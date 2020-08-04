Successfully reported this slideshow.
KIOT Lean system engineering Target group: 3rd year GED Chapter five Just-in-Time Production system “Establishing World Cl...
2 - 2SKB Just-In-Time is  A manufacturing system which produces:  What the customer wants  In the quantity the customer...
2 - 3SKB Philosophy of Just-in-Time  JIT originated in Japan at Toyota Motor Co, fueled by a need to survive the devastat...
2 - 4SKB The Philosophy of JIT con’t o JIT is built on simplicity - simpler is better o Continuous improvement – often usi...
2 - 5SKB  Attacks waste (Any thing not adding value to the product)  Achieves streamlined productionn by reducing invent...
Goal of JIT The ultimate goal of JIT is a balanced system. (Achieves a smooth, rapid flow of materials through the system)...
Three Elements of JIT
 JIT manufacturing focuses on production system to achieve value-added manufacturing  TQM is an integrated effort design...
9 Elements of JIT Manufacturing  Achieved by focusing on these elements:  Inventory reduction - exposes problems  Kanba...
10 Role of Inventory Reduction  Inventory = Lead Time (less is better)  Inventory hides problems
Pull/Push Systems  Pull system: System for moving work where a workstation pulls output from the preceding station just a...
Comparison between Pull and Push system
Advantages of Push and pull system Pull system Push system Limited Inventory High Inventory Customer centric Producer cent...
Disadvantages of Push and Pull system Pull system Push System Balanced systems MUST be in place Can generate large quantit...
Kanban Production Control System  Kanban: Card or other device that communicates demand for work or materials from the pr...
Kanban Production Control System o The Kanban cards provide direct control (limit) on the amount of work-in-process betwee...
A Sample Kanban
Determination of the Number of Kanbans Needed o Setting up a kanban system requires determining the number of kanbans (or ...
Kanban Signals “Pull” Material Through the Process Storage Part A Storage Part AMachine Center Assembly Line Material Flow...
© 2006 Prentice Hall, Inc. 16 – 21 Kanban Signals Work cell Raw Material Supplier Kanban Purchased Parts Supplier Sub- ass...
22 Small Lot Sizes & Quick Setups  Small lots mean less average inventory and shorten manufacturing lead time  Small lot...
© Wiley 2010 23 Uniform Plant Loading  A “level” schedule is developed so that the same mix of products is made every day...
24 Flexible Resources  Moveable, general purpose equipment:  Portable equipment with plug in power/air  Drills, lathes,...
25 Effective Facility Layouts  Workstations in close physical proximity to reduce transport & movement  Smooth flow of m...
26 Respect for People: The Role of Employees  Associates gather performance data  Team approaches used for problem-solvi...
27 Respect for People The Role of Employees:  Genuine and meaningful respect for associates  Willingness to develop cros...
28 Respect for People Lifetime Employment:  Everyone feels secure/is empowered  Everyone is responsible for quality: und...
The Role of Management:  Responsible for culture of mutual trust  Serve as coaches & facilitators  Responsible for deve...
30 Respect for People Supplier Relationships  Single-source suppliers  Can supply entire family of parts  Build long-te...
31 JIT and TQM  Integrate quality into all processes  Focus on continuous improvement - Kaizen  Quality at the source -...
Benefits of JIT o Reduced inventory o Improved quality o Lower costs o Reduced space requirements o Reduced lead times o I...
33 Implementing JIT  Starts with a company shared vision of where it is and where it wants to go  Management needs to cr...
Summary: Just-In-Time Production • Management philosophy • “Pull” system though the plant WHAT IT IS • Employee participat...
Comparison of JIT and Traditional Systems Factor Traditional JIT Inventory Much to offset forecast errors, late deliveries...
