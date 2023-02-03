Successfully reported this slideshow.
SAP Successfactors Compensation and Variable Pay Online Training in Chennai

Feb. 03, 2023
SAP Successfactors Compensation and Variable Pay Online Training in Chennai

Feb. 03, 2023
SAP Successfactors Compensation and Variable Pay Online Training in Chennai
Empower IT Trainings is the Best Online Training Institute for SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and Variable Pay in Chennai, which provides the best SAP SF Comp & VP online training with real-time project-oriented training in Chennai.
SAP Successfactors Compensation Management and Variable Pay Compensation management deals with fixed salary paid to the employees. Compensation management helps an organization build and manage strategic compensation programs that align with the needs of its employees, its business and budget. It also depends on performance management. Variable pay allows us to perform separate calculations for different periods in the same year. Separate calculations can be performed for employees who move from one part of the business unit to another, and this can be summed up to calculate the single amount to be paid.

SAP Successfactors Compensation and Variable Pay Online Training in Chennai
Empower IT Trainings is the Best Online Training Institute for SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and Variable Pay in Chennai, which provides the best SAP SF Comp & VP online training with real-time project-oriented training in Chennai.
SAP Successfactors Compensation Management and Variable Pay Compensation management deals with fixed salary paid to the employees. Compensation management helps an organization build and manage strategic compensation programs that align with the needs of its employees, its business and budget. It also depends on performance management. Variable pay allows us to perform separate calculations for different periods in the same year. Separate calculations can be performed for employees who move from one part of the business unit to another, and this can be summed up to calculate the single amount to be paid.

SAP Successfactors Compensation and Variable Pay Online Training in Chennai

  1. 1. SAP Successfactors Compensation and Variable Pay Online Training in Chennai Empower IT Trainings is the Best Online Training Institute for SAP SuccessFactors Compensation and Variable Pay in Chennai , which provides the best
  2. 2. SAP SF Comp & VP online training with real-time project-oriented training in Chennai . SAP SuccessFactors Compensation Management and Variable Pay Compensation management deals with fixed salary paid to the employees. Compensation management helps an organization build and manage strategic compensation programs that align with the needs of its employees, its business and budget. It also depends on performance management. Variable pay allows us to perform
  3. 3. separate calculations for different periods in the same year. Separate calculations can be performed for employees who move from one part of the business unit to another, and this can be summed up to calculate the single amount to be paid. Why join Empower IT Trainings for Successfactors? •Our trainers are highly experienced and certified consultants having passion to share knowledge.
  4. 4. •The course content is designed by skilled trainers with appropriate topics that meet the industry standards and need. •We provide in-depth subject with which the trainee can confidently work as a Successfactors consultant on job. •We conduct interactive sessions where all the doubts are clarified by our trainer.
  5. 5. •100% guidance for freshers and working professionals to build their resumes and interview preparation. •Case studies to work on that simulate the real time project. •24X7 system access to practice. •Soft copy of the material to refer that would help clear the certification. •Quality training at affordable price.
  6. 6. •The students trained from our institute are placed in top MNCs. •All our students have cleared the certification exam on their own. SF COMP & VP Course Content Compensation Management 1. About Successfactors Compensation 2. Preparing for Compensation Cycle
  7. 7. 3. Provisioning for Compensation 4. What are Role-Based Permissions? 5. Permission Groups 6. Creating Static Permission Groups 7. Creating Dynamic Permission Group 8. View, Edit, Copy and Delete Permission Groups 9. Permission Roles 10. Creating Permission Roles 11. Assigning Permissions to a Role
  8. 8. 12. View, Edit, Copy and Delete Permission 13. Creating a New Role for External Users 14. Compensation Permissions 15. Enabling Compensation Permissions 16. Permission Role Assignments 17. Using Relationships to Assign Permissions 18. Field-Based Permissions 19. Enabling Field-Based Permissions
  9. 9. 20. Defining Dynamic Group for your planner population 21. Enabling Field-Based Permissions in Compensation Plan 22. Template 23. Defining Permissions at Compensation Field Level 24. Understanding Field-Based Permissions Changes in Other
  10. 10. 25. Features 26. Compensation Plan Setup 27. Cloning an Existing Form Template 28. Plan Setup 29. Settings 30. Display Setting 31. Advanced Settings 32. Design Worksheet 33. Planning Instructions
  11. 11. 34. Define Compensation Period Data 35. Define Stock Period Data 36. Manage Budget 37. Manage Eligibility Rule 38. Manage Guidelines 39. Manage Rating Source 40. Defining Number Format Rules 41. Defining a Compensation Planner Method 42. Manage Worksheets
  12. 12. 43. Creating Compensation Worksheets 44. Deleting Compensation Worksheets 45. Updating Compensation Worksheets 46. Adding, Moving and Deleting Employees 47. Complete Compensation Cycle 48. Publish selected worksheets in Employee Central 49. Manage Statement Templates 50. Generating Compensation Statements
  13. 13. Variable Pay 1. Introduction to SAP SuccessFactors Variable Pay and Customer Analysis 2. Program Setup and Employee Data 3. Bonus Plans and Form Setup and Management 4. Advanced Topics 5. Integration of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central and Variable Pay 6. Total Compensation Plan Template
  14. 14. 7. Master Configuration Files WorkForce Analytics & Reporting 1. Introduction to Reporting 2. Activation of Work force Analytics Module in Provisioning System. 3. Manage Report Permissions 4. Report Centre. 5. List view reports 6. Spotlight view reports
  15. 15. 7. Spread sheet reports 8. Classic reports 9. Employee Delta Export 10. Filtering Options 11. List Views Options 12. Adhoc report Builder 13. Single Domain Reports. 14. Cross Domain Reports. 15. Multi Dataset Reports
  16. 16. 16. Manage Dashboards

