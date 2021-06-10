Successfully reported this slideshow.
Clasificacion de los compresores

Concepto, clasificación, aplicaciones y ventajas de los compresores

Clasificacion de los compresores

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación Superior Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” Extensión COL: Cabimas Ender Pacheco 27.184.725 Ing.Mtto.Mecánico Materia: Electiva V (Turbomaquinas) Clasificación De los Compresores
  2. 2. Compresores Un compresor es una máquina de fluido que está construida para aumentar la presión y desplazar cierto tipo de fluidos llamados compresibles, tal como lo son los gases y los vapores. Esto se realiza a través de un intercambio de energía entre la máquina y el fluido en el cual el trabajo ejercido por el compresor es transferido a la sustancia que pasa por él convirtiéndose en energía de flujo, aumentando su presión y energía cinética impulsándola a fluir. Al igual que las bombas, los compresores también desplazan fluidos, pero a diferencia de las primeras que son máquinas hidráulicas, éstos son máquinas térmicas, ya que su fluido de trabajo es compresible, sufre un cambio apreciable de densidad y, generalmente, también de temperatura; a diferencia de los ventiladores y los sopladores, los cuales impulsan fluidos compresibles, pero no aumentan su presión, densidad o temperatura de manera considerable.
  3. 3. Clasificación de los compresores, aplicación y ventajas  COMPRESORES DINÁMICOS: En este tipo de compresores tenemos: los Centrífugos y los Axiales. •Centrífugos: Un compresor centrífugo se caracteriza por su flujo de descarga radial. El aire se aspira al centro de un rodete giratorio con hojas radiales y las fuerzas centrífugas lo empujan hacia el perímetro del rodete. Tiene un elemento giratorio simple, montado en el eje que generalmente está conectado directamente al motor primario. El compresor está dividido en cuatro partes. Entrada, impulsor centrífugo, difusor y colector. En este tipo de compresores el aumento de la presión se logra acelerando el gas utilizando el impulsor, y luego reduciendo la velocidad del aire en movimiento en el difusor, para transferir la energía cinética a la presión. El compresor succiona el aire o el aire entra por la parte de entrada y luego el compresor centrífugo eleva la energía de los gases o aire al girar el juego de cuchillas. Desde aquí, la velocidad del aire aumenta antes de pasar al difusor. El difusor convierte la energía cinética del aire en energía de presión, al disminuir gradualmente la velocidad del aire. De esta manera, el aire se comprime.
  4. 4. Aplicaciones de los compresores centrífugos: Se utilizan en aplicaciones químicas y petroquímicas, en generación de energía, gases industriales, en plantas de fabricación de acero o vidrio e, incluso, en plantas de fertilizantes. Y, en general, en cualquier lugar que necesite grandes volúmenes de aire. Ventajas de los compresores centrífugos : Menor costo inicial Menos costo de mantenimiento. Menor tamaño y masa Motores de alta velocidad y bajo rendimiento.
  5. 5. •Axiales: Los compresores axiales son un tipo especial de turbomaquinaria, cuya función es la de aumentar la presión del flujo de aire entrante de forma continua y en dirección axial. Están formados por varios discos llamados rotores. Entre cada rotor, se instala otro disco denominado estator, donde el aire acelerado por el rotor, incrementa su presión antes de entrar en el disco siguiente. Se caracterizan, y de aquí su nombre, por tener un flujo axial en forma paralela al eje. El gas pasa axialmente a lo largo del compresor, que a través de hileras alternadas de paletas, estacionarias y rotativas, comunican cierta velocidad del gas o energía, que después se transforma en presión. La capacidad mínima de este tipo de compresores, viene a ser del orden de los 15 metros cúbicos por segundo. Utilizan un tambor de equilibrio para contrarrestar la reacción o empuje axial. Debido a su pequeño diámetro y para un mismo tipo de trabajo, funcionan a velocidades más elevadas que los compresores centrífugos. Estas velocidades son superiores en un 25% aproximadamente.
