Equipo No 7 Normas de Redacción

Normas de Redacción y Escritura

  2. 2. El siguiente trabajo a ser representado en un Slider (Método de Presentación Digital), aborda la necesidad de estudiar las Normas UNY y su aplicación, en la composición de Textos, Signos de Puntuación y finalmente la Estructura de un Trabajo de Grado. Se mostrará todo lo aprendido durante el trimestre en Comunicación Oral y Escrita, donde se aplicarán las normas de redacción y las formas gráficas y mentales de representar los tipos y significados de la comunicación, representándolas en un mapa semántico, así como también las técnicas de redacción utilizando los signos de puntuación, se incluirá la grafía y fragmentos que debe poseer un trabajo de grado, mostrando su estructura junto con las normas antes mencionadas.
  3. 3. ParteI Normas UNY (Mapa Semántico) Parte I Elaborado por: Ender A. Piña PARA LA ELABORACIÓN Y PRESENTACIÓN DE LOS TRABAJOS ESPECIALES DE GRADO Y TESIS DE LA UNY Normas requeridas por la UNY para la elaboración de los trabajos Trabajos Especiales de grado. Conocimientos Habilidades y Destrezas I PROCESO DE INVESTIGACIÓN UNY Paradigmas de Investigación modernos y Post-modernos Investigación y Multimetodos Investigación Cualitativa y Cuantitativa II PARADIGMAS Y DISEÑOS DE INVESTIGACIÓN Dedicatoria, Agradecimiento e Índice General .Portada, Aprobación del Autor, Autoría, Aprobación de la Comisión Evaluadora Son las que contienen la información general del trabajo. III PÁGINAS PRELIMINARES Estructura, Redacción y Estilo Niveles de los Títulos y Subtítulos Citas y Notas, Impresión del texto IV TEXTO V CUADROS, GRÁFICOS Y MAPAS En esta parte se coloca toda aquella información relativa a la investigación del trabajo. VI ANEXOS Es el documento de presentación de habilidades, formación y vida laboral del que investiga VII CURRÍCULUM VITAE Fuentes Bibliográficas, Libros, Autor o Autores Con un solo Autor con Apellido Compuesto, Con Varios Autores Autores de Obras Compiladas y Colectivas, Autores que Firman con Seudónimo, Fechas VIII REFERENCIAS DE FUENTES
  4. 4. Composición de Textos Proceso Cognitivo Coherente Estructura Interna Externa Cualidades Claridad Concisión Sencillez Naturalidad Orden Desarrollo Cierre Tipos Descripción Argumentación Exposición … Normas Planificar •Seleccionar el tema •Investigar •Organizar el material •Elaborar un Plan Escribir •Bosquejo •Borrador •Reescribir Revisar Técnicas •Todas las preguntas •Términos claves •Lluvia de ideas •Escritura libre •Frases empezadas •Mapas y redes Evaluar Redacción Final Ortografía Signos de Puntuación Sangría… Introducción Narración Parte II - Por: Marbella Rodríguez Ortografía Léxico Sintaxis Significados Es Estilo Creatividad Originalidad Para qué Para quién Sobre qué Cuál material Qué importancia Dónde Con qué propósito En cuál tono De qué manera
  5. 5. Signos de Puntuación Parte III Elaborado por: Greicy Riera . Puntos suspensivos Punto y Coma Exclamación ParéntesisInterrogación ComaComillas Dos Puntos Punto Se representan por tres puntos alineados horizontalmente al nivel de la línea base de escritura. Se utilizan al final de una frase en lugar del punto, si bien indican al lector que la frase precedente podría continuar. Ejemplo: «Lunes, martes, miércoles, Es un signo ortográfico y de puntuación que consiste de una coma en la parte inferior con un punto en la parte superior. Se usa para separar ideas generales, ejemplo: "María estaba muy triste por la calificación de su examen; tendrá que esforzarse más" La Exclamación es una figura retórica, de tipo dialógica o patética, que intenta transmitir fuertes emociones al destinatario del mensaje. Se la reconoce sintácticamente por el uso de signos de exclamación y de interjecciones como ¡Oh! y ¡Ay! El signo de interrogación es un signo que indica que la oración que le sigue o precede es una pregunta. En español, este signo se escribe en forma abierta (¿) y cerrada (?), en la mayoría de lenguas con alfabeto latino solo se utiliza la forma cerrada. En griego se usa punto y coma (;) para señalar la interrogación. Los paréntesis Se usan de pares y que encierran información. Los distintos tipos de paréntesis según sus formas son: Los paréntesis propiamente dichos: (…) Los corchetes: […] Las llaves:1 {…} Las comillas (« », “ ”, ‘ ’) son utilizados para marcar niveles distintos en una oración. Generalmente se utilizan: Para citar textualmente algo que ocupe menos de tres o cuatro renglones. Si la cita ocupa más de tres o cuatro renglones, es usual eliminar las comillas. La coma (,) es un signo que señala una breve pausa dentro del enunciado. Se emplea para separar los miembros de una enumeración o sucesión, ya sean palabras o frases y precedidos por alguna de las conjunciones y, e, o, u o ni. Los dos puntos es un signo de puntuación que indica que lo que sigue es consecuencia o conclusión de lo que antecede y que en el habla es una pausa precedida de un descenso en el tono. Dicha pausa es mayor que la de la coma y menor que la del punto. El punto es un signo que proviene del latín punctum. El punto como signo de puntuación se utiliza para señalar pautas largas o cortas así como el final de una oración o párrafo. Igualmente el punto como signo de escritura es el símbolo que se coloca en la parte superior de las letras i y j.
