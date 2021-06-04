Successfully reported this slideshow.
Makeup has become an important aspect of our modern day lifestyle. Some prefer makeup on a day-to-day basis, while some only take their beauty products out for special occasions. Makeup is not just a hobby but has slowly evolved into a full time profession. We see professional makeup artists working at many different levels in the fashion industry. Earlier, makeup artists were mostly limited to movie shootings, stage shows, fashion shows and special events. The growing impact of social media has left everyone wanting to put their best foot forward. The demand for makeup artists has increased by leaps and bounds.

  1. 1. 1/9 by hamstech June 3, 2021 START YOUR VERY OWN MAKEUP BRAND LIKE THESE POPULAR CELEBRITIES WITH HAMSTECH’S MAKEUP COURSE! hamstech.com/start-your-very-own-makeup-brand-like-these-popular-celebrities-with-hamstechs-makeup-course Makeup has become an important aspect of our modern day lifestyle. Some prefer makeup on a day-to-day basis, while some only take their beauty products out for special occasions. Makeup is not just a hobby but has slowly evolved into a full time profession. We see professional makeup artists working at many different levels in the fashion industry. Earlier, makeup artists were mostly limited to movie shootings, stage shows, fashion shows and special events. The growing impact of social media has left everyone wanting to put their best foot forward. The demand for makeup artists has increased by leaps and bounds. Makeup artistry is using the face as a canvas to create beautiful art with makeup for different purposes like movie shootings, media appearances and stage dramas. You will find makeup artists delivering looks for magazines, fashion photoshoot, celebrity spotting, award functions and many trending events in the country. Being a makeup artist is mainly about your handwork and practice, which takes time and effort to hone. With a rising demand for makeup artists in the industry, we see many passionate individuals walking this path. There are many professional makeup courses available for people who are interested in pursuing a career as a makeup artist. Hamstech offers a professional makeup course to get you started.
  2. 2. 2/9 Apart from having amazing makeup skills and creating impressive looks, there are certain traits that all makeup artists should possess. Let’s look at those below. Qualities of A Good Makeup Artist Makeup artists are mainly requested for events and all events are time specific. So it’s really important to be punctual. As a makeup artist, you’ll be bombarded with requests and questions from your clients. Having good communication skills will not only help you with your work, but will also help you deliver as per your client’s needs. When we hire a makeup artist, they are responsible for the products and equipment that are to be used. Hygiene is expected as you will be regulating your products and tools. Make sure to clean your brushes after every booking and disposing of what’s not necessary. Adaptability is important for a makeup artist as your work requires you to travel and work in different locations. Carry your own backup, adapt and improvise accordingly! No one likes a quitter. Strong interpersonal skills will help you with networking and client meetups. Making a good first impression will improve your chances of landing a project. Creative thinking will enable you with solutions for unexpected problems that might arise during a makeup session. We have seen all the qualities that make a great makeup artist but that’s the aftermath of becoming a makeup artist. The field of makeup artistry has become highly competitive over the years. If you want to make a name for yourself then prepare to work really hard. Makeup artists have become an important and irreplaceable part of massive events, right
  3. 3. 3/9 from film shootings to weddings! They are booked 6-8 months prior to the main event. Becoming a professional makeup artist requires you to follow certain steps, let’s discuss those here! Also Read: EVERYTHING ABOUT MAKEUP YOU MUST KNOW How To Become A Professional Makeup Artist Complete A Makeup Course When you have made a decision to pursue a career in makeup artistry, it’s always advised to start it right with a professional makeup course. A makeup course will introduce you to the world of makeup, different techniques, skin types and so much more. You can build and get creative with your makeup looks when you have a strong hold over the subject. Also, people prefer makeup artists who have completed a makeup course as it instills a sense of confidence in them. There are many established institutes that offer professional makeup courses, select the one that aligns with your needs and requirements. Hamstech offers a professional makeup course that’s perfect for beginners. Enroll and get a step closer to your career as a professional makeup artist! Make Practice Your Priority Makeup is also a form of art and the only way to get better at it is by constant practice. Makeup is all about your handwork and you can only perfect it when you practice regularly. So once you finish your makeup course, assemble your makeup kit and start practicing looks on yourself. While you are working with different products, you will start noticing the difference that a product can make. Over practice, you can also figure out the products that work best for your kind of makeup projects. Your brush strokes will get smoother, your makeup base will start looking better! All of this will help you in honing your skills and becoming a better makeup artist. Also Read: 3 TYPES FOUNDATIONS IN MAKEUP YOU CAN USE FOR DIFFERENT SKIN TYPES Attend Makeup Workshops Makeup artistry goes hand in hand with the fashion industry. So it’s important to know everything that’s going around in the makeup industry. Makeup workshops are the perfect places to do that! These are conducted by experienced makeup artists, popular beauty gurus and beauty & skincare experts. Makeup workshops are very informative and will have a lot to offer! They will introduce you to new products, techniques, unconventional approaches and so much that you can apply to your own craft and improvise. Make sure to attend some well talked about makeup workshops throughout the year, it’ll help you stay relevant.