5/27/2019 36
Chapter 5
Chapter 5

  1. 1. KIOT Lean system engineering Target group: 3rd year GED Chapter five Just-in-Time Production system “Establishing World Class Manufacturing Practices” By: Endashaw Yohannes Kombolcha/Ethiopia May , 2019 5/27/2019 1
  2. 2. 2 - 2SKB Just-In-Time is  A manufacturing system which produces:  What the customer wants  In the quantity the customer wants  When the customer wants it  While using the minimum:  Raw materials  Equipment  Labor  Space
  3. 3. 2 - 3SKB Philosophy of Just-in-Time  JIT originated in Japan at Toyota Motor Co, fueled by a need to survive the devastation post WWII  JIT gained worldwide prominence in the 1970s  Often termed “Lean Production” or “Lean Systems”  Broad view that entire organization has the same goal - to serve customers
  4. 4. 2 - 4SKB The Philosophy of JIT con’t o JIT is built on simplicity - simpler is better o Continuous improvement – often using kaizen blitz o Visibility – all waste must be visible to be identified and eliminated o Flexibility - to adapt to changes in environment
  5. 5. 2 - 5SKB  Attacks waste (Any thing not adding value to the product)  Achieves streamlined productionn by reducing inventory  Exposes problems and bottlenecks caused by variability What Does Just-in-Time Do?
  6. 6. Goal of JIT The ultimate goal of JIT is a balanced system. (Achieves a smooth, rapid flow of materials through the system) The supporting goals are:  Eliminate disruptions  Make the system flexible  Eliminate waste, especially excess inventory
  7. 7. Three Elements of JIT
  8. 8.  JIT manufacturing focuses on production system to achieve value-added manufacturing  TQM is an integrated effort designed to improve quality performance at every level  Respect for people rests on the philosophy that human resources are an essential part of JIT philosophy 8 Three Elements of JIT con’t
  9. 9. 9 Elements of JIT Manufacturing  Achieved by focusing on these elements:  Inventory reduction - exposes problems  Kanban & pull production systems  Small lots & quick setups  Uniform plant loading  Flexible resources  Efficient facility layouts
  10. 10. 10 Role of Inventory Reduction  Inventory = Lead Time (less is better)  Inventory hides problems
  11. 11. Pull/Push Systems  Pull system: System for moving work where a workstation pulls output from the preceding station just as it is needed. (e.g. Kanban) vs.  Push system: System for moving work where output is pushed to the next station as it is completed
  12. 12. Comparison between Pull and Push system
  13. 13. Advantages of Push and pull system Pull system Push system Limited Inventory High Inventory Customer centric Producer centric Improve cash flow Make -to-stock Make -to-order Forecasting demand
  14. 14. Disadvantages of Push and Pull system Pull system Push System Balanced systems MUST be in place Can generate large quantities of scrap before errors are discovered Setup times will greatly impact throughput Requires maintenance of large and complex databases Any problem will lead to unhappy customers Requires diligence to maintain effective product flow
  15. 15. Kanban Production Control System  Kanban: Card or other device that communicates demand for work or materials from the preceding station  Japanese word meaning “signal” or “visible record” may be a card, or may be a flag, ball etc.  Paperless production control system  Kanban card indicates standard quantity of production  Used often with fixed sized container
  16. 16. Kanban Production Control System o The Kanban cards provide direct control (limit) on the amount of work-in-process between cells. o maintain discipline of pull production o Signifies an authority to pull or produce which comes from a downstream process  Production Kanban authorizes production  Withdrawal Kanban authorizes movement of goods
  17. 17. A Sample Kanban
  18. 18. Determination of the Number of Kanbans Needed o Setting up a kanban system requires determining the number of kanbans (or containers) needed. o Each container represents the minimum production lot size o An accurate estimate of lead time required to produce a container is key to determining how many kanbans are required
  19. 19. Kanban Signals “Pull” Material Through the Process Storage Part A Storage Part AMachine Center Assembly Line Material Flow Card (signal) Flow Withdrawa l kanban Once the Production kanban is received, the Machine Center produces a unit to replace the one taken by the Assembly Line people in the first place This puts the system back where it was before the item was pulled The process begins by the Assembly Line people pulling Part A from Storage Production kanban
  20. 20. © 2006 Prentice Hall, Inc. 16 – 21 Kanban Signals Work cell Raw Material Supplier Kanban Purchased Parts Supplier Sub- assembly Ship Kanban Kanban Kanban Kanban Finished goods Customer order Final assembly Kanban
