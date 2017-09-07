How to Hit a Home Run with Account-Based Interactions September 7th - 11am PT
What You’ll Learn 1. Why ABM 2. How to activate your account-based marketing 3. Account-based ads– when/where/how to use t...
WHY ABM? @PeterKHerbert
LESS THAN 1% of the leads turn into customers Challenges of lead-based marketing: ❌ Misaligned with sales ❌ Requires form-...
THE #FLIPMYFUNNEL MODEL FOR #ABM IDENTIFY: Start with the best-fit accounts EXPAND: Focus on people in same roles ENGAGE: ...
Lead-based marketing focuses capturing an individual in generic net. @PeterKHerbert
ABM engages entire buying center. @PeterKHerbert
ABM Emphasizes Relevant, Personalized H2H Engagement @PeterKHerbert
ABM @ SCALE @PeterKHerbert
Account-Based Interactions ABA Field Marketing /Events Direct Mail Nurture - Email Social Content – Broad > Tailored > Per...
Engage and expand @ greater scale and efficiency than any other tactic Why Display for ABM? Essential air-cover and visibi...
ABM @ Scale: Tier and Segment 10s 100s 1000s Vertical Segment Geo Segment Intent Segment HIGH PERSONALIZATION LOW PERSONAL...
VERTICAL + SURGING INTENT @PeterKHerbert
1:1 COMPANY @PeterKHerbert
Interactions FOR ABM PROGRAM TYPES @PeterKHerbert
ABM Playbook Net New Interest Dead Opp Renewal & ExpansionOpportunityBuying Stage ABM Strategy (1:1, ABM Lite, Programmati...
PURPOSE Generate awareness with cold / net-new accounts to improve outcomes for outbound campaigns TACTICS Terminus ads, S...
PURPOSE Engage key stakeholders throughout account to increase conversion to sales pipeline Terminus ads, Email campaigns,...
PURPOSE Engage wider audience of stakeholders during sales process to increase pipeline velocity and win rates Terminus ad...
Engage other divisions or business units within an account Terminus campaigns, Exec outreach, Account management, Email ca...
Create stages and micro- segments, not macro lists ABM @ Scale with Account-Based Ads: Lessons learned Actively manage and...
Activating your Account-Based Marketing: Practical Tips for Starting Today Heidi Bullock CMO Engagio
Set goals • Have a hypothesis – We think this set of accounts in the health care vertical makes sense for us to pursue. – ...
• Better results – ex: higher ASPs • Expand Deal Size • Sales Cycle is Shortened • Eliminate unqualified buyers right away...
Identify Your Ideal Customer Profile 25 Current Customers 1 Identify your ICP – Ideal Customer Profile • Key vertical (ex:...
Example 5-50 accounts (“tens”) Rich account plans Every touch personalized 50-1,000 accounts (“hundreds”) Light research +...
Target Accounts - Entitlement Type of Program Program Accounts Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Direct Mail High value Post card – low...
Know Who You are Selling To • Messaging for key buyer(s) • Content for different stages – can be simple! 28
Content Examples 29 Targeted Ads Personalized eBook Personalized Video
