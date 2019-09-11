Successfully reported this slideshow.
印刷纸电池在眼贴膜上的运用 The application of flexible printed battery on eye mask Speaker：Hongyan Ning Enfucell Oy ICFPE 2018.9 Changz...
01 02 03 04 绪论概述 研究成果 演讲总结关键技术难点 Introduction Key technical difficulties Research results Speech summary 目录 Contents
01 绪论概述 I n t r o d u c t i o n
离子导入眼贴膜 I NT PHORESIS EYE MASK+ - Standard name: Eye mask type microcurrent device
绪论概述 I n t r o d u c t i o n 离子导入眼贴膜 IONTOPHORESIS EYE MASK Eye film battery 眼膜纸电池 Non-woven adhesive tape 无纺布背胶 Battery +...
Product description 1 3 2 1-Adhesive tape 2-Paper battery 3-Covering layer Adhesive tape: - Medical non-woven adhesive tap...
构成 Composition Specification content Dimension Tolerance Overall dimension range 80.6（70~90）mm×62.0（60~65）mm ±1.0mm Batter...
原理 TheoryThe principle of Iontophoresis Why? Solutions?
原理 TheoryThe principle of Iontophoresis Cathode - Anode + SKIN + +
10 1: Microcurrent pushes ions carrying cosmetics through pores and sweat gland into the skin (epidermal layer) 2: Ionic m...
功能 FunctionThe function of Iontophoresis 长期效应 Long Term Effect Electrical circuit 即时效应 Instant Effect First layer structur...
light Soft Quick It's lighter than a beauty meter More flexible than conventional batteries It has quicker effect than nor...
02 技术难点 T e c h n i c a l d i f f i c u l t i e s
Product design Integration process Detection of penetration depth 难点 Difficulty
03 研究成果 R e s e a r c h r e s u l t s
2016 2017 The birth of this eye patch set a foundation for the production of Iontophoresis Eye Mask products The first Chi...
成就 Achievement Manufacturing of eye mask products is industrialized Iontophoresis facial mask manufacturing started The ba...
Rolled products: industrial packaging products that cosmetics companies can sell directly in packaging. Bagged products: f...
04 演讲总结 S p e e c h s u m m a r y
总结 Summarize Applications can fully reflect the value of scientific research. Scientific research application Technology i...
总结 Summarize 体验分享 E x p e r i e n c e s h a r i n g 体验前 Before 体验后 After30名体验者，将离子眼贴膜与普通眼贴膜对比使用时的实拍图 Comparison of ionic e...
总结 Summarize 体验分享 E x p e r i e n c e s h a r i n g 30名体验者，将离子眼贴膜与普通眼贴膜对比使用时的实拍图 Comparison of ionic eye patch and normal ...
总结 Summarize 体验分享 E x p e r i e n c e s h a r i n g 23 体验前 Before 30名体验者，将离子眼贴膜与普通眼贴膜对比使用时的实拍图 Comparison of ionic eye pat...
中国 中国 恩福赛 离子导入眼贴 膜 Enfucell Iontophoresis Eye Mask 离子导入面膜 Iontophoresis Mask 合作开发 ICFPE
张霞昌 Xiachang Zhang Management Team 张婕 Jie Zhang Deputy general manager of r&d 市场团队 华蓉 Rong Hua Marketing & Sales Manager H...
The application of flexible printed battery on eye mask

The presentation was presented at ICFPE 2018 in Changzhou China. It introduces an innovative application of flexible printed battery (SoftBattery by Enfucell) on cosmetics.

