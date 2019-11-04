Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is the best way to prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries

Most nutritional experts advise that in order to prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries, you should cut down the amount of cholesterol and fat in your food. The theory behind this assertion is that cholesterol will go from the food into your bloodstream, where it adds to the blood cholesterol and packs up in your heart arteries. But this is not what happens at all. In fact, there is a little process that is occurring in your guts that may be the main reason for your high cholesterol level.

What is the best way to prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries

  1. 1. What is the Best way to Prevent Cholesterol Buildup in Arteries? Click Here to Find Out How You Can Completely Clean Out the Plaque Build-Up in Your Arteries Prevent Cholesterol Buildup in Arteries - How Your Gut Causes High Cholesterol Most nutritional experts advise that in order to lower cholesterol level, you should cut down the amount of cholesterol and fat in your food. The theory behind this assertion is that cholesterol will go from the food into your bloodstream, where it adds to the blood cholesterol and packs up in your heart arteries. But this is not what happens at all. In fact, there is a little process that is occurring in your guts that may be the main reason for your high cholesterol level. Countries where people have traditionally eaten whole grains and consumed relatively little oil are increasingly moving towards a Westernized diet that contains a large amount of processed grains and vegetable oils.
  2. 2. Scientists have just published a study in the journal Gut that investigated the effects of this dietary change on our intestinal bacteria. We have billions of bacteria in our intestines, and some of these have been found to be healthy, while others have been associated with obesity and illnesses. The scientists divided 217 Chinese adults between the ages of 18 and 35 into three groups by gradually increasing the amount of fat in their diets through the primary use of soybean oil, white rice, and flour. As such, they were split into a low, medium, and high Westernized diet. They observed these diets for six months and had blood and fecal samples taken at the beginning and the end of the study to test for gut bacteria and signs of inflammation. The first change they noticed was in the healthy gut bacteria, called Fecali bacteria, the bacteria responsible for producing short-chain fatty acids, like butyrate. These increased in the low-fat group while decreasing in the high-fat group. It is to be noted that previous studies found that this bacteria had anti-inflammatory effects. The Blautia family of bacteria, previously associated with healthy cholesterol levels, were abundant in the low-fat dieters while scarce in the high-fat dieters. The Bacteroide family, previously found to be linked with high cholesterol, obesity, and diabetes, were abundant in the high-fat consumers and scarce in the low-fat consumers. The low-fat dieters had lower levels of the metabolites p-cresol and indole, formally linked with metabolic disorders like diabetes. The high-fat dieters also had more inflammatory chemicals in their blood than the low-fat dieters had. It is important to remember that the scientists increased refined grains along with fats in the diets of the high-fat group, which unsurprisingly suggests that they were too unhealthy. Furthermore, soybean oil was used to increase the fat content of the high-fat diet. Soybean oil is one of the most harmful omega-6 polyunsaturated oils available, and some researchers think it is single- handedly responsible for our high cholesterol levels.
  3. 3. This is as it appears in almost all premade, prepackaged foods, it is abundant in our diets, and is almost impossible to avoid, unless you shun premade food in favor of fresh food. But there is another ingredient (connected to soybeans but not quite) which is the #1 cause of cholesterol buildup in your arteries – and you have probably never even heard of it. Fortunately, it’s easy to avoid this if you follow the three easy steps to prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries, found here… Prevent Cholesterol Buildup in Arteries - The Most Harmful Cholesterol Discovered (not LDL or HDL) You have heard of LDL – the so-called “bad cholesterol”. And HDL – often called “good cholesterol”. And then we, of course, have Triglycerides. But there is a third type of cholesterol, one that you probably have never even heard of. And this type was found to be the most dangerous type by far. Ironically, this third type of cholesterol is also the one easiest to eliminate. This new discovery by the University of Illinois was presented at the 63rd Biophysical Society Annual Meeting. The researchers divided their mice into two groups: one group that received a well-balanced diet and the other that received a diet based on the number of fats, carbohydrates, and proteins that can be found in a typical fast-food meal. Unsurprisingly, researchers quickly observed a thickening of the arteries of the unhealthy eaters. This damage did not occur only to the arterial walls, but all the way down to the individual cells that made up the arterial walls. They then measured the amount of LDL cholesterol and oxidized cholesterol in the arteries of these mice so that they could inject the same amounts into human arterial cells in a laboratorial setting to see what would happen. Just like oil that is placed on the shelf for too long and starts to smell, oxidized cholesterol is basically cholesterol that has become rancid.