Phase 2 - Foundation
Organize Ongoing Data Related Processes 1. Be clear on the cadence for each activity 2. Clean and enrich CRM data – Lead t...
Account Account Account Account Lead to Account Matching (L2A) Algorithm Calendar Events Start with an Account Foundation ...
Where do you have coverage? Do you have sufficient data, opt-in contacts, and account plans for each target account?
Where do you need to drive awareness? Which target accounts have any awareness of us? Are they visiting the website?
Phase 3 – Start Simple!
Figure out your Program Strategy 36 Goal: Awareness Is the company aware of your products / services? Goal: Engagement Are...
Program Example #1 – Goal – Penetrate New Accounts Targeted ads entire account Email T: Head of Sales F: ADR Direct Mail K...
Program Example #2 – Goal – Drive further engagement in accounts Sirius Decisions 2017 • Before Event – Personalized Plays...
Program Example #3 – Goal – Drive a Decision – Deal Nurture 39
Make it Personalized to Drive Results 40
Support ADRs and Sales – Help them Act 41
Understand Before You Act Are the right people at the account spending time with your company, and is that engagement goin...
Measure and Iterate - Don’t waste $$$!! Are marketing programs reaching the target accounts? How much waste is there? How ...
Mini-pilot: I don’t have 1 year to do this… 44 1. Map leads to accounts – this can be automated (L2A) 2. Prioritize your a...
ABM in Action – Two Approaches: Quick Win & Long Term Growth Julia Stead VP, Marketing Invoca
Quick Win – Dreamforce 46 The goal: • More + higher quality pipeline • Better event ROI • Positive prospect experience
How? 47 Focus: Quality, not Quantity 1) Drive awareness pre-show with target accounts from key verticals and industries vi...
Measurement 48 # of meetings completed onsite with target accounts # of attendees at ball game from target accounts Imp...
Results: 49 450% more pipeline using ABM approach 26X pipeline to spend ratio 50-200% Lift in opportunity creation rates w...
50 Long Term Growth– Enterprise Sales • Create opportunities at target list of large enterprises • Increase average deal s...
How? 51 Step 1: Operational Alignment 1) Building target list 2) Initial account mapping & contact acquisition 3) Confirma...
How? 52 Direct Mail Email Display SDR Step 2: Driving Engagement A series of interwoven engagement tactics spanning all ch...
Measurement 53 • What is the state of our ABM funnel? • Do we have a good pool of ‘Aware’ accounts from which to create op...
54 • Is engagement trending in the right direction? • Are a sufficient amount of MQAs being created each week? Measurement
Results 147% higher average opportunity size (vs non target accounts) 93% of pipeline from target accounts In Q2 2017, for...
Q&A
Don’t Miss Grand Slam 6: TUNE IN SEP 21 ENGAGIO.COM/ABM-GRAND-SLAM
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ABM Grand Slam #5: How to Hit a Home Run with Account-Based Interactions

