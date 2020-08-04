Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jidoka: Reliability, Quality, Poke Yoke KIOT Lean system engineering Target group: 3rd year GED Chapter six By: Endashaw Y...
5/31/2019 2 Jidoka Concept – Sakichi Toyoda Jidoka has been defined as “automation with a human mind”  Humans make mistak...
5/31/2019 3 Jidoka Human Error Rates: Dennis (2015) p. 126
5/31/2019 4 Jidoka Concept  Really, we are leveraging on Process Capability: • Old World Mfg – produce as much and as fas...
5/31/2019 5 House of Lean STABILITY STANDARDIZATION JUST IN TIME CUSTOMER FOCUS INVOLVEMENT Standardized Work 5S TPM Kaize...
2 - 6SKB Jidoka is… A. A method for reducing defects B. Equipment autonomation to improve productivity
2 - 7SKB Jidoka A. Tools or Methods to Reduce Defects  Detect defects when they occur  Prevent defects from passing to n...
2 - 8SKB Jidoka Elements  Visual Control  5S  Andon  Abnormality Response/Reaction  Roles and responsibilities  Line...
2 - 9SKB Jidoka Elements Visual Control  5S  Andon Parts presentation Tool presentation Pack line Andon Standard work
2 - 10SKB Abnormality Response Process React to problem Q C D S Measure impact Alert team Train affected associates in new...
5/31/2019 11 Poke Yoke Most Common Errors: • Missing Process Steps • Process Errors (does not meet standard) • Mis-set Wor...
5/31/2019 12 Poke Yoke Examples A Good Poke Yoke either prevents errors or makes an error obvious: • Humans are not good a...
2 - 13SKB Jidoka B. Equipment autonomation Separate operator work from machine work Before: Operator watches machine run A...
2 - 14SKB Jidoka Benefits  Increases production quality  Increases productivity  Ensures on-time delivery Quality ... C...
5/31/2019 15 Jidoka Implementation Involvement is Everything: people love to solve problems.  SMART Goals: • Simple • Mea...
The Value Stream  Value Stream is “All the actions … currently required to bring a product through the main flows essenti...
What is a Value Stream Map?  The Current State Value Stream Map is a particular type of map that documents the process fl...
  1. 1. Jidoka: Reliability, Quality, Poke Yoke KIOT Lean system engineering Target group: 3rd year GED Chapter six By: Endashaw Yohannes Kombolcha/Ethiopia May , 2019 5/31/2019 1 Jidoka: Reliability, Quality, Poke Yoke
  2. 2. 5/31/2019 2 Jidoka Concept – Sakichi Toyoda Jidoka has been defined as “automation with a human mind”  Humans make mistakes • Since humans work in the system, you can never eliminate mistakes  Machines make defects • Since machines are supervised by humans, use the humans to find and fix the machines that make defects  “… thus Zero defects is absolutely possible.” – Shigeo Shingo
  3. 3. 5/31/2019 3 Jidoka Human Error Rates: Dennis (2015) p. 126
  4. 4. 5/31/2019 4 Jidoka Concept  Really, we are leveraging on Process Capability: • Old World Mfg – produce as much and as fast as possible. Replace defective products when someone complains. • New World Mfg – NEVER pass on a defective product. Stop the line and fix the process … and continually improve the process  By continually strengthening Jidoka, we are improving our process capability, and putting our firm in a better position for the future. • Focus on improving process capability (Poke Yoke) – by investigating defect causes and fixing the machines that cause them and by eliminating human mistakes • Focus on containing defects (Zone Control)– by having people find defects and containing them within the zone of control
