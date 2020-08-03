Back-to-Normal Barometer- Wave 8: The Quest for Normalcy

-
From Fear to Acceptance, They’re Doing OK:
- Figured out their new normal – what works for them
- Lost interest in doing some normal activities while discovering some benefits of staying at home
- Second wave/surge feels different
Initial feeling was uncertainty
Now we know more – cleared some early assumptions
Summer, warmer temperatures aren’t slowing the virus
We aren’t developing herd immunity
This isn’t going away anytime soon
- Biggest surprise? They didn’t think it would last this long
And should have bought more cleaning supplies!
