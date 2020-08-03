Back-to-Normal Barometer- Wave 8: The Quest for Normalcy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE CHALLENGING QUEST FOR NORMALCY Public opinion insights from the July 22, 2020 “Back-to-Normal Barometer” RON BONJEAN, ...
CONTEXT: RESPONDENTSACTIVELY ENGAGE n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
SLIGHT INCREASESIN PAST-MONTH ACTIVITIES Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
WAVE 8 CONFIDENCE BACK TO EARLY APRIL’S WAVE 1 27% 22% 31% -4 -2 Confidence Barometer Future Expectations Current Conditio...
CONFIDENCE WEAKER IN COVID-HEAVY STATES 25% Confidence Barometer Future Expectations COVID-19 Heavy Wave 7: n=598, Back to...
39%52% 59% Personal Finances 42% 57% Potential to contract COVID-19 The U.S. Economy PERSONAL SOCIETAL MEDICAL $$$ +3 -3 -...
52% 59% Personal Finances 42% 57% Potential to contract COVID-19 The U.S. Economy PERSONAL SOCIETAL MEDICAL $$$ COVID-LIGH...
SLIGHTREBOUNDIN%WHO WOULD RETURNTOMORROW n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
READY OR NOT: STAY AT A HOTEL OR RESORT n=286, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
WITH ASSURANCES, 53% RETURN IN 3 MONTHS n=145, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
MEN MORE LIKELY TO TAKE PLEASURE TRIPS IF SCHOOLS OPEN n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
IN GENERAL, REMOTE LEARNING DOESN’T MAKE SEPT. TRAVEL LIKELIER n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
BUT…HIGHER-INCOME WOULD TRAVEL IN SEPT. WITH KIDS REMOTE LEARNING n=117, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
ECONOMICRECOVERYHINGESON CERTAINSECTORS n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
3-MONTH CHECK IN: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
FROM FEAR TO ACCEPTANCE, THEY’RE DOING OK • Figured out their new normal – what works for them • Lost interest in doing so...
Social Unrest & Travel
FEAR OFSOCIAL UNREST UNDERMININGGOP TRAVEL n=717, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
FEAROF SOCIALUNRESTUNDERMINING“READY TOGO” n=717, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
Immunity
NEARLY 1/3 THINK THEY HAVEIMMUNITY FROMCOVID-19 n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
THEYTHINK THEY’REIMMUNEBECAUSETHEYESCAPED GETTINGSICK n=179, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
Vaccines
7 IN 10PLAN TO BEVACCINATED n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
IF THEY WANT IT, ANDCAN GET IT, THEY’LL GET IT ASAP n=309, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
ONCE VACCINATED, THEIRBAGS AREPACKED n=423, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
ONE IN FOUR WOULD GET INOCULATED BYAIRLINE/HOTEL n=368, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
IN THE MEANTIME: SHUT DOWN COVID-HEAVY AREAS n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
VACCINATION IS NOT A SLAM-DUNK Sure, just like I get a flu shot every year I could save a life by getting vaccinated I’m n...
Schools
WHAT’S THE PLAN FOR SCHOOLS? • Frustration that plans are being communicated with short notice  “Schools are disorganized...
WIDE VARIETY OF APPROACHES Delayed start Choice of in- person or virtual 100% virtual Split schedules Teachers in school w...
DESIRED REASSURANCE MEASURES • Increased sanitization • Reduced student movement • Reduced seating in classrooms and other...
ONLINE DIAL TEST: A SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ALERTS PARENTS THAT SCHOOLS WILL RE-OPEN
GETTINGMOMENT-TO-MOMENT FEEDBACK • 55 parents of students in grades K-12 watched a three-minute video embedded in an onlin...
WHYDID MOMS PUSH BACK ON MASKS? “I don't like the thought of the kids having to wear masks and social distance basicallyal...
