gone faster on the flatbed than it ever has on the road”. Part of the Highway Earth tradition is to award a photo shoot and article in our magazine for our early registers contest, after seeing Ron’s entry I knew he’d be the one. Winner Winner Chicken din- ner, I just like saying that, I announced it online so it would be a surprise and followed up with a phone call, Ron said the car runs great and was up for our adventure. Living close to Beverly Hills I suggested we go to Rodeo Drive for some driving and beauty shots. Green Wings would look right at home. In the early morning we cruise up Rodeo with a blistering 9hp.
  24. 24. 46 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 47 Sunday morning, 8:00am we met in Century City, the skys were grey from June gloom. I was in my Giulia, Ron followed in Green Wings. The streets were empty, not a car in sight, perfect. We stopped at the base of Rodeo on Wilshire, I prepped my cam- era and climbed into the trunk, the light turned green and we moved up Rodeo. She looked beautiful through the lens. I could hear all 9 horsepower pulling her up the hill. As I was shooting I though to myself, hmm, its an English car, the steering wheel is on the left, I can’t see Ron, lets do it again from the other an- gle. Around the block we went and up Rodeo. Much better! I can see Ron driving now. I shot wide and close up, not a single car on the roads, I couldn’t have asked for any thing else, well except for one more pass, lets get a shot dead on, this might make for a great Cover, around the block we went down Beverly, taking a right on Wilshire, and up Rodeo… until… a pair of Beverly Hills finest on motorcycles zooms up behind us with lights and sirens singing. Don’t move! The officer takes a picture of me in the back of the Giulia, license and registration. What’s going on, are we getting a ticket? “A ticket? You’re lucky you’re not going to jail” We try to talk to them, they’re not listening. There are now 4 officers on the scene. They tell us to stay put, they break out their book, looking for things to charge us with, we see them laughing. I must say the officers were rude and demeaning, they treated us as criminals. We weren’t street racing, we were taking pictures on Rodeo drive, in Los Angeles, the film capitol of the world. We have a 1933 Sing- er, one of only 2 in the US, ooohhh, looks like you’re tags have expired, we cant have that… We’re going to have to impound your car. Really? They wouldn’t let us flat bed the car home. I was more worried about Ron’s car being towed and stored in some impound lot, who knows what could happen. They proceeded to write me a ticket for riding in the back of my car, doing 15mph in a 25, my driver, a ticket for allowing me to ride in the back of my car, and Ron, a ticket for expired registration. This turned into a very ex- pensive Sunday, and with the Singer being taken away, our day of shooting was over. I still feel horrible, but sometimes you have to make lemonade outta lemons, and you know what, we got some fantastic shots before being stopped, and a “you won’t believe” story for Monday morning. HE Only 2 of these exist in the States, Do you really have to impound it?
  25. 25. EVAN KLEIN the BEL-AIR JOB 1986 911 CARRERA HIGHWAY EARTH | 49
  26. 26. HIGHWAY EARTH | 5150 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM MULHOLLAND, ANGELES CREST, SUNSET, BEL AIR. Bel Air, yes, Bel Air. We spend hours driving, and spend our hard earned cash on the cars we drive. We make a point of enjoying the drive. Mulholland is famous for its long stretch on top of the mountain with its epics views, Angeles Crest is great, but who wants to really drive that far. And Sunset, was made famous for “Dead Mans Curve”. I got a ticket there once, Officer said I was doing 42 mph. I’m getting a ticket for doing 42?? Yeah this is dead mans curve. So my go to street now, Bel Air. Its very civilized you know. Now don’t tell anyone… and you don’t have to go fast to enjoy our cars. I gave my friend Ken a call with his 1986 911 Car- rera, Ken’s a driving instructor for the BMW and Porsche club. I thought it’d be perfect for our little excursion. And a good excuse for me to photograph a Carrera. Thanks Ken!! I must also say we never broke any speed limits while shooting. We were very responsible. We entering at the East Gate off Sunset at Beverly Glen, taking our first left onto Bellagio. Its an uphill right then left, if the afternoon it can be challeng- ing with the sun in your eyes, you pick up speed quickly heading to the first stop sign at Copa De Oro, veer right and prepare for your first left at THE BACK ROADS OF BEL AIR ARE A HIDDEN GEM. ENTER AT YOUR OWN RISK.
  27. 27. 52 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM HIGHWAY EARTH | 53 the triangle, opposing traffic has to stop, but always make sure to hit your blinkers, we’re back onto Bellagio heading down to Stone Canyon. Its downhill and rough, hang on, a lot of people take the first left, don’t do it! Stay right on Stone Canyon, it’s a short straight through a fantastic tree canopy. Another triangle with a stop sign, I recommend “stopping!”.This is where you take a left onto Chalon. Bellagio and Chalon parallel each other, but I find Chalon has less traffic and more engaging. Now step on the gas, you’re heading uphill, watch the bump before you start into a series of hairpins and switchbacks. You don’t have to go fast, you’re in a low gear, nose is pointing up, you’re starting to grin. Sweep right, then left, then right, a short straight with a dip passing Carcassonne Rd,. How come no one ever mentioned this road? Hey! Eyes on the road, another bump on the right before you turn in, You may notice that all the streets have Italian names, Bel Air founder Alphonzo Bell’s wife choose the names in 1923.