  5. 5. 5/31/2019 5 House of Lean STABILITY STANDARDIZATION JUST IN TIME CUSTOMER FOCUS INVOLVEMENT Standardized Work 5S TPM Kaizen Teams Suggestions Safety Activities Hoshin Planning Standardized Work, 5S, TPM Jidoka, Heijunka, Kanban Standardized Work Kanban, A3 Thinking Visual Order (5S) Hoshin Planning, Takt, Heijunka Involvement, Lean Design, A3 Thinking JIDOKA  Poke Yoke  Zone Control  Visual Order (5S)  Problem Solving  Abnormality Control  Separate Human & Machine Work  Involvement  Flow  Heijunka  Takt Time  Pull System  Kanban  Visual Order (5S)  Involvement
  6. 6. 2 - 6SKB Jidoka is… A. A method for reducing defects B. Equipment autonomation to improve productivity
  7. 7. 2 - 7SKB Jidoka A. Tools or Methods to Reduce Defects  Detect defects when they occur  Prevent defects from passing to next operation  Identify root causes of defects  Eliminate root causes  Reduce or eliminate defects
  8. 8. 2 - 8SKB Jidoka Elements  Visual Control  5S  Andon  Abnormality Response/Reaction  Roles and responsibilities  Line stop guidelines  Sigma Kaizen (DMAIC)  Basic QC Tools  Advanced Statistical Tools  Counter measures  Mistake-proofing (Poke-Yoke)  Manual Work  Automatic machine work  New Standard Operations and training  Skill matrix and performance  Autonomation  Separate person from machine
  9. 9. 2 - 9SKB Jidoka Elements Visual Control  5S  Andon Parts presentation Tool presentation Pack line Andon Standard work
  10. 10. 2 - 10SKB Abnormality Response Process React to problem Q C D S Measure impact Alert team Train affected associates in new standard operations MAN EFFECT MACHINE MATERIALMETHOD Find root cause Develop and test improvement Check 2B Gauge 4 Update standard operations with tested improvement
  11. 11. 5/31/2019 11 Poke Yoke Most Common Errors: • Missing Process Steps • Process Errors (does not meet standard) • Mis-set Work Pieces (piece set backwards) • Missing Parts • Wrong Parts • Faulty Machine Operation • Adjustment Error (depth of cut stop set wrong by operator) • Equipment Set Up Wrong • Tools / Fixtures / Jigs Inadequately Prepared A Good Poke Yoke either prevents these or makes an error obvious: • Simple, with a long life • Highly reliable • Low cost • Designed for workplace conditions
  12. 12. 5/31/2019 12 Poke Yoke Examples A Good Poke Yoke either prevents errors or makes an error obvious: • Humans are not good at simple, repetitive motions (like sorting clips) • Machines can do the same action repeat ably
  13. 13. 2 - 13SKB Jidoka B. Equipment autonomation Separate operator work from machine work Before: Operator watches machine run After: Operator loads and moves  Auto shut-off  “Hanedashi” auto unload  Operator moves to next operation
  14. 14. 2 - 14SKB Jidoka Benefits  Increases production quality  Increases productivity  Ensures on-time delivery Quality ... Cost ... Delivery!
  15. 15. 5/31/2019 15 Jidoka Implementation Involvement is Everything: people love to solve problems.  SMART Goals: • Simple • Measurable • Achievable • Reasonable (relevant) • Trackable  Motivation: • Extrinsic Motivation – comes from physical rewards • Monetary • Gifts • Intrinsic Motivation – comes from personal satisfaction • Recognition by peers • Personal growth (skills development) & self-actualization (self-accomplishment) • Contribution to a broader / larger goal
  16. 16. The Value Stream  Value Stream is “All the actions … currently required to bring a product through the main flows essential to every product”. • Big picture, not individual processes • Both value added and non value added • Material, information, and people flows • Across organizational boundaries
  17. 17. What is a Value Stream Map?  The Current State Value Stream Map is a particular type of map that documents the process flow in a Value stream, starting with the customer, and focusing on every step, both value added and non value added.  The value stream map documents the people, material, and information flows that make up the value stream.  The Value Stream Map also documents data about the process including process time, cycle time, change over time, work in process.