17 views

Published on

This is the one we’ve all been waiting for. See how you can slug it out of the park by delivering account-specific interactions everywhere your accounts are.

Join Terminus, special guest Julia Stead of Invoca, and Engagio on 9/7 for the latest strategies from three of ABM’s original pioneers.

You’ll discover:

-How to activate your ABM
-Account Based Ads – when/where/how to use them
-An omni-channel ABM approach & why it works
-How to maximize your account development team
-And more

Download Engagio's Clear and Complete Guide to Account Based Marketing at Engagio.com/guide

Learn more about Engagio at Engagio.com
Twitter.com/Engagio
Linkedin.com/Company/Engagio
Facebook.com/Engagio

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ABM Grand Slam #5: How to Hit a Home Run with Account-Based Interactions

  1. 1. How to Hit a Home Run with Account-Based Interactions September 7th - 11am PT
  2. 2. What You’ll Learn 1. Why ABM 2. How to activate your account-based marketing 3. Account-based ads– when/where/how to use them 4. An multi-channel ABM approach & why it works 5. Real examples Heidi Bullock CMO Engagio Julia Stead VP, Marketing Invoca Peter Herbert CMO Terminus
  3. 3. WHY ABM? @PeterKHerbert
  4. 4. LESS THAN 1% of the leads turn into customers Challenges of lead-based marketing: ❌ Misaligned with sales ❌ Requires form-fills ❌ Inefficient ❌ Overly broad ❌ Not personalized, or superficially personalized @PeterKHerbert
  5. 5. THE #FLIPMYFUNNEL MODEL FOR #ABM IDENTIFY: Start with the best-fit accounts EXPAND: Focus on people in same roles ENGAGE: Right content, right channel ADVOCATE: Create raving fans MEASURE: Gauge the results & adjust @PeterKHerbert
  6. 6. Lead-based marketing focuses capturing an individual in generic net. @PeterKHerbert
  7. 7. ABM engages entire buying center. @PeterKHerbert
  8. 8. ABM Emphasizes Relevant, Personalized H2H Engagement @PeterKHerbert
  9. 9. ABM @ SCALE @PeterKHerbert
  10. 10. Account-Based Interactions ABA Field Marketing /Events Direct Mail Nurture - Email Social Content – Broad > Tailored > Personalized Web – Personalized Web – Content Portals Marketer Exec SDR Rep Demand Centers Target Buyers @PeterKHerbert Account-Based Advertising: Broad > Tailored > 1:1 Company Account Based Plays: ABSD + ABS + Exec Personalized phone + social + email
  11. 11. Engage and expand @ greater scale and efficiency than any other tactic Why Display for ABM? Essential air-cover and visibility for ABM in large, target accounts Improves effectiveness of omni-channel campaigns and human orchestration Direct and indirect results are achievable and measurable Click-through and engagement on tailored and personalized webpages and content portals Impressions drive “organic” traffic as targets bounce to your webpage @PeterKHerbert
  12. 12. ABM @ Scale: Tier and Segment 10s 100s 1000s Vertical Segment Geo Segment Intent Segment HIGH PERSONALIZATION LOW PERSONALIZATION @PeterKHerbert 1:1 “Personalized” Company Interactions, Ads Tailored to vertical , intent, etc. Your Best Broad Messaging
  13. 13. VERTICAL + SURGING INTENT @PeterKHerbert
  14. 14. 1:1 COMPANY @PeterKHerbert
  15. 15. Interactions FOR ABM PROGRAM TYPES @PeterKHerbert
  16. 16. ABM Playbook Net New Interest Dead Opp Renewal & ExpansionOpportunityBuying Stage ABM Strategy (1:1, ABM Lite, Programmatic) Lead-Based Strategy (Bolt-On ABM) Demand Gen Sales Pipeline Customer Marketing Pre- targeting Renewal & Upsell Pipeline Acceleration Wake the Dead Account Nurture Lead-to- Account Nurture Land & Expand X @PeterKHerbert
  17. 17. PURPOSE Generate awareness with cold / net-new accounts to improve outcomes for outbound campaigns TACTICS Terminus ads, SDR cadences, Email campaigns, Direct mail, Events BENEFITS Increased awareness + web engagement, account penetration, and MQAs created KPIs Pre-Targeting ABM Strategy + Terminus Demand Gen % of accounts that show engagement # of meetings set # of target accounts that attend an event or webinar @PeterKHerbert
  18. 18. PURPOSE Engage key stakeholders throughout account to increase conversion to sales pipeline Terminus ads, Email campaigns, Webinars, Direct mail Events Retargeting Increased engagement throughout entire account and accelerated pipeline conversion KPIs Lead-to-opportunity conversion rate MQA-to-opportunity conversion rate Pipeline created Account Nurture ABM Strategy + Terminus Demand Gen BENEFITSTACTICS @PeterKHerbert