  4. 4. After applying these to human cells, they observed the same as in the mice: a thickening and hardening of arterial membranes. Like in the mice, the damage occurred all the way down to the individual cells from which the arteries were constituted. The oxidized cholesterol did a lot more damage than the LDL cholesterol. Even scarier, it only took a tiny amount of oxidized cholesterol to do substantial damage. The value of this study lies in the three following findings: 1. Oxidized cholesterol is more harmful than LDL cholesterol. 2. The arterial damage that causes the thickening and hardening of arteries goes down to the cellular level. 3. When LDL and oxidized cholesterol appear together, the damage is the greatest. Interestingly, for years I have been teaching how to completely clear out the cholesterol plaque buildup in people’s arteries through the elimination of oxidized cholesterol. You can learn the simple steps needed to prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries here… Prevent Cholesterol Buildup in Arteries - Is Your High Cholesterol Putting Your Kids At Hidden Risk? If you have high cholesterol, chances are that it’s indirectly putting your children at immediate extreme risk. This is true even if they’re in their 20s, 30, or 40s and have no sign of cardiovascular diseases. It’s because your high cholesterol could be a sign of a family disease, one that you’ve already beaten yourself. Hereditary high cholesterol is a condition called familial hypercholesterolemia (FH). It is caused by a fault on chromosome 19 that compromises your body’s ability to remove LDL cholesterol from your blood vessels. Unfortunately, it has no symptoms that are obviously noticeable, so many families do not realize that they have it. Norwegian researchers wondered about the risk that this condition poses for heart attack and coronary heart disease and decided to find out by analyzing information from thousands of people with FH.
  5. 5. They identified 3,071 people with FH who had not had a prior heart attack and 2,795 people with the condition who did not have coronary heart disease. They matched these people with a sample from the general population that approximately match them in age, so they could compare people with and without hereditary cholesterol. They then examined Norwegian hospitalization records between 2000 and 2009 to compare how many people in each group were hospitalized with heart attack or coronary heart disease. Interestingly, by age 70, people with FH were no more likely than those without it to suffer heart attack or coronary heart disease events, but from age 55 downward, they were at a much greater risk than the general population. In fact, those with FH who had the greatest risk compared with the general population were people between ages 25 and 39, the youngest group studied here. Across the board, for all ages, the risk for women was worse than for men, which is consistent with the findings of previous studies. This means that it is incredibly important to diagnose familial hypercholesterolemia as early as possible so that it can be treated immediately. This is because, for these people, it is simply not good enough to wait until they are in their 30s before they start controlling their cholesterol, as it is then already too late. If this condition runs in the family, the cholesterol levels of children must be controlled from the moment they start walking. So, if you know of several people in your family who experienced cardiovascular events before age 55, you might want a doctor to test you and your children for FH. For more ideas to prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries, watch this video - Just 3 Ingredients Will Unclog Your Arteries Without Medication and Reduce Cholesterol Fast The good news is that it’s easy to prevent cholesterol buildup in arteries and get your cholesterol under control in a few days by
  6. 6. cutting out this one ingredient you might not have even known you were consuming… This post is from the Oxidized Cholesterol Strategy Program. It was created by Scott Davis. Because he once suffered from high cholesterol, so much so that he even had a severe heart attack. This is what essentially led him to finding healthier alternatives to conventional medication. Oxidized Cholesterol Strategy is a unique online program that provides you with all the information you need to regain control of your cholesterol levels and health, as a whole. To find out more about this program, go to How to Prevent Cholesterol Buildup in Arteries. You may also like: 6 most powerful herbal remedies to lower blood pressure naturally Warnings: 4 types of toxic cookware to avoid & why Source: https://luv2sex.theblogpress.com/?p=7295