PARENTS WANT SCHOOLS TO RE-OPEN, ANDSAFETY IS KEY n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
CIVIC OBLIGATIONARGUMENTIS ONLYSOMEWHAT COMPELLING n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
THERE’S ONLY MODEST CONFIDENCE IN VIRTUAL EDUCATION n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
JUSTBECAUSESCHOOLS CLOSED MID-SEMESTERDOESN’T MEAN… n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
MORE SAY STUDENTS AREAT MORE RISK THAN TEACHERS n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
Supporting favorite businesses
MAJORITY ARE SUPPORTING FAVORITE BUSINESSES n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
MANY REASONS TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES n=333, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
MAJORITY SAY LOSING WAGES IS DETERRENT TO GETTING TESTED n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
THEY WOULD GET TESTED IF THEY COULD RELY ON PAID LEAVE n=367, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
TESTING – WHO WANTS ONE? • Little interest in getting tested  Discomfort of nasal swab  Unreliable results  Lack of ava...
Key sports insights
FOOTBALL FANS HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT THE UPCOMING SEASON I am concerned that we will not see fans in attendance at this sport...
NO FOOTBALL AS PAINFUL AS LOSS OF WHITE HOUSE 50%50% Which of the following would be more upsetting to you?* The president...
NEGATIVE IMPACT OF POSSIBLY NO FOOTBALL AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH The cancellation/modification/postponement of events in this s...
IMPACT OF FAN ABSENCE AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH 59% 54% 55% 56% 76% 65% 67% 58% Football Baseball Basketball Hockey Wave 7 Wave ...
GOLF PARTICIPATION MAINTAINS POSITIVE TREND Played golf within the past two weeks 27% 35% 32% 40% 59% 46% 54% 53% 8% 17% 1...
QUESTIONS • What questions do you have about these findings? • What do you want to ask in Wave 9?
RON BONJEAN, PARTNER, ROKK SOLUTIONS RICH THAU, PRESIDENT OF ENGAGIOUS JON LAST, PRESIDENT OF SPORTS & LEISURE RESEARCH GROUP GINA DERICKSON, RESEARCH DIRECTOR OF ENGAGIOUS
From Fear to Acceptance, They’re Doing OK:
- Figured out their new normal – what works for them
- Lost interest in doing some normal activities while discovering some benefits of staying at home
- Second wave/surge feels different
Initial feeling was uncertainty
Now we know more – cleared some early assumptions
Summer, warmer temperatures aren’t slowing the virus
We aren’t developing herd immunity
This isn’t going away anytime soon
- Biggest surprise? They didn’t think it would last this long
And should have bought more cleaning supplies!

Published in: News & Politics
  1. 1. THE CHALLENGING QUEST FOR NORMALCY Public opinion insights from the July 22, 2020 “Back-to-Normal Barometer” RON BONJEAN, PARTNER, ROKK SOLUTIONS RICH THAU, PRESIDENT OF ENGAGIOUS JON LAST, PRESIDENT OF SPORTS & LEISURE RESEARCH GROUP GINA DERICKSON, RESEARCH DIRECTOR OF ENGAGIOUS
  2. 2. CONTEXT: RESPONDENTSACTIVELY ENGAGE n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  3. 3. SLIGHT INCREASESIN PAST-MONTH ACTIVITIES Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  4. 4. WAVE 8 CONFIDENCE BACK TO EARLY APRIL’S WAVE 1 27% 22% 31% -4 -2 Confidence Barometer Future Expectations Current Conditions Wave 7: n=598, Back to Normal Barometer – July 8, 2020 Wave 8: n=576, Back to Normal Barometer – July 22, 2020 -1
  5. 5. CONFIDENCE WEAKER IN COVID-HEAVY STATES 25% Confidence Barometer Future Expectations COVID-19 Heavy Wave 7: n=598, Back to Normal Barometer – July 8, 2020 Wave 8: n=576, Back to Normal Barometer – July 22, 2020 28%COVID-19 Light Current Conditions 21% 24% 29% 33% “COVID-19 Heavy” states are slightly less confident in the country’s current status and prospects for the future.
