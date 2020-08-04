Successfully reported this slideshow.
KIOT Plant Layout and Facility Design Course code: Greg 4181 Target group: 4th year GED Chapter one MANUFACTURING FACILITY...
Course Objectives • The objectives of the course are • To understand the importance of facility design in general and manu...
CHAPTER ONE: OUTLINE o Introduction to Facility Planning o why facility planning is important? o Objectives of Facility Pl...
1. Introduction to facility planning What is Facility ? • A facility is an entity(object) that facilitates the performance...
What is Facility Planning? Facility Planning determines how an activity’s tangible fixed assets best support in achieving ...
Hierarchy of Facility Planning Facility Planning Structural Design Facility Location Facility Design Layout Design Handlin...
1. Facility location : is the placement of a facility with respect to customers, suppliers, and other facilities with whic...
3. Layout Design: consists of all equipment, machinery, and furnishings within the structure. 4. Handling System Design: c...
Why is Facility planning important? 1) Facility planning must be a continuing activity to be competitive and keep developm...
2) Facility planning can increase plant productivity and reduce costs by reducing or eliminating all activities that are u...
4) Energy conservation incorporating new methods of energy to reduce the cost of energy 5) Other factors that requires inv...
2. Objectives of Facility planning o Minimize capital investment & increase productivity o Improve customer satisfaction o...
3. Classification of Facility Planning • It is important to organize and classify facility planning into manageable sub-pr...
Facility planning levels of details I. Global (Site Location) This involves factors such as freight cost, labor cost, skil...
Facility planning levels of details cont.. IV. Micro (Work cell/Department Layout) determines the location of specific equ...
4. Facility planning process steps 1) Define or redefine the objective of the facility 2) Specify the primary and support ...
1) Define or redefine the objective of the facility • May be planning for new facility or improvement of existing facility...
2) Specify the primary and support activities to be performed in accomplishing the objective • Primary and support activit...
3) Determine the interrelationships among all activities • Define both quantitatively and qualitatively how activities int...
5) Generate alternative facility plans • Alternative facility plans will include both alternative facility locations and a...
6) Evaluate alternative facility plans • Determine the factors, set an accepted criteria and rank the plans. 7) Select a f...
8) Implement the facility plans • After selection, considerable amount of planning must precede before the actual construc...
9) Maintain and adapt facilities plans. • When new requirements are placed on the facility, the facility plan must be modi...
Brainstorming • Think about your role as a facility planner and what kind of improvements would you like to suggest for ga...
  1. 1. KIOT Plant Layout and Facility Design Course code: Greg 4181 Target group: 4th year GED Chapter one MANUFACTURING FACILITY PLANNING By: Endashaw Yohannes Kombolcha/Ethiopia Nov, 2019 1/29/2020 1
  2. 2. Course Objectives • The objectives of the course are • To understand the importance of facility design in general and manufacturing unit in particular. • To analyze the basic principles of effective plant layout and design as these apply to the apparel industry. • To develop understanding of building typology and indoor environment • To draw upon specialized knowledge from a number of disciplines including engineering, architecture, business management, and economics, as these relate to plant engineering. • To learn the planning of layout using simulation exercises in classroom. • To understand principles of material system and equipments 2
  3. 3. CHAPTER ONE: OUTLINE o Introduction to Facility Planning o why facility planning is important? o Objectives of Facility Planning o Classification of Facility Planning o Facility planning process steps 3
  4. 4. 1. Introduction to facility planning What is Facility ? • A facility is an entity(object) that facilitates the performance of any job. • Example Machine, tool, work center, manufacturing cell, warehouse, land, buildings, equipment, furnishings and etc. 4
  5. 5. What is Facility Planning? Facility Planning determines how an activity’s tangible fixed assets best support in achieving the activity’s objectives. Examples: a. In manufacturing, the objective is to support production. (manufacturing facility Planning) b. In an airport, the objective is to support the passenger airplane interface. c. In a hospital, the objective is to provide medical care to patients. 5
  6. 6. Facility plan 6
  7. 7. Hierarchy of Facility Planning Facility Planning Structural Design Facility Location Facility Design Layout Design Handling System Design 7
  8. 8. 1. Facility location : is the placement of a facility with respect to customers, suppliers, and other facilities with which it interfaces. 2. Structure Design: consists of the building and services (e.g., gas, water system, lighting system, air conditioning system,, sewage system, safety system, etc. ) 8
  9. 9. 3. Layout Design: consists of all equipment, machinery, and furnishings within the structure. 4. Handling System Design: consists of the mechanism by which all interactions required by the layout are satisfied (e.g., materials, personnel, information, and equipment handling systems). 9
  10. 10. Plant lay out 10
  11. 11. Why is Facility planning important? 1) Facility planning must be a continuing activity to be competitive and keep developments in its field. • Economic considerations of existing systems, personnel and equipment • New machines and processes • Rapid changes in production techniques in the present and future 11
  12. 12. 2) Facility planning can increase plant productivity and reduce costs by reducing or eliminating all activities that are unnecessary and wasteful. 3) By incorporating vital health and safety measures the employer may avoid unsafe conditions and losses in both money and manpower resulting from industrial accidents. 12 Why is Facility planning important? Cont..