  19. 19. PURPOSE Engage wider audience of stakeholders during sales process to increase pipeline velocity and win rates Terminus ads, Exec outreach Sales person engagement, Field marketing activities, Events Shorten sales cycle, accelerate opp progression, and increase closed/won rates KPIs Win rates Opportunity stage conversion Sales cycle length Revenue Pipeline Acceleration ABM Strategy + Terminus Sales Pipeline BENEFITSTACTICS @PeterKHerbert
  20. 20. Engage other divisions or business units within an account Terminus campaigns, Exec outreach, Account management, Email campaigns, Direct mail, Case study Increase revenue in existing accounts by targeting other divisions with customized messaging Land & Expand ABM Strategy + Terminus Customer Marketing PURPOSE KPIs New revenue % of new revenue influenced Churn rate BENEFITSTACTICS @PeterKHerbert
  21. 21. Create stages and micro- segments, not macro lists ABM @ Scale with Account-Based Ads: Lessons learned Actively manage and experiment Goal is engagement and progression, not leads Leverage intent, engagement, and other data to create tailored and personal ads/content Use display intelligently as part of your ABM playbook
  22. 22. Activating your Account-Based Marketing: Practical Tips for Starting Today Heidi Bullock CMO Engagio
  23. 23. Set goals • Have a hypothesis – We think this set of accounts in the health care vertical makes sense for us to pursue. – Higher ASP – Reduce churn – Faster sales cycle – More up-sell potential – More repeatable sales process (‘rinse and repeat’) 23
  24. 24. • Better results – ex: higher ASPs • Expand Deal Size • Sales Cycle is Shortened • Eliminate unqualified buyers right away. Your focus will be on accounts most likely to buy. • EASIER to work with marketing! Sales Buy- in: Why should I do this? • Shared incentives/ compensation • Run a pilot • Identify your sales champion Why? How?
  25. 25. Identify Your Ideal Customer Profile 25 Current Customers 1 Identify your ICP – Ideal Customer Profile • Key vertical (ex: healthcare, entertainment, construction) • Historical data – (where have you had success?) • Firmographics – (size of company, revenue, geography) • Other signals – intent data, hiring patterns, etc 2 3 Figure out the TAM – Total Addressable Market • How many accounts in my database fit that profile? • How many in GEOs we support (location)? • What is the white space? Prioritize Accounts • Can use predictive scoring (account scoring) + intent data • Sales input • Historical data (closed won analysis) Current Total Available Market (TAM) Current Target Market
  26. 26. Example 5-50 accounts (“tens”) Rich account plans Every touch personalized 50-1,000 accounts (“hundreds”) Light research + data build out Personalized touches to key personas 1,000+ accounts (“thousands”) Automated touches OK Industry and persona customization Style 3 Programmatic Style 2 Scale Style 1 Strategic
  27. 27. Target Accounts - Entitlement Type of Program Program Accounts Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Direct Mail High value Post card – lower value Post-card lower value Field Events Lunch and learn + dinners + on-sites Lunch and learn Lunch and learn Tradeshows Special dinner Playmaker sends Yes Yes Yes Database sends In some cases OK Yes Yes Targeted Ads Yes + tailored content + logo Yes + industry Yes – industry Content Syndication Yes – verticals and key companies Yes – verticals Yes -verticals Sales outreach Yes (calling campaigns, drive attendance) Yes (calling campaigns, drive attendance) No Appt Setting Yes Yes No Contact Discovery Yes Yes No Customer content Custom streams Yes (tier 1 and 2)
  28. 28. Know Who You are Selling To • Messaging for key buyer(s) • Content for different stages – can be simple! 28
  29. 29. Content Examples 29 Targeted Ads Personalized eBook Personalized Video
  30. 30. Phase 2 - Foundation
  31. 31. Organize Ongoing Data Related Processes 1. Be clear on the cadence for each activity 2. Clean and enrich CRM data – Lead to account matching (L2A) – Account build out for key titles (data purchases, enriching data, accuracy) – Label accounts (tagging in CRM) – Ongoing data process – for dupes, etc. 3. Identify the budget and ensure key amounts are earmarked 4. Identify how data updates/changes are communicated to stakeholders – especially Sales 31
  32. 32. Account Account Account Account Lead to Account Matching (L2A) Algorithm Calendar Events Start with an Account Foundation Marketin g Automati on
