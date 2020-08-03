Back-to-Normal Barometer- Wave 8: The Quest for Normalcy

From Fear to Acceptance, They’re Doing OK:

- Figured out their new normal – what works for them

- Lost interest in doing some normal activities while discovering some benefits of staying at home

- Second wave/surge feels different

Initial feeling was uncertainty

Now we know more – cleared some early assumptions

Summer, warmer temperatures aren’t slowing the virus

We aren’t developing herd immunity

This isn’t going away anytime soon

- Biggest surprise? They didn’t think it would last this long

And should have bought more cleaning supplies!