  4. 4. 4/9 Build a Social Media Presence Networking is very important for a makeup artist as most of them are freelancers and a proven way to get clients to trust you is through your work and known references in the industry. Create an exclusive social media page for your makeup work and keep posting about your work from time to time. Connect with other makeup artists, skincare brands, beauty brands, beauty editors, models and actors through your work. Do makeup collaborations with established brands and work on building your audience. Stay connected with your audience through your work and develop good relationships. This will largely help you with your makeup projects and establishing your brand image. Trend Research Like we mentioned earlier, it’s very important to stay relevant in the beauty and makeup industry. Makeup industry is high on trends and these just keep popping up every new season. We have new product launches & beauty trends that grace the internet and the industry from time to time. As a makeup artist, you are expected to stay updated with these and deliver trending looks every season. Makeup artists are the sources from which common people consume their content. It’s on you to break these trends down and make them work for others.
  5. 5. 5/9 So you can start with these and work towards becoming the makeup artist of your dreams. Makeup industry is always brimming with newness and opportunities. As a result, makeup products have gained a lot of craze and importance over time. We see many new beauty brands and brand collaborations coming up in the market. We also have brands that are created by famous makeup artists and celebrities from all over the world. Let’s look at some makeup brands started by celebrities that have gained popularity in the industry! Makeup Brands Started by Popular Celebrities Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif Kay beauty was launched by popular Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, sold exclusively on their site and Nykaa.com. Kay beauty has a range of concealers, foundations, lipsticks, lip crayons, eyeshadow palettes, nail colours and so much more. Kay beauty foundations have a wide range of shades to match all Indian skin tones. The formulation of these products are highly pigmented and meant for long wear. Kay beauty products are cruelty free, paraben free, paraffin free, oil & mineral free and are dermatologically tested. These beauty brand products are perfect for everyday use as they have a nice collection of nude palettes and light weight formulas.
  6. 6. 6/9 Star Struck by Sunny Leone StarStruck is Sunny Leone’s first cosmetic brand that’s full of exciting beauty products like lipsticks, mascara, lip-glosses, highlighters, liners and more. These products are vegan and cruelty free! Sunny Leone has been a part of curation and development of these beauty product formulas which are a reflection of her personality. The lipstick shade range is beautifully vibrant with creamy formulations! Also Read: 3 STYLING TIPS TO APPLY MAKEUP LIKE A PRO!
  7. 7. 7/9 Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner needs no introduction. She is one of the most popular beauty influencers on the internet. This ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ fame star launched a beauty brand named Kylie Cosmetics which was an instant hit thanks to her massive fan following. Kylie Cosmetics is known for its famous lip kits, which was one of the reasons why Kylie started this brand. Now Kylie cosmetics has offered a wide range of products right from liquid lipsticks to highlighters, brow kits and eyeshadow palettes. Kylie Cosmetics was started as Kylie Lip Kits that sold lip liners and liquid lipsticks in 2015, which was then renamed to its present name. You will get an answer for all your beauty needs with this brand’s products!
  8. 8. 8/9 Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Rare Beauty is all about being yourself! Selena Gomez’s thought behind this beauty brand is for people to love themselves with all their imperfections and not compare it with the unrealistic beauty standards. Rare Beauty was launched in 2020 and has a collection of products for face, lips, eyes and also makeup tools. Her product formulations are lightweight, long wear, dermatologically tested and non comedogenic (suitable for acne prone and sensitive skin). Rare Beauty products are vegan, paraben free and cruelty free! So what’s not to love about it, check out some products that work for you from Rare Beauty! Also Read: SCOPE OF A MAKEUP ARTIST
  9. 9. 9/9 Every makeup artist is different in their own way! They develop their style of makeup over years of practice and honing their makeup skills. Makeup artistry is a creative field that requires you to update yourself and rise to the occasion. We have compiled all the important information and answered some of the most commonly asked questions regarding makeup here. Take a step closer towards your career as a makeup artist with Hamstech’s professional makeup courses!