  21. 21. 22 Small Lot Sizes & Quick Setups  Small lots mean less average inventory and shorten manufacturing lead time  Small lots with shorter setup times increase flexibility to respond to demand changes  Strive for single digit setups- < 10 minutes  Setup reduction process is well-documented  External tasks- do as much preparation while present job is still running  Internal tasks- simplify, eliminate, shorten steps involved with location, clamping, & adjustments  Ultimate goal is single unit lot sizes
  22. 22. © Wiley 2010 23 Uniform Plant Loading  A “level” schedule is developed so that the same mix of products is made every day in small quantities  Leveling the schedule can have big impact along whole supply chain Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday AAAAA BBBBB BBBBB DDDDD EEEEE AAAAA BBBBB BBBBB CCCCC EEEEE Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday AABBBB AABBBB AABBBB AABBBB AABBBB CDEE CDEE CDEE CDEE CDEE 5 units 5 units 10 units Weekly Production Required Traditional Production Plan JIT Plan with Level Scheduling A B C D E 10 units 20 units
  23. 23. 24 Flexible Resources  Moveable, general purpose equipment:  Portable equipment with plug in power/air  Drills, lathes, printer-fax-copiers, etc.  Capable of being setup to do many different things with minimal setup time  Multifunctional workers:  Workers assume considerable responsibility  Cross-trained to perform several different duties  Trained to also be problem solvers
  24. 24. 25 Effective Facility Layouts  Workstations in close physical proximity to reduce transport & movement  Smooth flow of material  Often use:  Cellular Manufacturing (instead of process focus)  U-shaped lines: (allows material handler to quickly drop off materials & pick up finished work)
  25. 25. 26 Respect for People: The Role of Employees  Associates gather performance data  Team approaches used for problem-solving  Decisions made from bottom-up  Everyone is responsible for preventive maintenance
  26. 26. 27 Respect for People The Role of Employees:  Genuine and meaningful respect for associates  Willingness to develop cross-functional skills  Bottom-round management – consensus management by committees or teams  Quality circles – small volunteer teams that solve quality problems
  27. 27. 28 Respect for People Lifetime Employment:  Everyone feels secure/is empowered  Everyone is responsible for quality: understand both internal and external customer needs
  28. 28. The Role of Management:  Responsible for culture of mutual trust  Serve as coaches & facilitators  Responsible for developing workers  Provide multi-functional training  Facilitate teamwork  Support culture with appropriate incentive system including non-monetary 29 Respect for People
  29. 29. 30 Respect for People Supplier Relationships  Single-source suppliers  Can supply entire family of parts  Build long-term relationships with small number of suppliers  Fewer contracts  Cost and information sharing  Work together to certify processes
  30. 30. 31 JIT and TQM  Integrate quality into all processes  Focus on continuous improvement - Kaizen  Quality at the source - sequential inspection  Jidoka - authority to stop line  Poka-yoke - fail-safe all processes  Preventive maintenance - scheduled  Work environment - everything in its place, a place for everything
  31. 31. Benefits of JIT o Reduced inventory o Improved quality o Lower costs o Reduced space requirements o Reduced lead times o Increased productivity o Greater flexibilityy o Reduced scrap and rework o Better relations with suppliers o Simplified scheduling and control activities o Increased capacity o Increased equipment utilization o Better use of human resources o More product variety o Reduced need for indirect labor
  32. 32. 33 Implementing JIT  Starts with a company shared vision of where it is and where it wants to go  Management needs to create the right atmosphere  Implementation needs a designated “Champion”  Implement the sequence of seven steps 1. Make quality improvements 2. Reorganize workplace 3. Reduce setup times 4. Reduce lot sizes & lead times 5. Implement layout changes 6. Follow pull production sytem 7. Develop relationship with suppliers
  33. 33. Summary: Just-In-Time Production • Management philosophy • “Pull” system though the plant WHAT IT IS • Employee participation • Industrial engineering/basics • Continuing improvement • Total quality control • Small lot sizes WHAT IT REQUIRES • Attacks waste • Exposes problems and bottlenecks • Achieves streamlined production WHAT IT DOES • Stable environment WHAT IT ASSUMES
  34. 34. Comparison of JIT and Traditional Systems Factor Traditional JIT Inventory Much to offset forecast errors, late deliveries Minimal necessary to operate Deliveries Few, large Many, small Lot sizes Large Small Setup; runs Few, long runs Many, short runs Vendors Long-term relationships are unusual Partners Workers Necessary to do the work Assets
  35. 35. 5/27/2019 36

