Miss Hermelinda
PROPÓSITO DE LA CLASE Los estudiantes RECONOCEN LAS PALABRAS AGUDAS Y GRAVES, también la tildación correcta al redactar pe...
Las palabras agudas y graves o llanas. RECORDAMOS ¿Cuándo las palabras son agudas y graves? ¿Qué regla deben cumplir las p...
VIDEO PARA OBSERVAR ANTES DE LA CLASE Dale clic en la imagen para observar el video.
VIDEO PARA OBSERVAR ANTES DE LA CLASE Dale clic en la imagen para observar el video.
RESPONDE ORALMENTE RESPECTO AL VIDEO ¿Cuándo tildamos las palabras agudas? ¿Y las graves o llanas? ¿Las has usado correcta...
Ejemplo: Copiar o imprimir para el cuaderno
Eres un ángel Ejemplo: Copiar o imprimir para el cuaderno
No se escribe en el cuaderno, es sólo para que puedas practicar el tema. Desarrolla de forma interactiva los ejercicios so...
RECUERDA QUE TU TAREITA LA REVISARÉ REGRESANDO A CLASES
RECUERDA QUE TU TAREITA LA REVISARÉ REGRESANDO A CLASES
RECUERDA QUE TU TAREITA LA REVISARÉ REGRESANDO A CLASES
RECUERDA QUE TU TAREITA LA REVISARÉ REGRESANDO A CLASES Debajo escribe si es palabra aguda o grave
Gracias por participar con buen ánimo en tus clases a distancia. Tomemos un tiempo para agradecer a Dios por su infinita b...
Las palabras agudas y graves
Las palabras agudas y graves
Las palabras agudas y graves

  2. 2. PROPÓSITO DE LA CLASE Los estudiantes RECONOCEN LAS PALABRAS AGUDAS Y GRAVES, también la tildación correcta al redactar pequeños textos en forma individual en su cuaderno de trabajo. Ojo: No se escribe en el cuaderno
  3. 3. Las palabras agudas y graves o llanas. RECORDAMOS ¿Cuándo las palabras son agudas y graves? ¿Qué regla deben cumplir las palabras agudas y graves para ser tildadas? Ojo: No se escribe en el cuaderno
  4. 4. VIDEO PARA OBSERVAR ANTES DE LA CLASE Dale clic en la imagen para observar el video.
  5. 5. VIDEO PARA OBSERVAR ANTES DE LA CLASE Dale clic en la imagen para observar el video.
  6. 6. RESPONDE ORALMENTE RESPECTO AL VIDEO ¿Cuándo tildamos las palabras agudas? ¿Y las graves o llanas? ¿Las has usado correctamente siempre?
  7. 7. Ejemplo: Copiar o imprimir para el cuaderno
  8. 8. Eres un ángel Ejemplo: Copiar o imprimir para el cuaderno
  9. 9. No se escribe en el cuaderno, es sólo para que puedas practicar el tema. Desarrolla de forma interactiva los ejercicios sobre el tema dando clic en estos links.
  10. 10. RECUERDA QUE TU TAREITA LA REVISARÉ REGRESANDO A CLASES
  11. 11. RECUERDA QUE TU TAREITA LA REVISARÉ REGRESANDO A CLASES
  12. 12. RECUERDA QUE TU TAREITA LA REVISARÉ REGRESANDO A CLASES
  13. 13. RECUERDA QUE TU TAREITA LA REVISARÉ REGRESANDO A CLASES Debajo escribe si es palabra aguda o grave
  14. 14. Gracias por participar con buen ánimo en tus clases a distancia. Tomemos un tiempo para agradecer a Dios por su infinita bondad hacia nosotros y por aquellos carentes de salud en este momento. Bendiciones…

×