  28. 28. 54 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM AFTER A DAY OF DRIVING STOP BY THE BEL-AIR HOTEL FOR A CIVILIZED CUP OF TEA. HIGHWAY EARTH | 55
  29. 29. HIGHWAY EARTH | 57 We’re now approaching a sweep at Dolo Way, a left followed by a sweep right, a short straight sweep left into another uphill run bringing us to Sarbonne Rd. I find after this Chalon starts to become more congested, best to just enjoy the views. Now with all driving in the city you’ve got obstacles, trash can Tuesday, ce- ment mixers and dump trucks, moving vans, gard- ners with the occasional food truck, celebrities, and the tourist. The tourist being the most dangerest obstacle of all. Tourist stop… tourist u turn, tour- ist are lost. Now I’m not going to let on too much, but, with careful mapping you can find your way all the way up to Mulholland if you need another dose of driving. After a few runs up and down, take a break, go to the Bel Air Hotel. Have a coffee or tea. You can’t do this on Mulholland. Have fun, you don’t need to be dangerous, please don’t go too crazy , and remember “you didn’t have to drive all the way to Angeles Crest, and maybe you’ll see Jennifer Aniston having a coffee too. HE 56 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM
  30. 30. 58 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM EVAN KLEIN Dennis Glavis has been bringing Morgan’s to the US since 2002. MORGAN WEST WHERE MORGANS GET THEIR WINGS HIGHWAY EARTH | 59
  31. 31. 60 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM IF YOU EVER WANTED a Morgan, or owned a Morgan there is only one place to go. In 2002 Dennis Glavis opened Morgan West, 1 of 3 dealerships in the US. Today 14 , with 56 worldwide. Morgan West covers every- thing Morgan, from 3 wheelers to 4 wheel- ers, old and new. On our visit today Dennis has 2 very rare unrestored original Super Sports, a Low body and I body version, he says the last time he had a Super Sport was Ralph Laurens low body 15 years ago. Its not uncommon to find Peter Fonda or Leno hanging here. , Dennis gives us a full tour, a dealership loaded with Morgans, including a 1 of 5 “Skimpy” from 1953, a hot rodded stripped down version used for racing. He say’s 80-90% of his sales head out of state or oversea’s. Down the street is the resto- ration shop. The resto shop always stays busy looking after about 120 3 wheelers, there’s a chrome one on the lift going to a farmer in the mid-west. The future looks bright for Morgan, the government has fi- nally passed a small car manufacture’s act allowing 4 wheelers back in the states. We’ve always had 3 wheelers, and now new 4 wheelers will be here in 2018. If you’re looking for a Morgan call Morgan West, 3 wheelers are starting at 50 thou- sand going to about 74 for polished alu- minum special editions, 4 wheelers $80- 115,000. I had a chance to take a 3 wheeler out, just simply fun-tastic,. You’re liter- ally flying through traffic 6 inches off the ground, and not once was I stopped and asked to show my pilots license. Gentle- men, please fasten your safety belts. HE HIGHWAY EARTH | 61
  32. 32. 62 | EVANKLEINFILMS.COM MARATHON OF SHOWS ON ANY GIVEN WEEKEND SCOTT MARTIN IS A CARSHOWAHOLIC. If there’s an event Scott is there. For Scott it all started in 2014 when he innocently visit- ed and documented 4 car shows in one day. 2015, 5 shows, and 2016, 6 shows in 1 day. 2017, He’s going for it 11 shows. With cam- era in hand and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia supplied by Auto Gallery he carefully plans his adventure. Just the logistics alone pro- vide challenge enough. Lets go for a ride. Starting early Saturday first hitting Do- nut Derelicts in Huntington beach, next Cars and Coffee in Aliso Viejo, onto Lam- borghini of Newport beach where locals line the streets with their cameras waiting to capture the passing exotics. A highlight is the Edelbrock open house and Vic’s ga- rage, filled with unique classic and custom rides. With the clock ticking he heads off to The Endless Summer car show in Her- mosa Beach next to the pier, a homespun car show full of classics, specialty and modified cars, including even 6 Deloreans. Next stop Simi Valley for The Coachmen monthly car show and cruise at Simi Valley Town Center. Determined to hit my record of 7 car shows in one day, I decided to go for it and drive across town to Petersen Automotive Museum on the Miracle Mile for the unveiling of the new McLaren 720S. The same McLaren we’ll have at the High- way Earth show this year. Sunday morning takes him to Malibu for the Vintage Car Show, This is where you get museum-quality cars at a local car show. Then hopping over the hill to Su- percar Sunday at Westfield Promenade in Woodland Hills. Drawing celebrities such as Jay Leno, Jeff Dunham, Bruce Meyer and Caitlyn Jenner. Heading off to show 10, the Exotic and Classic Autos show in Pacific Palisades, a mix of new Porsche’s, restored Volkswagens, a Packard or two and every- one else’s daily classic drivers. Wrapping up the adventure brings him to show 11. Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance. It is an awesome property surprisingly set in the middle of Beverly Hills built by oil tycoon Edward L. Doheny in just 18 months. Quite a remarkable achievement for 1928, or anytime really. I would like to say that dedication and tradition motivated me to do all this, but I think it might just be a case of downright craziness! Why else would anyone go out of their way to photograph and write about 11 shows over 2 days? Could it be that I love documenting all the amazing vehicles? or maybe I am just a carshowaholic. Here’s to 14 shows in 2 days in 2018! HE The Los Angeles weekend is filled with car shows, its not uncommon to find Scott at all of them. SCOTT MARTIN Saving you time, money & aggravation! PH 818/430/7266 AutoBrokerScott@Gmail.com P.O.BOX 8504 / CALABASAS / CA / 91372 Twitter: @carshowaholic Instagram: carshowaholic Facebook: facebook.com/sroscott SCOTT MARTIN

×