  13. 13. 4) Energy conservation incorporating new methods of energy to reduce the cost of energy 5) Other factors that requires investment in new facilities Example • Fire protection ,Security, Disability act • Community rules and regulations regarding noise ,air pollution, liquid and solid waste disposal. 6) Pilferage- stealing merchandise from manufacturing companies etc… 13 Why is Facility planning important? Cont..
  14. 14. 2. Objectives of Facility planning o Minimize capital investment & increase productivity o Improve customer satisfaction o Effectively utilize people, equipment ,Space and energy o Improved material handling, material control and good house keeping. o Promote flexibility & increase speed to customer response (shorten lead time) o Provide for employee safety and job satisfaction o Improve productivity and reduce costs 14
  15. 15. 3. Classification of Facility Planning • It is important to organize and classify facility planning into manageable sub-projects based on their Levels of Detail. • Each sub-project has a series of tasks that the design team must complete. • The tasks and their sequence differ for each level 15
  16. 16. Facility planning levels of details I. Global (Site Location) This involves factors such as freight cost, labor cost, skill availability and site focus. II. Supra (Site Planning) This includes number, size, and location of buildings. It includes infrastructure such as roads, water, gas and rail. III. Macro (Building Layout) Operating departments are defined and located at this level. Frequently, this is the most important level of planning. A Macro- Layout institutionalizes the fundamental organizational structure in steel and apparel industry. 16
  17. 17. Facility planning levels of details cont.. IV. Micro (Work cell/Department Layout) determines the location of specific equipment and furniture V. Sub-Micro (Workstation Design) focuses on individual workers. Here we design workstations for efficiency, effectiveness and safety. Ergonomics is key. 17
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 4. Facility planning process steps 1) Define or redefine the objective of the facility 2) Specify the primary and support activities to be performed in accomplishing the objective 3) Determine the interrelationships among all activities 4) Determine the space requirement for all activities 5) Generate alternative facility plans 6) Evaluate alternative facility plans 7) Select a facilities plan 8) Implement the facilities plan 9) Maintain and adapt the facility plans 10) Redefine the objective of the facilities 19
  20. 20. 1) Define or redefine the objective of the facility • May be planning for new facility or improvement of existing facility. • Products to be produced or services to be provided must be specified quantitatively • Volumes or levels of activities are to be identified when possible. 20
  21. 21. 2) Specify the primary and support activities to be performed in accomplishing the objective • Primary and support activities to be performed and should be specified in terms of operations ,equipment ,personnel and material flow involved. • Support activities allow primary operations to function properly with out interruptions. e.g Maintenance function is a support activity for manufacturing. 21
  22. 22. 3) Determine the interrelationships among all activities • Define both quantitatively and qualitatively how activities interact and support one another with in the boundaries of the facility. 4) Determine the space requirement for all activities • All equipment , material, and personnel requirements must be considered while considering space requirements for each activity. 22
  23. 23. 5) Generate alternative facility plans • Alternative facility plans will include both alternative facility locations and alternative facility designs. • Alternative facility designs will include alternative layout design, structural designs and material handling system designs. • Depending on the situation the facility location decision and facility designs may be decoupled 23
  24. 24. 6) Evaluate alternative facility plans • Determine the factors, set an accepted criteria and rank the plans. 7) Select a facility plans • Select the most acceptable in satisfying the goals and objectives of the organizations. • Most often cost is not the only major considerations when evaluating a facility plans. • Use the information generated in step 6. 24
  25. 25. 8) Implement the facility plans • After selection, considerable amount of planning must precede before the actual construction of the facility. • Supervising installation of layout, getting ready to start up, actual starting up, running and correction activities are all part of implantation phase of facility planning. 25
  26. 26. 9) Maintain and adapt facilities plans. • When new requirements are placed on the facility, the facility plan must be modified accordingly. • Changes in product design, new machines ,material handling equipments or flow patterns require an updated facility plan. 10) Redefine the objective of the facility • In case of potential modifications ,expansion and so on for existing facilities, all recognized changes must be considered and the objective of the facility should be redefined in quantifiable terms 26
  27. 27. Brainstorming • Think about your role as a facility planner and what kind of improvements would you like to suggest for garment industries. 27
  28. 28. 1/29/2020 28