  6. 6. PORTADA Datos de la Institución en la que se realizó la investigación (Logo, nombre, facultad, etc). Título de la investigación Datos de identificación de los autores y el tutor o asesor del trabajo. Índice e Introducción Índice General: en el que aparece el contenido por capítulos, sub-capítulos y apartados. Índice de Tablas y Figuras: Dónde se organizan los elementos gráficos. Introducción: Dónde se hace un planteamiento a la idea del trabajo, antecedentes y argumentos. El marco teórico es el que está conformado por teorías y busca enmarcar el trabajo dentro de una corriente de aproximación a la realidad. La mayor parte del contenido del marco teórico está constituido por ideas originales de otras personas que ya han sido publicadas (fuentes primarias y secundarias) El marco referencial es el que contextualiza la investigación con especificidad y está conformado por los factores concretos que delimitan el tema MÉTODO ¿Qué pasos se siguieron para recabar la información que condujo a lograr el objetivo general del estudio?. Se explica todo el proceso utilizado por los tesistas para planificar, procesar y analizar la información primaria Se incluyen en él: el objetivo general, los objetivos específicos, las hipótesis y preguntas, el tipo de investigación, el diseño utilizado, la operacionalización de variables, las unidades de análisis, la selección de la muestra y la elaboración de los instrumentos de investigación. Análisis y Discusión de Resultados La discusión de los resultados debe partir del problema objeto de estudio y apoyarse en todo momento en el marco teórico de la investigación Se deben explicar e interpretar los descubrimientos realizados desde la óptica de su relación con las hipótesis planteadas Se establecen los logros de índole práctica que hayan sido alcanzados a lo largo del proceso Es la integración de las principales ideas desarrolladas en el estudio en relación con los resultados antes discutidos En este apartado deben incluirse las sugerencias del autor en lo que se refiere a la posible explicación de los hallazgos realizados Incorpora las cuestiones no resueltas o limitaciones de la investigación que pudiesen haber repercutido en los resultados. Parte IV - Por: Flavia Sanz Conclusiones y Recomendaciones Marco Teórico/Referencial
  7. 7. La redacción de textos escritos se constituye en un importante medio para la comunicación, con el vertiginoso avance de las redes sociales las personas se han alejado de la escritura y lectura tradicional, entrando a nuevas formas de leer y escribir, sin embargo es importante conocer y mantener las normas para una adecuada redacción, para que la palabra escrita sea comprendida, apreciada y llegue al receptor de la manera más clara y diáfana posible, de manera que hoy se deben mantener vigentes las normas para redactar composiciones escritas como proceso que requiere planificación, investigación, revisión una y otra vez, para el buen uso de la palabra en cuanto a: ortografía, signos de puntuación, sintaxis y léxico, entre otros aspectos; ya que para ser un buen escritor necesario es escribir y reescribir. Por otra parte, es vital conocer las normas de realización de trabajos, en este sentido, la Universidad Yacambú presenta un excelente manual muy completo que indica de manera apropiada cómo presentar trabajos de grados en tan importante casa de estudios, lo cual puede servir de referencia para otros investigadores. Normas UNY Composición de Textos Estructura de l Trabajo Escrito
  8. 8. Cadena. Amabeli. (2009). Uso Adecuado de la Lengua Escrita. [Documento en línea]. Disponible en: https://usoadecuadodelalenguaescrita.blogsport.com/2009/01/pasos-para-redactar.html Facultad de Ciencias Sociales UBA. Centro Virtual de Escritura. [Documento en línea]. Disponible en: https://centrodeescrituravirtual.wordpress.com/manual-del-escritor/acerca-de- la-escritura/ [Consulta: 2017, abril 12] Signos de Puntuación. (2009). [Documento en línea]. Disponible en: http://equiposignosdepuntuacion4m10ei.blogspot.com/2009/01/los-signos-de-puntuacin-son- signos_24.html. [Consulta: 2017, abril 14] Universidad Yacambú. Vicerrectorado de Investigación y Postgrado. (2007). Normas para la Elaboración y Presentación de los Trabajos Especiales de Grado, Trabajos de Grado y Tesis Doctorales de la UNY. Barquisimeto. Viana, Alex. Estructura y Composición de un Escrito. [Documento en línea]. Disponible en: Https://es.slideshare.net/lexviana/Estructura-y-composicion-del-texto. [Consulta: 2017, abril 12] Wikipedía. La Enciclopedia Libre. (2017). Signos de Puntuación. [Documento en línea]. Disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signo_de_puntuaci%C3%B3n. [Consulta: 2017, abril 14] Normas de Redacción. Por: Ender Piña – Marbella Rodríguez – Greicy Riera – Flavia Sanz

