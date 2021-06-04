Makeup has become an important aspect of our modern day lifestyle. Some prefer makeup on a day-to-day basis, while some only take their beauty products out for special occasions. Makeup is not just a hobby but has slowly evolved into a full time profession. We see professional makeup artists working at many different levels in the fashion industry. Earlier, makeup artists were mostly limited to movie shootings, stage shows, fashion shows and special events. The growing impact of social media has left everyone wanting to put their best foot forward. The demand for makeup artists has increased by leaps and bounds.



