SAP Successfactors Compensation and Variable Pay Online Training in Delhi

Empower IT Trainings is the Best Online Training Institute for SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and Variable Pay in Delhi, which provides the best SAP SF Comp & VP online training with real-time project-oriented training in Delhi.

SAP Successfactors Compensation Management and Variable Pay Compensation management deals with fixed salary paid to the employees. Compensation management helps an organization build and manage strategic compensation programs that align with the needs of its employees, its business and budget. It also depends on performance management. Variable pay allows us to perform separate calculations for different periods in the same year. Separate calculations can be performed for employees who move from one part of the business unit to another, and this can be summed up to calculate the single amount to be paid.