  6. 6. Aplicaciones de los compresores axiales: En general, todos los compresores descritos en los diferentes grupos, se pueden adaptar a múltiples aplicaciones o normativas, como API o ATEX. Los fabricantes añaden elementos adicionales para que cada equipo pueda trabajar en diferentes aplicaciones o estar equipados con los accesorios que el usuario final pueda requerir. La utilización de una tecnología u otra depende de cada aplicación, servicio o presión requerida. Se destinan a aquellas aplicaciones, en que es preciso disponer de un caudal constante a presiones moderadas. Los compresores axiales son más adecuados, para aquellas plantas que precisen grandes y constantes caudales de aire. Una aplicación muy frecuente es el soplado de los altos hornos. Normalmente se utilizan para capacidades alrededor de los 65 metros cúbicos por segundo y para presiones efectivas. Ventajas de los compresores axiales: Alta capacidad de flujo. Mayor eficiencia. Menor tamaño físico y menor peso. Más fácil de manejar en paralelo.
  7. 7.  COMPRESORES DE DESPLAZAMIENTO POSITIVO: El compresor de desplazamiento positivo es aquel cuyo principio de funcionamiento se basa en la disminución del volumen del aire en la cámara de compresión donde se encuentra confinado, produciéndose el incremento de la presión interna hasta llegar al valor de diseño previsto, momento en el cual el aire es liberado al sistema. Ventajas: Alta eficiencia con altas relaciones de compresión. Fiabilidad gracias a la temperatura de descarga controlada y a una baja diferencia de presión. Facilidad de instalación. Facilidad de mantenimiento: con muchas partes comunes con los compresores de una etapa. Los compresores de desplazamiento se dividen en: • Alternativos: Es de acción única cuando la compresión se realiza utilizando solo un lado del pistón. Un compresor que utiliza ambos lados del pistón para comprimir se considera de doble efecto
  8. 8. Aplicaciones El compresor alternativo o recíproco generalmente se utiliza cuando se necesita una alta presión y bajo flujo (o flujo discontinuo de hasta 30 bares). Principalmente en trabajos en los que el aire se usa para herramientas manuales, limpieza de polvo, pequeños trabajos de pintura, usos comerciales, etc. Ventajas Relativamente barato Fácil mantenimiento Adecuado para alta presión
  9. 9. a.- Compresores de pistón (simple efecto y doble efecto): Estos son los tipos de compresores de desplazamiento positivo más antiguos y conocidos. Un compresor de pistón de efecto simple comprime solo en un extremo del pistón, mientras que un compresor de doble efecto comprime ambos extremos del pistón. Aplicaciones: Pueden incorporar múltiples etapas de compresión para lograr la presión deseada, lo que los hace particularmente adecuados para aplicaciones de alta presión. Ventajas: Pueden ser lubricados o sin aceite. Algunos de ellos cuentan con diseños especiales. Son capaces de comprimir otros gases además del aire. Simple efecto / Doble efecto
  10. 10. b.- Compresores de pistón tipo laberinto: Estos son unos tipos especiales de compresores alternativos, de desplazamiento positivo, exentos de aceite y sin segmentos en el pistón. El sellado entre pistón y pared del cilindro, se logra mediante una serie de laberintos. Las superficies interiores de los cilindros están estriadas y la de los pistones llevan unas roscas mecanizadas de afiladas crestas. Las empaquetaduras de las bielas son también del tipo laberinto, pero en cuanto a las fugas internas son mayores a las que se dan en los diseños que utilizan segmentos, pero en contrapartida, no se producen pérdidas por rozamiento, ni en éstos ni en las empaquetaduras. El aire suministrado está extremadamente exento de contaminación. Los discos de válvulas concéntricos y flotantes, tienen la ventaja de ofrecer baja resistencia al flujo de aire y puede dárseles un tratamiento térmico para mejorar su vida de servicio.
  11. 11. c.- Compresores de diafragma: Estos son compresores de desplazamiento positivo, exentos de aceites, que utilizan una membrana flexible o diafragma, en lugar de pistón. El diafragma puede activarse mecánica o hidráulicamente. La de accionamiento mecánico, donde una excéntrica enchavetada al eje de accionamiento del compresor, y por medio de una biela, da movimiento alternativo al diafragma, sujetado entre dos arandelas soporte. La de accionamiento hidráulico, donde el diafragma se mueve a merced de la acción de una presión hidráulica alternativa, que actúa en su parte inferior.