  33. 33. Where do you have coverage? Do you have sufficient data, opt-in contacts, and account plans for each target account?
  34. 34. Where do you need to drive awareness? Which target accounts have any awareness of us? Are they visiting the website?
  35. 35. Phase 3 – Start Simple!
  36. 36. Figure out your Program Strategy 36 Goal: Awareness Is the company aware of your products / services? Goal: Engagement Are the right people engaged and interested? Goal: Action Do they have what is required to make a decision? Ask: What set of tactics make sense for these objectives Be clear! Note – It’s never just ONE activity.
  37. 37. Program Example #1 – Goal – Penetrate New Accounts Targeted ads entire account Email T: Head of Sales F: ADR Direct Mail Key personas Email T: Head of Marketing F: ADR Checklist Package received? Phone T: Head of Sales F: ADR
  38. 38. Program Example #2 – Goal – Drive further engagement in accounts Sirius Decisions 2017 • Before Event – Personalized Plays: • AE Meeting Request + Executive Meeting Request Play + LinkedIn Step – Broad Touches: • Evening Event Invites • VIP Experience Contest • During – Customer Success Presentations – Booth Demos – Executive Meetings in VIP Lounge – Leverage Analyst Announcements – Evening Events – Reception and Dinner • After – Timely Follow Up! – Ongoing Nurture 38
  39. 39. Program Example #3 – Goal – Drive a Decision – Deal Nurture 39
  40. 40. Make it Personalized to Drive Results 40
  41. 41. Support ADRs and Sales – Help them Act 41
  42. 42. Understand Before You Act Are the right people at the account spending time with your company, and is that engagement going up over time?
  43. 43. Measure and Iterate - Don’t waste $$$!! Are marketing programs reaching the target accounts? How much waste is there? How are the ABM activities improving sales outcomes such as deal velocity, win rates, average contract values, retention, and net promoter scores?
  44. 44. Mini-pilot: I don’t have 1 year to do this… 44 1. Map leads to accounts – this can be automated (L2A) 2. Prioritize your accounts – can start small – is there an important group you already have? Where is there an opportunity to pursue? 3. Messaging and content (pick a persona/ vertical or account profile) 1. Who / Top Pain / Your Value Prop 4. Simple program 1. Targeted ads 2. Direct mail, hyper-focused webinar 3. Very personalized emails 5. Measure – optimize – roll out (want repeatability)
  45. 45. ABM in Action – Two Approaches: Quick Win & Long Term Growth Julia Stead VP, Marketing Invoca
  46. 46. Quick Win – Dreamforce 46 The goal: • More + higher quality pipeline • Better event ROI • Positive prospect experience
  47. 47. How? 47 Focus: Quality, not Quantity 1) Drive awareness pre-show with target accounts from key verticals and industries via display, email, direct mail 2) Meet 1:1 and provide give a killer demo experience 3) Build relationships through high value networking
  48. 48. Measurement 48 # of meetings completed onsite with target accounts # of attendees at ball game from target accounts Impact of display engagement (impressions & clicks) on opportunity creation • $ of pipeline from target accounts • Pipeline to spend ratio
  49. 49. Results: 49 450% more pipeline using ABM approach 26X pipeline to spend ratio 50-200% Lift in opportunity creation rates with ABM display campaigns
  50. 50. 50 Long Term Growth– Enterprise Sales • Create opportunities at target list of large enterprises • Increase average deal size and improve velocity • Deliver a seamless prospect experience
  51. 51. How? 51 Step 1: Operational Alignment 1) Building target list 2) Initial account mapping & contact acquisition 3) Confirmation of ownership, definitions, measurement and dashboards
  52. 52. How? 52 Direct Mail Email Display SDR Step 2: Driving Engagement A series of interwoven engagement tactics spanning all channels
  53. 53. Measurement 53 • What is the state of our ABM funnel? • Do we have a good pool of ‘Aware’ accounts from which to create opportunities over the next few months?
  54. 54. 54 • Is engagement trending in the right direction? • Are a sufficient amount of MQAs being created each week? Measurement
  55. 55. Results 147% higher average opportunity size (vs non target accounts) 93% of pipeline from target accounts In Q2 2017, for our Enterprise segment…..
  56. 56. Q&A
  57. 57. Don’t Miss Grand Slam 6: TUNE IN SEP 21 ENGAGIO.COM/ABM-GRAND-SLAM

×