The application of flexible printed battery on eye mask

  1. 1. 印刷纸电池在眼贴膜上的运用 The application of flexible printed battery on eye mask Speaker：Hongyan Ning Enfucell Oy ICFPE 2018.9 Changzhou China
  2. 2. 01 02 03 04 绪论概述 研究成果 演讲总结关键技术难点 Introduction Key technical difficulties Research results Speech summary 目录 Contents
  3. 3. 01 绪论概述 I n t r o d u c t i o n
  4. 4. 离子导入眼贴膜 I NT PHORESIS EYE MASK+ - Standard name: Eye mask type microcurrent device
  5. 5. 绪论概述 I n t r o d u c t i o n 离子导入眼贴膜 IONTOPHORESIS EYE MASK Eye film battery 眼膜纸电池 Non-woven adhesive tape 无纺布背胶 Battery + adhesive tape Integrated into Iontophoresis Eye Mask 电池加背胶合成离子导入眼贴膜
  6. 6. Product description 1 3 2 1-Adhesive tape 2-Paper battery 3-Covering layer Adhesive tape: - Medical non-woven adhesive tape - Attach paper battery - Breathable Paper battery: - 1.5V printed eye shaped paper battery - Generate microcurrent for iontophoresis Covering layer: - Medical high-permeable non-woven fabric - High absorption, - Ensure a conductive covering layer. 构成 Composition
  7. 7. 构成 Composition Specification content Dimension Tolerance Overall dimension range 80.6（70~90）mm×62.0（60~65）mm ±1.0mm Battery size range 17.0（15~20） mm×32.0（30~35） mm ±1.0mm Maximum thickness 1.0mm ±0.1mm
  8. 8. 原理 TheoryThe principle of Iontophoresis Why? Solutions?
  9. 9. 原理 TheoryThe principle of Iontophoresis Cathode - Anode + SKIN + +
  10. 10. 10 1: Microcurrent pushes ions carrying cosmetics through pores and sweat gland into the skin (epidermal layer) 2: Ionic movement promotes active ingredients in skin care products and realizes the targeted nursing for epidermal cells. ⁻ ⁻ + + ⁻ ⁻ + + 1 + ⁻ 3: Ions also attract the water of the dermis to enrich the spinous and granule cell making them plump and thus smoothing the wrinkles. + 2 3 功能 F unctionThe function of Iontophoresis
  11. 11. 功能 FunctionThe function of Iontophoresis 长期效应 Long Term Effect Electrical circuit 即时效应 Instant Effect First layer structure Water condensation 1. Water cycle formation 2. Biological active ion accumulation 3. Cell metabolism stimulation 表皮层 Epidermis 表皮最外层-角质层 Stratum Corneum 真皮层 Dermis ： K+/Na+/Mg2+ : Any Uncharged Biological Active Molecule + M + +H2O M M H2O 化妆品 Cosmetics - 相吸 Attraction + + + + 排斥 Repulsion Second layer structure 皮肤 Skin 1.5V Battery 1----Instant Effect：Instant Double Hydration 2----Long Term Effect：Water cycle formation + Biological Active Ion Accumulation + Cell Metabolism stimulation H2O
  12. 12. light Soft Quick It's lighter than a beauty meter More flexible than conventional batteries It has quicker effect than normal eye mask 优势 Advantage
  13. 13. 02 技术难点 T e c h n i c a l d i f f i c u l t i e s
  14. 14. Product design Integration process Detection of penetration depth 难点 Difficulty
  15. 15. 03 研究成果 R e s e a r c h r e s u l t s
  16. 16. 2016 2017 The birth of this eye patch set a foundation for the production of Iontophoresis Eye Mask products The first Chinese "ion eye patch" was born The pilot production line of eye film battery was realized , started undertaking the customer’s R&D orders Undertook small volumes of eye film battery orders 成就 Achievement 2018 Iontophoresis Eye Mask products are available After several technical optimization, new original Iontophoresis Eye Mask products are available. The application of flexible paper battery in cosmetics walks out from the laboratory to enter the market.
  17. 17. 成就 Achievement Manufacturing of eye mask products is industrialized Iontophoresis facial mask manufacturing started The battery printing and subsequent processing of eye mask products are mechanized production, which can undertake market orders on a large scale. In July 2018, mass printing of conductive facial mask for cosmetics was realized on the assembly line.
  18. 18. Rolled products: industrial packaging products that cosmetics companies can sell directly in packaging. Bagged products: for OEM factory use. Wholesale products: for WeChat business, e-commerce etc. Retail products: for mass consumers. The finished products of various market demands 成就 Achievement Rolled products Bagged products Retail products Wholesale products
  19. 19. 04 演讲总结 S p e e c h s u m m a r y
  20. 20. 总结 Summarize Applications can fully reflect the value of scientific research. Scientific research application Technology industrialization can popularize scientific research results more widely. Technology industrialization Product marketization enables technology to be accepted and promoted Product marketization
  21. 21. 总结 Summarize 体验分享 E x p e r i e n c e s h a r i n g 体验前 Before 体验后 After30名体验者，将离子眼贴膜与普通眼贴膜对比使用时的实拍图 Comparison of ionic eye patch and normal eye patch on 30 experiencers with actual pictures. 抗皱-使用效果 (Anti-wrinkle effect) 皱纹Wrinkle 皱纹Wrinkle 普通眼膜 Ordinary eye patch 离子眼膜 Ionic eye patch 皱纹依旧 Wrinkles are still 皱纹消除 Wrinkles eliminated
  22. 22. 总结 Summarize 体验分享 E x p e r i e n c e s h a r i n g 30名体验者，将离子眼贴膜与普通眼贴膜对比使用时的实拍图 Comparison of ionic eye patch and normal eye patch on 30 experiencers with actual pictures. 淡化黑眼圈-使用效果 (Lighten dark circle effect) 体验前 Before 黑眼圈 Dark circles 黑眼圈 Dark circles 离子眼膜 Ionic eye patch 普通眼膜 Ordinary eye patch 体验后 After 黑眼圈淡化 Dark circles are lightened 黑眼圈略淡 Dark circles are slightly weakened.
  23. 23. 总结 Summarize 体验分享 E x p e r i e n c e s h a r i n g 23 体验前 Before 30名体验者，将离子眼贴膜与普通眼贴膜对比使用时的实拍图 Comparison of ionic eye patch and normal eye patch on 30 experiencers with actual pictures. 抚平眼袋-使用效果 (Smoothing eye bags effect) 眼袋 Eye bags 眼袋 Eye bags 离子眼膜 Ionic eye patch 普通眼膜 Ordinary eye patch 体验后 After 抚平眼袋 Smoothed eye bags 改善眼袋 Improved eye bags
  24. 24. 中国 中国 恩福赛 离子导入眼贴 膜 Enfucell Iontophoresis Eye Mask 离子导入面膜 Iontophoresis Mask 合作开发 ICFPE
  25. 25. 张霞昌 Xiachang Zhang Management Team 张婕 Jie Zhang Deputy general manager of r&d 市场团队 华蓉 Rong Hua Marketing & Sales Manager Head of cosmetics project Chairman 研发团队 耿庆林 Qinglin Geng PM(product manager) 生产团队 孙灿华 Canhua Sun Production manager 宁红燕 Hongyan Ning Sales & marketing manager 芬兰团队 Enfucell Oy info@enfucell.com Petikontie 10, 01720 Vantaa Finland