  12. 12. •Rotativos: Los compresores rotativos poseen ventajas como, ocupan relativamente poco espacio, flujo continuo y sin pulsaciones., se pueden conectar bien a un motor eléctrico o a una turbina movida por vapor., largo periodo de tiempo entre reparaciones u operaciones de mantenimiento., no hay contaminación del gaspor aceite lubricante. Este tipos de compresor se dividen en: 1. Compresores de tornillo: Este tipo de compresor es de desplazamiento positivo, con una determinada relación de compresión. Estos compresores pueden funcionar a velocidades elevadas, debido a que no existen válvulas de aspiración ni impulsión ni fuerzas mecánicas que puedan generar desequilibrios; y todo ello hace posible, el que sus dimensiones exteriores sean muy pequeñas en relación a su capacidad. Aplicaciones: Los compresores de aire de tornillo sin aceite se enfrían con aire y con agua. Ofrecen las mismas prestaciones que los lubricados pero en entornos de trabajo en los que se requiere aire sin aceite. El diseño y fabricación de este tipo de compresores es algo más complejo y costoso. Ventajas de los compresores de tornillo: Menos ruidoso Suministran gran cantidad de aire comprimido Más eficiente energéticamente en comparación con los compresores de tipo pistón El suministro de aire es continuo en comparación con los compresores alternativos Temperatura final del aire comprimido relativamente baja
  13. 13. 2.- Compresor de paletas: Son máquinas de desplazamiento positivo, de un sólo eje y relación de compresión determinada. Las paletas flotantes salen y entran desde su interior, formando unas cámaras entre rotor y carcasa, que se llenan con el aire compresores de paletas. El compresor al estar situado el rotor en una posición excéntrica al eje central de la carcasa, las cámaras van creciendo en la zona de aspiración, llegando a producir una depresión que provoca la entrada del aire. Son compresores que no requieren apenas de mantenimiento y tienen un diseño muy sencillo. 3.- compresor de lóbulos o émbolos rotativos: Otro compresor de desplazamiento positivo es el que usa unos rotores de lóbulos o émbolos rotativos. El principio de funcionamiento está basado en el giro de dos rotores de lóbulos en el interior de la carcasa. Como se puede ver en la ilustración superior, los rotores giran de forma sincronizada y en sentido contrario, formando entre ellos unas cámaras en las que entra el aire. En este caso, los lóbulos se limitan a desplazar el aire, consiguiendo aumentar la presión en función de la contrapresión con la que se encuentran en la salida del equipo. Esta contrapresión viene dada por las pérdidas por rozamiento y las necesidades de presión del sistema con el que trabaja. Estos compresores son muy usados como soplantes, es decir, compresores de baja presión.
  14. 14. 4.- Compresores scroll Otra tecnología dentro del grupo de desplazamiento positivo, es la de los compresores tipo scroll. No son equipos muy conocidos, pero tienen una aplicación típica en las aplicaciones exentas de aceite. Estos compresores tienen un desplazamiento que se denomina orbital. La compresión se realiza por reducción de volumen. Aplicaciones: Se requieren aproximadamente de 2 a 3 vueltas completas para que el aire alcance la salida de presión en el centro de la espiral. Ventajas: Muy silenciosos De tamaño compacto Diseño simple, sin tantas piezas No usan aceite y requieren poco mantenimiento
  15. 15. 5.- BOMBAS DE VACÍO Las bombas de vacío son también equipos de desplazamiento positivo. Muchos de sus diseños son usados indistintamente como compresores o como bombas de vacío. Existen bombas de vacío de pistón, tornillo, paletas o lóbulos. Las aplicaciones de vacío tanto en la industria como en los laboratorios de investigación son numerosas y variadas VENTAJAS: Compresión en seco, sin posibilidad de contaminación o reacción entre el gas de proceso y el líquido de funcionamiento; alto nivel de vacío; eficiencia energética; pueden diseñarse para casi todos los gases de proceso gracias a la selección de materiales y a la regulación de la temperatura. Alta eficiencia Larga vida Operación sencilla Están libres de vibración, golpes y trabajan silenciosamente. Opción de construcción.