  6. 6. 39%52% 59% Personal Finances 42% 57% Potential to contract COVID-19 The U.S. Economy PERSONAL SOCIETAL MEDICAL $$$ +3 -3 -3 MOST CONCERNS EASE SLIGHTLY IN WAVE 8 -2 Impact on leisure activities 55% Impact on American society UNREST The overall public health crisis *Percentage who said they are extremely concerned (top three box). Wave 7: n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020 Wave 8: n=576, Back to Normal Barometer – July 22, 2020 -2 -5
  7. 7. 52% 59% Personal Finances 42% 57% Potential to contract COVID-19 The U.S. Economy PERSONAL SOCIETAL MEDICAL $$$ COVID-LIGHT STATES ARE MORE CONCERNED Impact on leisure activities 55% Impact on American society UNREST The overall public health crisis *Percentage who said they are extremely concerned (top three box). Wave 7: n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 8, 2020 Wave 8: n=576, Back to Normal Barometer – July 22, 2020 39% Heavy 55% Light 63% Heavy 55% Light 60% Heavy 52% Light 57% Heavy 50% Light 55% Heavy 35% Light 47% Heavy 40% Light 39%
  8. 8. SLIGHTREBOUNDIN%WHO WOULD RETURNTOMORROW n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  9. 9. READY OR NOT: STAY AT A HOTEL OR RESORT n=286, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  10. 10. WITH ASSURANCES, 53% RETURN IN 3 MONTHS n=145, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  11. 11. MEN MORE LIKELY TO TAKE PLEASURE TRIPS IF SCHOOLS OPEN n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  12. 12. IN GENERAL, REMOTE LEARNING DOESN’T MAKE SEPT. TRAVEL LIKELIER n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  13. 13. BUT…HIGHER-INCOME WOULD TRAVEL IN SEPT. WITH KIDS REMOTE LEARNING n=117, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  14. 14. ECONOMICRECOVERYHINGESON CERTAINSECTORS n=598, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  15. 15. 3-MONTH CHECK IN: WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
  16. 16. FROM FEAR TO ACCEPTANCE, THEY’RE DOING OK • Figured out their new normal – what works for them • Lost interest in doing some normal activities while discovering some benefits of staying at home Weight loss Focus on self Time with people in home New interest in cooking Abandoned social media • Second wave/surge feels different  Initial feeling was uncertainty  Now we know more – cleared some early assumptions • Summer, warmer temperatures aren’t slowing the virus • We aren’t developing herd immunity • This isn’t going away anytime soon • Biggest surprise? They didn’t think it would last this long  And should have bought more cleaning supplies!
  17. 17. Social Unrest & Travel
  18. 18. FEAR OFSOCIAL UNREST UNDERMININGGOP TRAVEL n=717, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  19. 19. FEAROF SOCIALUNRESTUNDERMINING“READY TOGO” n=717, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  20. 20. Immunity
  21. 21. NEARLY 1/3 THINK THEY HAVEIMMUNITY FROMCOVID-19 n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  22. 22. THEYTHINK THEY’REIMMUNEBECAUSETHEYESCAPED GETTINGSICK n=179, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  23. 23. Vaccines
  24. 24. 7 IN 10PLAN TO BEVACCINATED n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  25. 25. IF THEY WANT IT, ANDCAN GET IT, THEY’LL GET IT ASAP n=309, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  26. 26. ONCE VACCINATED, THEIRBAGS AREPACKED n=423, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  27. 27. ONE IN FOUR WOULD GET INOCULATED BYAIRLINE/HOTEL n=368, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  28. 28. IN THE MEANTIME: SHUT DOWN COVID-HEAVY AREAS n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  29. 29. VACCINATION IS NOT A SLAM-DUNK Sure, just like I get a flu shot every year I could save a life by getting vaccinated I’m not going to be the first Need more information • What are the side effects? • How effective is it? Only the healthcare workers really need it EarlyAdopters Waitabit,orpass
  30. 30. Schools
  31. 31. WHAT’S THE PLAN FOR SCHOOLS? • Frustration that plans are being communicated with short notice  “Schools are disorganized” • Should be dictated by CDC (science) – NOT politicians
  32. 32. WIDE VARIETY OF APPROACHES Delayed start Choice of in- person or virtual 100% virtual Split schedules Teachers in school while students virtual • Virtual school is not as effective as face-to-face, especially for a few key stages  Early primary years – social and emotional growth, phonics  Transition years - new high schoolers  Start of a new school year • Little empathy for teachers – “They should be considered essential [and] need to be in-person to be effective” • Other concerns – buses, meals, extra-curriculars
  33. 33. DESIRED REASSURANCE MEASURES • Increased sanitization • Reduced student movement • Reduced seating in classrooms and other common areas • Masks • Social distancing or barriers between desks • No busing • No sharing laptops, books, supplies • Test teachers regularly • Contact tracing
  34. 34. ONLINE DIAL TEST: A SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ALERTS PARENTS THAT SCHOOLS WILL RE-OPEN
  35. 35. GETTINGMOMENT-TO-MOMENT FEEDBACK • 55 parents of students in grades K-12 watched a three-minute video embedded in an online survey • They were told: “You are going to see a video that could be from the superintendent of any school district in America. I’d likeyou to imagine, for the sake of this exercise, the person in the video is your school district’s superintendent, and she hasmade this video to send to allparents of school-age children.”
  36. 36. WHYDID MOMS PUSH BACK ON MASKS? “I don't like the thought of the kids having to wear masks and social distance basicallyallday long.”—Mother 1 “They will force the school kids to wear face maskswhile they are trying to learn. This is so wrong. Kids do not need this. The face masks will only get more kids sick bywearing them and breathing in bad stuff from their own breath.” —Mother 2
  37. 37. PARENTS WANT SCHOOLS TO RE-OPEN, ANDSAFETY IS KEY n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  38. 38. CIVIC OBLIGATIONARGUMENTIS ONLYSOMEWHAT COMPELLING n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  39. 39. THERE’S ONLY MODEST CONFIDENCE IN VIRTUAL EDUCATION n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  40. 40. JUSTBECAUSESCHOOLS CLOSED MID-SEMESTERDOESN’T MEAN… n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  41. 41. MORE SAY STUDENTS AREAT MORE RISK THAN TEACHERS n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  42. 42. Supporting favorite businesses
  43. 43. MAJORITY ARE SUPPORTING FAVORITE BUSINESSES n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  44. 44. MANY REASONS TO SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES n=333, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  45. 45. MAJORITY SAY LOSING WAGES IS DETERRENT TO GETTING TESTED n=576, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  46. 46. THEY WOULD GET TESTED IF THEY COULD RELY ON PAID LEAVE n=367, Back to Normal Barometer, July 22, 2020
  47. 47. TESTING – WHO WANTS ONE? • Little interest in getting tested  Discomfort of nasal swab  Unreliable results  Lack of availability – save for those who need it  Inconvenience – waiting in long lines  Risk of being exposed at testing site  Why? • Not even thinking about the ramifications of getting a false positive
  48. 48. Key sports insights
  49. 49. FOOTBALL FANS HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT THE UPCOMING SEASON I am concerned that we will not see fans in attendance at this sport in 2020 I am concerned that this sport will actually not resume play in 2020 No 24% No 32% Yes 76% Yes 68%
  50. 50. NO FOOTBALL AS PAINFUL AS LOSS OF WHITE HOUSE 50%50% Which of the following would be more upsetting to you?* The presidential candidate that I vote for losing the upcoming election The cancellation of the upcoming football season *responses among football fans, under 44 years of age College Football Fans NFL Fans 49%51%
  51. 51. NEGATIVE IMPACT OF POSSIBLY NO FOOTBALL AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH The cancellation/modification/postponement of events in this sport [football] has made the current COVID-19 situation far more difficult 38% 46% 52% 60% 55% 46% 44% 62% Wave 1 Wave 2 Wave 3 Wave 4 Wave 5 Wave 6 Wave 7 Wave 8
  52. 52. IMPACT OF FAN ABSENCE AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH 59% 54% 55% 56% 76% 65% 67% 58% Football Baseball Basketball Hockey Wave 7 Wave 8 I am concerned that we will not see fans in attendance at this sport in 2020
  53. 53. GOLF PARTICIPATION MAINTAINS POSITIVE TREND Played golf within the past two weeks 27% 35% 32% 40% 59% 46% 54% 53% 8% 17% 15% 12% 17% 10% 19% 17% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Wave 1 Wave 2 Wave 3 Wave 4 Wave 5 Wave 6 Wave 7 Wave 8 Planning to play within the next week Led by… • Males • Under age 35 • NorthEast region • Working from home • Those with kids
  54. 54. QUESTIONS • What questions do you have about these findings? • What do you want to ask in Wave 9?
  55. 55. RON BONJEAN, PARTNER, ROKK SOLUTIONS RICH THAU, PRESIDENT OF ENGAGIOUS JON LAST, PRESIDENT OF SPORTS & LEISURE RESEARCH GROUP GINA DERICKSON, RESEARCH DIRECTOR OF ENGAGIOUS

